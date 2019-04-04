Italian Bread Bowls

4.4
626 Ratings
  • 5 406
  • 4 152
  • 3 41
  • 2 18
  • 1 9

These cute little bread bowls are a great way to serve soup in the wintertime. I usually serve a hearty potato soup when I have the time to bake them. They freeze for up to 1 month, if desired.

Recipe by Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
131 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 bowls
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Let stand until creamy, about 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Add salt, oil and 4 cups flour to the yeast mixture; beat well. Stir in the remaining flour, 1/2 cup at a time, beating well with an electric mixer at medium speed after each addition.

  • When the dough has pulled together, turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth and elastic, about 6 minutes. Lightly oil a large bowl, place the dough in the bowl and turn to coat with oil. Cover with a damp cloth and let rise in a warm place until doubled in volume, about 40 minutes.

  • Punch dough down, and divide into 8 equal portions. Shape each portion into a 4 inch round loaf. Place loaves on lightly greased baking sheets sprinkled with cornmeal. Cover and let rise in a warm place, free from drafts, until doubled in bulk, about 35 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). In a small bowl, beat together egg white and 1 tablespoon water; lightly brush the loaves with half of this egg wash.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes. Brush with remaining egg mixture, and bake 10 to 15 more minutes or until golden. Cool on wire racks.

  • To make bowls: Cut a 1/2 inch thick slice from top of each loaf; scoop out centers, leaving 3/4-inch-thick shells. Fill bread bowls with hot soup and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
439 calories; protein 12.5g; carbohydrates 85g; fat 4.6g; sodium 593.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/07/2022