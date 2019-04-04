Italian Bread Bowls

These are exactly what I was looking for, a plain bread bowl like you can get at a restaurant. I love bread bowls, have a fairly healthy appetite (even though I'm small) and the size of these bowls was more than enough for one serving for me. Next time, i plan on making 10 instead of 8. When shaped into 8, each bowl could hold about 1 cup of soup, so just use that as your basis whether or not you want 6 or 8 out of this recipe. I proofed the yeast with a T of sugar and used olive oil insetad of veg oil. These did take a lot longer to rise on the first rise, more like 1 1/2 hrs. If you have trouble with flat bowls, you may have let your balls rise too much in the second rise. If they start browning too quickly in the oven, you can either spritz them with water every 5 min or so, or you can cover them with foil like I did. I thought these were the perfect size, adjustable by scooping out more or less breading. I had leftovers and just reheated them at 350 for 10 min before serving. I will make again--much cheaper than buying!