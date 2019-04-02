Oven Pot Roast
This pot roast recipe made in the oven is so easy and tastes great. It makes a wonderful gravy while it cooks. White wine may be substituted for vermouth.
I got the thumbs up from the friends about the pot roast! I couldn't give it a 5 because I changed some stuff in it... but it's definitely 5-star quality. I used onion gravy mix instead of onion soup since that's all I had. I had no vermouth, so I used the equal amount of water. I also rubbed some powdered garlic into the meat before flouring it. I also didn't cut off the fat before cooking since it added a bit of flavor (but definitely didn't serve it). I put carrots and potatoes in with the roast 2 hours after it was already in the oven. I let it cook for a total of 5 hours (give it take 20 minutes) at 275 degrees. Very tender and pulled apart nicely!Read More
I've never used a rump roast for pot roast before, but thought I'd actually follow the recipe since so many people gave it such good reviews. I followed the recipe exactly and the meat was almost too tough to cut. What a waste of time and money.Read More
It was delicious and easy! I did make a few modifications based on other's input. Once the meat was browned, I rubbed minced garlic all over. And, since I'm not a fan of cream of mushroom soup (although I love mushrooms), I used low sodium cream of celery soup and instead of the dry onion soup, I used 1 packet of dry onion with mushroom soup. I also used a zinfandel wine. Forty-five minutes before removing from the oven I added carrots. This was definitely a tops with my family. It was served with mashed potatoes, green beans and fresh baguettes. Thank you for sharing your recipe.
This is the best tasting pot roast I ever had! So moist and juicy cooked in a rich gravy sauce. I also added one can of french onion soup mix and used a dry white wine instead of dry vermouth. I added cut up carrots, red potatoes, and onions to make a complete meal. Very easy to make!
I've never had much success with making roasts. They always end up tough and hard to cut. This recipe was so easy, and everyone in the house LOVED it and raved over it. Out of 5 people, there are no leftovers. I did what one of the reviewers recommended. I added season salt, salt and pepper and onion powder to the flour mixture. After searing all sides of the roast in the pan, I kept it in the pan and put it in the oven. I did not use wine, but a whole envelope of Lipton Onion Soup Mix and a can of beef broth. Two hours into baking, I added cut up onions, carrots and B red potatoes. Came out absolutely perfect and I'll never make a roast any other way. Thank you!
Best pot roast recipe I ever ate! I made it with a very lean roast, a top round roast, and it was delicious! Thanks for the recipe. I also made it in a crockpot instead of the oven before work, and I did pan sear it like it called for.
Great recipe. I increased the vermouth to 1 cup, added a soup can of water and increased the heat to 350 adding carrots, potatos and fresh green beans the last hour. You can use chuck roast and it wonderful.
Real good comfort food! Concerned with salt, I used low-sodium cream of mushroom soup, just a 1/3 packet of dry onion soup mix, and threw in 2 sliced yellow onions into the pot. ADD FRESH ONIONS - it results in lots of gravy and a wonderful flavor. Also, sub'd white wine for the vermouth. Start checking the roast after 2 hours to test for doneness. Love the idea of cooking pot roast in the oven (a new twist on a classic). Soooo good with mashed potatoes - enjoy! : )
This is a great recipe!! Simple good food. My husband and 22 year old son grin and salivate over this like puppies! I love that it cooks away and I can get some things done and the house smells so good. Here is what I do. Brown the meat as directed in dutch oven (use olive oil, usually), use a sirloin roast, I use the wine to deglaze the pain. I mix a cup of low sodium beef both with the soup and a full envelope of the onion soup and pour over the roast and mix with the deglazed wine still in the pan. Cook for 2 3/4 hours, add potatoes, carrots and celery cut in large chunks and a 3 more cups of low low sodium beef broth and cook in oven for another 1 1/2 hours. I seem to need the extra broth for liquid both for the meat and the veggies. The result is a tender meat and great flavor in the meat, veggies and gravy. My husband sops up the gravy with bread and smiles. There is no need to try another potroast recipe. Many thanks!
My whole family absolutely LOVED this pot roast! Thank you! I had to make a few small changes because of what I had on hand (chuck roast instead of rump, I rubbed minced garlic on it before flouring, mushroom gravy mix instead of onion soup mix, and I used Chardonnay [dang, had to drink the rest ;)] but I only mention it to say how versatile this recipe is. This is one I will definately add (by request) to our favorites. Make some Rhodes Rolls to serve with this and put on your stretchy pants!
This was great! I usually make my pot roasts in the slow cooker, but this turns out MUCH tastier!! I made some changes to accommodate what I had on hand. I used a good quality black angus chuck roast that I got at my butcher's instead of the rump roast. I browned the roast in the butter in my 5 qt. Le Creuset braiser and then removed. I used 1/2 cup Merlot to deglaze the braiser (I didn't have vermouth). I then returned the roast to the braiser. I mixed one FULL pack of dry onion soup mix and one teaspoon of garlic powder with one can of cream of celery soup. I then poured the soup mixture over the roast and covered with the braiser's lid. No need to mix the deglazing wine with the soup mixture, it does it on its own while cooking. I baked at 300 for approx. 1.5 hours and then at 275 for 2 hours. (I have found when using cast iron in my oven, lower roasting temps. work much better for meats especially when covered with the cast iron lid.) Definitely my new way to cook pot roast, hubby swears the best ever, and I tend to agree. And on a side note, this dish will make your kitchen smell so good while it is cooking. Kinda makes you wish you could eat the air ;-)
To die for...
Fabulous meal! My only 2 issues were it was the gravy was way too salty and the oven temperature and length of cooking time stated in recipe was off. I pulled my roast at 2 hours and 15 minutes to insert my digital thermometer and the temp was already 160 degrees. WAY over cooked! Internal temp for a perfect roast should be 130-134 degrees. Next time I will lower oven temp to 250 and cook for a longer period of time with my digital thermometer inserted well before I think it's even close to being done. As far as the gravy being too salty from the onion soup mix (and I didn't add any salt) I fixed that by adding a peeled raw potato to the gravy and let it simmer on low for about 30 minutes. The potato pulls the salt out and is an amazing trick that I use often. Other than that, this recipe is great and I will be making it again and again and again!!
I have to admit that I didn't make the recipe exactly per the directions. In fact, I already had a basic recipe that I use but was looking to improve it and this recipe really gave me the basis for a "high five" roast from my family. Like others, I added some garlic powder and some onion powder to the flour. I didn't use 1/4 cup of butter - that seemed like way too much so I cut it back by about two tablespoons. I used the same pot that I seared the roast in to roast it in the oven. I did use white cooking wine rather than vermouth and then this is where my changes really happened. Instead of the cream of mushroom soup I used golden mushroom soup. And then instead of dry onion soup mix I used a can of French onion soup. I baked it at 250 degrees for about 5 hours and I've never received so many compliments from my family on a dinner before. I think I know what we'll be having on Sundays from now on....
Phenomenal! I was trying to figure out how to salvage a roast that I forgot to put in the slow cooker this morning. I came across this recipe and made it using a 2.5 pound chuck roast. I didn't have vermouth but I had good ol' box white wine in the fridge so I used a little over 1/2 cup. I put this in the oven at 350 degrees for two hours in my enameled cast iron pot with the lid (Martha Stewart) and it is mouthwatering! Divine!
This is a method to make a less tender cut of beef (such as a chuck roast) more tender by slow braising (cooking in liquid). The roast is not supposed to be rare or even medium. All that said - this is a very good recipe for pot roast, one of the best I've had. Follow it and you will have a yummy roast - I recommend adding quartered potatoes and carrots during the last 30 minutes of cooking. For rare or medium rare roast beef follow a recipe for roast beef and use a good cut of meat with plenty of marbling.
I read the reviews & made some changes based on what I read. The roast turned out moist & so flavorful. Last night, it became my favorite pot roast recipe!!!! Here's the changes: add 1 tsp of Emeril's creole seasoning to the flour; cut the butter to 2 T & added 2 T of EVOO to decrease the chance of burning; used 1 full envelope of non-sodium dry onion soup mix (I make a copycat recipe); tossed in 4 leftover sprigs of fresh thyme; doubled the cans of soup & didn't have vermouth so I used cabernet. Finally thickened the gravy w/ 2 T of room temp butter & 2 T of flour mashed together ..instant thickening & a lovely glaze to the gravy.
Classic recipe that has stood the test of time over a few decades. I fondly remember my son, when he was a little boy, loving the aroma of this as he walked in the door after school. This was one of his favorite meals. He's 29 now and makes this for himself! I use dry white wine instead of vermouth and generally make it easy on myself and use the slow cooker.
Made this tonight and everyone loved it. I had a 4 1/2 pound roast so I used a 10oz can of cream of mushroom soup and as others did since I didn't have an onion soup packet used more seasonings. I used the vermouth and beef broth. Browned in bacon grease with red onions & cooked in dutch oven on 350 first hour then 325 for the remaining time. Served with mashed potatoes and toasted/buttered Italian bread. Didn't change much. I put some of my potatoes and meat on top of bread. Yuuummmy!
This may be the most delicious thing I have ever put in my mouth! I had a 7 bone roast (which WAS too fatty but worked fine), added seasoned salt and garlic powder (per previous reviews), deglazed the pan with white wine, tossed the whole thing in the oven and came back 3 hours later to the tenderest, most flavorful pot roast I have ever eaten....much less cooked myself! Thank you! This is going to become a regular at our house.
This is scrumptious! I've made this three times now, each time using a different type of roast depending on what was on sale, and it is always heavenly! The vermouth makes this taste more sophisticated and richer than the typical roast. Naturally, I modify the recipe slightly: I add some garlic powder to the flour for dredging & browning; And, I double the 'sauce' by using 2 cans of mushroom soup, a cup of vermouth and the entire packet of onion soup mix - It's nice to have the extra sauce to put over egg noodles, etc. to create a kind of stroganoff with the left-overs. I also chop up a container of white button mushrooms and put it in with the roast. This is simply the best pot roast ever!! Thank you for sharing it!
Absoultely delicious. Ommited the vermouth for white wine. Cooked in dutch over for 4.5hrs at 250 (6lb chuck roast) The last hour I added mushrooms, fresh greenbeans, carrots. All of my guests raved!
Always a hit! Try golden mushroom soup instead of cream of mushroom for a beautiful and yummy gravy!
I have never been a big pot roast fan until NOW! We had this last night for dinner, I used beef broth instead of vemouth and this was by far the best pot roast we ever had. I added the potatoes and carrots the last hour of cooking. Thank you for what I am sure will be a new family favorite!
I prepared this for Sunday dinner yesterday and the reviews were rave! I used a bottom round tip roast and followed the directions exactly. I wasn't so sure about the mushroom soup at first, but it was delicious! I baked mine in a Le Creuset-type (enamel coated cast iron) dutch oven and added a bag of peeled carrots for the last hour. My kids even had seconds and didn't complain that the roast was "dry" as they usually do. Highly recommended!
Pretty good recipe. Definitely will make again. I did make some substitutions/changes. I used a tri-tip sirloin roast. About the same weight as what is called for in the recipe. A little less butter than what is called for. Just enough to not burn in the pan. Fat Free cream of mushroom soup, added 2 bay leaves, mushrooms, pearl onions, carrots, green beans and minced garlic. Seasoned meat with an organic seasoned salt with no added msg. I mmixed that seasoning in with the flour when I browned the roast. Substituted white wine instead of vermouth since I didn't have any. I put it in the dutch oven, 325 degrees for 3 hours. Put over rice and ate, and ate, and ate. DELICIOUS
This was really, really good. The flour on the meat made perfectly thickened juice. I doubled it and it was terrific. I microwaved potatoes, carrots, and onion until just tender, then added them to the pot during the last hour or so. I also added a bit more liquid (I used chicken broth) when I added the veggies since I knew they would absorb quite a bit of the gravy.
This is fantastic. I usually buy cheaper cuts of meat to save money. This turned my sometimes pretty tough roast very juicy and tender. I used beef stock in place of the wine or vermouth as I had none and it turned out awesome. Even my somewhat picky 4 year old ate all his. I added potatoes, carrots and onions for the last hour or so. Yum. Will make this again and try it with white wine. :) Thanks.
This is very good! I skipped the butter and seared the roast in olive oil. I also seared the carrots and onions with 3 smashed cloves of garlic. I placed them on top of the roast and they werent mushy at all. I used vermouth, a whole packet of Onion Soup mix, low-sodium Cr. of Mushroom soup and a can of Campbells Beef Consumme. I am going to skip the flour next time because the gravy was a little too thick for my liking, but it was very tasty. I used my Cuisinart enamel cast-iron dutch oven and it was so tender in under 3 hours. Very good!
Oh SO delicious! I've been making pot roast for years, but had never used cream of mushroom soup before. This recipe caught my eye, and wow, I'm so glad I tried it. The cream of mushroom soup thickened the gravy and geve it a wonderful richness. I don't think I will now ever make pot roast again without the mushroom soup! I'm sure the recipe would be wonderful as written, but since I'd already bought vegetables and red wine which I'd planned to use before I discovered this recipe, I modified the recipe slightly as follows: 1) I seasoned the chuck roast with salt, pepper and garlic powder 2) I dredged the meat in flour. 3) I seared the meat over medium high heat in my dutch oven. 4) I took the meat out, and then browned a bunch of large chopped carrots, onions, celery and red potatoes. 5) I deglazed the pan with about 1/2 cup of red wine. 6) then I whisked in the can of mushroom soup, the packet of onion soup, and about 2 cups of beef broth, and stirred it until the sauce was smooth. I tossed in a few rosemary sprigs and a few bay leaves. 7) Put the meat and the vegetable back in the pot. 8) I cooked this about 1 hour at 325, and then lowered the heat to 250 and cooked for another 4 hours or so. Yum yum yum!
My roast turned out very tender and flavorful. The gravy was great for mashed potatoes. I didn't have any vermouth or white wine so I just added water instead and it was fine.
I have used the onion soup/mushroom soup idea for years, but never thought of substituting dry vermouth for some/all of the water or stock. Brilliant idea! I also add fresh mushrooms, a bay leaf, and a splash of Worcestershire sauce, sometimes some thyme. Practically any additions work. This recipe works especially well with brisket rather than a rump (which I think are too lean and therefore often dry.)
I am not a few good cook but this recipe was easy and DELICIOUS! I give this one 5 stars. Husband said it was the best thing I have ever made. I did add a few things. I sprinkled garlic powder with the flour and substuited beef broth for the wine. I also deglazed the pan with beef broth. I added a few carrots and potatoes the last hour of cooking. The gravy was nice and thick not to mention TASTY!
Awesome!! I seared beef as directed then slow cooked on low for 7 hours. I added a cup of beef broth to the mushroom soup and 1/2 cup of wine...also added thyme and fresh groud pepper before pouring over beef and potatoes. Gravy was awesome! Thickened it to desired consistency in sauce pan with Golden's Gravy Flour - beautiful!!!
FINALLY FOUND A GREAT & EASY POT ROAST RECIPE!! I have tried other pot roast recipes from The Food Network etc. but every time they were a disappointment -- or way too involved. This roast is so moist. I had my 91 year-old grandmother over for dinner and served this; she loved it! She said it was simple, old-fashioned home cooking. I followed the recipe exactly then added some beef granuals. I put an entire bag of baby carrots in the dutch oven as well. Next time, I will add potatoes. This is so easy, and so moist - -lots of gravy left over for potatoes. Do yourself a favor and give it a try. You won't be disappointed!
The BEST Pot Roast I've ever tasted!!! I can't believe how easy and GOOD this recipe is. I will never use a crockpot to cook a roast again. I made just a couple modifications to the recipe. I didn't use white wine or vermouth. I used 1/2 cup of water instead. I also used mushroom & onion dry soup mix. Unbelievable flavor!! Thanks so much for sharing:-))
Excellent flavor and scent. The gravy is out of this world!
So far of the pot roast recipes I have tried here, this is hands down my favorite. The meat came out super tender! P.S. I used a full envelope of the onion soup mix.
Easy to make and delicious!
I made a couple of small changes. I added a couple of shakes of garlic powder and onion powder to the flour mix and instead of the vermouth I used the beef cossume' someone else suggested. I added some gold potatoes and carrots at the last hour. This dish was awesome it made the best gravy I ever had with pot roast in the past. I would suggest some salt on the vegetables something I forgot to do. This dish is in my box and I will be making it again and again.
I'm not having much luck lately with beef roasts! This rump roast turned out so tough and unflavored! 3lb roast was done in 2 hours, but the red potato, carrot and onion chucks were still raw after 1+hr in the oven. The gravy was pretty onion-y but OK - I poured the gravy in to tupperware while hubby made a run for the border.
AMAZING! Used white wine in place of vermouth. Will make again and again. Loved by all 8 dinner guests!
This recipe is similar to one I already use, but the wine was different. Loved it!
I've made this a few times and I love it. It's flavorful, and so easy. I do make a few changes, though, mostly in the interest in saving some calories. I don't coat the meat in flour or brown it in butter. I just put it right into a heavy duty pan, and place unpeeled red potato wedges, baby carrots, and onion wedges around the roast. Then I sprinkle some garlic powder on the roast, and then sprinkle the package of onion soup mix on top, (I use the whole thing) then pour 1 can of healthy request cream of mushroom soup over it. I don't cook with alcohol, so I substitute that with 1/2 of a soup can of water. I don't have a covered oven pan, so I just cover the whole thing with heavy duty aluminum foil, and bake it in the oven at 350 for 3 hours. This is good with both beef and pork. It's fast to put together, and always comes out great. Thanks.
Very Good! I did make a few changes though. I did the same as another reviewer, I put slivers of garlic in the roast all over before browning. I was also out of Vermouth but I did have some Riesling leftover from the holidays, so I used this instead. YUM! I think next time I'll be using the Riesling because it turned out so good! I used a one and half pound roast (two adults and two children under 5) but did not half the rest of the ingredients and the gravy was sooo delicious! It made plenty for us and then we had mashed potatoes and green beans for sides. My husband doesn't usually like roasts so this was definetly a keeper.
So good. Cook low and slow for a tender, fall apart roast. I had a beef/pork combo roast and this worked great. I didn't have vermouth and used vodka....yums.
It was wonderful! I used an eye pot roast which I browned in margarine. I added 1/2 cup beef broth to the original mixture and cooked in the oven for 1 3/4 hours. Then I added 3 quartered new potatoes, a handful of peeled baby carrots and 1/2 lb. of sliced baby bella mushrooms. Also added a little more beef broth and cooked for an additional hour at 325. It sliced beautifully and was absolutely delicious. My husband and I ate most of it!
Love this Pot Roast. Will never turn to another recipe.
Yum - the gravy is wonderful! I used 2 cans of the low fat, reduced salt cream of mushroom soup and the reduced salt onion soup mix, with white wine instead of vermouth. I also deglazed the stock pot used to brown the roast with white wine as recommended by another reviewer, straining out the bits (I was worried there would be some crunchy bits) before pouring over the roast. My roast was just over 2 lbs, and I cooked it for 2 1/2 hours, adding halved red potatoes, baby carrots, pearl onions, and mushrooms in the last hour. The potatoes needed an extra 10 minutes and the roast was a little dry. Next time I'll cook for 2 hours. Did I mention the gravy was great? Thanks for the recipe!
OK, but not so good that I'll make again. Too much flour, gravy too thick, not enough seasoning. Don't get me wrong, it's tasty. But nothing special.
WOW, great recipe. I used someone elses suggestion of deglazing the pan with wine, and then mixed the soup in to combine, before pouring over the meat. I used chuck roast and its is one of the best meals I ever made.
Seriously the best pot roast I ever made. Hubby wanted to make sure that I saved this recipe. Used white wine instead of vermouth and added beef broth. The gravy was a bit thick so next time I may not dredge in flour. Added potatoes, onion and carrots for the last hour of cooking. Wow...this one is a keeper!
Was my first attempt at a pot roast. Followed this recipe as written. Was good and definitely got eaten, but could have used a bit more flavor.
This was fantastic! Thanks for the post! Will store in my keeper-box. The house smelled sensational...I used a 7-bone pot roast I found on sale, and made this. After sprinkling with flour, garlic salt, and smoked paprika, I seared it in a little olive oil. Then I sprinkled some balsamic vinegar, about 2 tbsp, over the roast, then spooned a little liquid smoke over it before adding the soup mixture. I was a little worried that all the bones would be hard to cut through, but they just lifted right out of the meat after it baked 3 hours. About 45 mins before it was done, I added a quartered onion all around the roast, along with as many mini-carrots as could fit(they're my favorite with roast meat). Served with mashed potatoes, and the gravy was wonderful over both meat and potatoes. Yummy-wonderful!
This was absolutely the best pot roast I have ever eaten! I will never attempt a roast in the crockpot again! I used chuck roast. Per other reviewers, I added garlic powder to flour coating. The next time I will use less butter when browning meat. I added a couple of celery stalks and bay leaves. Carrots were added the last hour.
Did not have to change a thing and my husband wants it every night. Comes out moist and full of flavour.
This is the best roast that I've ever had. I doubled the recipe and put it in a dutch oven to cook. I also put ground pepper and garlic powder right on the rump roast and then dredged it in flour before searing. I added potatoes, carrots, and onions and poured the liquids over all of it. Cooked it 3 1/2 hours at 340. It was wonderful.
WONDERFUL!! I added more wine (1cup) and 1/4c water to keep the gravy a little thinner. It's a family fave- we make it often. SO good w/potatoes!
This was delicious. We had a 3.09lb eye round that we browned first in a pan. We then reduced the wine in the pan to get the drippings and we added extra wine. We then cooked at 325 for the first hour then changed to 375. Cooked for 30 minutes and added one cup of Beef broth and 4 potatos cut into quarters. Cooked for another hour. Took roast out, used drippings in bottom of pan to make gravy and then sliced the roast. Perfect. Could have probably taken it out 10-15 minutes earlier. Either way, well done, and I mean the recipe, not the meat!
4.5 stars this was really good, after reading other reviews, I did the following, coated the meat in a seasoned flour mix and browned it on all sides in a mixture of olive oil and butter sauteed onions, carrots and garlic, removed everything to pan, then deglazed pan with red wine, beef broth, added 1 pack of onion soup mix. Cover it all up put it in oven after 3 hours it was done and gravy was done, no need to thicken, really tasty.
I LOVE THIS RECIPE!!! i followed the direction of some of the other cooks and added more spice to the flour before dredging, and instead of using dry vermouth or white wine (i had neither on hand), i used half a bottle of beer, and IT MADE THE DISH SO DELICIOUS!!!!!! i HIGHLY recommend!!
Super easy recipe and great flavor. My husband said it was one of the best meals he's had in months. I followed the recipe pretty accurately, although added a little seasoned salt and garlic powder to the flour mixture like one reviewer recommended, and used white wine to deglaze the stock pot after browning (which I also used to roast it in). I used a bit more white wine in the soup mixture instead of vermouth. I added some diced carrots and button mushrooms to the pot an hour before serving and it was perfect. My 5 year old even ate it!
I followed the recipe pretty closely, but made a few changes. Like others, I put some whole garlic cloves in to the meat before browning. I used a can of cream of celery and a can of cream of mushroom (both low fat) soup and added the butter from browning to the soup mixture. I then deglazed the pan with a little white wine and added that as well. Used white wine instead of vermouth in the recipe. I added a chopped red onion to the gravy before putting it into the oven. After two hours of cooking I added carrots, portabella mushrooms, yellow and green squash, and potatoes, along with a cup or so of beef broth for a little extra gravy. Probably cooked it for a total of 4 hours. It was fantastic. Thanks! Update: Didn't have butter so I seared the meat off in olive oil, then deglazed the pan with a little white wine. Used two cans cream of chicken soup, white wine, a little worschester, and a bouillon cube. Added a little garlic and a red onion. Best gravy ever.
Soo good.Only thing I did diferently was used white wine instead of vermouth, added chopped potato,carrot and onion for the last hour.Pefect!
Sometimes when you see "simple" recipe claims, they're a little too simple and not very flavorful-----BUT NOT THIS ONE!!!! This was simple and simple DELICIOUS!!! I didn't have the white wine so I add water instead. We had dinner guest coming (not always the greatest time to try a new recipe!) and they just ranted and raved about the meat!! I served with homemade mashed potatoes and homemade yeast rolls. Oh my goodness!! They had to roll my husband away from the table!!! Great, great recipe!! Thanks Becky!
This recipe is a keeper! I didn't know how to fix the rump roast in the freezer because they always seem to come out so dry. I tried this recipe and it is great! The meat was tender and very moist. Everyone loved it -- even my 6 year old picky-eater. Following some of the other reviews, I used the whole packet of onion soup mix and increased the dry vermouth to 3/4 cup. I also added potatoes and carrots for the last hour of baking. I will definitely make this again!
This is absolutely the best ever pot roast. It has become our standard Christmas dinner and even my very picky son thinks it's a standout! Based on other suggestions, I added some salt free seasoning to the flour mix, deglazed the pan with 1/2 C red wine instead of vermouth and did not remove the meat while deglazing (I use a dutch oven that browns the meat on top of the stove and goes right into the oven for the remainder of the cooking). I added one can of low sodium fat free beef broth and one small chopped onion to the dry onion and cream of mushroom soup mixture that is poured over the roast for gravy. Definitely add some baby potatoes, or red potatoes cut up and baby carrots during the last hour of the three hour cooking time. I'd give more stars if I could, it is worth every single one. Thanks for sharing!
Used white wine instead of dry vermouth. Added celery, carrots, and fingerling potatoes. Delicious and simple.
VERY good! I really enjoyed this recipe! i used the beef consomme as previously suggested at the sub for wine, was a complete success!
I had never made a pot roast until I tried this recipe. It was so delicious, I ate my share at supper and then had to go back for a pre-bedtime snack! I changed the recipe only slightly though. I only had a 2 1/2 lbs roast which I cooked for 3 hours at 325. I used the whole back of dried onion soup mix, because I didn't read the directions throughly. And I used water instead of wine. With those changes, it was excellent and I will definitely work this into my meal rotation! (It was better than Grandma's.)
Delicious! The dry vermouth is a great "secret ingredient" and everyone loved this meal! This will definitely become a staple in my household!
Thank you for a very good and easy roast recipe. I also used white wine instead of the vermouth. I added new red potatoes, baby carrots and a large handful of pearl onions during the last 1 1/2 hours and they came out well done, but that's how we like them. After reading about "not enough gravy" I increased the wine to 2/3 cup and added 1/2 soup can of water along with the whole package of Onion Soup Mix (easier then trying to figure out what 1/2 package means). Everyone enjoyed and all went back for seconds.
OK, This was seriously amazing! The 'sauce' is what makes this pot roast stand apart from all the others I have made the last 20 years of my trial and error cooking adventures. the only thing I would do different the next time I make this (and I will be making this again and again) is that I will triple the sauce. Aside from that, this was the best pot roast we have ever had and by far the best I have ever made. My hubby and kids (picky eaters, ages 14, 8 and 6) absolutely loved it and wanted more 'gravy' but we were scraping the bowl clean (read to mean 'LICKING' the plates, lol) I made no changes at all, aside from adding new potatoes, carrots and a sliced onion the last hour of cooking time. The only thing I will change for next time is that I will double or triple the sauce recipe. I will probably be coming up with different ways to add this sauce to other meat recipes. It tasted amazing over roasted potatoes.
I used a 5 lb. roast and doubled the other ingredients to make more gravy. Since some reviewers mentioned the thickness of the gravy, I added about 3/4 c. water, and it turned out perfectly. I also substituted cream of chicken soup for the mushroom and added carrots and celery. The meat took exactly 3 hours to cook, so I imagine a 3-1/2 lb roast would finish sooner. Excellent recipe but very similar to the Pot Roast in Foil recipe on this site. The latter is even simpler, so I will probably stick with it.
This was good. The dry vermouth gave a nice sweetened taste and complemented the onion soup and COM.
Absolutely the best roast I have ever made!!!! I used a Chuck Roast, and added veggies half way through cooking. Everyone was raving about it! Thanks for the great recipe!
Deeeeelicous!! This was the BEST roast I've ever made. I added garlic powder and paprika to the flour and added an extra 1/4 vermouth. I also inserted garlic cloves into the roast. I started the roast in the oven but had an emergency so after 45 min in the oven transferred to a crock pot. Cooked it on low for 4 hrs. Incredible! Thank you.
So good and easy - I browned roast in my dutch oven, deglazed with additional 1/2 c. vermouth, added gravy, covered it, and cooked for 2 hours, then added cut up potatoes, onions, and parsnips, and turned oven up to 350 for the last hour. Next time I'll probably add the potatoes 1/2 hour earlier, because they were just done. Gave my sister some leftovers and she asked for the recipe.
used 1 cup of vermouth and added extra seasoning but still felt it was a little bland
My husband swore he hated pot roast until he tried this dish. I used the garlic soup mix instead of onion and added fresh onions before cooking. He said he wants it more often.
This dish was amazing. The only thing i didn't include was the vermouth, but it still turned out delicious. This recipe is definitely a keeper
This is a very easy recipe. I also added salt, pepper and seasoning salt to the flour mixture before browning the roast. Instead of vermouth, I added a can of beef broth as well as a medium sliced onion. We really enjoyed the roast and will make it again. Next time, I will make a thicker gravy out of the drippings, the remainder was a bit thin.
We love this recipe and use it in the crockpot. W- my first recipe from this site and I am totally hooked.
I stumbled upon this recipe which is incredibly close to my mom's recipe I have been using for 30+ years. It is so quick and easy but the flavor covers that secret. The only difference in mine is that I use 1 can EACH of cream of celery and cream of mushroom soups, 1 full envelope of Lipton onion soup mix, 1 can of mushroom stems & pieces, and a couple of minced garlic cloves. I do pepper then brown the roast but have never done that in butter before so I might have to give that a try. I also don't dredge in flour or any seasonings anymore because I didn't find the flour added anything to the finished dish. Toss the potatoes and carrots in for the last hour of cooking (I prefer 275 degrees to improve tenderness) and it tastes like you have been slaving over this dish all day! I think I will also have to try adding white wine next time. Thanks for sharing this timeless fail-safe recipe!
My husband and teenage boys complimented me over and over about how delicious this was. My younger son wanted some for leftovers after school on Monday and told my husband not to eat it all. That's a first because he hates leftovers. They thought the meat was tender and they loved the gravy and potatoes. I changed it a bit. I used a few shakes of garlic powder in the flour mixture and I browned the meat in a combination of olive oil and 1 TBL of butter. I also used 1/2 cup of savignon blance since that's what I had opened. An hour before serving, I added the carrots, onions, and baby potatoes and flipped the meat. It was a hit. Great for a cold night. This was a keeper!
Wow this was AWESOME. I accidentally used the lipton soup mix for Spinach Dip (oops) and it was still FABULOUS. I added carrots/potatoes 1 hour from the end of cooking.
Oh man, was this ever tasty! I haven't enjoyed a meal so much in a long while. Make it as is, it's great.
I used a 3.5 pound sirloin tip roast and cooked it for 3 hours. I like it a little pinker in the middle so I would probably do it in 2 and half next time. I also used beef consomme instead of vermouth,and it made the most wonderful gravy,not overly greasy.I made this fr six people,and they ate every last bite of it! Served it with Sour cream n' chive mashed potatoes(this site),green beans,carrots(which I added to the roasting pan for the last 45 min),and thick sliced sourdough bread.Fantastic!
This was great! Part way into the recipe, I realized I had no cream of mushroom soup, so I used Golden Mushroom soup; no vermouth, so I used Chardonnay. I also added cut up potatoes, baby carrots, and a cut up onion in the last hour. My husband LOVED this--he told me I could make it twice a week and he wouldn't tire of it. Will DEFINITELY make it again, and it's SOOOO easy!
This is the best pot roast ever ! My husband requests this once a week , and I happily oblige . The meat comes out sooo tender , and the gravy is delicious. The only thing I do differently is deglaze after browning with a little red wine , and I throw in some baby carrots and 2 sliced onions . We are a gravy loving family , so if you are too make sure to double the beef broth to one cup - this gravy is so good you'll want plenty of it ! My picky 5 year old always has a least 3 helpings of the meat , and my one year old LOVES it too . I wouldn't mess with the original recipes cooking time too much , though . The three hours it calls for seems perfect to me , once I tried to mess with the time and it wasn't as tender . I serve this with mashed potatoes and homemade bread ,and it's a home run every time - try this you won't be sorry - thanks for posting such a great recipe .
I made this 3 times and every time it was so good the gravy was so thick I loved it !!
Very good. I browned the meat along with some fresh mushrooms and then threw it in a crock pot with potatoes and carrots.... it was GREAT!
This was great! I too used the cream of celery, sauvignon, and .... I also added the carrots and potatoes at the last hour. I added italian seasoning to the flour. Thanks for sharing the recipe and all of the tips!
The word from my picky-eater sister: "Outstanding!" Not bad for my first ever pot roast! I added garlic and thyme to the flour mixture, and red wine since I had no vermouth. Added 2 tsp of Kitchen Bouquet to get a browner gravy. Loved it. I'll use the soup when I'm cooking for folks who like a little richer gravy.
Have cooked pot roast for years and decided to give this recipe a try. It was delicious. Had a good taste and was so tender. Also super easy. Great recipe! Thanks!!!
I thought it was delicious but I had to alter it a bit. I found the roast was ready after 2 hours. Also I had to double the gravy since there didn't seem to be enough for our family...but then again our family loves gravy.
This is the best roast I have ever made. My husband LOVED it and doesn't want me to cook it any other way from now on. I used the White Cooking Wine and it turned out perfect. Like others, I sliced small cuts and placed garlic in the roast before browning. I also added potatoes and carrots. Was done after 2 hours in oven. Thanks for sharing this great recipe!!
Usually, I think its odd to rate a recipe if I have made adjustments, but thats not really the fault of the recipe giver, rather due to me having to make adjustments for things I dont have in my cupboards. HOWEVER, this came out so darn delicious, I am going ahead with it anyway. Okay, changes. I did not have vermouth, so I substituted cheap champagne, no onion mix so I chopped up three onions, love carrots and taters so cut them kinda big and put em in, turned oven to 200degrees and cooked over night. I woke up on my own at about 3am, got up briefly and MAN oh man the smells that greeted my nose when I walked through the hall. I was in olfactory heaven. So, I went to the kitchen and turned off the stove but left the roast in. I got up about 6:30, took it out and everything was perfect. Perfect gravy, perfect tender but not mushy potatoes and carrots, and melt in your mouth tender meat. Thank you whoever you are who had this awesome recipe!
This was my first attempt at pot roast. I dont know if doubling the gravy messed this up or not...but all in all we had to cook it 6 hours. It turned out ok. I got a 4 pound chuck roast. I doubled the gravy recipe, added onion, mushroom, carrots and potatoes about an hour in...and the potatoes were not done after 4 hours. This got eaten, it just wasnt amazing.
