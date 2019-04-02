Oven Pot Roast

4.7
931 Ratings
  • 5 743
  • 4 132
  • 3 41
  • 2 11
  • 1 4

This pot roast recipe made in the oven is so easy and tastes great. It makes a wonderful gravy while it cooks. White wine may be substituted for vermouth.

Recipe by BECKYSMITH

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
34 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
3 hrs 15 mins
total:
3 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Combine flour and black pepper in a large bowl. Dredge rump roast in seasoned flour and cover evenly. Shake off excess.

  • Melt butter in a large pot over medium-high heat. Brown roast in melted butter on all sides. Place in a 4-quart casserole dish with lid.

  • Combine condensed soup, vermouth, and soup mix in a small bowl; pour over roast.

  • Cover and bake in the preheated oven until desired doneness, about 3 hours. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C) for medium doneness.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
375 calories; protein 27.2g; carbohydrates 7.8g; fat 24.3g; cholesterol 90.9mg; sodium 360.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/07/2022