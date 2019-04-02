Oven Pot Roast

This was great! I usually make my pot roasts in the slow cooker, but this turns out MUCH tastier!! I made some changes to accommodate what I had on hand. I used a good quality black angus chuck roast that I got at my butcher's instead of the rump roast. I browned the roast in the butter in my 5 qt. Le Creuset braiser and then removed. I used 1/2 cup Merlot to deglaze the braiser (I didn't have vermouth). I then returned the roast to the braiser. I mixed one FULL pack of dry onion soup mix and one teaspoon of garlic powder with one can of cream of celery soup. I then poured the soup mixture over the roast and covered with the braiser's lid. No need to mix the deglazing wine with the soup mixture, it does it on its own while cooking. I baked at 300 for approx. 1.5 hours and then at 275 for 2 hours. (I have found when using cast iron in my oven, lower roasting temps. work much better for meats especially when covered with the cast iron lid.) Definitely my new way to cook pot roast, hubby swears the best ever, and I tend to agree. And on a side note, this dish will make your kitchen smell so good while it is cooking. Kinda makes you wish you could eat the air ;-)