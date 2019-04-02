This is our favorite recipe for beef stroganoff. What I did: To reduce cooking time and make it a nicer meal use cubed Rib Eye beef steak and maranateed the steak for 2 hours in a mixture of 1/2-1 cup of beef broth, 1/4-1/2 cup of Red Wine, and a teaspoon of mustard. Then I sauteed the beef in butter but only used 1/2 stick of butter and 2 cloves of garlic, and a tiny bit of Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Once the meat was almost brown I put a 1/2 cup of red wine into the pan and increased the heat to med. high. I waited about 2 minutes for the alcohol to burn off (when it's smoking and smells less like alcohol and more like flavor) and added the onions and beef broth and 2 teaspoons of corn starch. It's easier to mix the corn starch and 1/4th cup of beef broth in a separate mixture. I also added 1 can of cream of mushroom soup and omitted the mushrooms since we don't like the texture of mushrooms but enjoy the flavor. I added the rest of the beef broth, about 1 and 1/2 cup until it was the consistency I liked. I also spiced to my liking (thyme, sage, pepper, salt, cumin, a shake of nutmeg) and the teaspoon of mustard. I needed to add a tiny bit of milk because it was still a bit goopy and thick and I didn't want it to burn on the bottom of the pan. Then I covered it and simmered for about 20 minutes while I boiled the water and prepared the egg noodles. I checked the pan every 7 minutes or so to ensure that it was simmering on low and that it wasn't sticking/burning to the bottom.