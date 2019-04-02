Beef Stroganoff

I have been making this recipe for over 20 years. This can be served over either rice or noodles. A little work but worth the effort.

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Remove any fat and gristle from the roast and cut into strips 1/2 inch thick by 2 inches long. Season with 1/2 teaspoon of both salt and pepper.

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, melt the butter and brown the beef strips quickly, then push the beef strips off to one side. Add the onions and cook slowly for 3 to 5 minutes, then push to the side with the beef strips.

  • Stir the flour into the juices on the empty side of the pan. Pour in beef broth and bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Lower the heat and stir in mustard. Cover and simmer for 1 hour or until the meat is tender.

  • Five minutes before serving, stir in the mushrooms, sour cream, and white wine. Heat briefly then salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
304 calories; protein 16.6g; carbohydrates 5.7g; fat 23g; cholesterol 82.8mg; sodium 619.5mg. Full Nutrition
