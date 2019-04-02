Beef Stroganoff
I have been making this recipe for over 20 years. This can be served over either rice or noodles. A little work but worth the effort.
Perfect without any changes as far as I am concerned. I don't rate recipes a 5 if they need changing to be right. As for the food snob that thinks if a home cook can make it it only deserves 3 stars....get a life! Some of us have other things to do other than wreck a simple recipe by fooling around all day trying to be a "chef". Simple is often better. This is delicious and doesn't taste like a "simple" recipe. Don't be put off by the snobs!Read More
This recipe is okay. There is a beef stroganoff recipe on the back of the Campbells beef broth can that is so much better (and easier!). The mustard gives it great flavor, but to me the butter is overkill. It's just too much. I cut the amount of butter down and you were still able to taste it. I used top sirloin instead of chuck roast, added 1T of worcestshire sauce, and it turned out better. I didn't have green onions, so I didn't add those. Also, I skipped simmering it for an hour. I just brown the meat, then do the rest immediately. It turned out fine! Also, to avoid the flour clumping situation, don't add it directly to the skillet. I mixed it with the beef broth in a bowl, then added the mixture to the skillet. Overall, it's an okay recipe, but I think I'll stick to the Campbells one.Read More
Perfect without any changes as far as I am concerned. I don't rate recipes a 5 if they need changing to be right. As for the food snob that thinks if a home cook can make it it only deserves 3 stars....get a life! Some of us have other things to do other than wreck a simple recipe by fooling around all day trying to be a "chef". Simple is often better. This is delicious and doesn't taste like a "simple" recipe. Don't be put off by the snobs!
This is some of the best beef stroganoff ever! I used sirloin instead of chuck roast and let that marinate in red wine, garlic, and Worcestershire for two hours before cooking. I cooked that then plated it. I used a combination of green onions and vidalia, fresh mushrooms instead of canned, 1 Tbsp. of Worcestershire, white wine and minced garlic. After I added the meat back in I reserved a bit of the broth to mix with 2 Tbsp. of corn starch. I added that to thicken then added the sour cream and a bit of cream cheese. This was fabulous served over egg noodles - YUM!
Mercy! This one offers up a most incredible flavor, a unique combination of down-home and exotic. The recipe as written is no doubt wonderful, but I improvised a bit based on experience, instinct and what I had available. I followed suggestion of marinating the beef in red wine. Then, because the wine permeated the dish all through, because of the beef marinade, I didn't add the white wine in at the end. I also added 1/3 cup of cream cheese as recommended by other reviewers. That part was fine, but I'm not so sure the extra calories are worth it. I didn't detect a significant difference in the flavor pre cream cheese to post cream cheese. I used real mushrooms, not canned. That is highly recommended. I sauteed the mushrooms with the green onions and removed them from the skillet to the same bowl where I rested the beef. Too, I used light sour cream. Hey, there is enough richness in the recipe, using light sour cream will not make one iota of difference. I served the recipe on packaged noodles. I'll try rice next time. Even my picky wife, who shuns flavors that depart from basic meat and potatoes--especially dishes involving wine--said she "loved it."
Absolutely Wonderful! As suggested by previous cooks, I marinated the beef in a white wine for a few hours and then didn't add any wine at the end (used a little extra broth instead). I used a whole yellow onion instead of the green. It seemed like a lot of onion and I was nervous at first, but after an hour of simmering, they practically diappeared. Just before the hour of simmering, I added 2 cloves of finely chopped garlic, 1/2 tsp of worcheschire sauce, and 1/2 tsp of Jack Daniels mustard. It was sooo good! It was slightly difficult mixing it all in one pan, but it all turned out great! It made just enough for 2 large helpings, and an extra bowl for leftovers tomorrow!
GREAT recipe! I have made stroganoff over and over before trying this recipe and never gotten it right. This time, for the first time, it worked. I did use sherry instead of wine, *fresh* mushrooms, and beef bouillion, not stock. But is was YUMMY! Great recipe even for a klutz like me!
This recipe is okay. There is a beef stroganoff recipe on the back of the Campbells beef broth can that is so much better (and easier!). The mustard gives it great flavor, but to me the butter is overkill. It's just too much. I cut the amount of butter down and you were still able to taste it. I used top sirloin instead of chuck roast, added 1T of worcestshire sauce, and it turned out better. I didn't have green onions, so I didn't add those. Also, I skipped simmering it for an hour. I just brown the meat, then do the rest immediately. It turned out fine! Also, to avoid the flour clumping situation, don't add it directly to the skillet. I mixed it with the beef broth in a bowl, then added the mixture to the skillet. Overall, it's an okay recipe, but I think I'll stick to the Campbells one.
I had a chuck roast I didn't know what to do with..I didn't even know stroganoff could be made with this cut of beef! It was SUPERB, and loved by my family and neighbors who we share cooking duties with! 2 husbands and 3 teenaged young men proclaim this to be the best! The secret is long slow cooking! The green onions were different and perfect since I had some I needed to use up! Great recipe! I served with noodles... BTW..Taking the all fat off the meat and cutting it up took almost an hour!!!
This was absolutely amazing. I admit that I am not a huge stroganoff fan, but my husband loves the stuff. So, I figured for a treat I would make it for him...now I loved this dish. I followed the recipe almost exactly, only thing done differently was to add a bit of garlic to the meat while browning. It gave wonderful flavor. Cooked wonderfuly...a must try.
Great recipe, used a few tips and tricks from other reviewers (thank you JJH), as well as a few of my own. Here's what I did: - Used a large yellow onion, I feel you get more/better flavor from it as opposed to a green onion. - I also used a healthy amount of garlic (2 cloves if you're trying to be conservative, more if you're like me). Add it after your onions are nice and soft; garlic burns quickly! - I hate canned mushrooms; way too slimy! I bought some regular ol' button mushrooms, sliced 'em, and added them to the pan with the onions. This method worked well! - Marinating the beef in the red wine is also key (for no more than a couple of hours)! You get some amazing flavor from it! Don't forget to omit the white wine at the end. - Instead of adding the flour in separately, do yourself a favor...before you brown your beef, dredge it with some flour. Just enough to give each piece a light coating. You're going to get better flavor and its a sure fire way to ensure your sauce doesn't end up lumpy. Also, you're going to end up with some bonus pan drippings, that you'll deglaze with the beef broth! - I strongly suggest, please for the love of god, use a couple splashes of worcestershire when you add the mustard. I promise you won't regret the amount of rich flavor you're adding! - I used half sour cream and half cream cheese at the end. The cream cheese brings the really nice creamy velvety texture, and the sour cream brings flavor to the party! Hope this is helpful!
BRILLIANT! Didn't have green onions (sub: 1 normal onion), condensed broth (sub: normal broth), or canned mushrooms (sub: fresh mushrooms). Turned out spectacular! Was great with a side of mashed potatoes. EDIT: Found all the correct ingredients, and it was still perfect. Though I kept the fresh muchrooms insread of canned.
I hate it when people do this...but I changed this recipe quite a bit. Browned beef and onions with the addition of 2 cloves of minced garlic. Why in the world would anyone who enjoys food use canned mushrooms?? I added an 8 ou. package of sliced baby bellas sauteed in 1 tbls of butter and added at the end. Do yourself a favor and mix the flour in with the broth and "wisk" with a fork otherwise there are giant flour clumps in your future. Added a tsp of worcesteshire sauce to the browning beef. Increased the sour cream to 1/2 cup light sour cream. I used a tender piece of meat however, if you're using a tougher piece you may want to include the wine earlier as this not only enhances flavor...the acid helps to break down tough meat cuts and makes them tender. I chose dijon mustard as my prepared mustard because of it's wine content. Also I used a TBL of butter to saute the meat and one to saute the mushrooms. 4 ounces would be waaayyy to much! This is a solid three star recipe made as is...its a five star with the changes I have made.
I just love it when we find the recipe we've been searching for! After a few Stroganoff mishaps during my search, my husband was not looking forward to dinner tonight. Three helpings later; we've found our family Stroganoff! This is EXACTLY like my grandmother's! I can NOT believe how tender the chuck roast came out. We're flavor-hounds; so I added some crushed dried herbs (oregano, tarragon, chives)to the meat, sauteed fresh sliced button mushrooms with the onions (I also used some green of the onions), and added a touch more wine and used 5 ounces of sour cream. Over buttered egg noodles sprinkled with chopped fresh parsley? Heaven. Thanks so much for a GREAT recipe.
Crockpot version: chop 1 medium onion and 2 cloves of garlic. Place in crockpot with browned beef and add beef broth, mustard and 1 tbsp worcestershire sauce. Cook on low 6-8 hrs. I added cornstarch (dissolved in cool water) about an hour before done to thicken. Add 1/3 c each sour cream and cream cheese about 1/2 hour before done. Salt & pepper for taste. Amazing!!
Delicious dinner. And you don't have to use chuck roast either. I think I used sirloin strips last time and it was really good. I also omit the wine, and it still tastes fine! Great recipe!
Added Parsley and Sour Cream Just Before Serving. Use 96/4 Ground Beef. Modified it for Crock Pot by adding all ingredients other than parsley and Sour Cream at the beginning (white wine was added at the beginning to the crock pot with other ingredients.) Cook on low 4-5 hours.
Loved this! I hated, hated, hated Stroganoff growing up!(sorry mom, who is a great cook by the way) I made this for my husband who likes Stroganoff & what a surprise! This was really good! The only thing I changed was that I used fresh mushrooms, which I added about 45 minutes into cooking.(meant to add garlic but forgot)The meat was so tender & cooked perfectly. The wine really adds to this recipe. Might make alittle extra gravy next time, since it's so good on the rice and/or noodles. Great recipe, Thanks!
OMGosh! This is wonderful! I use chuck roast for a lot of things (including stir fry's, fajiata's, and ect), it's a wonderful cut of meat and I learned it's very economical while raising my 3 kids that were in sports and ate like 6 kids instead of 3 That's why I chose this recipe to try. It was great the first time.. I wouldn't complain a bit. The 2nd time I made it I used beef consumme' instead of broth. 1 small vidalia onion and half the green onions... and I doubled the mushrooms, because I love them! This recipe is terrific all by itself... but it's also a great adaptable recipe for your own taste. Add parsley, rosemary, thyme? It's up to you.. it's a terrific recipe! I serve it over homemade or kluski noodles. And I love extra black pepper so it's always on the table. Thank you so much for sharing this wonderful recipe!
Great as is, BUT it can be made even more delicious w/ a few changes. Double the broth, I use 2 cans and it makes it so much better. I then also double the sour cream. The roast is fine, but to cut down on prep time I use stew beef and it is perfectly tender after the 1 hr. simmer time. Lastly I use 2 tsp spicy brown mustard instead of one tsp. yellow. Word to the wise... temper the sour cream by whisking in about 1/4 c. of the simmering sauce before adding it to the pan. It prevents those white lumps/bits. This is THE stroganoff recipe for me and I have been asked for it often! Yummy!!!
I used a large yellow onion instead of green onions (that's what I had on hand) and fresh baby bella mushrooms instead of canned. I didn't add the extra salt and I threw in a teaspoon each of dried basil and dried oregano. I didn't realize until after I'd cleaned up after dinner that I'd spaced the mustard--we didn't miss it. I served this over buttered thick egg noodles. Out of the whole pan full, a small bowl remains. We loved it. NOTE: The beef broth I used was a full can of Campbell's condensed beef broth.
This recipe is very, very good! I followed by advises of previous postings: instead of green, I put one yellow onion; not 1/3 cup of sour cream, but 1/2 and 1 oz of cream cheese to it; 1 tbsp of Worchestershire sauce. Very tasty! Very reach! Couple years ago I tried beef stroganoff with a little of mustard seeds. I liked combination of reach, creamy sauce and crunchiness of “little suckers”:-). Next time I definitely put mustard seeds maybe 10 min before cooked time. I try to watch my weight, so I put reduced fat both sour cream and cream cheese. It came out great! You would never tell!
It would be a 5 but b/c I also marinated the beef strips in white wine, I had to give it a 4. WONDERFUL & BEST stroganoff recipe I've ever made. For 46 years I've made Betty Crocker's Simple Beef Stroganoff for Two & now I'm switching to Donna's Beef Stroganoff III recipe. Thank you!!!
This is our favorite recipe for beef stroganoff. What I did: To reduce cooking time and make it a nicer meal use cubed Rib Eye beef steak and maranateed the steak for 2 hours in a mixture of 1/2-1 cup of beef broth, 1/4-1/2 cup of Red Wine, and a teaspoon of mustard. Then I sauteed the beef in butter but only used 1/2 stick of butter and 2 cloves of garlic, and a tiny bit of Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Once the meat was almost brown I put a 1/2 cup of red wine into the pan and increased the heat to med. high. I waited about 2 minutes for the alcohol to burn off (when it's smoking and smells less like alcohol and more like flavor) and added the onions and beef broth and 2 teaspoons of corn starch. It's easier to mix the corn starch and 1/4th cup of beef broth in a separate mixture. I also added 1 can of cream of mushroom soup and omitted the mushrooms since we don't like the texture of mushrooms but enjoy the flavor. I added the rest of the beef broth, about 1 and 1/2 cup until it was the consistency I liked. I also spiced to my liking (thyme, sage, pepper, salt, cumin, a shake of nutmeg) and the teaspoon of mustard. I needed to add a tiny bit of milk because it was still a bit goopy and thick and I didn't want it to burn on the bottom of the pan. Then I covered it and simmered for about 20 minutes while I boiled the water and prepared the egg noodles. I checked the pan every 7 minutes or so to ensure that it was simmering on low and that it wasn't sticking/burning to the bottom.
Thanks for sharing this, Donna! I just made it for the first time, and it will be replacing my previous favorite stroganoff recipe of many years. I used the popular suggestions of adding a couple splashes of worcestshire, as well as 1 tbsp. of minced garlic (from a jar - milder than fresh). I did encounter a small problem. The sauce was extremely thick and there wasn't much of it, and it constantly threatened to burn on the bottom during the hour-long simmer. This was avoided by stirring and scraping the bottom of the pot every 5-10 minutes, and adding a little water each time to replace what was lost by lifting the lid. After that, I added the wine (a white zinfandel) and 12 oz. of fresh sliced mushrooms (I love mushrooms, and the canned type are *not* allowed in my kitchen! :) I continued simmering until the mushrooms were tender, and the juices they produced helped to extend and thin the sauce, which was much needed in my opinion. I then removed from heat and stirred in the sour cream. Simply incredible, packed with flavor, and the beef was so tender! Though next time, I will try adding extra liquid at the beginning in an attempt to make it better behaved - I felt like I was flirting with disaster making this; had I not been attentive, it could have easily burned beyond rescue. A bit more sour cream would also be welcomed by my palette, although another popular suggestion to add 1/3 cup softened cream cheese sounds quite delicious also.
Our kids are married and gone so you know how many times I struggle with "whats for dinner" after 37 years of marriage..Well, I made this for dinner last night and my husband LOVED, LOVED, LOVED this recipe. I have made Beef Stroganoff many times but (apparently) it never tasted like this recipe... Not only will I make it again, this receipe will go into the FAV. Box
A great stroganoff recipe with a little zip. I didn't think it was a lot of work at all. Once the meat is cut and trimmed of fat, it's smooth sailling. I used yellow onions instead of green and fresh mushrooms in place of canned. I'll add garlic next time around. The flavor was phenomenal and the meat was tender. My family gobbled up every morsel. I'll make this again.
Followed the recipe to a "T" and it came out so good!!
I made this tonight even though my husband said he did not like stroganoff. He ate every bite and went back for more! I did add garlic and I cooked it in the pressure cooker to cut the cooking time down and allow me to use a cheap cut of meat. I will make more sauce next time to make it go a little farther. Will make again and again!
This is by far the best beef stroganoff recipe I have ever tried. I used fresh mushrooms, which I thickly sliced, instead of canned. Canned mushrooms, in my opinion, are nasty. I sauteed them with the onions. 1.5 pounds of sirloin (there's only 2 of us). Don't forget to cut it across the grain or it'll be tough. I marinated it with 1/3 cup of Merlot (no cooking wine please!), a clove of minced garlic and about 2 tbs. of Worcestershire sauce for an hour. Added just a little more splash of Merlot then simmered for an hour (wine has to be cooked down). The meat was so tender and sauce was phenomenal. Served it over buttered egg noodles. Definitely a keeper!
The best stroganoff I have ever had. I couldn't believe I made beef so delicious. I will make this again and again. Perfect as is, but I can see it being easily adaptable as well.
This was fast and easy to make. I used a sirloin steak cut up into strips. I also used fresh mushrooms rather than canned. Since the meat was fairly tender to begin with, I skipped the 'simmer for one hour' step. My dish was ready in about 30 minutes. I served it over hot egg noodles.
I made this in the spur of the moment so I improvised some. I used ground beef, browned and drained it first, then added the butter and continued on. I also had to change up the green onions for one whole large onion, finely chopped in a food processor. Since I used the ground beef, I didn't have to wait an hour for it simmer. I added all the ingredients in order as specified. Once the mushrooms were ready, it was ready to eat. Very tasty.
Wow! Thank you for this recipe! It was fantastic and easy. I made a few changes: The night before I had made a beef roast for dinner and cooked it to rare, so I used the left over from that as the beef. I was a bit nervous that the beef would be too tough so I only simmered it for about a half-hour and you could still cut it with a fork. Also, I didn't have canned mushrooms on hand so I used fresh mushrooms and sliced them and threw them in with the green onion. FANTASTIC! Anyone who loves beef stroganoff should definately try this recipe :)
This is a really good stroganoff. My usual stroganoff is "Daria's Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff" found on this site and it's just as delicious. I didn't have a roast, so I used beef stew meat and browned it in a little butter and oil. I didn't use the green onions or flour. Instead, I chopped up a regular onion and like another reviewer, dumped it in a slow cooker along with the beef broth and a can of mushroom soup (since I didn't have the fresh mushrooms). I added some garlic powder and used red wine instead of white. After about 6 hours I couldn't stir this stuff without my meat falling apart...it was that tender!! Soooo good. Thanks Donna.
I guess my wife and I are food snobs because this stroganoff tastes like it came out of the Campbell's soup recipe book! For all the work it takes to make this dish, we were expecting something much richer, much more elegant, and something with a "wow" factor. We will not be making this one again.
I refuse to use a can of cream of mushroom in this dish and usually cook on the fly. What's most important when executing this recipe is 1.how you slice the meat to get it tender.2. stir/mix gently, not quickly 3. ensure there's lots of sauce and leftovers b/c it always taste better the next day. Here's my modified recipe. 1.cut 2 lbs sirloin into strips 1/2 x 2"; Cut against the grain. Marinate meat in 1 cup red wine for 1 hour. 2.Place marinated meat in large bowl. Season meat with 1/2 t salt and pepper. On a side plate, add 8T flour. Add beef to plate, cover beef lightly with flour. 3.Heat large pot over med/high heat. Melt 2T margarine in pot. Add 1/2 diced onion to pot, cook until onions translucent, 3-5 minutes. Place on side in large bowl. 4.Melt 2T margarine in pot; Add sliced mushrooms and sautee. If using fresh garlic, add garlic. Cook for appx 5 minutes. Place mushrooms on side in large bowl with onions. 5.Melt 2T butter in pot and brown the beef strips. Just brown outside of beef, then place on side in large bowl with mushrooms and onions. 6. Melt 2T of margarine in pot. Pour about 1 cup of red wine in pan over med-high heat, for appx 3 minutes. Add in 2 cans beef broth, stir and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and stir in 6T worcestershire sauce. Add beef, onion, mushrooms. If not using fresh garlic, add in garlic powder. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes. 7. Add 1/4c sour cream, mix thoroughly. Adjust according to preference. Serve over cooked egg noodles.
My friend was asking for Beef Stroganoff. We tried this recipe tonight. I followed the recipe almost to the "T".Only difference was I used top sirloin,and added fresh mushrooms when beef was almost done. Absolutly Wonderful!!Even our guest(who does not like mushrooms)loved this meal. This is definitly a keeper in my recipe box.
An excellent stroganoff recipe with good flavor and consistency! We are Southerners so we like it over rice instead of noodles :-) The only things I change are adding a dash of Worchestershire and omitting the mushrooms b/c my family does not like them. You can use any type of beef you have on hand for this recipe - I've used beef tips and even stew beef in a pinch, both with excellent results.
Really good. I recommend adding fresh mushrooms at the start, omit the white wine, add 1/3rd cup cream cheese. Double the sauce if you plan on having leftovers. Mix in the egg noodles before putting the in the fridge. Great midnight snack, lunch or dinner the next day.
I don't know what I did wrong. I don't think it's the recipe that was the problem though. I think I might just leave the cooking to my boyfriend :(
I was not thrilled with this recipe. For some reason, this had little flavor. I am not exactly what I would blame it on other than there just was not the right combination of flavors here.
Loving it... I changed it a bit to save a trip to the store, but so good just the same. I used serloin steak cut in strips, regular yellow onions, fresh mushrooms (about 2 cps) only 2 tbsp butter and 2 tbsp flour, low fat sour cream and merlot wine. All over egg noodles. sooo good:)
I thought this tasted more like a beef stew. I had left overs that I added carrots & peas to. Not a bad recipe, just not a real stroganoff (in my opinion)
This is, as others have said, a great base recipe. I made the following changes and this has become my go-to perfect beef stroganoff recipe! a) Don't use canned mushrooms. Get fresh, slice, saute in butter/wine instead. b) Use a nice dry pinot grigio for your wine c) Use Coleman's English Mustard (already prepared). This makes for a very elegant sauce (if a hint spicy) d) Remove beef strips before sauteing green onions. First thicken sauce up with the flour, stock, and mustard the add your beef strips back in for the 1 hour braise. e) Adjust seasoning (salt, pepper, add'l mustard)
This was a wonderful dish-- I love beef stroganoff! I substituted a package of frozen pearl onions for the green onions. I also added a few cloves of garlic which I sauteed with a pound of fresh mushrooms and butter. Finally, I added a tablespoon of tomato paste to the sauce. My husband loved it, and he's not particularly easy to please in the meal department! Thanks, Donna.
YUM! YUM! I made a few changes according to what I had on hand and as suggested by other reviewers. I used 3 lbs of round steak cut into strips,rather than the chuck roast,1 diced yellow onion rather than the green onions, Added 2 cloves minced garlic and 1 lb fresh mushrooms (I hate canned mushrooms!)which I added and cooked along with the onions. I also doubled the sour cream (I love the stuff!) and added a few dashes of worchestichire sauce. I thickened it a little more with flour and water before adding the wine and sour cream so it would not be runny once they were added. We loved this dish! Definately a keeper!
Excellent! Wait until you try the left-overs. I used fresh mushrooms cooked in butter for a substitute and added a little more milk. I also added a pinch of fresh rosemary. Make sure you give it that 1 hour to soften the meat.
Update - I've made this now many times, and it's always a hit. Recently, a friend who hunts gave us a bunch of Venison. Tonight I tried this recipe using sliced Venison Sirloin Steak. I was out of white wine (horrors!), so I substituted a nice red Shiraz. It was awesome! So tender! Everyone raved! We loved this! I used stewing beef & sliced sweet onions because that's what I had on hand. I was out of fresh or canned mushrooms so I didn't use them, but can't wait to make it again WITH them. I used low fat sour cream to lighten it up, and you'd never know the difference. As other reviewers suggested, I added a little (low fat neufchatel) cream cheese too, for richer texture. I LOVE Worcestershire, so a generous dash of that went in. Served over egg noodles w/ sauteed garlic green beans. Outstanding...very tender beef, and sauce with body and depth. Excellent.
Super duper! Added a pound more meat ... marinated the sliced roast in red wine (about a cup) for an hour. Used dijon mustard instead of yellow and made it a tablespoon instead of a teaspoon. Lastly added a tablespoon of worcestershire sauce and 1/3 cup cream cheese towards the end.
huge hit at our house, made it lastnight an dh was beside himself lol he said it was great an was hoping there would be leftovers for lunch today even my picky pre-teen daughter liked it! most def. be making this again!
I made this recipe last night. I read all the reviews and thanks for the many great tips. I marinated the meat for 2 hours in red wine as recommended. I substituted a small whole sweet chopped onion for the green onions and used fresh mushrooms instead of canned. I also added 1 T Worcestershire sauce and 1 T garlic as others recommended. I accidentally added 1T of Emeril's dijon mustard instead of 1 tsp (misread the review) and it still turned out great. The smell was divine. The taste even better. Next time I think I want to try and make this in the crockpot. I did use sirloin tip roast instead of chuck and it was a little tough. Maybe I got the meat pieces cut too big? but the flavor of the sauce was so good that I'm going to try a crockpot version next time. For those of you who aren't big wine cooking fans you can't taste the red wine when you are eating so don't hesitate to marinate in the wine. I did not add extra white wine at the end as someone else reviewed it and said it diluted the sauce too much. Great tip for the non-wine cooking fans! This is definitely a keeper and will be trying this recipe again. Oh and with all the prep time involved this is better saved to make on the weekend.
Really pretty amazing! I grew up on "hamburger stroganoff" and always loved it. Have not even thought about it until recently. I was tempted to add some "stuff" cause it sounded kind of bland... NOT! No need at all - followed it to a "T" and it was YUM, YUM, YUMMY! Thanks for a real keeper!
This was very good! I made the following changes: 1) Used 2 thinly sliced Delmonico steaks 2) I removed the steak after browning and set aside 3) Added a whole diced onion, lots of chopped garlic, and fresh mushrooms to the pan 4) Added 2 Tbs. flour and 2 Tbs. cornstarch to the beef broth then added to the onion mixture, along with the beef 5) Added extra mustard and 2 tsp. Worcestershire 6) Simmered for about 45 minutes 7) Added the white wine, 1/3 cup sour cream and 1/2 a brick of cream cheese 8) Added garlic powder and black pepper to taste 9) Served over egg noodles
This recipe is AMAZING! I've made it before, but this time I tenderized and then marinaded the meat to make it softer, used the 1 tbsp of garlic when browning the meat, substituted yellow instead of green onions, added the cream cheese and Worcestershire sauce as suggested, all of which I now STRONGLY recommend! Thought it came out a lil too thick when I did the 2 tbsp cornstarch 2 tbsp flour, but it was a good thing because it got thinner later. I use white zinfandel every time I make this recipe, which works out perfectly, although I use more than recommended for the marinade and then ended up adding about 1/4 cup (or so) halfway through the simmer, along with the mushrooms. I also used bouillon instead of broth this time but it was a good thing because it came out less salty. A FABULOUS recipe, your family will LOVE IT!
It was very delicious and rich. I used ground beef instead of the steak. I also used others suggestions and added 1/3 cup cream cheese and some Worcestershire sauce.
Pros: excellent flavor, the sour cream doesn't overpower, and the consistency is perfect. Cons: dumping flour straight into the pan clots the flour, calls for waaaaaay too much butter, cooking it one pan is an unnecessary disaster. Recommended Recipe Alterations: 1. Cut the butter by half to 1/4c 2. Put the flour in a separate bowl and added some of the pan drippings. Mix the two together in the extra bowl until a paste develops and then add back into the sauce. 3. Remove meat before adding the flour paste to make the sauce and avoid sloshing it all over the stovetop. Add meat back in after flour is fully incorporated. 4. Substitute white onion for green onion. Half a small onion is plenty. 5. I would never, ever use canned mushrooms. I used two packages of fresh sliced mushrooms and sautéed them with the onion in a SEPARATE pan and added them both to the sauce after the flour is incorporated.
This was excellent! Thank you for this recipe! I marinated the sirloin strips in white wine, worchestershire and garlic for an hour first. And once put all together, let it simmer for an hour and 15minutes. I've never had beef so tender! I also removed the beef, then cooked the onion and mushrooms and garlic before adding the beef broth. Then added the beef strips back in before simmering. Turned out excellent! I'm saving this one!! Thanks again!
Excellent recipe! I used a splash of apple juice rather than the wine, and olive oil to replace the butter. To make things easier, I simply bought the "stir fry" sliced beef from the butcher. Delicious!
This is a great recipe. It was pretty easy to make (the hardest part was cutting up the chuck roast), delicious, and my wife loved it. The only changes I made were to use a 14.5 oz can of beef broth (instead of a 10.5 oz can), and to use 8 oz of fresh sliced mushrooms, sauteed in butter, in lieu of canned sliced mushrooms. Definitely a keeper!
Very good. I had leftover meat from a roast and used that. It saved some time and worked fine. I used egg noodles. I always use unflavored yogurt instead of sour cream. It cuts a few calories and tastes the same to me.
Oh wow, this turned out fantastic! I followed fellow reviewer, BEEZLYS, suggestions: marinating the meat in red wine, adding garlic and Worcestershire sauce, etc. I then served over egg noodles with fresh green beans on the side. My sister said it was the best meal I ever made!
I didn't have a roast on hand so I made it with ground beef and followed the rest of the recipe as is. It was great!
Wow, I would give this 10 stars if I could! Absolutely delicious. I omitted the onions, added 2 cloves of garlic. I also sauteed a pound of sliced, fresh mushrooms in a little butter and added those about 10 minutes before serving. I didn't have any white wine, so I just used 14 oz of beef broth instead of the 10.5 called for. Served over no-yolk egg noodles. This is probably the best beef stroganoff I've ever had, thank you!
I accidentally bought pork instead of beef....but I have to say it was wonderul. Next time I will try beef since it is beef stroganoff. Great recipe, thanks! Update, how amazing it is with beef...hahaha. Nice to know you can use whatever meat you have on hand though. :) I would recommend using the wine with the sour cream instead of cream cheese & just sour cream(it needs the wine) for sure!!!
Deeeeelish! Been making this for a while with some other mentioned modifications. I marinate the steak in red wine for an hour or so and leave out the wine at the end. I, too, use yellow onion instead of green, but I use fresh mushrooms instead of canned. Also add a bit of worcestershire. Very modifiable to your tastes. Such great flavor and if you simmer for a while, you can really use any inexpensive cut of meat and end up with tender results.
The sauce didn't reduce down much at the end, and the canned mushrooms tasted too canned. I would definitely make it with more sour cream and real mushrooms next time.
Oh my god was this ever good! I took the advice of other reviewers and I made a few changes. I cut up the beef as directed and then marinated it in about a cup of cabernet. When I browned the beef, I reserved the wine marinade and stirred the flour (I used a bit more than 4 T.) into the wine. I removed the beef to sautee a whole chopped yellow onion (in place of green onions) and added a container of fresh sliced mushrooms with the onions. I then returned the beef to the pan, added the wine/flour mixture and the beef broth. This alone was delicious!! I let it simmer for 1-2 hours and then added the 1/3 c. cream cheese and 1/3 c. sour cream. Served over whole wheat egg noodles- this was fantastic! And I can't stand mushrooms- I didn't even notice they were there. My boyfriend loved it. I loved it. This is a fantastic recipe with the adjustments!
I made a much lower fat version, and it was still really good. Notes for people trying to cut calories: 1. I halved the butter (used 2oz) 2. Would slice the beef to 1/2 the width next time so we have "more" beef tips while not eating as much 3. Used non-fat sour cream I also added the flour into the beef broth (and stir well) instead of directly into the sauce. This avoids clumping.
This was delicious and really easy to make. I took the suggestion of marinating the meat in red cooking wine beforehand and adding cream cheese in at the end. Great idea!
Delicious and easy. I used yellow onions instead of green and only had a good Chardonnay on hand. It was delicious!
This is tasty & soooo easy! Great comfort food. I used white onions instead of green onions, and fresh mushrooms instead of canned. Used Chablis (all I had on hand), and low fat s. cream. Also added worschire & garlic (as others had suggested). Served over noodles. Really great! I would suggest tenderizing the meat, or simmering longer so it is tender. I may try this with ground beef next time. Regardless~ this is a super-easy, fool-proof way to make a great comfort meal! Thanks for sharing!
Definitely a keeper, I followed the directions exactly except I added a couple of tbl of minced garlic. Delish! I think I will try marinating in wine like a couple of others suggested.
Delicious!!! Followed all of Beezlys suggestions (sort reviews by "most helpful") and substituted plain yogurt for the sour cream, per Natalie's suggestion. Had to substitue veggie bullion for beef broth and used white grape juice instead of wine. The flavor was amazing and, as others suggested, I will probably use the sauce as a gravy in the future. Served over linguini, which was a little too heavy. Will definitely try egg noodles next time. Cut the recipe in half, but only got three servings out of it instead of the four I was expecting, so no leftovers for hubby & me :(
Very tasty! HOWEVER.....you can make the exact same think with about 1/10th the effort by putting a roast in the crackpot with a large can of cream of mushroom soup and a packet of dry onion soup mix. Cook on low 8 hours or so, add in a can of mushroom and some sour cream. I promise you that the flavor is exactly the same.
Just not very good. Way, way too much butter.
Awesome with adjustments listed
Made this last night for the family. This is what I did..used sirloin, sliced thin, a white onion and baby bellas. Grilled them in my cast iron skillet, each individually, in butter, then made the sauce from all the goodies in the skillet, also did some garlic with the onions. Then mixed in the meat, onions and mushrooms with the sauce. Right before serving (over Amish noodles) stirred in the cream cheese and sour cream. Salt and pepper to taste. I didn't have any wine so that didn't go in, that is why it was kind of bland. Shouldn't have been bland but it kind of was. Boo hoo!! The family thought it was wonderful. My son brought a friend home and they had some and his friend loved it. I will make it again, perhaps using some red wine to marinate the beef for a few hours then proceed. I really thought it would have more punch to it. It is good so please DON'T let me discourage any one from making it. I will make it another time, I promise!
My grandson loves to cook and this was his first year in "Foods" for 4-H. He decided to make this for the "Foods Review". As a kid that likes to challenge himself, he decided to try this with rabbit (as his great uncle raises meat rabbits). The only thing we "changed" was using 1/2 can of beef broth and 1/2 can of chicken broth. (I find beef broth can be too salty and a bit "heavy" for such a mild flavored meat as rabbit. Also since they raise their own shiitake mushrooms, he used those and sauteed them in butter first and added them at the end. The rabbit Stroganoff was OUTSTANDING! Our 4-H here prints out the recipes that the kids submit and everyone that was there and(that got to taste it)gave it rave reviews!! Even the judge was really impressed and thrilled to get the recipe! Served over his own HOME MADE egg noodles this recipe turned out wonderful (as his "Super Star" rating at food reviews attests). I told him anyone can use soup to make their sauce for stoganoff so learning how to make your sauce from a roux and making a "scratch" recipe is a way to learn good cooking habits. Everyone came up to him afterwards and were asking him about the recipe (and we can't wait to make this with venison, wild turkey, even turtle! This recipe is definitely a "keeper"!! I "supervised" but let him do ALL the preparation and cooking and was there to answer questions. I don't believe in "doing it for them", it's the kid's project and pass or fail, the kid does it!
Sorry, but this was pretty bad. I really was looking forward to it. It looked gray and tasted gray.
Awsome!!!! I followed the reciped exactly as it called for except for the mushrooms, I had fresh ones so I used them instead of the canned, it was soooo good, my kids are very picky eaters and they asked for doubles! Thanks!
This is a great recipe, and I still think chuck roast is the best. The trick to thickening this even more is to add tomato paste. It gives it a much rounder flavor and tangs it up a bit.
This is so delicious! I marinated the beef strips in wine, olive oil and garlic for a few hours and this reduced the cooking time. Also, I used fresh mushrooms which I added after browning the beef. Incredible dish! Loved it!
Outstanding!!!!! I can't believe how good that this is! I used 2 lbs. of beef stew meat. I used more flour, salt and pepper to coat than the recipe called for. I browned the meat and then plated it and then used 1 yellow onion, sliced and quartered instead of the green onion and added minced garlic. I really wish that I had sauteed the onion with the meat. I then added the beef broth, mustard, worcestershire sauce (a couple of good shakes). Simmered this. Meanwhile I boiled egg noodles in water, salt and a bouillion cube. Then I added white wine and finally sour cream. This was out of this world! You must have bread to sop the gravy up! Mmmmmm!!!! Thank you!
eat it2 I'am a widower just learning to cook .This recipe is delicous um um'''
I loved this so did my husband. One of my three kids also enjoyed it, the other two ate mostly noodles. I was happy to treat myself and husband to a dinner that wasn't just for children. We loved, loved, loved it. Would highly recommend this.
I like the flavor of this, though I did add a bit more mustard and used fresh mushrooms instead. I was a little disappointed with the sauce, it was very very thin. I think this is worth trying again, and maybe using the suggestion that others have made about using cream cheese.
Very good - will reduce the amount of mushrooms next time
This was delicious. I added extra mushrooms and used venison. It came out great!
Love this stuff!! Yum Yum Thanks
SO GOOD!! We changed it up a little bit by using fresh baby bella mushrooms which we sauteed in butter before adding to the dish. We also added one whole onion (in addition to the green onions). Finally, we added some Worcestershire to the beef in addition to the salt and pepper to add more flavor. Served with egg noodles. We'll definitely be making this recipe for years to come!
It was super easy to make and I used german egg noodles in addition. Great!
In the past I always used cream of "chemical" soup to make beef stroganoof. After searching and searching for a more natural recipe I found this one. My husband and picky daughter both enjoyed this recipe. It's not super flavorful, and I had to add more sauce ingredients for our taste. But having said that, it was good enough that I'll definitely make it again.
Simple, fast and delicious. The sauce is fantastic even without the wine. I don't always add the 'shrooms, either. It's one of the first dishes cleaned off the table! A little salty, I would even cut back on the salt some, but still tasty.
FINALLY the real deal. Thank you!
I gave this two stars because I thought it was rather bland. BUT, I did make some substitutions, though I didn't anticipate though I didn't really feel like they were enough to truly impact the overall flavor. (I substituted elk steak for the beef, fresh mushrooms for canned and red wine for white and Greek yogurt for the sour cream. I also left out the green onions as I didn't have any.) Once we added some Worcestershire sauce and salt at tableside, it was better. But it needed a LOT of salt.
Wonderful! I don't like to cook with white wine, so I just substituted more beef broth. It was so wonderful! This was the second time I've made it and my husband and kids just love it!
This recipe was very good. I altered by doubling the wine, beef broth and mushrooms. This was easy to make, but not the easiest recipe for beef stroganoff I have made, but is definitely the best tasting. Will serve this one again.
this was very good,i didnt have a problem w the sauce being too thin,i used fresh mushrooms.i cooked them with the onion and instead of adding the wine in the end i used it to cook the mushrooms and onions in.i used half cornstarch half flour.
WOnderful recipe! The only changes I made were to use fresh mushrooms and served it over mashed cauliflower...true low carb. I found it easier to transfer the sauted beef (my local grocery store now carries chuck strips as well as sirloin) to a bowl while I cooked the onions and mushrooms. The result was a tender and flavorful delight. Patience is the key in getting the sauce to thicken. My husband loved it.
A good 4 as is. The second time I made it I altered it a bit for our tastes and brought it to what my family judges a 5. Loose the canned broth and use 15 ounces of homemade stock. Use porchini or morels for more of a mushroom flavor or save some cash and stick to the regular but add a ts of wild mushroom powder. Use red wine instead of white and brown a few shallots with the meat.
