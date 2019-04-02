The Best Meatloaf

Single Chick review: I don't know how to cook so I need easy recipes that don't require fancy ingredients and that will feed me for more than just one meal. After seeing that this I could do and after reading other reviewers ideas here is what I did: I used Progresso Italian bread crumbs as recommended by another reviewer, I also lowered the salt just a tad assuming these flavored bread crumbs would add salt. I don't even like Green Bell Peppers but I added them anyway only as an ode to my Mother, she would not have left them out. I couldn't even really taste them as a stand out ingredient but I am sure they added to the overall flavor. I used A1 Steak Sauce and it was perfect! I also had some bacon laying around in the fridge so I put three strips on top which was a great call considering it was either use it or it would be going bad soon in my fridge. I served this (to my self) with Stoffers frozen Mac & Cheese and some frozen green beans on the side. I poured myself a glass of $8 a bottle wine it is was heaven! After pre slicing it I will be freezing half for future dinners and use the other half for this week dinner and/or cold sandwiches. This is a home run for people that are not chefs, cook only for them selves and have the need for future meals. Bon appétit single ladies!