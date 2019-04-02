The Best Meatloaf
I have used this recipe for 30 years. My husband loves it and he is picky.
Cook's Note:
Use about 2 slices of bread, torn into pieces, for the soft bread crumbs.
This really is the best meatloaf! It's not bland like most meatloaf recipes. I used a very lean meat ground meat, it was so moist! Good-bye dry meat loaf! I raised the servings to 8, added two full eggs rather than the 1 1/3, used the Bold & Spicy A-1 sauce to give it extra zing..Mmmm, breadcrumbs I had in the freezer that I had made from whole- wheat bread, toasted, broken up, and put it a Cusinart blender that has super sharp blades. Left out the green peppers as I did not have any, didn't miss them, though I am sure you could add what you like and it would remain awesome providing the liquid level of this recipe is kept in balance with items added.Read More
Five stars alone just for the addition of the steak sauce (I used A-1) which was a unique and quite tasty addition, but unfortunately it was not enough to carry the meatloaf. This needs a lot of help, but definitely has potential - but with all the tweaking I feel is necessary it wouldn't be the same recipe. This needs a whole lot more than just steak sauce! For the bread crumbs I used crushed, herb-seasoned stuffing mix. I also added fresh parsley, sage, thyme and a healthy dose of Chicago Steak Seasoning. Once mixed it was drier than I would have preferred, so I gave it a couple shots of ketchup which was just fine since I felt it could use a little tomato flavor to balance the A-1 anyway. Rather than baking this in a loaf pan I just shaped and baked it on a foil-lined cookie sheet and it was perfectly done in an hour (160 degrees). Once sliced and eaten hubs and I both agree that while it was flavorful (why wouldn't it be with all the stuff I added to it?) it could have used less bread crumbs and maybe even another egg for a meatier flavor and firmer texture. On its own, however, this recipe is merely a basic, starting point to a potentially great finish.Read More
Finally. A meatloaf that tastes like a meatloaf is supposed to. I have tried a bunch of recipes, and none were quite right (none were even close to my mom's). This was the one. I did read reviews and noted that if you use all A1, it's kind of strong, so I did the A1 in the meatloaf and brushed the top with a bbq sauce I had instead. Perfect. Was very happy. Went to 2-1/2 pounds of meat/2 eggs and it needed to cook longer - did one hour as called for, then upped the temp to 375 for another 15-20 minutes. Didn't dry it at all.
I hate meatloaf, but I really liked this way. Followed the recipe except I didn't put green peppers in it, since I don't like them...turned out great!!
This recipe is absolutely awesome. Now I made a few changes but this is THE BEST recipe I've found for meatloaf and TRUST ME I've tried a more than I can count. Here are the changes/additions I made. I added 1/2 tsp. of dried sage, 1/2 tsp. of dried parsley, added more egg, used cream instead of milk and used crushed Ritz crackers instead of bread crumbs. Also, instead of brushing the top with the rest of the A-1 steak sauce I combined about 1/3 cup of ketchup with about 3 Tbsp. of brown sugar and waited until it baked for an hour. Then I turned the oven to broil, brushed the top of the meatloaf with my ketchup mixture and broiled (watching carefully to not burn) until carmelized. Repeat process until desired crust is achieved....SOO GOOD! Never had a meatloaf so simple yet so flavorful in my life. My girlfriend doesn't really like ground beef and certainly didn't like meatloaf...but after making this...her thoughts have changed. Thanks for sharing the love
I have never liked meatloaf but my dad wanted meatloaf for supper , so I figured I would try this one because it actually sounded good, with the onions and green peppers. It came out fantastic, I actually added bacon to the top of the loaf before baking, and it gave it a wonderful flavor ! Very yummy, has changed my view of meatloaf!
This is the meatloaf I was raised on. Only thing Mom did differently was omit the salt. This is a solid meatloaf that won't fall apart when you go to cut it and it makes great meatloaf sandwiches. When I make this now, I add garlic powder and sometimes a teaspoon or so of italian seasoning. This is also good to make an open faced meatloaf sandwich with mashed potatoes and a good brown gravy. Total comfort food.
You can do so many variations of meatloaf! I mixed 1lb grn sirloin and 1 lb ground turkey (makes for tender meatloaf) Instead of steak sauce I added 1 Tblsp of Montreal Steak Seasoning. Used 2 eggs - beaten w/buttermilk & worchester for 2 lbs of meat. I use my own seasoned bread crumbs. Instead of green I subbed finely minced red bell pepper. Subbed 2 tblsp of dried minced onion instead of raw. Also incorporated minced garlic, additional fresh ground pepper and tblsp dried parsley. Squirted a bit of ketchup (approx 1/4C?) into meat mix. I form the meatloaf, wrap in saran wrap and leave in fridge overnight. When ready to cook: I place meatloaf (unwrapped of course) on bread heels & bake on pyrex pan (not in loaf pan) so entire outside browns. The bread eats the grease and you can easily slide if off underside before serving. I also glaze mine with a mixture of BBQ sauce & ketchup. You can be quite creative with ingredients; but plz avoid overworking meat mix or it will be tough. For 2 lb size, this needed 2 hours baking at 375. 350 didn't work for me (it was pretty rare using 350 temp and dinner was late) Going with 375 from now on, 2 hours for 2 lbs; otherwise 1 hour @ 1 lb size. Don't forget to let it rest at least 5 minutes, 10 is better.
Very good--great texture. I used Townhouse reduced sodium butter crackers in place of the bread crumbs.
My husband who despised meatloaf loved this recipe and has requested that I make it again! The first time I made it we did not have any green pepper so I substituted chopped mushrooms for the green pepper and it was great. I had to cut back on the mils as it was a little soggy and had to bake it about 30 minutes extra to get it firmed up.
My husband has never been fond of my meatloaf, but he could not get enough of this one--thank you!!
TIP: Put bread on the bottom of the loaf pan to soak up the grease! ---- Reading other reviews I also sauteed onions/green peppers first then add to mix. I used 3 TBS of A1 thick & hearty in the mix, then brushed top with BBQ sauce (Sweet Baby Ray's Honey Chipotle). Next time I will use less milk, came out a little soggy compared to other meat loafs I've made through this site. Serve with Ketchup, YUM!
I also have been using the recipe for about 40 years. There is one change that I make however...I add 1/2 cup of onion soup mix and only use 1/2 diced onion. For us, it adds a 'little kick'!
This was really good. My whole family enjoyed it.
I have made this meatloaf for the last many, many years, but got my recipe from a local newspaper. I do mix ketsup, yellow mustard and brown sugar together and put on top of the loaf for the last 15 min. Excellent recipe!!
This really IS the best! I found this recipe a few weeks ago when I had NO idea what to make for dinner. My normally picky husband has never liked any other meatloaf I made ( I tried dozens of recipes) but he absolutely LOVED this one. He liked it so well he had it for lunch the next day and told me I could make this recipe any time I wanted.
This is my go to recipe for meatloaf. I don't really care for meatloaf but with this recipe I even will eat some. My husband loves it. I use Heinz 57 sauce which gives it a great flavor. I also put all of the sauce in the meatloaf and just add a bit on top for flavor. I think putting the full 1/3 cup in the loaf gives it more flavor. This is a regular dinner meal in our house.
Loved this recipe! i made it for my mom and she loved
I use a similar recipe..but my family doesn't like biting into a veggie so I put the ingredients in a blender before adding to the ground beef. It will have all the wonderful flavors of the veggies and be very smooth, without any chunks of onion or peppers. Even better for sandwiches the next day!
I made this for my brothers birthday last week. I am not a meatloaf fan but WOW! I absolutely loved this one! I used stuffing mix instead of the bread crumbs and I did not add the green peppers since my brother does not like them. My whole family loved it! I really like the steak sauce instead of ketchup or tomato soup. Thanks for this great recipe. I cant wait to make it again.
Nothing really special about this recipe. Bland and basic. I wouldn't pass this along as I can't imagine anyone wouldn't know the basic ingredients in ANY meatloaf. Dissapointed.
I have never been a fan of meat loaf, but my husband is, so I decided to try this one. I didn't have Heinz 57, so I sub'ed Jack Daniel's Smokey Steak Sauce. OMG! It was awesome!! My hubby and I both agree, it was the best meatloaf either of us had ever tasted. I shaped and froze half of the mixture before cooking, as there are only the two of us, I'll cook up that one next week. It's even great cold in a sandwich!
Single Chick review: I don't know how to cook so I need easy recipes that don't require fancy ingredients and that will feed me for more than just one meal. After seeing that this I could do and after reading other reviewers ideas here is what I did: I used Progresso Italian bread crumbs as recommended by another reviewer, I also lowered the salt just a tad assuming these flavored bread crumbs would add salt. I don't even like Green Bell Peppers but I added them anyway only as an ode to my Mother, she would not have left them out. I couldn't even really taste them as a stand out ingredient but I am sure they added to the overall flavor. I used A1 Steak Sauce and it was perfect! I also had some bacon laying around in the fridge so I put three strips on top which was a great call considering it was either use it or it would be going bad soon in my fridge. I served this (to my self) with Stoffers frozen Mac & Cheese and some frozen green beans on the side. I poured myself a glass of $8 a bottle wine it is was heaven! After pre slicing it I will be freezing half for future dinners and use the other half for this week dinner and/or cold sandwiches. This is a home run for people that are not chefs, cook only for them selves and have the need for future meals. Bon appétit single ladies!
I am always very leary of recipes that start off with "The Best... in most cases, they are not! I have made dozens of meatloaf recipes over the years, and the best by far is the "Two Fat Ladies" "Hedgehog" by far and away the most tasty and gourmet meatloaf I have EVER made! Getting back to this meatloaf recall eating this same recipe in the US Army. It's not the Best , or even close to the best, it is. however very edible...I think you get my point.
This is almost my exact recipe. Instead of bread crumbs I use dry oatmeal. My whole family loves this and will not eat anyone else's meatloaf! It has been tried and true for over 30 years!
A huge hit! Served this with "badda bing badda banged potatoes" from this sight and my husband said "That was awesome, like showing off good" I mostly followed the recipe. I sauted the onions and bell pepper just a little before adding them. I used italian seasoned bread crumbs and bold and spicy A1 for the steak sauce and whole milk. This is going in the favorites recipe book at home.
My husband, 15 year old & I made this for the first time tonight & love it! I didn't use green pepper because we didn't have one & it was fine. I also substituted dry Italian bread crumbs for the fresh & ketchup for the steak sauce. Lastly, we used a mix of ground beef, veal & pork instead of just beef like my parents always did. Super delicious & moist! Thank you Denelle! :)
Delish.... from bite 1 on.... My 8yr old son gobbled this up and said he loved it! I have not made meatloaf in years, love bbq so made this with A1 Bold & Spicy
I made this meatloaf last night with a few modifications, I used 4 cloves of garlic, sliced, 2 eggs to help hold its shape better, and whole wheat canned bread crumbs (which I will never use ever again since they overpowered the flavor of everything else). I also used sliced mushrooms in favor of the bells since we dislike bell peppers. My fiance also prefers his meatloaf to have a tomato flavor, so I put 3 tbsp heinz 57, and 3 tbsp tomato ketchup, then for the topping, I took 1/4 of a jar of marinara I had left over and mixed it with 4 tbsp tomato ketchup and watered it down a little (only brushed enough to coat on the top and saved the rest to brush on each individual piece). I had to increase the time in the oven by about 30 minutes and it was WONDERFUL~!!~ (except for the whole wheat breadcrumbs!!!!) Served with homemade Garlic Chive Red Skinned Mashed Potatoes, and Steamed Broccoli (YUMMY!!) My fiance is an incredibly picky eater, and even pickier on his meatloaf and he loved it! (and that's sayin something!) Thanks so much!
Leave out the steak sauce and use ketsup with dark brown sugar until it taste sweet for a sauce and top with 3 strips of bacon. Promise this is juicy and full of flavor. To me, the steak sauce gives an artificial flavor.
I didnt really like this meatloaf but my boyfriend and mother did. I am not sure if they were just being nice. It was almost soggy and mushy. I also didnt like the overpowering taste of the steak sauce. I was moist, but maybee too moist.
This was a really good meaty meatloaf. It had a great consistency and held together well. I used stuffing mix instead of the bread crumbs and omitted the onion and green peppers (my kids don't like them if they can see them). I also added some garlic powder and some pepper jack cheese and mixed ketchup and a little brown sugar with the steak sauce for the topping. We will be making this one again.
Great recipe. We all loved it and it is the meatloaf recipe used from this point forward in our family.
This was a great meatloaf; I am saving this as my go-to meatloaf recipe. I think I will saute the onions and green pepper next time so the onion isn't so strong. Loved it though! Thanks.
My man and myself loved it! Used Heinz with the Worchestshire sauce. Delicious recipe.
Everyone loves this meatloaf. It has become my specialty that family looks forward to when they come over. I definitely recommend using the veal, beef, and pork combo and Smith & Wollensky steak sauce is a must!!!! I made it once with another brand and it wasn't the same. I also omit the peppers because I don't like them.
I have always made mine this way also. I sometimes do a variation to this and add spahgetti sauce instead of the steak sauce! This gives you a way to mix it up a little for a change!!
amazing! loved it!
Good. I will try leaner ground beef next time.
fantastic recipe!!! I sauteed 1/2 onion in butter before adding to meat mix; skipped the green pepper;added 2 eggs and 1tsp each seasoned salt,garlic powder and dried parsley; baked @ 350 for1hr10. My daughter loved this- had 2 servings- and she does not like meat.
Great recipe! I minced the peppers and onions and added a teaspoon of minced garlic. I put 1/4 cup ketchup in the mixture along with the steak sauce. Per the recommendations of others, I put two pieces of bread at the bottom of the loaf pan and the meatloaf was perfectly moist without being greasy. Great "crust" on the outside. This is the only meatloaf recipe I will ever use.
This is the BEST meatloaf I have ever had....my husband loves it!!!
This was a huge hit! I used 1 lb of lean ground beef, a cup of dried stuffing mix, 1 onion, 1 green pepper, 1 egg, 5 T of A1, a pinch of salt and pepper. I cooked it in muffin tins topped with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce. Delicious!
the best and easiest meatloaf i've ever made. I thought with so few ingredients it won't have much flavor but it was so good there wasn't any left over. I'm already planning on making it again next week. It's a keeper.
I ate 4 slices, that says a LOT since I have never been a meatloaf fan. I doubled the recipe and made 2 loaves (one to freeze). Followed the directions closely, with a few small exceptions. BF isn't crazy about steak sauce, so I put the 3T of steak sauce IN the mix, but topped them with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce (Vidalia, because I love that on beef). I also added a pinch of garlic powder and reduced the milk just a little. I chopped the onions and peppers fairly small, and they were still a tad firm. Fine with me, the flavor was outstanding! I spooned off some of the grease after about 60 mins, and let them bake for a total of 90 mins (for 2). Just right on the moisture and they held together fine. BF said it was the best meatloaf he's ever had. A keeper for us! Thanks so much.
I make meatloaf pretty often cause it's inexpensive and I've tried a lot of recipes... none with steak sauce which I LOVED about this meatloaf. I used A1 thick & hardy. I also used artisan crusty garic bread that I made into bread crumbs and added a couple cloves of garlic. Didn't have onions or bell pepper because I don't have any (need to go shopping!) & cooked it for about 50 minutes... soooo good, thanks for the recipe!
I used to make a recipe called Best Ever Meatloaf but this one really is The Best Meatloaf! I threw out my other recipe and only make this one now. Thanks!
Hubby, I, and sis enjoyed it only the only thing different is we used ketchup instead of steak sauce as the topping
This meatloaf was moist and delicious! I was very happy with it and will definitely be keeping it in my recipe box. I made it exactly as the recipe called, and it really is one of the best meatloaves! Thanks for a great recipe!
Delicious!! I doubled the recipe to 12 servings and changed a couple of things, but all in all it was a big hit with my family and guests! I happen to have a bunch of cut up yellow, red, and green peppers (about 1 & 1/2 cups worth) and threw them in mix. I also actually added the entire 1/3 cup of steak sauce straight to the mix. (I was supposed to use 2/3 cup because I doubled the recipe but was afraid it would be too much) I also only used 1 teaspoon of salt. I then took a little extra steak sauce (About 1/4 cup) and mixed it with about a 1/4 cup of honey smoked barbecue sauce and brushed it on the top before baking... It came out moist and delicious! Thanks Denelle for a wonderful recipe!
FANTASTIC !!!! I will be making it exactly like this for now on !
This really is a wonderful meatloaf recipe. I have searched far and wide and have made many a meatloaf and this is where the search ends! Which makes my husband very happy because he's had to choke down a lot of bad meatloafs! I followed the recipe and only changed the topping. I made a mixture of ketchup, mustard powder, brown sugar and steaksauce. The steaksauce is what makes this meatloaf great and I just used what I had on hand which was a store brand steaksauce. I also completly forgot to put in the green peppers but we didn't miss them and won't add them next time I make this. I served mine with wild rice and green beans and eveyone went back for seconds. I love this meatloaf!
I dislike ketchup, so I recently started using Heinz 57 sauce and I'm certain this meatloaf is better than any ketchup version! After brushing the top with steak sauce, sprinkle rosemary on top. You won't be sorry (I don't even recipe--I can't speak for the ketchup versions, though).
WONDERFUL!! Best meatloaf EVER! And it's so simple! I added an extra onion and a full cup of diced green bell pepper. It was nice and juicy! In addition, I used 1 cup packaged dry stuffing (instead of the soft bread crumbs)--this was recommended in one of the reviews. I also used more steak sauce on the top of the meatloaf--about 1/3 cup on the top of the meatloaf alone.
I traded in the sauce for ketchup and took out the peppers and I got a very plain, very yummy meatloaf that was perfect to pair with... anything!
I thought this was very good. I used A1 sauce and thought the flavor was very pronounced, but I like that flavor. The house smelled amazing! I used two pounds of meatloaf mix, 2 eggs, 1.5 cups bread crumbs, and chopped onion too. Same recipe, just more of everything basically. I cooked it in a slightly larger than loaf pan for about 1hour 20 mins. Moist and flavorful!
This recipe tasted great and was easy. I did use Italian bread crumbs instead of regular ones. Also, I do like onions, but I thought this recipe call for too many. Maybe cut it down to 3/4 to 1/2 a cup next time.
I have been looking for a good meatloaf recipe for awhile, this is really good. My error that I only added 3TBSP of steaksauce, but it still turned out good. The texture is moist, but not too wet. I added ketchup and more green pepper on top and my husband and I really liked it.
Made this as stated and felt like it was okay but needed tweaking. I add some fresh garlic, montreal steak seasoning, seasoned bread crumbs and in addition to the Heinz I also add a little smoky BBQ sauce. I saute the onion and green pepper before adding to the meat mixture as well. I place two slices of bread on bottom of pan to soak up some of the grease. Turns out moist and flavorful. Thanks.
Nice to know your husband loves this basic recipe.
WOW, we love this recipe! I find it tastes best using butter crackers in place of the breadcrumbs; it gives it a richer flavor. Also, being cheese lovers, we added small cheese chunks the second time we made it. This recipe is definitely a keeper.
I used half ground beef and half ground turkey. Also used my food processor to cut up some onions, celery and carrots to add into the meatloaf. The stove top stuffing was a nice touch. Definately worcestershire, ketchup and brown sugar on top made a nice touch to the whole dish.
Very good meatloaf. I will make it again
It was excellent! I used A1 steak sauce in the meat mix and brushed the top with ketchup. I also sauteed the peppers and onions before adding them into the mix. Everyone loved it! It was served with roasted chunked potatoes, carrots, and peas (I surrounded the meatloaf with the potatoes from the start and added the carrots and peas about 20-30 minutes before the end).
We're not big meatloaf eaters but this is great! We used Heinz 57, liberally, and this is very tasty. Served with some green beans a great salad and some garlic bread this is one of our favorite meals.
I made this meatloaf 3 years ago and since then I continue to make this hearty dish. This meatloaf is the BEST meatloaf ever. I defintely suggest this meatloaf to everyone. So thanks Denelle for this recipe. * a make some smashed red potatoes and green beans with meatloaf :)
I made this dish with turkey instead of beef and reduced fat milk...it was delicious!!
This smelled like heaven the minute it went in the oven. Didn't turn out quite perfectly but I take the blame. When I make this again (and I will!) I will chop the onion and pepper smaller. It didn't quite hold together but I think getting the veggie pieces smaller will help. I used A1 Cajun sauce and it was fabulous. Because the sauce is already spicy, I might omit the additional pepper next time. This truly is one of the best smelling dinners I have ever made. The meat I used was a meat loaf blend of ground beef, ground pork and ground veal. O.M.G. Definitely will make this again and went back for a second serving even though it fell apart. YUM.
GREAT recipe! I just used ketchup instead of BBQ sauce and my meatloaf came out perfect. My husband loved it and a friend who joined us for dinner complimented with "this is really good meatloaf" (he's not very creative). Thanks for sharing!
This is a really good meatloaf recipe. I added about an extra 2 T. of steak sauce to the meat mix. Great recipe!
I didn't really like meatloaf until my husband made this recipe. :)
Very good! I will say that next time I will cook my onion and pepper first then mix it in. I didn't like some crunchy onions in there.
LOVE this recipe. It has never failed.
Oh my goodness! The best meatloaf ever! I love meatloaf and have been making a different recipe for years. We love it, but I was craving something different and tried this recipe. It is DELISH! My son does not like the onions in recipe but my husband and I think it is savory and flavorful and great!
Disappointing. Didn't realize that something could be intense and bland at the same time. The steak sauce sounded like a great idea in a meatloaf (I used A1) but was less flavorful than I was expecting and left a strange aftertaste. It wasn't AWFUL, but I will not make this again.
Real good...I think next time I am going to pre cook the onions & peppers...they were a little too crunchy for my taste
This recipe is awesome! My husband loves this and will happily do the grocery shopping if he picks up the ingredients from the store for me :) He won't eat any other type of meatloaf now. I add a small bag of 5 minute cook rice to bulk it up so we have leftovers.
my husband love this meatloaf. this is a keeper for us thanks very very moist. even the next day very good i will give it a 10 star.
Made this last night for my family and they loved it they even had seconds. I left out the green bell pepper because of my daughter but will try it next time. I think what made it great was the A1 sauce I put in. YUM Will make again and again.
Yummy meatloaf, I only had ground chicken, so I am sure making it with ground beef would be pretty good.
Loved this meatloaf and so did my family! Making it for the second time since it was a big hit...and will continue making this recipe! Thank you :)
This meatloaf was delicious! Instead of steak sauce I used hot sauce and used tomato paste mixed with brown sugar and a little garlic for the sauce. I made it with mashed potatoes and spinach with corn muffins. Delish! Also I omitted the peppers, and used onion powder instead of an onion as my daughter won't eat vegetables that are "hidden". Definitely a must try!
This meatloaf was so increadibly flavorful and used on sandwiches the next day tasted even better. My bf was speechless, that's how much he loved it. Definately a must try recipe.
It has been a long time since I had had meatloaf and the memories I have had of meatloaf were not the best. However, last night my wife made this and it was delicious. Everything works perfectly in this recipe and it came out nice and moist. We will definitely be having this again.
Here's how to use 2 full lbs of meat and get 2 loaves for 6 servings (one loaf for freezing): I used 2 lbs ground, pasture-raised beef, 85% lean. Added 2 chopped organic (pastured) chicken livers for extra nutrients. Used italian bread crumbs, 1 whole red bell pepper, 1 onion, and 2 eggs. For the remaining ingredients I eyeballed the addition of a little extra to make up for the extra 1/2 lb of meat. For the seasoning I followed the measurements but used half steak sauce and half worcestershire sauce. Best I've ever made!
Here are a few changes I think everyone should make. 1) Saute the garlic, onion, and green peppers to soften them before adding to mix - this will bring out more flavor and the veggies won't be hard when you bite into the loaf. 2) Use a lot of seasoning to add more flavor and ketchup in the mix is still a must. 3) I use Ritz Crackers instead of breadcrumbs and then omit the salt. 4) Add bacon either precooked and broken up, or laid over the top to bake onto the loaf... either tastes great. 5)Add a small amount a Worcestershire sauce and a splash of Tabasco to give it a bit of a kick. Really can't go wrong with these suggestions.
This wasn't bad. The food was hearty and flavorful. Maybe a few extra spices would have been nice.
The only thing I did different was put ketchup and brown sugar on the top for the glaze and added minced garlic to the meat. Also seasoned the meat to my taste. It was REALLY good.
I loved this meatloaf! It was the most moist and possibly the best meatloaf I've ever had! I doubled the amount of steak sauce and used 2 eggs and 1 1/2 cups of bread crumbs, I skipped the green bell pepper because I didn't have one, and used 1/2 a large onion (which was more than plenty). I would have never dreamed of using steak sauce but I absolutely loved it! I have had bad luck with meatloaf until this recipe!
I have the same receipe, but use 1-2T Steak sauce , no milk, ketchup as needed to make meat moist. I then put it in the pan & top with some ketchup. Bake 350 for 1 hr. It is a good recipe either way.
I have been making this recipe for years and it's the only one my husband and kids will eat. I don't put the sauce on top of meatloat, I just mix it all in.
Great recipe! I added a little paprika, oregano & parsely to the whole mixture and it turned out great! Only thing was mine came out abit "wet" like it didn't set properly but I think that has to do with the frozen meat I used. But still, thanks!
I thought this was the best meatloaf recipe I have ever tasted! I'm not a huge fan of onions but my husband is so I cut the onion portion by almost half and it still tasted great. I also changed the steak sauce topping. I mixed 1/2 Cup of Ketchup, 1 Tbsp of Mustard, and 3 to 4 Tbsp of steak sauce - it was great!:)
Average taste. I still prefer good old ketchup and brown sugar recipes I guess.
The name says it all. This is the BEST meatloaf EVER! Change NOTHING!!
A good, moist meatloaf, but too much onion. I only used 3/4 of an onion, and next time will reduce to 1/3 or 1/2 of a onion.
You're right. This is the best meatloaf. Just added some chopped mushrooms. Kept the rest the same.
It simply is a great and easy recipe. I've experimented with this recipe several times and in the end, I have decided to customize it to my own taste by not adding the milk because it made it too moist, substituting Heinz 57 sauce with barbecue sauce (1/3 cup barbecue sauce and some ketchup to reach 1/2 cup). Also, I just mixed the sauce with the ground beef at once instead of following the directions of 3 TBS at first and putting the rest on top later. To me, I think it is more flavorful if you just mix it up all together plus it's one less step to try to remember.
I have made this several times and it is always delicious...
