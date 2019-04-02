The Best Meatloaf

I have used this recipe for 30 years. My husband loves it and he is picky.

Recipe by DENELLE

prep:

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease an 8 1/2 x 4 1/2 inch loaf pan.

  • Combine milk and soft bread crumbs in a small bowl and allow to soften, about 5 minutes.

  • In a mixing bowl, combine the ground beef, salt, pepper, egg, 3 tablespoons steak sauce, chopped onion, and green bell pepper. Add bread crumb mixture, and mix with your hands until all ingredients are combined.

  • Pat the the mixture into the prepared loaf pan. Brush the top with additional steak sauce.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour or until done. Allow to stand 5 minutes before slicing.

Cook's Note:

Use about 2 slices of bread, torn into pieces, for the soft bread crumbs.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
288 calories; protein 20.9g; carbohydrates 10.1g; fat 17.9g; cholesterol 100.6mg; sodium 867mg. Full Nutrition
