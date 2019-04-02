Beef and Pita Casserole

Rating: 3.64 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 3

This dish is my husband's favorite. He is a picky eater, but he never complains when I make this simple dish. Sauteed pita bread baked with beef sirloin strips and tomato sauce.

By thepamperedchefny

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Cut the pita bread into squares and saute them with 2 tablespoons of the butter in a large skillet over medium heat, for 5 minutes. Spread into a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • In the same skillet, melt the remaining butter and saute the beef strips for 2 to 3 minutes. Pour in the tomato sauce, cover and let simmer until the beef is cooked; about 5 minutes.

  • Pour the beef mixture over the pita bread cubes. Cover with aluminum foil and bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes or until bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
341 calories; protein 22g; carbohydrates 31.6g; fat 13.8g; cholesterol 61.2mg; sodium 723.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (14)

Most helpful positive review

thepamperedchefny
Rating: 5 stars
06/27/2003
I loved this recipe. I sauted the pita a little longer than 5 minutes and it did not get soggy at all. Read More
Helpful
(6)

Most helpful critical review

ROW42
Rating: 3 stars
10/01/2003
My kids really enjoyed this recipe but I found the pita bread squares became soggy and bland. I might try to add them after I bake the beef. I also found the beef too tomatoey and not spiced enough. If I cook this again I would fry up some onions and mushrooms then fry up the beef. I would also use a little less tomato sauce. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Gayle
Rating: 1 stars
09/19/2003
The pita bread gets soggy and the taste is not good. Read More
Helpful
(5)
CATSRULE
Rating: 3 stars
10/28/2002
this recipe was different and an ok change of pace but I would probably not make again. the pita bread gets pretty soggy. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Circe
Rating: 5 stars
02/26/2006
I took the other reviews suggestions to heart and prepared the pita bread seperate from the beef mixture. I didn't add the pita until about 5 minutes before I was ready to serve the dish and that kept it from being soggy. Also I opted to use Ragu instead of tomato sauce to give it some more flavoring. I reccommend the mushroom and green pepper sauce. It was delicious. Read More
Helpful
(4)
kacm1003
Rating: 1 stars
05/22/2006
This recipe is not to my liking! Read More
Helpful
(3)
MAMAOF5
Rating: 4 stars
06/08/2006
I read the reviews first and did not add the pita to the meat to heat in the oven I served them together just before eating. I did add spices and green/red peppers to add to the taste. My family liked it but I did not care for it. Read More
Helpful
(3)
WOODSTCK
Rating: 4 stars
02/16/2010
Great use of leftover london broil! We halved the recipie and used up the meat from the pior night. Sauted the pita extra long and quickly heated bite sized pieces of beef. Some pieces of pita came out a little mushy but it was pretty tasty kids didn't complain (loved the pita) Read More
Helpful
(3)
kitchen_amatuer
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2009
This is a great recipe! I've made it a few different times now (sometimes using a foccacia bread round to make it pizza-style with cheese melted on top) & I have to say it is forever in the family recipe box! It's delicious made as described but also an excellent base recipe that I can easily change a few things to fit my mood (or my cupboards!) Thanx for posting! Read More
Helpful
(3)
