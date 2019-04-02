Beef and Pita Casserole

1 of 14

Rating: 3 stars My kids really enjoyed this recipe but I found the pita bread squares became soggy and bland. I might try to add them after I bake the beef. I also found the beef too tomatoey and not spiced enough. If I cook this again I would fry up some onions and mushrooms then fry up the beef. I would also use a little less tomato sauce. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars I loved this recipe. I sauted the pita a little longer than 5 minutes and it did not get soggy at all. Helpful (6)

Rating: 1 stars The pita bread gets soggy and the taste is not good. Helpful (5)

Rating: 3 stars this recipe was different and an ok change of pace but I would probably not make again. the pita bread gets pretty soggy. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I took the other reviews suggestions to heart and prepared the pita bread seperate from the beef mixture. I didn't add the pita until about 5 minutes before I was ready to serve the dish and that kept it from being soggy. Also I opted to use Ragu instead of tomato sauce to give it some more flavoring. I reccommend the mushroom and green pepper sauce. It was delicious. Helpful (4)

Rating: 1 stars This recipe is not to my liking! Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars I read the reviews first and did not add the pita to the meat to heat in the oven I served them together just before eating. I did add spices and green/red peppers to add to the taste. My family liked it but I did not care for it. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars Great use of leftover london broil! We halved the recipie and used up the meat from the pior night. Sauted the pita extra long and quickly heated bite sized pieces of beef. Some pieces of pita came out a little mushy but it was pretty tasty kids didn't complain (loved the pita) Helpful (3)