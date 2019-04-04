German Rouladen

My Oma came from Germany with my dad in 1946. I have eaten this dish for more than 45 years. I work from scratch to make Rouladen. I use round steak that is cut very thin about 1/4" and is 3" by 6". I do use a good German mustard, bacon and onions that are sliced very thin (makes it easier to roll) and I buy good dill pickles and quarter them. I will use fresh ground pepper AND ground ALLSPICE to sprinkle on before rolling. Oma said that no German kitchen is complete without allspice. I roll, secure with roladen needles, (turkey lacing needles for holding in the stuffing work just as well) sear in a pan till nice and brown with some oil, and transfer to a dutch oven. Add your water and bouillon to taste along with 1-2 bay leaves, and a tea ball filled with some whole allspice and peppercorn. You will notice a very different distinctive flavor when done. Ome always made these with sweet and sour red cabbage and knortch. It is a regional dish from the area of Thuringen. Boil potatoes, drain and reserve some of the water. Mash good, add potato starch and a bit of the water, mash till they are sticky and end up like a glob on the wnd of the potoato masher. They are a bland dish, but with the gravy from the rouladen it is a wonderful meal. Now if you will excuse me I need to go make some because I am now very hungry.