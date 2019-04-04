German Rouladen

4.5
341 Ratings
  • 5 230
  • 4 87
  • 3 19
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

Meat rolls filled with bacon, onions and pickles. Delicious, easy recipe learned while visiting Germany.

Recipe by Ron Oldham

Gallery
22 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut the flank steak into thin filets; about 1/4 inch thick and 3 inches wide.

    Advertisement

  • Generously spread one side of each filet with mustard to taste. Place bacon, onions and pickle slices on each filet and form into a roll. Use string or toothpicks to hold the roll together.

  • Heat a skillet over medium heat and melt butter. Place the rolls in the butter and saute until browned.

  • Pour in 2 1/2 cups of water and add the bouillon cube; stirring to dissolve the bouillon cube. Simmer the rolls for about an hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
264 calories; protein 19.1g; carbohydrates 7.7g; fat 17.4g; cholesterol 59.4mg; sodium 1449.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022