German Rouladen
Meat rolls filled with bacon, onions and pickles. Delicious, easy recipe learned while visiting Germany.
I grew up this this recipe. My mother gave it to me back when I got married 20+ years ago and it is loved by my wife and kids. My wife likes the pickles in, but my sons and I don't. I usually have to make 8-10 large ones to feed the family. Make sure the mustard has horse radish in it. Yum! To make it a little easier, I use "sandwich steaks". They're cut thin to begin with and I additionally pound (tenderize) them further sandwiched between plastic wrap or wax paper. The process is the basically the same from there. I brown them and place them in a pot with 2-3 cans of beef broth. I also add a bay leaf or two. Two smahed cloves of garlic. (Taken out later) Also a tablespoon of the mustard and a couple of peppercorns are added to the broth. I usually will also add a little worchestershire sauce. I use a medium colored roue (spelling?) to thicken the gravy after I take the rolls out of the pot.Don't forget to remove the bay leaf, garlic, and peppercorns. Let them cook for a good long time until they barely hold together. We serve them with plain boiled russets and top it with the gravy.Read More
Unless I missed reading something this recipe is missing a very important component, the gravy. While the meat is simmering, add a bay leaf to the broth. At the end of cooking time discard the bay leaf. Prepare gravy by using brown gravy mix or flour. I grew up in Germany. My Dad made the best rouladen! Good gravy is absolutely essential to this recipe!Read More
I have made rouladen for years, based on my mom's recipe (who is German - came to US when she was 22). Couple of hints - vary the mustard type, bacon and pickles for different taste sensations. And for those who are leery of the pickles, dice them up - still get the great flavor but you don't realize it's in there! And always make gravy with the liquid - it's the best. I dice up all the "stuffers" - onions, bacon and pickles - and if I have any leftovers after filling the rolls, I throw them in the liquid - makes the gravy even better!
Thank you for this recipe, it turned out delicious. I made a few changes...try it with some horseradish as well as the stoneground mustard. I also browned them on the stove top and then finished them off in the crockpot. Add just a tiny bit of beef bouillion water & a splash of red wine to the slowcooker (also fresh ground pepper & a couple bay leaves) and let them cook on high heat for 3-4 hours. This made let so tender you could cut them with a fork. Quickly whisk the juice from the slowcooker with a little cornstarch/water paste to make a flavourful gravy. Guten Appetit!
While I am Italian and grew up with predominantly Italian cooking, this is my family's favorite dish, probably because when I make it it's considered a special occasion! It is to-die-for good. Like Dr. Bones, I use either sandwich steaks, or very thinly sliced round steak. I have made it both with and without the pickle and mustard, and while I know that to use them is traditional, our family prefers them with just the bacon and onion. I simmer them a good hour and a half in beef broth once they're browned, adding more broth or water as it reduces. Once they're good and tender I thicken the gravy with flour and more broth. I prefer to serve these little "roll mops" with hot, buttered noodles, but my family insists on mashed potatoes. Thanks for posting the recipe!
This recipe is very close to one I'm familiar with, as I cook for a German Family summer camp every year. This year, we made Rouladen twice in one week, each time making over 250 for our lunch menu! However,I would add this: we use regular mustard, garlic salt, NO horseradish, and dice the bacon, onion and pickles up VERY small. We do not use any boullion, but add carrots and celery to the water over the rolls while cooking. After sauteing and placing them into a shallow baking pan,we cover the pan w/saran wrap and then aluminum foil, put in a 300 degree oven for several hours until tender. We strain the carrots, celery and broth into a tall stockpot, literally "smashing" the vegetables through the strainer and discarding the fiber, then thickening w/corn starch. We serve the traditional Spaetzle, or tiny dumplings alongside. By all means, ask your butcher to cut top round 1/5" thick for you. In rolling the rouladen, think "burrito". It will keep all the good stuff inside! Good eating!
Rouladen recipes can be different depending on the area of Germany you're from. The part of Germany my parents grew up uses cube steak in lieu of flank and no pickles. We also use beef broth instead of water and add chopped fresh garlic with the onion. Remember to thicken your gravy if necessary. It's always nice trying different variations to recipes. It was good.
My grandmother from Germany makes a really great version of this, and here's how: Lay the beef on a cutting board and sprinkle with salt and fresh ground pepper, then spread dijon mustard across the top side. Spread finely chopped onions across the top. Spread three quarter strips of bacon across the top, and put thin slices of dill pickle spears between the bacon strips. Roll the meat tightly and tie with two kitchen strings. Once you have prepared all of the rolls, take the remaining chopped onion and put in a large skillet with butter. THIS IS THE KEY: ADD A FEW HEAPING TABLESPOONS OF PAPRIKA TO THE ONION AND BUTTER MIX, AND ROLL THE ROLLS AROUND THE MIX UNTIL BROWNED ON ALL SIDES. (This is what makes a great flavor) Then add about 6 cups of water with 6 beef boullion cubes to the pot, And cook until meat is cooked all the way through. Once the meat is done cooking place the rolls in the oven to keep warm and prepare gravy. Use the liquid and drippings from the pan, (you should use a gravy separator to get the fat and grease out of the gravy. Then slowly stir in water and corn starch (this won't give you that "floury" taste like flour does) while bringing to a boil, keep adding until the gravy is as thick as you like. Serve with Mashed potatoes, brocolli and cucumber salad! My FAVORITE MEAL OF ALL TIME!
Instead of cutting flank steak, I pounded it out and rolled the whole thing up like a jelly roll, tieing with string. I simmered it in a can of beef broth and then sliced each piece. I served over buttered egg noodles and poured thickened broth over all. Nice presentation.
I love rouladen. I don't make it very often because it is a lot of work and my husband doesn't care for the pickles. The recipe my mom gave me called for chopped carrots, celery, parsnips and leeks to be cooked with the meat, but you strain the sauce before thickening, so they don't stay in. From the looks of this recipe I may just leave them out next time to see how it effects the taste.
My Oma came from Germany with my dad in 1946. I have eaten this dish for more than 45 years. I work from scratch to make Rouladen. I use round steak that is cut very thin about 1/4" and is 3" by 6". I do use a good German mustard, bacon and onions that are sliced very thin (makes it easier to roll) and I buy good dill pickles and quarter them. I will use fresh ground pepper AND ground ALLSPICE to sprinkle on before rolling. Oma said that no German kitchen is complete without allspice. I roll, secure with roladen needles, (turkey lacing needles for holding in the stuffing work just as well) sear in a pan till nice and brown with some oil, and transfer to a dutch oven. Add your water and bouillon to taste along with 1-2 bay leaves, and a tea ball filled with some whole allspice and peppercorn. You will notice a very different distinctive flavor when done. Ome always made these with sweet and sour red cabbage and knortch. It is a regional dish from the area of Thuringen. Boil potatoes, drain and reserve some of the water. Mash good, add potato starch and a bit of the water, mash till they are sticky and end up like a glob on the wnd of the potoato masher. They are a bland dish, but with the gravy from the rouladen it is a wonderful meal. Now if you will excuse me I need to go make some because I am now very hungry.
Ok, this is marvelous. Want to make it even easier? If you have a hispanic market or carniceria near you, buy carne ranchera (the same meat used for carne asada) and bypass slicing the flank steak, because that is what carne ranchera is: Thin sliced flank steak. Then this is a snap to put together!
Sound much like my recipe and I am German. If you have a crockpot you do not have to bother to brown the meat. It will come out the same. Found that out after 20 years of preparing the old fashioned style with browning, than another german lady tod me it is really not necessary to brown the meat. That way it is a fast fix meal. Fill, roll and cook in the crockpot. I also think pickles are a must, but that may be regional different.
This is close to what my grandmother and mother made in Germany. They browned the onions and bacon first before placing them on the meat. After the meat was rolled it was dusted in flour then browned in the bacon drippings. This method adds alot of extra flavor.
Excellent recipe. We've been to Bavaria many times and this recipe is about as authentic to the region as it gets. The things I did differently was to par-cook the bacon and then browned the rouladens in the bacon fat. We used round steaks that the butcher sliced for us. DO NOT use sandwich steaks as previously recommended as they are too thin. Additionally, I used beef broth for simmering as well and then thickened it for the gravy. Remember, the longer the rouladens simmer, the more tender they will be. I simmered mine for 2 hours and they were fork tender.
My mom is from Franconia (Franken) and we basically use this receipe. We use German mustard, but smooth rather than whole grain. For those who may be inclined to omit the pickles, DON'T! They add a necessary flavor and further tenderize the meet. If you slice a whole dill pickle lengthwise and make those slices thin, they, and the thin slices of onion and thinly sliced bacon will all but cook away during the braising process. Also, use half water and half beef boullion; all boullion makes the gravy too salty since the liquid reduces considerably during cooking. And you must use the bay leaf--it's pretty standard in most German cooking! You need to make the gravy as well. We prefer potato dumplings as a side, but noodles are more traditional.
My ex-mother in law was from Schweinfurt Germany and she used this same recipe with a couple variations. She used half a (breakfast size)sausage link instead of pickles in her roulden. She did tell me that she had heard of pickles being used. The sausage added a hearty taste with the steak, sausage,and bacon meats combined. She also browned hers really dark in a skillet. She then made a dark savory gravy using the dark bits stuck to the bottom of the skillet. She would put beef broth in the skillet and heat it. When it started to come to a boil, she would reduce the heat and begin scraping the bits off with a wooden spoon until they were all dissolved into the broth, then make a very dark gravy by adding a little red wine vinegar, salt, pepper, and thickening with cornstarch and more broth. I prefer to use flour for thickening because cornstarch gravy tends to gel when refrigerated, and doesn't reheat as well. I am excited to make these again after a lot of years!
Absolutely DELICIOUS! My mother makes these. Tips: Ask the butcher to cut some thin cut round steak for you. Most butchers never heard of rouladen and will cut it too thick, so tell them to cut it VERY thin. Not as thin as a cold cut, but close to it. Also, don't use toothpicks if at all possible. The meat sticks to the toothpicks and your rouladen will fall apart when you try to yank the toothpicks out. Best are metal mini skewers, 2 - 3 inches long, I found mine at a yard sale, perhaps they were for hors d'vours originally. Or tie the rouladen shut with a couple rotations of string. In the center, the onions and raw bacon needs to be finely chopped. Then low heat, and in addition to the suggested beef bullion cube, add some corn starch to thicken up a good gravy. Use a covered pot, one that's about 3" deep. I have an excellent one that has a glass lid and a thick metal bottom for even heat. This is the primo German dinner, top of the line!!!!
The main things about this recipe that differs from the way it is made in germany is the ingredients; german mustard is spiced differently than ours-the closest to it is dijon, and yes horse radish is necessary, also german pickles (or gerkins) are sweeter than our dill pickles but not as sweet as our bread n butter pickles-good luck finding an in-between in your local grocery and german bacon for this recipe is cut from a block not just cut "American" thick. It should not only cook for a long time but it should also sit for about an hour after cooking before it is served. It is a delish dish when prepared right-good luck to all!!
My paternal grandmother was raised on a farm in East Prussia in the 1880's. She cooked on a wood- burning stove. When she made rouladen she used strips of bacon, German mustard, diced onion, diced pickle. After rolling & tying it she rolled it in flour then browned it in lard in a cast iron skillet. She added some water. Sometimes she cooked it on the stove top. Sometimes she baked it in the oven. In 1907 my grandparents emigrated to America. As a kid in the 1950's I was one of the beneficiaries of her magnificent cooking talents. When I make rouladen I too like to brown it in flour because I think it makes the finished dish taste better, including the gravy. The only change I make is that I brown the meat in vegetable oil not lard in order to reduce the saturated fat.
This is one of my husband's most favorite foods, but I had never tried cooking it at home before. This recipe was great! I followed the recipe except for these slight modifications. I used round steak instead of flank, I semi-fried my bacon before adding to the roll. I used a generous amount of mustard with horseradish on each one, and cooked in lower sodium beef broth with a splash of worcestershire. I couldn't get all my onions to stay on the rolls, so I chopped the leftovers up and added them to the beef broth, along with one dill pickle slice chopped, and one tablespoon of mustard. I simmered them for more like 2 hours after they browned. I served with the German Red Cabbage recipe from this site, and boiled russet potatoes. All in all a wonderful recipe, my only change next time will be to cut my round steak smaller, say 3" by 6-7". My rolls were a little large. Thanks Ron for sharing this!
I agree with Linda McLean's review when she said: "Rouladen recipes can be different depending on the area of Germany you're from." That's SO true! I clearly remember both my German-born grandmother and my father saying: "NO PICKLES!!" So- I don't use them or like them in my rouladen. I did notice that no one mentioned- what I consider the "key" method/ingredient in this: black pepper. When we make it, we heavily pepper the meat before rolling (and salt it then, too.) soft-fry & cut the bacon in long strips, use a lot of onion in long slices, not chopped (for easier rolling). We have never used: pickles, mustard, horseradish, dairy, garlic or other veggies. Nor an oven. For our family, it's a very simple, albeit time consuming, recipe: Beef (cut REALLY thin), bacon, onion, pepper, salt & beef stock or water. Oh yeah- flour for the gravy. I do tweak the gravy & I might, now, try some of the other variations. But I still can't bring myself to like pickles in it. (My family was from Danzig.) :) Also- after browning the rolls-ups, place in a crock-pot w/ the beef stock & pan scrapings and other then making gravy & side dishes, you're good to go.
My husband's aunt had a similar recipe, but I tweeked it a little, and he says mine is the best he's ever had: 6 skirt steaks quarted pickles 12 slices of thick bacon (fried to medium crisp and save the drippings) chopped onions mustard Spread mustard on each steak, place 2 strips of bacon(1 on each side), lay pickle 1/4 horizontally, sprinkle with chopped onions. Roll up the steaks, and secure with toothpicks. Dredge in flour, and brown in the bacon drippings. Grease a 13x9 baking dish with any remaining bacon fat, place rolls in dish, and pour a can of beef broth over the rolls, Cover with foil, and bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Turn the rolls and continue baking for 20 more minutes. Remove rolls from baking dish, and pour all the juices and any pieces of meat, onion etc, into a sauce pan, and add a little flour to thicken. This makes the most wonderful gravy. Takes a little time to prepare, but believe me , it's worth it!!
I've had this recipe saved for a long time and decided that tonight was the night for German food. This was a very good recipe. But I have to admit that I couldn't bring myself to use bouillon cubes and water and instead subbed in beef broth. In addition to the onions, I added some finely chopped mushrooms. I did let this all sit and marinate for the day in the fridge and then had my daughter put it in the oven covered for 2 hours at 300. Once done, I did thicken the gravy. Served with german Spaetzle. Really good and will be made again.
"Wow! This is DELICIOUS!" Those were my husband's exact words. This is a fabulous recipe. It wasn't nearly as time-consuming as I thought it would be, and I didn't have any trouble making the rolls. I think the trick is in how you slice the flank steak. I sliced mine the long way and was careful to make sure I had slices that were thick enough to hold together but thin enough to cook. I used French's Bold 'n Spicy brown mustard (don't use ordinary yellow mustard). I think it's the mustard that makes this better than other rouladen I've had. This recipe is a definite favorite at our house. It's not healthy, so we won't have it weekly or anything, but it is requested for birthday dinners, etc. A great fall or winter meal is rouladen, mashed potatoes, and acorn squash. If you want to lower the fat content, it tastes just as good if you slice the bacon strips in half the longway. Use the leaner half and discard the other portion.
This is simply one of my favorite dishes. My mother has been making this as long as I can remember, but with a few changes. First, she puts a slice (or two) of black pumpernickel bread into the sauce while it's cooking, second, she puts in a cup (more or less) of strong black coffee. This adds a dark richness to the gravy that is simply unbeatable!! Served with spaetzle and red cabbage, this is a fall/winter meal that is to die for!!!
This was amazing. Recently on a trip to Thailand, one of our team members had rouladen at a German restaurant we ate at and he said that his wife also cooks it at home. So when we returned home, I went in search of a recipe to make it. Well, this is the one I used and it was amazing. Our butcher doesn't carry flank steak so I had him cut some sirloin real think and it was perfect. I have to admit that I didn't put pickle on it because I thought that would be very strange. But next time I'm going to add pickle, because I think that's the crowning ingredient. Anyway, this was great and I'll now fix it on a regular basis for our family.
I grew up eating this made by my German Oma. I've always loved it. The recipe is the exact one I've used for years only I've never heard of the pickle in it. (Maybe regional) I made this for my husband and he was totally hooked. Now we have it at least twice a month. Please try it, I know it sounds simple, but it's delicious. Thanks for putting this recipe out there!
What I like best about this recipe is that it's easy to modify. Instead of the pickle mixture I've used dressing out of the box with a small can of mushroom stems and pieces mixed in. If I have leftover gravy from pot roast I'll use that rather than the gravy in the recipe. I've also used leftover French Onion Soup mixed with a can of cream of mushroom soup for the gravy. All in all, it's good as is but super easy to modify if you're trying to use up leftovers too. Make sure you don't overcook though...it can get dry in a hurry.
THanks for sharing this recipe! It passed the test of my Oma. We had this for Christmas dinner and it was awesome. Some variations I did based on comments here and researching other recipes: We used top round, instead of flank steak at the recommendation of my butcher. It was cut for me scallopini style. I used grass fed beef. I also used organic beef broth instead of bouillon. I sauteed finely chopped onion, celery and carrots with the roulladen and included it in the simmer sauce. I also deglazed the pan with pinot noir. OMG what a smell!!!! I chopped the pickles fine, so that the bacon, onions and pickles were all the same size. I used turkey bacon (we have people who cannot eat pork in the family). By deglazing the good brown stuff with the wine after browning the rouladen, I was able to get the dark rich sauce I remembered my Oma making. I also made mine one day before and then slowly reheated them. I used cornstarch to thicken the sauce. I used toothpicks on some, and string on others to secure the rolls. Both ways worked. I ran out of dijon and used yellow mustard on half. I really could not tell the difference. Thanks for sharing this recipe!!
I am very disappointed in this recipe. I have used my mother's recipe for years and thought I would try something different, but shouldn't have. My mother's recipe is the best I have ever eaten. Since we are German this has always been my favorite dish. You should be using spicy German mustard, peppered bacon, chopped onions. Brown in skillet then let cook in crockpot for at least 2-3 hours until tender. Very tender.
I made this with all the suggestions that I read on this site including...bay leaf, garlic, onion, a little red wine, worchestshire sauce, and cornstarch to thicken. This was just the recipe that I was looking for. I am not sure it is as good as the German restaurant I went to, but it would sure make a good run for the money. I relished every bite and did not want to stop eating. The meat was extremely tender and the gravy was excellent served on mashed potatoes. I served this also with the Red Cabbage recipe from this site because that is what they served at the German restaurant I went to. Thank you for sharing the recipe and thanks to all of you who reviewed it. I will definitely be making this again perhaps even for guests.
I made a few changes after reading other reviews.I added horseradish along with the mustard on each piece,also used a can of beef broth in place of the beef bouillon.I fryed bacon and onion then put it on.rolled and browned then placed in crock pot for 2hrs.Delicious.....don't forget the pickle...I served this with Chris' Kraut,recipe found on this site... ENJOY!
A family favorite in our house but for my stock I use 2 Au-juice packets and 2 brown gravy packs, along with a cup of vinegar (use less or none, but a little adds great flavor) and 3-4 cups water. I also like my meat cut thin (I ask the butcher to slice it thin like lunch meat) it makes the meat much more tender and flavorful. I make a spread of relish and mustard (I love using a brn sugar pecan stone ground mustard I found), spread that on the thin meat slices then add a small handful of chopped onion and raw cut up bacon. Roll up and close with tooth picks. Place the rolls in the stock and cook all day, at least 5 hours. My husband swears it's even better warmed up the next day, but he could never wait to eat it the next day if it's in the fridge. Plus I save part or all of the left over stock to start my stock the next time makes it better and better. My husband knows when I've started over with my stock, and he askes why I didn't save it from before.
This recipe is very close to the one my mom made. This was the first time my husband and his friend had Rouladen, and they both loved it. I followed the ingredients quite closely, but did make a couple changes in how I prepared it: 1. I pre-bought rouladen cut steaks from the butcher. 2. I minced the onion and 1/2 a jar of pickles (1 jar seemed way too much) and diced the bacon, and mixed it all in one bowl. 3. I added Dijon mustard to the filling until it was relatively creamy, then spread it evenly on each piece of beef. 4. I added reduced salt beef broth instead of beef cubes and water, and baked them for about 90 minutes at 325. I then removed them from the pan and made a gravy with the juices, then served them with the gravy over the rolls.
Good receipe. I used tenderized roundsteak that I flattened even more with a tenderizer hammer. I spread a little dijon mustard, garlic powder nad black pepper on each strip of meat before putting on the bacon and onion and rolling up. My family does not like dill pickles, so I omitted them. I used a can of beef broth with some garlic cloves and bay leaf as suggested by others.
Just like Grandma used to make! These were one of my favorite dishes as a kid and I'm so glad I found this recipe. The only changes I made were the omission of onions (I don't like them). I also put the rouladen and the broth mix in a roasting pan and put in the oven at 350 for about 35-40 minutes.
I have made this recipe several times and everyone I have cooked it for loves it! I make a delicious sauce with the broth using only cornstarch, to serve over spatzle or noodles. I wouldn't change anything about this recipe, it's fantastic the way it is! Thanks for sharing.
Excellent! I was hesitant at first to cook with pickles, but very impressed with the outcome! My husband spent some time in Germany and was also impressed. I did substitute cube steak and added chopped onion, bacon and pickles to the sauce and thickened it a little with flower as well like a few people suggested and it was amazing!
I used beef broth instead of boullion, it was excellent
This recipe far exceeded my expectations. It was easy to make, had the perfect ingredients for balance, the taste was authentic. A great recipe, that my family enjoyed. As a side dish we had mashed potatoes, and red cabbage. It's a keeper.Thanks...Ron, for sharing.
This receipe is right on the mark! I had a german friend make me rouladen several years ago and I was recently craving it. Tried this receipe and it was exactly what I was looking for! You can change it up to your liking but I think it is perfect as is! Thank you for posting
My father is from southern Germany and his family taught my mom to make this dish, which she did every Christmas Eve. This year, I decided to try it for myself. I went to a couple of supermarket butchers, but they wouldn't cut the meat the way I wanted. I called a German deli and asked if they had rouladen meat & they knew exactly what I wanted. I just told them how many rolls I was making & that was that! I found this recipe extremely easy to make & roll up because of the right cut of meat. I salted & peppered the meat, then followed the recipe, using the flat sliced sandwich stacker pickles instead of spears. I didn't have any boullion cubes, but used water & a can of beef broth, a couple of bay leaves & peppercorns. After thickening, the gravy was delicious! The meat was so tender, you could slice it with a fork. I served this with mashed potatoes & red cabbage and it was pronounced a hit by everyone at Christmas dinner. My husband begged me to make it again; and some friends said I had to call them for dinner the next time I make it. Thanks for the great recipe! Now I can have my childhood favorite whenever I want!
My fiance is half German, and grew up eating this food. I had only tasted rouladen once, but thought I should give it a try and prepare it myself. They were very good! I followed the recipe exactly (yes, the pickle too, as it is pretty typical of this dish) and they came out tender and delicious. My fiance told me they were among the best (and probably the best EVER) he has had! :) We had them with Traditional mashed potatoes from this site also.
Well, it's been 8+ years since my first review of Ron's recipe as "DRBONES". And I'm sure he hit a home run based on how many folks saved the recipe! It's been very interesting, over the years, reading all the variations that have been posted. Some of which I'll try. I'm sure variations exist regionally. Local, and known to me, Chef Hans...grilled? I'll give it a shot for sure! And to the individual that stated never to use sandwich steaks, you've never been broke. ;) Growing up, my German family, new to the US, had little money. And sandwich steaks, at that time, fit the budget. Nowadays, they're expensive! These sandwich steaks that we now use ARE NOT STEAK-UMMS or whatever they're called. Keep the new ideas flowing folks...I'm still cooking....and better than ever! Thanks again Ron for keeping the old traditions alive!!!!
I thought this was excellent. I used Goldman's spicy mustard and added horseradish to it. I used a cut of Bottom round roast and pounded it out thin and cut into 3" x 6" Strips. For my liquid i used a combo of beef broth and I actually dumped in a beer (Miller Lite), added in a couple cloves of Garlic and a bay leaf. These were excellent. I really was happy with how it turned out. Thanks so much for the recipe!
Hearty, warm comfort food, German style. Very good. My husband had 3 servings. I found it rather difficult to roll the meat with bulky onions and pickles, but after inserting many toothpicks, I did get them put together. Of course, after their done the toothpicks come out, the meat stays in the roll shape. Definitely will make again.
This was really good. Instead of the beef bouillon, I used a package of Knorr's Sauerbraten gravy mix that a friend got from Germany. We had it with red cabbage, applesauce, and barley cooked in beef broth. Thank you for a nice recipe!
This is a good basic starter recipe. There should be salt and white pepper sprinkled on both sides of meat after pounding thin. Traditionally the meat used is beef shin, but is hard to find outside of a good butcher's. An alternative to the bacon is a chunk of smoked Gouda cheese. I sear mine in salted browned butter and cook in same pot. Add water and cook on medium heat with peppercorn and bay leaf for 2 hours. Remove peppercorn and bayleaf and add beef bouillon. Cook for 2-3 more hours on medium low. Use cornstarch and water mixture to thicken gravy after removing roulades. I serve mine with rotkohl ( red cabbage) and potato dumplings. This is how my Moms in West Berlin made them when I was growing up.
Try adding some sour cream to the gravy every once in a while for a nice change.
I have made this recipe for the past 30 years for my family. I follow the recipe exactly except for the pickles. I serve my rouladen and gravy over homemade spatzle. There are never any leftovers.
My husband is from Germany, so I thought I would try to make something German...to me, having pickles rolled in meat didn't sound too appetizing. Boy, was I wrong! This is an excellent recipe that is delicious. There was only one change I made, and that was instead of water and beef bouillon I used a packet of Lipton's Beefy Onion Soup Mix and 2 cups of water to simmer the rouladen in. It adds more flavor and once the meat is cooked you just need to thicken the broth up a bit and you have a great tasting gravy. My husband loved it, and so did I. I will definitely continue making this dish.
This recipe was delicious and worth the effort. However, it took a lot more time than I thought. It might be better to prepare it a day ahead and just reheat it in the gravy...it tastes just as good if not better!
Yummy - we loved it!!
I found this recipie a little less then a year ago, and I have made it a dozen + times. I follow the directions to the tee. I use the ground stone mustard as called for. (The mustard is the key to this recipie) I tried to have the flank steak cut for me at the grocery, but it was to thin. A little thick is good. Won't be dry. This is my husband absolute favorite. It is also requested everytime my brother comes to visit. His friends have even shown up at my door asking me if I would make this for them. I LOVE THIS RECIPIE!!! Thank you so much.
This was a very good recipe...I changed it a little. First I didnt use pickle because my family would have had a coronary if i tried to feed them a pickle....though i have made it that way before for myself and liked the pickle in there. I added crushed garlic to the onion and bacon...and rolled the rolls in flour mixed with salt and pepper before browning. Also I sauteed onion and garlic and added some rosemary and a bay leaf just before adding the water and the bullion....i used better than bullion as well. At the end before serving I made a pan gravy and replacd the rolls into the gravy and served with mashed potatoes and corn....made a good hearty and easy meal.
This is only slightly similar to how I was taught. We get any type of roast we can with minimal veining and have the butcher slice it to almost luncheon meat thinness. We spread mustard and season with garlic and onion powder and salt and pepper. Then we add diced raw bacon, raw ground beef, minced onion and minced garlic, minced green onion and parsley (and occasionally green chiles--hey, it's normal in Brazil!)...then secure with toothpicks. They end up being about the length of your longest finger and about 3 fingers thick. We then reseason everything and sear them in a pan and add them to a large pot, pausing every other time to add a little water and scrape the brown bits from the skillet into our pot. Add enough water to cover them and boil until done. That way you don't need the bullion or the beef stock. It doesn't take that long if you grab a bottle of wine, make an assembly line and have fun!
Great recipe. Added fresh garlic, mustard and worchesterdshire to the beef broth and some sliced onions too. Will make again.
This is a delicious recipe...definitely worth 5 stars - but I make mine a bit different and I actually like my recipe a bit more. I use the same ingredients other than the pickles. I use relish instead. I always cook my bacon first - I like crunchy bacon - I also roll my thin steak around a hot dog or sausage with all of the fixings next to the hot dog. I cook mine stovetop to brown, then add a touch of water to start making my own gravy then I add a jar of Franco-American Beef Gravy and let that simmer for awhile. I always serve this dish with potato dumplings or spaetzle. Delish, my families favorite! We just HAVE to have the Hebrew National hot dog in the center though...I was a bit lost without it.
We used flat breakfast steaks instead of flank steak, because we're poor. It was a tiny bit tough, but I don't know if flank steak would have been better. We definitely didn't need that much onion. And we're glad we read a review that suggested making gravy - it wouldn't have been as good without gravy. But anyway - really good, and totally worth the wait!
I have been making Rouladen for years, from a recipe my mom brought from germany. the only way hers is different is that she added finely chopped carrot to the inside of the rolls and of course made a fabulous gravy from the broth and drippings.
This is my guy's FAVORITE food of all time. He's got high standards so we rated 4 stars for "room for improvement"
I made this to kick of the start of Octoberfest. I was nervous about the amount of prep, but once started the assembly and cooking of the rolls went really fast. I regret not reading all of the reviews because I would have liked to cook this just slightly longer than an hour. Everyone loved it and they were a huge success.
Hi! I am german and this recipe is quite similar to those used here, namely for the "Rheinische Rouladen" except for the fact that they are made with a mix of ketchup and mustard (instead of just mustard) and without ham best wishes from germany;)
I would suggest trying to get the Kohne pickles, available in most grocery stores either in the pickle section, or in the international food section.Also once you have browned them, put them in the oven in a casserole dish for apprx. 1 hr at 350 degrees. They will come out nice and tender.
This is a great version of what I grew up with. Our family's recipe varied a bit. We pounded the flank steak until it was very thin. We put a thin layer of stuffing (pepperidge farm works well)and a slice of dill pickle. Browned the rolled steaks very well in olive oil, then add Beef broth, Garlic, and chopped onion, cover & simmer for about 45 minutes. Remove steak rolls and thicken gravy. Add roll ups back to thickend gravy and serve. Great with spaetzle and red cabbage.
As good and authentic as I have tasted in America.
This was taught to me by a German immigrant friend. Every person seems to have their own twists but the basics are the same. I will agree that pan drippings are essential! Sear the meat well then roast. I sautéed added onion and bacon in the pan first, remove then add the rolls. No need for boiling them if you toss your oven worthy pan in the oven. The mustard and pickles make the meat super tender. The pan-dripping gravy is the best! And military ladies your commissary butcher already knows how to cut flank for roulade if unlike my local comm it's not already packaged that way. I also use string vs toothpicks- much easier to remove after cooking. A flour based roux from the pan is best. My husband and son go berserk for this dish!
I'm 71 years old and was raised on German food. My wife came from Berlin in 1963 and I enjoy good old fashion German cooking everyday. We make rouladen about 3 times a year. We use the same recipe except that we have used different types of mustard and we always add a small wedge of carrot cut lengthwise. Will be uploading a picture soon.
My husband grew up in germany, and he has always talked about how much he loves Rouladen, so I searced numerous recipes for it and settled on this one. It was extremely easy to make. I bought a pretty expensive german mustard to try and make it more authentic, and the mustard was too spicy for my husband. Other than that, I believed he liked it! I added a variety of spices as well such as paprika. Next time I will prepare it with a milder mustard. I put the rouladen on top of buttered noodles. The main reason I chose this recipe over others was because it was the shortest cooking time for rouladen. Thanks!
I lived in Germany for several years and this is the exact recipe I got from a German neighbor, except I use Gray Poupon mustard and omit the pickle only because I don't like pickles. This is a great recipe, good with mashed potatoes or spatze which is a german noodle you can find in the international section of most grocery stores.
I've made this a lot of times and everybody just wolf it down everytime. We omit the bacon because we don't like wet bacon, sometimes I use ham, sometimes not. I use "breakfast steaks" because it's about the perfect thickness. And I use 1 can of beef broth instead of the boullion cube. I also thickened up the gravy at the end by adding flour water.
Terrific! Tasted just like the ones my German Nanny made. My husband and kids gave them the once over, but when they tried them they loved them too. I made some "dirty noodles" and cabbage to go with them; it was a great meal that brought me back to my youth. Thank You! The only changes I made were my Nanny's, I added bread crumbs to the center of the rolls, and wrapped the bacon around the outside of them.
This was strange tasting. I think it was the pickles. I used the correct meat, I bought it at a German butcher shop and tis meat was named for the dish sooo... Just our taste I guess
This was great, and simple to prepare. I sprinkled black pepper on the rolls before rolling up and toothpicking them. At the very end of cooking, I added some sour cream and a couple of tablespoons of catsup. Served it with wide egg noodles.
this was pretty good, even though my hubby is not fond of round steak. Cooked up good, alot of flavor.. don't think we'll have again though, the meat was reduced and I wanted to try something different. But I did like this alot!
This recipe is very good!! It is almost exactly how we make it in our home. My dad is from Germany and taught us how to make this at a very young age. We serve ours along side dumplings and red cabbage! It's a great comfort food for those chilly autumn and winter nights!!
Never had this before, But it turned out picture perfect and tasted wonderful! Even the kids liked it. Made it exactly as directed.
This really turned out great! It was super fun to make. I had a lot of onion left over so I just threw that in with the beef boullion. I will certainly make this again.
This was okay, but no one liked the pickles in this or the flavor the pickles left. I used cooking string as I was out of toothpicks, but that was really difficult to hold the meat rolled up and wrap the string around too and I needed 3 hands. The toothpicks are much easier to use, and easier to get out when you're ready to eat too. The famiy thought this needed a sauce or gravy which this really didn't make. Thanks, I enjoyed trying this.
One word; Excellent. 3 small tips rather than changes: Add horseradish to the mustard spread, 2 smashed garlic cloves to the broth and red wine. Can't wait to make it again.
I've made this recipe quite a few times. It's really easy and delicious. My husband likes it very much. I use ham instead of bacon, and beef broth instead of the water and bouillon. Also I thickened the broth a little with flour and water at the end. This recipe is definitely a keeper!
Oh my gosh! This is soo good! I also added the Lipton Beefy Onion soup. And I added sour cream to the gravy too. It was FANTASTIC!
i make rouladen a different way,im from Nuernberg here 42 years,no pickle,substitute bacon ,for the leaner canadian Bacon,and add Portabella sliced Mushrooms instead of the pickles,fry Mushrooms before rolling them into the meat,also i spread Brown mustart on the beef,and use london broil for the rouladen,thinly sliced by butcher,1thick london broil inch makes 4 rouladen ,Gravy i add 1 beef boulion cube from knorr.all other ingrediance are the same and i cook them in the oven at 350,turning alot to brown,and use drippings for gravy,add cornstarch to thicken to taste and seved with red cabagge and Potato Dumplings
VERY GOOD RECIPE.I have tried others-this was certainly the easiest for the flavor. I added 2 TBSP. worcestershire sauce and a little tomato sauce.Also,salt and peppered my meat before adding the mustard, etc.This is my husband's favorite German dish and he thought it was excellent.
Have make for yrs. A German lady friend/coworker made this for us as a treat and we were hooked !!I buy breakfast steaks. I use Dijon mustard , chop small the pickles, add onion , beef broth and always have noodles and mashed potatoes ready !!! Family fav
I ALSO HAVE BEEN MAKING THIS FOR YEARS. IF YOU'RE WATCHING YOUR CALORIES, OMIT THE BACON, USE POUNDED CHICKEN BREASTS AND CHICKEN STOCK INSTEAD OF BEEF. EQUALLY DELISH.
To the ingrediants inside each roll, add tomatoe slices. Season with Salt and pepper. Brown each roll in the butter before simmering in the water and bouilon bath. Make a rue at the end, add a little milk and add to the pot. This is the gravy. Serve with Mashed Potatoes and Red Cabbage. This is the traditional German way of making this dish.
This is a GREAT recipe. I didn't have flank steak, so I used cubed steak, Never do that. It was good, texture was not so appealing. I will try thick sliced Roast Beef next time. I also used to cans of Beef broth rather then the bouillon cubes. Made an awesome gravy for the Spaetzle. MMMMMM good. Thank you for posting.
My German mom taught me to make this. She didn't enjoy cooking but there were a few things she did do really well. And this was one of them. I used thin sliced round steak, yellow mustard, and capers instead of pickles. I braised it in the oven at 335 for 1 and 1/2 hours. It was fantastic. I have never used the pickles but someday I will. Thanks for the recipe. I hadn't made it in years.
As a child we always looked forward to this meal - still one of my favorites. It takes a little work but is so worth it. Thanks for sharing.
I found that this recipe worked well taste-wise, but for some reason the bacon didn't cook when I followed the recipe as written. I had to improvise, which meant that the meat got a bit dry and over-cooked. Maybe it was just my experience?? Next time I think I'd do it in a slow-cooker. Otherwise, pretty good recipe... thanks for sharing
I lived in Germany for 9 years and this recipe is quite authentic. I loved it. It is VERY important that you don't skimp on the mustard... it will make a huge difference.
I had originally had this dish when a German woman I worked with brought it in and at first we all weren't too sure about it (steak and a pickle???) but once she talked us into it we loved. I was so happy to find this recipe and be able to make it myself since I haven't seen her in years. Everybody really liked and I got the approval to make it again, high praise in my family.
Very easy and delicious.
I've made this recipe several times - fabulous. Its really no effort. My SO LOVES this. I use sandwich steaks - thick or thin. If they are a little thick just cover the pan for the first 45 minutes of cooking. Definitely use a stone ground german mustard. Used beef broth and added some garlic to the broth along with thinly sliced onions and a few shakes of worcestershire. I thickened the broth with corn starch to make a wonderful gravy for mashed potatoes. This is also pretty good without the bacon. Our dog swiped the bacon off the counter last time before I could get more than one roll made.
I only put a thin layer of mustard on the meat and found the layer of mustard to have practically dissapeared. I recommend putting more one than you would usually eat.
This is part of our traditional Christmas Eve dinner. It is wonderful especially with spaetzle and gravy.
Not bad. To improve, I beat out Beef tenderloin flat, a little expensive- but you can't take it with you, right? Cook on grill, direct heat with hardwood charcoal 3 mins. each side. If you don't have a charcoal grill, you can use a propane grill & smoker box with hickory chips. If you don't have a grill at all, for Pete's sake man, buy one. Big difference. Simmering makes the meat tough, hard to cut , and hard to chew.
