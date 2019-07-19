Mexican Casserole with Tortillas

Green chile peppers, leftover cubed chicken breast, creamy soups, milk, sour cream and cheese make this a spicy, creamy casserole treat. This easy casserole is all my family requests! It can be made more or less spicy, depending on your preference and is equally as tasty if you use all low-fat ingredients.

Recipe by Katherine

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl combine the cream of mushroom soup, cream of chicken soup, chile peppers, milk and sour cream; mix until well blended. Place a layer of tortilla strips in the bottom of a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Layer as follows: 1/2 of the soup mixture, 1/2 of the chicken, 1/2 of the shredded cheese. Repeat until ingredients are all used, ending with a layer of shredded cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes covered, then remove cover and bake an additional 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
480 calories; protein 34.8g; carbohydrates 24g; fat 26.6g; cholesterol 103.6mg; sodium 1103.2mg. Full Nutrition
