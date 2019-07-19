Mexican Casserole with Tortillas

Green chile peppers, leftover cubed chicken breast, creamy soups, milk, sour cream and cheese make this a spicy, creamy casserole treat. This easy casserole is all my family requests! It can be made more or less spicy, depending on your preference and is equally as tasty if you use all low-fat ingredients.
I lost a recipe I had that was close to this so I tried it. After reading the reviews I mixed all ingredients, soup, sour cream,chile peppers,milk, and 1 cup cheese together. I also added to this 1 small can salsa verde 7oz (tomatillo sauce).Mix all together.Spray botttom of pan with Pam and spread a small amount of filling across the bottom before putting the tortillas down. I also only used 3 chix breast pieces cooked and cubed and about 6 tortillas. This made it more moist. End with a top layer of sauce and sprinkle with 1 cup cheese. The green sauce adds a amll kick it needs for taste.
I lost a recipe I had that was close to this so I tried it. After reading the reviews I mixed all ingredients, soup, sour cream,chile peppers,milk, and 1 cup cheese together. I also added to this 1 small can salsa verde 7oz (tomatillo sauce).Mix all together.Spray botttom of pan with Pam and spread a small amount of filling across the bottom before putting the tortillas down. I also only used 3 chix breast pieces cooked and cubed and about 6 tortillas. This made it more moist. End with a top layer of sauce and sprinkle with 1 cup cheese. The green sauce adds a amll kick it needs for taste.
Very good and very easy. I shreaded my chicked rather than diced. It gave it a better texture and accepted the "sauce" better. I also skiped few steps by combining the soup mixture, chicken and cheese before layering. Turned out great!
This was delicious and easy to prepare. I just made some minor adjustments: I added sauteed onions to the chicken along with fajita seasoning, used nacho cheese soup as one of the soups and topped it with cheddar cheese french fried onions. Thanks for a great recipe Katherine.
This is a very good mexican casserole! I used a little more chicken and in addition to the chile peppers, I took the advice of another and added apprx 1/2c salsa. Also, I saved about 1/2c soup mix for the top layer and sprinkled cheese overall to keep the tortillas from becoming rock-hard, which happens after they been baking. Served on a bed of lettuce and we really thought this was a filling and tasty meal! Thanks Katherine!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/03/2005
BUT PLEASE ADD TOMATILLO SALSA INSTEAD OF THE CANNED CHILIS! IT HAS A DEEPER TASTE WITHIN THE CASSEROLE! USE EITHER MILD OR HOT TO YOUR PREFERENCE...WE USED HOMEMADE! EXCELLANT!
Excellent! This was a definite hit at our house. The leftovers went home with our college age son. I did not use the chilies but instead added about 1 1/2 cups of salsa to soup mixture. This gave the casserole more flavor but did not make it too soupy. I also spooned a bit of salsa on top of the casserole before baking it. It should set for about 15 minutes before serving. We enjoyed this with spanish rice and corn.
This was easy and very good. I used cream of celery soup instead the mushroom. Added sauteed onions, celery and mushrooms, plus some thawed frozen corn and a can of drained Rotel. I also saved some of the soup mixture to top the last layer before adding the cheese. It is soooo good!
This was pretty good. It did lack something though. It needs some sort of enchilada sauce or tomatillo sauce. My hubby and I threw some Tabasco sauce on it and it helped a lot. I cooked the chicken in Mexican seasoning also. Without the tobasco, I don't think this would've been all that great. I will make this again and try to add something to it and I will double the green chiles.
This is a very good mexican casserole! I used a little more chicken and in addition to the chile peppers, I took the advice of another and added apprx 1/2c salsa. Also, I saved about 1/2c soup mix for the top layer and sprinkled cheese overall to keep the tortillas from becoming rock-hard, which happens after they been baking. Served on a bed of lettuce and we really thought this was a filling and tasty meal! Thanks Katherine!
I made a few changes to the original recipe to add flavor. I added the following spices to the soup mixture: a teaspoon of chili powder, a teaspoon of cumin and a teaspoon of garlic salt. I also used taco seasoning when I cooked the chicken. (I drained the chicken before putting it in the casserole) I also added half a can of diced tomatoes (drained). I used the other half of the canned diced tomatoes to line the bottom of the pan (in place on non-stick spray) It kept the tortillas from getting crunchy as others had mentioned. It was a hit. My boyfriend really liked it. My only complaint was that it was a little too soupy for my liking. Next time I am going to add some drained sweet corn and olives.
Like some others have recommended, I ended up not using the chile pepers and used 1 1/2 cup of salsa instead. I also ended up cooking the chicken in some taco seasoning before adding it to the casserole. Using the shredded cheese, I added some to the soup mixture and then before adding it on top of the casserole, I added another layer of flour tortillas. Amazing!!!!
truly enjoyed this dish.very easy to make.i didn't have sour cream,so i used hellmans mayonnaise,and used crushed doritos instead of flour tortillas.and used the ro-tels diced tomatoes with the chilli peppers.went over very well in my household.will make again.
Super easy! I used leftover crunchy taco shells which I crumbled in the bottom of the dish. I also cooked my chicken with enchilada sauce and replaced one can of soup with the sauce as well. For convenience, I mixed everything together instead of layering. A little bit of enchilada sauce in the bottom of the pan ends sticking. Next time, I am going to add black beans,omit tortillas, and serve over cornbread. Thanks for a great recipe!
This wasn't the best casserole, per se, but made an awesome "dip" for tortilla chips. It was just too runny to eat as a casserole. However, we would definitely make this again, we would just forgo the tortillas and put it over tortilla chips for serving.
Pretty good but it is somewhat similar to my chicken enchiladas that I make but with less flavor. I feel like something was missing. And we found it hard to cut through the tortillas, maybe I did something wrong? Still an ok dish.
Wonderful, easy recipe. I use corn tortillas instead of flour for the firmer texture and use a can of diced tomatoes & green chiles instead of the milk. Also throw in some chopped green onions. The family loves this recipe. Thanks so much.
I really liked this recipe! The only things I changed were: I shredded the chicken instead of chopped, I added black olives, and to the chicken I added some mexican seasonings just to jazz it up a bit. Overall, a very good "weeknight" recipe! Easy to make, and pleased the family. Also, the leftovers taste delicious, maybe even better!!
We liked this recipe and it was a great addition to our Mexican Cuisine night. We tried it first with the flour tortillas and then next time tried it with frozen O'brien potatoes! YUMMY! The only request I had was to next time add some more spice to it, so next time I will be adding some Cumin and Chili powder. I also would try it with the Monterrey jack and cheddar mixed cheese. Thanks for the recipe.
I have a similar recipe I like a little better. Instead of the milk and sour cream, I add a can of chili with no beans. I also use mozzarella cheese. I know the chili sounds strange, but trust me, it's delicious!
This is a very good recipe I have been making for years with a few exceptions. I use a can of Rotel, drained, in place of the green chili's, and I also add half a can of rinsed black beans. I use slightly crushed tortilla chips in place of flour tortilla's. Very yummy!
This is a classic in my family though we use corn tortillas and more green chilies. Ironically it's kind of an American classic as opposed to a Mexican classic. : )
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
08/27/2005
I used fresh jalapenos instead of canned peppers and added some taco seasoning. I would also recommend not to put a layer of tortillas at the bottom. They are really hard and don't taste good with the rest of the dish.
Ok. I"m giving this recipe 5 stars even though I changed it quite a bit. Here is what I did: Instead of tortillas I put a layer of tater tots on the bottom of the dish. For the soup mixture, I used the C.O.M and C.O.C with the milk and sour cream but I mixed in jalepeno slices, a few dashes of tabasco and sprinkled in a little fajita seasoning from a packet. Istead of chicken I used ground beef which I browned with sliced onions and green pepper and the fajita seasoning and a little more tabasco. I sprinkled some red pepper flakes and tabasco over the tater tots in the bottom then I spread the soup mixture over that. Then came the fajita ground beef with onions and green peppers. I sprinkled a few more tater tots over the top and covered in mozzarella cheese and some more red pepper flakes. baked for 30 minutes at 350 and my fiance says it was outstanding!! So thanks for the recipe. It just needed to be spicy and I have a lot of ground beef in my freezer. lol.
I added black olives to this as well. It came out great and everyone loved it! Leftovers were gone before I even had a chance for any! I did love what I got the night I made it though. We will definatly be having this again!
After reading other reviews it seems that this is a good base recipe but needs a little oomph added. I followed the recipe with some changes. I mixed all but cheese together adding a little chili powder & minced onions, put 1/2 cup mild salsa on top of the tortillas before adding the mix and topped with the cheese. That seemed to solve the blandness.
This was a delicious dinner. I read the reviews and incorporated some of the different variations in my dish, adding some extras to my likings. I used warmed up tamale sauce and dipped tortillas in the sauce to line the bottom of the dish. I used a can of nacho soup to replace the cream of mushroom soup, and added a can of Rotel diced tomatoes, all to add a kick of flavor. I cooked and shredded the chicken and mixed that in with the tamale sauce to add flavor to the chicken, then I also added sliced olives, chopped onions and corn to the mix. It turned out delicious ??
I altered this recipe since my husband does not eat meat. I used leftover mashed potatoes instead of the flour tortillas as the bottom layer. I only used the cream of mushroom soup for the second layer. I deleted the sour cream and the second soup. I used shrimp which I cooked mostly through with some spices and added this to the third layer. The layering remained the same. Once I baked it, it came out looking more like a thick potato soup, but it was still good!
SOOOO RUNNY. It was like soup with layers of soggy tortillas. I would definitely find a way to thicken up the soup mixture maybe less soup or add some rictotta cheese to stiffen it up. (just a thought, haven't actually tried it.) I substituted jalepenos for the green peppers. Great taste, just soupy texture!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/21/2003
my family enjoyed this recipe although i didnt put cream of mushroom soup in recipe(i used cheese soup instead) it did turn out well...great recipe katherine!!!!
I made this very close to the recipe, with the exception that I used light sour cream and corn tortillas (already had it in the house). I really want to rate this a 2 but I'll give it a 3 because it was neither good nor bad. I'm hoping that maybe I just can't follow directions and I just messed it up. For me, this was bland and not very "mexican". I think it needs chili powder and cumin at least, to give it some taste. I will probably not make this again.
I have to give this recipe 5 stars not just for taste, but also for its simple preparation. I have a similar recipe where tortilla "chips" are used in place of the flour tortillas. Either way, it is a great recipe, and one of which my husband never fails to take a second helping! Thanks, Katherine...
I did doctor this recipe somewhat due to what I had on hand (potato pom poms instead of tortilla, ricotta instead of chicken soup, mayo instead of sour cream) and after reading the reviews I added in some extra to up the flavour - pepper, chili powder, and browning the chicken in taco seasoning first. The end result I would rate 4 stars. I don’t think the original recipe would have much flavour and isn’t probably something I would make again unless I was in a pinch.
I changed the recipe quite a bit. I didn't add cream of chicken and I used ground turkey meat. I also added black beans and corn. I only put soft tortilla on the bottom layer so it would be easy to take it out. After the first cheese layer I added crunched Doritos. I haven't tasted it yet but it smells yummy so I gave it 4 stars. Easy to make as well.
Yummy! Like a few others said, I mixed in 1.5 cups salsa and added 3T. Pampered Chef Southwest Seasoning with the chicken (shredded). Skipped the tortillas in the oven (we don't like how soggy they get); added a rinsed can of black beans to the top, then the cheese. Baked until warm and then added to tortillas like a burrito. My family loved it! Adding to our family-favorite rotation!
I made it with ground beef instead of chicken because 3 of my meals I planned for the week already had chicken. Also, I added ground cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and chilli powder to the soup mixture. It came out really good
I have made this for years and it is a favorite in our house. Ours is a slight variation. Left over ground beef (or turkey) taco meat, can of cream of mushroom, can of tomato soup, 1 can of water, tear the tortillas and cook in the mixture for a bit before transfering to casserole dish to bake in the oven for 20 min.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.