Mexican Casserole with Tortillas

Ok. I"m giving this recipe 5 stars even though I changed it quite a bit. Here is what I did: Instead of tortillas I put a layer of tater tots on the bottom of the dish. For the soup mixture, I used the C.O.M and C.O.C with the milk and sour cream but I mixed in jalepeno slices, a few dashes of tabasco and sprinkled in a little fajita seasoning from a packet. Istead of chicken I used ground beef which I browned with sliced onions and green pepper and the fajita seasoning and a little more tabasco. I sprinkled some red pepper flakes and tabasco over the tater tots in the bottom then I spread the soup mixture over that. Then came the fajita ground beef with onions and green peppers. I sprinkled a few more tater tots over the top and covered in mozzarella cheese and some more red pepper flakes. baked for 30 minutes at 350 and my fiance says it was outstanding!! So thanks for the recipe. It just needed to be spicy and I have a lot of ground beef in my freezer. lol.