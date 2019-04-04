Slow Cooker Chicken Stew

A savory autumn stew with apple, red potatoes, onion and seasoning. This is a very easy tasty chicken dish I concocted when I was trying to think of a dish like pot roast yet using chicken rather than beef. My husband hates mushrooms, so I tried condensed celery soup, and it works great. This dish is light yet very zesty and full of flavor. You can substitute using chicken thighs, but it will increase calories and fat. I think using biscuit gravy mix rather than onion gravy mix would work (the flavor would go well with chicken), adding richness, although I haven't tried it that way yet, but again, it would add more fat and calories to this dish. Serve with a side of rice or over noodles.

Recipe by SUSAN KIM

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Saute garlic and chicken until lightly browned.

  • Place chicken and garlic in slow cooker; add water, soup, pepper, salt, seasoning, apple, potatoes, onion and gravy mix. Mix all together.

  • Set heat on Low setting and simmer slowly for 6 to 8 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
378 calories; protein 47.2g; carbohydrates 28.6g; fat 7.6g; cholesterol 122.9mg; sodium 923.8mg. Full Nutrition
