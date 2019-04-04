Slow Cooker Chicken Stew

A savory autumn stew with apple, red potatoes, onion and seasoning. This is a very easy tasty chicken dish I concocted when I was trying to think of a dish like pot roast yet using chicken rather than beef. My husband hates mushrooms, so I tried condensed celery soup, and it works great. This dish is light yet very zesty and full of flavor. You can substitute using chicken thighs, but it will increase calories and fat. I think using biscuit gravy mix rather than onion gravy mix would work (the flavor would go well with chicken), adding richness, although I haven't tried it that way yet, but again, it would add more fat and calories to this dish. Serve with a side of rice or over noodles.
Oh my!!!!! This was a hit!! I modified it slightly.....added fresh sliced portabello mushrooms, half a bag of frozen broccoli, a half bag of baby carrots (sliced into about 4 or 5 pieces), one sweet potato (bite-sized pieces), added 2 extra apples, 3 extra garlic cloves, and used yukon gold potatoes (bite-sized pieces). I par-boiled the yukon gold potaoes with the sweet potatoes for about 15 minutes before adding them to the slow cooker. I also added about one cup of water and stirred it occasionally for the first few hours. We cooked it for about 10 hours. I was looking for something to make for my 82 year old Dad who's wife has been in the hospital for the past month. He's not used to cooking on his own.....or doing anything on his own, for that matter!! I put this stew in little microwave-safe containers and put it in his freezer for him to take out the night before and put in his fridge to thaw to eat the next day. Well.....he said it's the best stew that he's ever had in his whole entire life....and even though he has other food to eat, he's been taking a bowl of this stew out of his freezer every night after supper for supper the next night.... for the past week!! I asked him if he was getting tired of it yet....and reminded him that he has other food to heat up.....but he said that he looks forward to supper every night since he's had the chicken stew in his freezer. I have to admit...it's the best that I've ever had too :)
Absolutely wonderful after tweeking it a bit! I added carrots and celery and doubled the spices thanks to the reviews here. I sauteed the chicken with the garlic, onions, and celery and it added a wonderful flavor. My husband was disappointed that I didn't make more. I'll double it next time so he has some to take with him for lunch! Yum!
I have the pickest husband ever so I changed the soup to cream of chicken. I also tried it with the country gravy instead of onion gravy. We really liked it. My potatoes were not done in time allowed. Next time i will put my crock pot on high. I also added peas and corn. Very good. We mixed in rice and my husband raved about it. needed extra water.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
09/26/2001
Very bland, needs something, I'm not sure what. Potatoes took longer to cook then the rest of the stew. I suggest using less water, the broth was too watery.
This wasn't too bad. I made a few tweaks based on other reviews and past experiences. I definitely have more ideas for the next time. I used chicken breasts with the bone and skin, sauteed in a couple of Tbsp. olive oil and garlic with garlic salt and pepper, added 1/2 cubed sweet potato, celery, and baby carrots. I used Lipton golden onion soup mix, added another 1/2 c water (total 1c water) and a can of chicken broth. You have to make sure your meat is covered in sauce if you cook it for 12 hrs on low (I commute). I didn't have italian seasoning, so I used parsley and a dash of chili powder. The meat fell off the bone and was not too dry. I couldn't taste the apple, so next time I will use 2, and probably use granny smith instead of red. I couldn't even taste the cream of celery either so I might not use it next time. I found that it didn't have as much flavor as I usually expect from pot roast or stew. A little more salt helped, though. It was probably too diluted with the extra water. Next time, I will add more salt/seasoning, maybe even some chicken boullion. All in all, a good base recipe to build on...
Lovely recipe, simple and no hassle. My bf and I are big mushroom fans so I substituted cream of mushroom soup and also added sliced mushrooms. With crusty French bread made a wonderful meal for a cold evening and will definitely make it again.
I tried this recipe last night and it was yummy - made the whole house smell good too. I did make some variations to the original recipe though; I added a jar of the premade chicken gravy as well as an envelope of dry onion dip mix because I couldn't find the onion gravy mix at my grocery store. I added carrots and celery to the crockpot, and then added a bag of mixed veggies about an hour before serving. Next time I will probably add another apple too. I didn't eat it with rice or noodles because I'm trying to keep my carbs down but it was a very good veggie filled stew. :)
i personally thought this smelled wonderful, and i did take a very small taste of the broth as it cooked, and thought it was awesome. my son ate up the chicken, and my husband said it was good, but never wanted seconds or leftovers, hence the 4 stars. i used chicken gravy, and more of it, and cream of chicken soup instead of celery. i also added carrots and celery and an extra potato. my hubby did say he thought it needed more salt ...
This recipe would be much faster if the potatoes were partially pre-cooked, but we (my boyfriend and I) left it all day, so it didn't matter much. Our substitutions and additons were pretty standard: 2 chicken breasts, 3 chopped celery sticks, 1/2 onion, chicken gravy, mushroom soup, 2 cloves garlic. Rather unusual and very interesting, what with all the different textures and flavors. We enjoyed it.
SOLID 4 stars. Good as is, I reccomend you customize it to make it amazing given your personal tastes. I like using 3 apples, 1c chicken broth, sub rosemary & oregano for italian seasoning, and being generous with garlic. Make sure you cut the potatoes small enough to cook; I was cutting mine into as many as 20 pieces (halve, quarter, chop chop chop chop...that's all it takes to make it bite size). I also chopped up the onion a bit more for more bite-size texture. Bottom line, this was satisfying, tastey, easy to make, and inexpensive. I loved it. :)
I agree with the above reviews/suggested alterations. I made this with 2 granny smith apples, substituted reduced fat cream of mushroom soup, added the 1/2 cup red wine, bay leaf, and mushrooms, and substituted lots of carrots for potatoes. The end result was delicious, even my veggie-phobic husband, and my 4 yo daughter liked it.
My husband says this recipe is "scrumptious"! We are always looking for healthy, low calorie comfort food and this, my friends, is it! My version adds a bag of baby carrots and 1/2 cup of red wine, with a package of fresh mushrooms added one hour before cooking is done. I also use dry chicken gravy mix. Delicious! Restaurant quality! One serving (380 grams) is a mere 324 calories. Have seconds!
I made some revisions to the recipe and I was very happy. I used 1/2 cup chicken broth instead of water, used a jar of chicken gravy, added celery, carrots, doubled the garlic, sauted the garlic and onion with the chicken, and added 1/2 tsp rosemary, parsely, and oregano, plus I put Mrs. Dash on the chicken/onion/garlic mixture during the sauteing. I also cut the apples into very large pieces so they wouldn't get too mushy. I left out the onion soup mix. Turned out very well.
This recipe was delicious! The only thing I changed was to add 1 cup of chicken broth and instead of using bouillon cubes, I used chicken base which is like a paste. Also, the next time, I will add a little less pepper. Otherwise, my husband and friends loved this recipe. I will be taking this to church at our next social.
This was sooooo good! I only used one pound of chicken and cut it into bite sized pieces. I also cut the potato into smaller bite sized chunks so they cooked faster. Instead of onion gravy mix I used lipton's onion soup mix because its all I had. I also used an additional cup of water and a second can of soup so the broth would be thicker. As written, the stew didn't have enough liquid.
Having made this twice now, I can say really like it...with a few adjustments. I tried the onion gravy mix in it, and didn't like it as much as when I just used a little chicken broth with the cream of celery. I also added carrots since my kids won't eat potatoes. I didn't bother browning the chicken first, just cut the breasts in half and put them on the bottom of the crock pot and layered the veggies over it, pouring the soup, etc. (plus a little cayenne) over all. A very nice chunky stew!
This was delicious. I added 2 apples, carrots, celery and sweet potatoes. Be sure to cut them in fairly small pieces so they are fully cooked. The sauce was the perfect consistency. All 4 of my kids liked this - which is a rarity. Next time I will add more vegetables.
We had this tonight and were very pleased. My man thought the world of it. It is delicious rib-sticking comfort food. Perfect on a cold, chilly night. It does take some prep work and time in the morning (or night before) but it's worth it. After a long day at work you just walk in the door, do up some noodles or rice, ladle the stew over and dinner's on. Like others have said it's an excellent base recipe. I think in the future I would add more apples. I'd probably also add carrots and celery. Instead of water I would use apple cider or a pale, sweet beer, perhaps. It's a delightful autumn or winter meal. Thanks so much for posting it and making us so happy at dinnertime!
I didn't use the apple or the gravy mix, but it turned out well. I added another can of condensed soup to make up for the lack of gravy mix, and cabbage instead of an apple. Very filling, very easy, easy to customize.
ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS! Granted, I did make a few changes. Used cream of chicken soup, used half as much garlic (the fiance isn't so keen on it), only half an onion, turkey gravy, and two more potatoes. Next time I will definitely use more apple and serve with egg noodles. Mmmmmm...
Myrian
Rating: 1 stars
03/12/2011
Did not like this one at all! Maybe it was me but I will not make it again.
Like most of the reviewers, I added more seasonings and another apple. The gravy had a bit of apple flavoring and was a nice texture. Overall a pretty good stew but I had to do a lot of the prep work the night before - no way do I have time to cut up and saute chicken or cut up apples, onions & potatoes before work!
A great way to clean out the fridge! lol I made this the day before grocery shopping, and used up the last couple of potatoes, carrots and onions, a bit of sweet potato and peppers, and the last bits of the bags of frozen veggies. Set the bread machine timer, and by suppertime, the whole house smelled amazing! Very colourful, great flavours. Great rainy day recipe, thanks for sharing!
I make this one all the time, but i did a few additions, i added bay leaf, ommited out the apples, and added fresh mushrooms instead, due to the fact that my two sons dont care much for sweet flavored chicken stew I had to do some changes, I also added some celery seeds, oregano, garlic powder, some coarse pepper, a touch of Louisiana hot sauce, and a dash of white wine, Beautifully Delicious!!!
This recipe is a good base recipe but I made some changes for my version: I used boneless skinless thigh meat instead of breast meat and put salt and pepper directly on the meat, doubled the garlic, used dried rosemary, parsley, and a bay leaf, and instead of apple and red potatoes, I chose to use two ribs of celery chopped, carrots (as many others did) and turnips (diced). These gave it a really good flavor and upped the nutritional value as well. I also used onion-soup mix instead of the dry gravy mix and a reduced fat, reduced sodium cream of mushroom soup. I wanted a more broth-like consistency instead of creamy consistency, so I doubled the water and added two cubes of chicken bouillion. Served with rice.
Delicious! I make this stew every Winter. Each time I forget that I need to cook the potatoes a little longer. I cut mine into chunks so that's probably why I need an extra 2 hours on low. This time I added an extra can of low fat chicken soup along with a drop of red wine I had left. It tasted pretty good! Thanks for this recipe.
I liked this a lot, but will not make it over rice again. We thought it tasted better as leftovers, over noodles! The flavors were great, and as long as you don't mind picking out the chicken bones, this was very tasty. Thanks!
This was disappointing. I did add extra water because it wasn't enough. It just left something to be desired.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/08/2005
This was SOO tasty!! One of my new favorite dishes I've tried. We had company so I adjusted to serve 9, but put in 3 apples, a half bag of baby carrots and 2 stalks of celery. Everyone raved about it and there weren't any leftovers. Next time I have to get a bigger crock pot so I can make a larger serving size because it was a hit!
Good, not great, at our house. Everyone at it but no one loved it. May make it again just for a change of pace. However, this review is based on the following changes: used cream of mushroom and brown gravy packet. So the 3 star rating is on my version. If I make again I will try as written since it gets so many great reviews. Thanks.
I doubled the recipe,as others wrote, I sauteed celery with garlic and chicken.Added lots of carrots and extra potatoes. I used 1 can cream of celery and 1 can cream of mushroom. Added 3 granny apples and 2 bay leaves. With all the other ingredients this was a delicious diner . Everyone loved it.
This was excellent. The only thing wrong is the water, what is listed isn't nearly enough. We used eight chicken thighs, two cups water and doubled the rest of the recipe (one can cream of celery, one can cream of chicken). The stew was served over rice with fresh rolls, and was delicious! Will be going into the regular rotation.
It was totally flavorless. I didn't understand why y'all used the buillion cubes and everybody said it was too salty, so I just used chicken stock. The whole thing was blah. I gave two stars because serving it over biscuits made a difference.
I make this a couple of times. Instead of potato I use cauliflower. I also use celery, mushrooms, carrots. I use 2 packs of chicken gravy or turkey gravy. I use 1 can cream of celery and 1 can cream of mushroom. I make naan bread on the side and it's very delicious. This recipe calls for too little water. I use 2 cups of water and that's enough.
Tasty! I add a cup and a bit of cubed butternut squash and did NOT saute the chicken ahead of time. Just mixed it in with all of the spices and the gravy mix and let it cook on low for 8 hours. Worked out well and the kids and husband and extended family loved it!
i'm giving this recipe 4 stars b/c i think it's a fab starting point for those of us who are just beginning to use our slow cookers. the apples were lovely and next time i'm going to definitely throw in some celery and carrots and who knows what else. :)
This was quite good! I doubled the italian seasoning and pepper and I think next time I won't. It was a little over powering. Also, I couldn't taste the apple at all, so next time I'll probably put in 2 or 3 apples. I added carrots and celery and served everything over egg noodles. Yummy!
I made a few changes: used 4 skinless chicken breasts, used chicken broth instead of water, skipped the olive oil and used Pam cooking spray, used cream of mushroom instead of cream of celery soup, used yams instead of potatoes, skipped the dry onion gravy mix, and added fresh baby spinach, baby carrots, green beans and green peppers. It tasted great and the entire pot was less than 2400 calories. It made 4 servings of a very healthy dish that was about 550 calories per serving.
Thought the flavor was decent but was lacking something. I added 6 red potatoes, 3 didn't seem like much. I would try again and use several more apples. They cooked down to nothing and I am not getting much apple flavor.
Very good - my husband really liked this. I followed some other suggestions and cut the potatoes smaller as well as the onions. I also added carrots and only one apple as that is all I had. I used cream of chicken soup but I'm sure just about any cream soup would work well. I'll keep this recipe. Thanks.
This is a very easy and tasty recipe. I have made this 3 different times. It also freezes well so we've had it as left-overs. It's great for warming you on a cold day. The first time I made it, it was too salty. Now I omit salt when I make it. Really best if served over rice!
We loved this but I did make some changes. I added 1 cup water and more potato. It was a little salty and I couldn't find onion gravy mix so I used chicken gravy mix. It was very thick and tasty. Next time I may cut the salt and Italian seasoning a little. I also had more chicken in it as I didn't want to waste a breast.
I would make this again. This was a good base to start with. I browned both boneless chicken thighs as well as some bone-in breasts and legs with onion, garlic and olive oil, s&p, oregano, basil and thyme. I put this in the crock pot with one apple, carrots, celery, mushrooms and broccoli, garlic cloves, chicken broth and red wine. I put a cut-up sweet potato in a couple of hours before serving and frozen peas about 30 minutes before. Made some noodles and spooned everything over the noodles. Yummy!
Great recipe! I was scared of the apple but I put it in and it was fine. Not even sure it really affected the taste. I did make some modifications: I added one half stick of butter, one can of green beans, one can of corn and about 3/4 cup minute rice (these last three were added in the last 5 minutes). I used the family size cream of mushroom soup and about 8 cups of chicken boulion. Cooked for 4 hours on low, then 2 hours on high. My husband and 3 kids absolutely loved it and want me to make it again tomorrow!!
This was excellent! I made it last night. I precooked and de-boned six chicken thighs. Used a reduced-fat mushroom soup (instead of celery) and a can of chicken gravy (instead of the onion soup mix). Had regular potatoes, not red, so I peeled and diced them. An hour before serving I tossed in some frozen mixed veggies, mostly because I didn't feel like peeling carrots! Ended up with a colorful, flavorful stew that got raves!
This is delicious. After reading previous reviews, I made a few changes. I added mushrooms, substituted cream of mushroom soup for the celery, added a couple celery stalks chopped up, added one more apple (Granny Smith), and used chicken gravy instead of onion gravy (I couldn't find onion gravy at my grocery store). I also used half chicken breast and half chicken thighs. This was very delicious. Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe was great but I did tweak it a bit. I added a bag of carrots, a can of cream of chicken soup, and instead of water I used chicken broth. With the changes it was to die for. As soon as it starts to get cool out my family starts begging for chicken stew!
Really yummy!! I used cream of chicken soup and chicken broth instead of water. Also added some carrots and celery seed. Very hearty and certainly filling! Will definitely make again on one of those cold winter nights.
I added about 5 cloves of garlic and a sliced large whole onion to the sauté pan first. Cooked that with chicken and several stalks of diced celery. Used thyme and other spices. Dumped in baby potatoes and lots of chicken broth too plus about 1 cup of dried figs cut into quarters. Delicious!
