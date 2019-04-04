Slow Cooker Chicken Stew

Oh my!!!!! This was a hit!! I modified it slightly.....added fresh sliced portabello mushrooms, half a bag of frozen broccoli, a half bag of baby carrots (sliced into about 4 or 5 pieces), one sweet potato (bite-sized pieces), added 2 extra apples, 3 extra garlic cloves, and used yukon gold potatoes (bite-sized pieces). I par-boiled the yukon gold potaoes with the sweet potatoes for about 15 minutes before adding them to the slow cooker. I also added about one cup of water and stirred it occasionally for the first few hours. We cooked it for about 10 hours. I was looking for something to make for my 82 year old Dad who's wife has been in the hospital for the past month. He's not used to cooking on his own.....or doing anything on his own, for that matter!! I put this stew in little microwave-safe containers and put it in his freezer for him to take out the night before and put in his fridge to thaw to eat the next day. Well.....he said it's the best stew that he's ever had in his whole entire life....and even though he has other food to eat, he's been taking a bowl of this stew out of his freezer every night after supper for supper the next night.... for the past week!! I asked him if he was getting tired of it yet....and reminded him that he has other food to heat up.....but he said that he looks forward to supper every night since he's had the chicken stew in his freezer. I have to admit...it's the best that I've ever had too :)

