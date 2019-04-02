Slow Cooker Chicken Creole

The stewed tomatoes and jalapeno pepper give this slow cooker recipe its Creole zing, along with seasoning and other veggies. This is an easy and tasty Creole chicken recipe. Just put all ingredients into the slow cooker and let it simmer all day. It's perfect over egg noodles. Add extra water and veggies to the leftovers to make a tasty afternoon soup.
We absolutely loved this recipe!!!!! I used six chicken breasts. After I placed them in the bottom of my crock pot, I practically covered them with Creole Seasoning. (I used Tony Charachere's - a staple here in south Louisiana.) I added to the original recipe 1/2 can tomato paste, about l cup of chicken broth, and one can of Rotel tomatoes. I used 3 stalks of celery, 4 whole cloves of garlic plus 3 cloves minced, 3 fresh jalapena peppers, seeded and chopped. Instead of a four ounce can of mushrooms, I used a package of sliced, fresh mushrooms. I cooked it on low for six hours, then switched it to high for two more. I served it over rice. In fact, I used a brand new kind of rice (new to me) I found at the grocery this morning: a blend of texmati white, brown, wild and red rice made by Royal Blend. I don't know how much it added to the recipe, but we sure liked it.
As a native New Orleanian I just couldn't make this without fixing it so that it would be more like Creole and not just chicken in tomato sauce, so I added some ingredients that are in a classic Creole sauce, (well ignoring that it's not shrimp, but chicken). I cut up the chicken into small pieces, used 28oz of crushed tomato in a can instead of the stewed tomatos, added 1/4 - 1/2 c dry white wine, abt. 5 dashes of worcestershire sauce, abt. 8-10 dashes of hot sauce, and a pat of butter. I omitted the mushrooms, and jalapenos, (not Creole). It's still not a true Creole sauce, but it's decent to put over rice and serve to the family or close friends as long as I don't claim it's Creole. BTW a true Creole sauce takes a million ingredients and half of your day, Creole is the fancy New Orleans style of cooking and almost always has some kind of sauce. Cajun cooking is more country fare and can usually be made in one or two pots. Cajun cooks had a farm or a boat to tend to and didn't have time for fancy dishes, unlike the wealthier people in the city.
We absolutely loved this recipe!!!!! I used six chicken breasts. After I placed them in the bottom of my crock pot, I practically covered them with Creole Seasoning. (I used Tony Charachere's - a staple here in south Louisiana.) I added to the original recipe 1/2 can tomato paste, about l cup of chicken broth, and one can of Rotel tomatoes. I used 3 stalks of celery, 4 whole cloves of garlic plus 3 cloves minced, 3 fresh jalapena peppers, seeded and chopped. Instead of a four ounce can of mushrooms, I used a package of sliced, fresh mushrooms. I cooked it on low for six hours, then switched it to high for two more. I served it over rice. In fact, I used a brand new kind of rice (new to me) I found at the grocery this morning: a blend of texmati white, brown, wild and red rice made by Royal Blend. I don't know how much it added to the recipe, but we sure liked it.
As a native New Orleanian I just couldn't make this without fixing it so that it would be more like Creole and not just chicken in tomato sauce, so I added some ingredients that are in a classic Creole sauce, (well ignoring that it's not shrimp, but chicken). I cut up the chicken into small pieces, used 28oz of crushed tomato in a can instead of the stewed tomatos, added 1/4 - 1/2 c dry white wine, abt. 5 dashes of worcestershire sauce, abt. 8-10 dashes of hot sauce, and a pat of butter. I omitted the mushrooms, and jalapenos, (not Creole). It's still not a true Creole sauce, but it's decent to put over rice and serve to the family or close friends as long as I don't claim it's Creole. BTW a true Creole sauce takes a million ingredients and half of your day, Creole is the fancy New Orleans style of cooking and almost always has some kind of sauce. Cajun cooking is more country fare and can usually be made in one or two pots. Cajun cooks had a farm or a boat to tend to and didn't have time for fancy dishes, unlike the wealthier people in the city.
I took this recipe and suggestions and came made it soo good there wasn't any leftovers. I took 6 chicken quarters seperated into leg and thigh. Added 3 tbl of creole seasoning, 14.5 can whole tomatoes, 1/2 can tomato paste, 3 jalapenos whole, 1 small bay leaf, 2 red onions quartered, 2 stalks celery, 12 cloves of garlic (whole)I didn't put bell pepper or mushrooms because I didn't have any. I'm sure it would be wonderful with it. It was juicy and had a kick to it. I took the broth and put it in a pan and reduced it a bit then added flour to make a roux. Last minute addition was 1/2 lb kielbasa I heated then added to the mix (just an afterthought) served this with "Cuban beans and rice" found on here. it was excellent! I'm sure there will be no complain of it being bland!
This recipe was excellent. I will definately be making it again. I took the advice of others and added more spices. I added tobassco, red pepper flakes, cayanne and extra garlic because I love garlic. I prepared everything the night before and threw it all together before I left for work. The apartment smelled so good when I got home.
A true delicacy!! 5 stars doesn't do justice to this succulent dish! I added an additional onion, 1/2 can of tomato paste, 1 cup of chicken broth. Cooked in crock pot on high for 5 hours & served over white rice... chicken turned out EXTREMELY tender & moist! Next time I think I'll add okra & substitute shrimp for the chicken.
This was a great recipe. I made a few changes to it. I 86'd the jalepenos and added some tobasco. I also only put two chicken breasts (because there are only two of us) and since there was a lot of juice, I added some instant rice and it made a perfect one pot meal. Will definitely make this again!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/18/2003
I doubled the amount of chicken and pretty much kept the rest of the recipe the same, however I used the Creole Seasoning Blend found also on this site (which is an excellent seasoning!!) Cooked on low for 12 hours, and the chicken was fork tender. Great recipe, thanks!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/23/2002
Excellent. Instead of the jalapeno pepper, though, I added tobasco sauce and I only cooked it for 9 hours instead of 10 hours on low. The chicken was tender and all the flavors blended in together. This is a definite keeper.
This was good and easy to make and not at all spicy. If you like your dishes hotter, I would take the recommendation of other reviewers and add hot sauce, pepper flakes, or more jalapeños. I put the chicken breasts in the slow cooker frozen and cooked on high for about 6 hrs. Turned out perfectly. My husband loved it and I will make it again.
This was a huge hit in our house! I bought Tony Chachere's "More Spice" Seasoning and coated the chicken liberally. I let it marinate while I chopped the vegetables. I omitted mushrooms and celery and added 3 zucchinis. I added 1/2 a can of tomato paste and a can of chicken broth and used diced jalapeno peppers I had in the fridge instead of fresh (about 1 1/2 teaspoons-we like it hot around here). Other than these changes, I followed the recipe as written. My husband loved it and the house smelled amazing when we returned from shopping. I am not sure why some people haven't been impressed with this. I think "season to taste" has something to do with it. They are probably not putting enough seasoning in. Sprinkle the heck outta that chicken and let it sit while you chop everything and you should be impressed! Thanks for the recipe, Mary:)
I am giving this 5 stars for total ease and flavor. The only changes I made were adding chicken broth, 2 bay leaves and using fresh mushrooms. I also browned the chicken first as I always do when making meat in the crockpot. Cooked on high for 5 hours then on low for about an hour. Yum! Thanks
Haven't tried the recipe but just wanted to point out, Creole cuisine is not the same as Cajun cuisine. Creole denotes someone who is of mixed heritage, i.e. African/French/Spanish/Haitian et cetera who was born in the New Orleans area (at least that's one of the meanings). Cajuns on the other hand are a group of people who originated from Canada (French speaking) and settled in the bayou country in South Louisiana in the Lafayette and surrounding areas this area is referred to as Acadiana. Their cooking is distinctly different and the Creole borrows heavily from the African cuisine, gumbo, jambalaya, et cetera. Thanks and enjoy.
My husband would give it 5, I would give it 3. He loves it. I'm mixed. I made it exactly as described in the recipe, and it didn't need extra liquid. It's not supposed to be a soup. I would say that it definitely had flavor as is, but then also didn't...? It tasted a bit like a roast chicken from the super market, meaning that it tastes of chicken but not like bland chicken. I just couldn't categorize the flavor I was tasting. Because I was worried (reading reviews made me paranoid), before I dished up for everyone else, I also added a couple drops of Tabasco but I'm not sure it needed it. You can taste the Tabasco, but then you can taste the original meal flavor as a separate entity along side it. It's a very odd experience. But I will say that my mouth got saturated with it very quickly and I found I couldn't eat much. It made me crave things that were mellow flavored and sweet, like a cinnamon bun. Weird, no?
This recipe is Great, and I definely will make it again. I changed it a bit. I didn't have any chicken breast, but I had some chicken tenderloins that I used. I didn't have any Creole-style seasoning, and so I used the cajun seasoning that I had. I didn't have stewed tomatoes, but I had some diced tomatoes. I didn't have a can of mushrooms, but I had fresh mushrooms that I used. I didn't have a fresh jalapeno, but I used two small cans of diced green chili. I did however use two things that are not not this recipe, and that was two chicken bouillon cubes and one cup of water. Thanks for the recipe!!!!
We really enjoyed this recipe. I made just to the directions except for a bit more jalapeno and served them whole over a bed of rice. They devoured it. the package of breasts I used had 5 in it and there are 3 of us. I took the 2 remaining checken breasts and shredded them. Then I added a package of frozen gumbo vegetables and some egg noodles and made an abslutly wonderful soup. I love recipes like this! thanks so much!
This was simple to make, especially when you chopped the vegetables the night before. However, because the seasoning amount is not specified I added too little in the morning. It had a very plain taste. I would say double the tomatoes and do about 4 tbsp of seasoning.
This is the first time I have been disappointed by a recipe with such high reviews on this site. I followed this recipe exactly as written and I think that was the problem. Most other reviewers changed most of the recipe while still rating it 5 stars which is misleading. How can you rate it five stars if you changed so much of the recipe?? However, my main disappointment is with the title of the recipe, which is misleading, while the house smells amazing, this tastes NOTHING like creole chicken. It tastes honestly more like beef stew! (don't ask me how, still trying to figure that out) This recipe (without alterations) is great for someone looking for a hearty chicken stew. It is actually pretty tasty if that is what you want, its just hard to want it if you go all day expecting creole chicken for dinner. It ended up with very little liquid so I had to add another can of tomatoes and some corn just to help it out, and it still tastes like its missing something.
This was yummy and easy. I cut up my chicken into pieces and added some turkey kielbasa. I added some extra cans of tomatoes, I like lots of juice, and then added a little cornstarch at the end to thicken it up.Delicious.
This recipe was pretty good and definitley very easy to make. I think it is too light on the seasonings though, it was missing something. The flavour was a little bland. I think I will make it again but I will add more spices to it next time.
Love this recipe. I did use thighs since that's what I had and I forgot to add the mushrooms. Other than that, followed the advice of others and added some chicken broth. Served with brown rice and sauted cabbage. Next time will probably add a bit of Tabaco as well.
Made exactly as outlined. Tasted for spiciness at 11 hours on low in crock. Had absolutely NO flavor! Added a bay leaf, cayenne pepper, season salt, Zatarain's concentrated shrimp & crab boil (1 tsp)., turned up to high for another 2 hours. Was okay, but nothing I will make again. Very disappointed. Expected to taste more like the flavors of my husband's home state of Louisiana.
I will probably make this dish again but with additions. I'm in south Louisiana, so maybe that's why I didn't think it was "creole" enough. It was too bland for my tastes and not thick enough--as creole sauces should be. Next time I'm going to add some dried cayenne and maybe some tomato paste. I served it over rice. Overall it was quite edible just needs some doctoring.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/05/2003
Very, very, tasty. My husband and i loved it. We made it really spicy. We put 2 jalapeno peppers in it with the seeds. We also put tabasco sauce in it.
I really liked how this turned out. I will admit though that I made adjustments suggested by other reviewers. The creole seasoning I used had plenty of salt so I didn't add any additional salt or pepper. I used petite diced tomatoes instead of stewed plus added a can of Rotel. I also added 1/2 small can of tomato paste, some extra garlic and about 1 cup low sodium chicken broth. I also put in some okra the last half hour or so of cooking. I omitted the mushrooms but that was just because family won't eat them. I cooked on low and everything was plenty done after about 9 hours. Since dinner wasn't for a while yet I ended up adding a cup of water the last little bit. (I chose water over broth since already seemed salty!)
I made this last night exactly as written, I only added 2 additional cloves of garlic and 1 additional jalepeno pepper and I just don't understand how it got such high reviews. It didn't taste bad, but it wasn't incredible either. It tasted like a chicken soup...and that was it. I'm giving it 3 stars b/c it was ok, but not at all what I expected.
Yum! This was just wonderful. Perhaps a little salty... but that's okay. I used ~3 Tbsp of Creole seasoning (prepack from Kroger), added a little zucchini and used oyster mushrooms instead of canned. The chicken was wonderfully done... everyone enjoyed it. I'll make it again in a heartbeat.
I was excited to make this recipe but was disappointed in the taste. My husband politely said it was "good" but I think my expectations were a little high. I added more garlic, tomato paste, and more onions, but this wasn't the homemade wonder that other reviewers depicted. I'm not saving this in my recipe box.
I liked this recipe. The chicken was very moist and tender and the seasonings were OK but a little on the light side (but we like lots of spice!) My husband didn't much care for it but he has an aversion to tomatoes. I will probably make this again but would kick up the spice a bit. Good recipe!
I made this recipe because I had a bountiful supply or tomatos from our garden was looking for a recipe to use them up. Wonderful flavor! I poured this over a bed of white rice. And ate it the next day and it was just as good if not better!
I added some extras to mine. I added about 2 1/2 cups of chicken broth to it, 1/2 in the beginning and the other 1/2 of the broth when I added in about 1/2 lb of louisiana andouille sausage in the last hour of the cooking. I also added in about 2 tsp of tomato paste and some extra hot peppers to it at the beginning. Before I put the sausage in I decided to go ahead and shred up the chicken since it was already falling apart so easily. It turned out wonderful! We put it on top of a bed of rice in a bowl and served! Even our three year old son who doesn't like spicy stuff couldn't resist this dish!
This was very good. Per the suggestions of others, I like heat so I added 1/2 teaspoon of red pepper flakes, cayenne pepper and a good splash of tobasco sauce. I only cooked in the crock on low for about 8 hours, and the chicken came out fine. I also doubled on the mushrooms and served with rice.
This turned out really good, so I am adding it to my dinner rotation. I did substitute the jalapeno for a habanero pepper. It gave it a kick! I also added a small can of tomato sauce. I served this over white rice. The whole family enjoyed it :)
Very good. I did follow others suggestions and added 1 cup chicken broth, don't know if I needed to unless you want/like more of a Jambalaya consistency over rice. Served with 2 cups dry rice, and it was AWESOME. Added 2 jalepenos and 2 serrano peppers since we like things really hot and it was amazing. Also, made recipe with 2.5 pounds boneless/skinless chicken thighs instead of breasts and was great!
This chicken is wonderful and tender. I did as some suggested and added sliced real mushrooms instead of canned and added some chicken broth and tomato paste. I can't keep my spoon out of the pot! Is it dinner time yet?
This recipe really needs to indicate how much creole seasoning to use. It's fine for using "to taste" for salt and pepper but for spices and seasonings I think it needs to be specific. I saw several reviews that mentioned this as well and a lot of them used too little. Well I went the opposite way and used too much. I made my own seasoning using a recipe I found on allrecipes which seems to have good flavor. I ended up just adding a ton of water to the dish and made it into a soup which helped. I didn't add mushrooms and I added a couple of extra jalapenos along with the seeds. It wasn't too spicy hot, just spicy. I actually thought it would be more hot since I added additional jalapenos and seeds. I also added some tomato paste like some of the others suggested.
we love spicy foods and this one was great. i placed my frozen chicken breasts in the crock pot and seasoned genourously then added the other ingredients (except celery) plus a can of rotel and small can of tomato paste. i did add an extra jalapeno for a little more of a punch. this cooked on high for 6 hours. when i got home it was perfect. the chicken done but not dry, shredded easily. served over rice. delish!!!!
It turned out okay but we ended up tweaking it. It's kind of frustrating that the creole seasoning says "to taste" when you're first making it because you don't know if you're putting too much or not enough. We ended up adding more towards the end and it still didn't have enough flavor or spice. We also threw in some tomato paste because there was a lot of liquid and not enough tomato flavor. In the end we added some hot sauce into our individual bowls and it tasted just fine. We'll give this recipe another go but will first read through more of the comments to see what other people did.
I'm from the south and it was really good! Only change up I would suggest is for families with children eliminate the jalapeno pepper. It was too spicy for my little ones, but other than that flavor was great!
I really thought this was great! It was easy to throw together and fairly inexpensive (I like boneless skinless thighs - cheap & good in a casserole dish). I used green chiles instead of jalapeno's (just didn't have any) and the kids hate mushrooms so i left those out...otherwise everything else was the same and was just awesome! House smelled great walking in after work!!!
I love New Orleans style cooking! This is all so easy to make and full of flavor. I followed the recipe and added 1 8oz tomato paste, 1 can of chicken broth, Tony Charachere's creole spice, extra celery, fresh thick cut mushrooms, good amount of minced garlic, I like to use okra instead of green pepper, 1 can Rotel as well as 1 can of stewed tomatoes .. Cooked for 9hrs, 8 would have been fine. Served with rice. Ah so good. 1 jalapeno gave it a kick!! Left overs even better!! I guess you get the idea I really loved this will make again and again...
This recipe was delicious! I followed other comments and added 1/2 can tomato paste, 1 cup chicken broth, rotel tomatoes and 3 stalks celery. We will definitely make again. Thanks for a great, super easy recipe.
Followed some others suggestions...added tomato paste, bay leaves water...added rice towards end and think i added too much. Added water to fix. It was good but not great. Next day added water and heated up and was amazing! One of those next day recipes!
This was delicious. The chicken was tender and moist. It definitely had the right amount of spices. The house smelled wonderful. Served over white Basmati rice. modifications: Added 1 cup of chicken broth, 1 bay leaf, and 1 Tbsp of Cayenne pepper.
The only thing I changed is adding more celery (as much as the bell pepper, for the correct "trinity" ), 6 breasts, and a cup of chicken stock. Incredibly easy and tasty, the whole family loved this. Pro tip: it makes AWESOME omlette filler with a bit of cheddar cheese.
Very good recipe... my husband especially loved this because of the spiciness. I doubled the recipe which filled my crock pot to the top. I used about 2 T. creole seasoning blend and 2 jalapenos, seeded... this made it medium hot which was fine for me and the kids. Hubby added more hot pepper flakes at the table :) Mary, thanks for an easy, yummy meal.
Made the recipe with minimal additions (1 can of vegetable stock just to make it soupy) and it was absolutely fabulous--a spicy, yummy, healthy chicken vegetable soup. Served over whole wheat rotini. It's so nice to see healthy recipes on here for a change!
I absolutely loved this dish! The first time I made it I added the tomato paste as some uses had suggested. The second time, I forgot, but it was still just as good. I mixed with with some instant white rice and it was delicious!
EXACTLY what I was looking for. I took the advice of some of the other reviews and I added Tony's for seasoning, about a cup or so of chicken broth, as well as a can of tomato paste. I also added some garlic powder and 3 dried bay leaves. I served it over white rice. The flavor is amazing and it re-heats well which is important because who wants to eat bad leftovers?!
First, I am not trying to be overly critical. So I apologize from the get-go. It was OK, but it lacked flavor. Having worked as a line cook in a very famous restaurant in NOLA, I can't understand why anyone would use canned vegetables when you ar going to slow cook this for probably about 6 hours. There is an old saying, "if it is worth doing at all, it is worth doing it right" First off mushrooms are not part of Creole cooking, especial mushrooms that have spent a year soaking in a can of water! The Trinity of fresh onions, fresh celery, fresh bell peppers , added with fresh jalapeno peppers is what puts the life in the food. Even the spices you use need to be fresh, not what has been sitting in the pantry for the last 3 or 4 years. I'm glad you didn't go to Walmart and buy 3 pre-cooked Rotisserie chickens . Good food is not measured by how quick you can turn it out, but rather how good it tastes, and how much other's enjoy your labor of love. I am not trying to be harsh, I am speaking from my heart. Cook this recipe again with everything being fresh, and see what a difference it makes. My boss was a very famous chef, and he taught me well. You might want to try adding a bit of Andouille Sausage and some Tasso, as that would add a tremendous amount of flavor to your recipe. Hugs
The only thing I swapped was fresh mushrooms, local hot peppers and added rice at the end. Mine was runny. OMG, this recipe is amazing! The kind you want to keep eating wwwaaaaayyy after you're full. I had left overs, only the 2 of us now, so I added 1/2 cup of wine (the bad kind some people bring) and 1/2 cup of water and will let "warm" all day while at the football game and see how it turns out! Once my kids moved into their own homes, the first thing I purchased for them was a slow cooker. It's a must for any working household.
I am trying hard right now to give this dish flavor. I agree that you can't add Creole seasoning to taste. I thought I liberally sprinkled it on each breast and the flavor was slight. I read some reviews and noticed that people were adding 3 - 4 TBSP of it?!?!?!? That is not a "to taste" amount. So I just went and added it, along with some diced tomatoes to give it more texture. I hope that this will work!!! Otherwise, we are ordering pizza! EDITED: Since I added 4 TBSP of creole seasoning and added more tomatoes to my shredded chicken, I must say that this was indeed tasty and I will be making it again!
I have made this several times - I use 4-6 boneless breast halves, double tomatoes and celery. Added several jalapenos - even some habaneros. I only cook mine on low for 5-6 hours, but I have a newer model crockpot: I think it cooks faster. Served over brown rice - excellent flavor.
EXCELLENT!!! Teaching my teen how to use the crockpot and this was another winner! Our chicken breasts were frozen so I omitted the broth and water. Added 3 stalks of celery but not mushrooms and green pepper. Fabulous over quinoa!!
I made this yesterday since the weather has turned off cool and my 16 year old son ate 2 bowls of it. Didn't even wait for the rice. I did add the chicken stock, tomato paste and extra jalepenos. I also threw in leftover corn, a can of kidney beans and some smoked sausage. I think next time I will use bonless chicken thighs as the chicken breast was dry. Wonderful recipe and will make this a staple in my menu planning
This recipe didn't really do anything for me. I took the suggestions of others and added 1 c. broth and some tomato paste, which was a great idea as far as making more sauce. I was worried that I'd seasoned the chicken too much with salt, pepper and a very liberal amount of Tony Chachere's, but this dish was still pretty bland. I'd added extra garlic as well. I used frozen chicken breasts and after 7 hours on hi they were perfectly tender, but overall I could take or leave this recipe. It's great for convenience since I typically have all of the ingredients, but I certainly wouldn't serve it to company.
This was a good, hearty meal - and so easy to put together! I've been needing some good crock-pot meals for those busy days where I don't have the time or inclination to cook when I get home. Didn't have Creole seasoning so I threw together a little Cajun mix: onion powder, thyme, cayanne, salt, pepper. Did not add bell pepper or mushrooms and it was still good. I served this over rice (next time I will add a little water or chicken broth to the mix so it can soak into the rice a little more) with a salad on the side. Will be making again!
I followed the suggestions posted by kado on 3/29/06 and we absolutely loved it! Served with white rice and zesty corn (corn with the green and red peppers in it, so therefore I didn't put green peppers in the crock pot). My husband and I mixed ours up in a big bowl, the kids kept it separated, but all said it was delicious! This has a designated place in our family menu!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.