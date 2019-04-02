Slow Cooker Chicken Creole

First, I am not trying to be overly critical. So I apologize from the get-go. It was OK, but it lacked flavor. Having worked as a line cook in a very famous restaurant in NOLA, I can't understand why anyone would use canned vegetables when you ar going to slow cook this for probably about 6 hours. There is an old saying, "if it is worth doing at all, it is worth doing it right" First off mushrooms are not part of Creole cooking, especial mushrooms that have spent a year soaking in a can of water! The Trinity of fresh onions, fresh celery, fresh bell peppers , added with fresh jalapeno peppers is what puts the life in the food. Even the spices you use need to be fresh, not what has been sitting in the pantry for the last 3 or 4 years. I'm glad you didn't go to Walmart and buy 3 pre-cooked Rotisserie chickens . Good food is not measured by how quick you can turn it out, but rather how good it tastes, and how much other's enjoy your labor of love. I am not trying to be harsh, I am speaking from my heart. Cook this recipe again with everything being fresh, and see what a difference it makes. My boss was a very famous chef, and he taught me well. You might want to try adding a bit of Andouille Sausage and some Tasso, as that would add a tremendous amount of flavor to your recipe. Hugs