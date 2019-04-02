Slow Cooker Chicken Creole

The stewed tomatoes and jalapeno pepper give this slow cooker recipe its Creole zing, along with seasoning and other veggies. This is an easy and tasty Creole chicken recipe. Just put all ingredients into the slow cooker and let it simmer all day. It's perfect over egg noodles. Add extra water and veggies to the leftovers to make a tasty afternoon soup.

Recipe by MARY MOON

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Place chicken breasts in slow cooker. Season with salt, pepper, and Creole-style seasoning to taste. Stir in tomatoes with liquid, celery, bell pepper, garlic, onion, mushrooms, and jalapeno pepper.

  • Cook on Low for 10 to 12 hours, or on High for 5 to 6 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
189 calories; protein 29.6g; carbohydrates 13.8g; fat 1.9g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 430.5mg. Full Nutrition
