Lemon Dill Salad Dressing

Wonderful salad dressing if you like lemon and dill that is.... If you don't then this really isn't for you. That being said I cut the recipe in half and used 3/4 cup of Hellman's lite mayo and recplaced the other 1/4 cup with with lite sour cream. If you want to go a little less heavy on the dill you can get away with just 1 Tbsp of that. This is one of those recipes that you can play around with a bit so if you love lemon go with the full 1/4 cup if not go with 2 Tbsp. and use 2 Tbsp. of buttermilk in place of the rest of the lemon juice. I also added 1/4 tsp. of salt. I would not muddy this up with the addition of garlic. This was great over mixed greens. I can also see this as a great veggie dip or dare I be so bold as to say a really simple and tasty potato salad dressing for red skinned potatoes with the addition of some green onion.....I'll have to give it a try some time!
i first tasted this dressing at venango inn and golf club.Venango,pa,i contacted your website(all recipes), copied recipe and made it. and it was excellent!!The farmers market lady i got the diil weed from liked the recipe .i used the dill weed fresh. Im going to dry some, but i am freezing some also. what about freezing? please reply
Good basic recipe but needed just a touch of salt and garlic to really bring it to life. Great on salads and I also use it as a coating for baking fish.
Great dressing. I used it for a salad at a picnic and got rave comments on my salad. I'll use this one again for sure.
I had a WONDERFUL salad dressing two Christmases ago at the Opryland Hotel and it was a creamy dilly dressing and this is the closest thing I've found that sounds similar. Cannot WAIT to try it and will let everyone know how it is!!! Thanks "anonymous"
Excellent! I was looking for recipes to use up some of my dill gone wild in my herb garden & so I used fresh (lots of it) instead of dried & we loved it. Thank you!
Good dressing although the mayo stood out a little too much for my tatse. (I split the recipe) but I added a little more buttermilk some garlic powder scallions and a little sour cream. And I only had fresh dill I know that dried has a stronger flavor. I will probably make again if I have extra buttermilk.
I thought this was great!! I've been weaning myself off bottled dressings - they taste too artificial to me. This dressing was nice and fresh. I used it on chef salads side salads and as a dipping sauce for crab cakes and squash fritters. I will definately make this again.
My husband liked this dressing more than I did. It was a nice change instead of the usual ranch. You could really taste the lemon so you have to like it!