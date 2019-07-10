Lemon Dill Salad Dressing

Rating: 4.06 stars
31 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

This creamy mayonnaise and buttermilk based dressing is perked up by tangy lemon juice and plenty of dill.

By COBRA

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, lemon juice, dill and buttermilk. Chill until serving.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
273 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 3.1g; fat 29.2g; cholesterol 14.3mg; sodium 221.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (31)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Jillian
Rating: 5 stars
10/15/2010
Wonderful salad dressing if you like lemon and dill that is.... If you don't then this really isn't for you. That being said I cut the recipe in half and used 3/4 cup of Hellman's lite mayo and recplaced the other 1/4 cup with with lite sour cream. If you want to go a little less heavy on the dill you can get away with just 1 Tbsp of that. This is one of those recipes that you can play around with a bit so if you love lemon go with the full 1/4 cup if not go with 2 Tbsp. and use 2 Tbsp. of buttermilk in place of the rest of the lemon juice. I also added 1/4 tsp. of salt. I would not muddy this up with the addition of garlic. This was great over mixed greens. I can also see this as a great veggie dip or dare I be so bold as to say a really simple and tasty potato salad dressing for red skinned potatoes with the addition of some green onion.....I'll have to give it a try some time! Read More
Helpful
(75)

Most helpful critical review

pammy74
Rating: 3 stars
01/11/2005
Good dressing although the mayo stood out a little too much for my tatse. (I split the recipe) but I added a little more buttermilk some garlic powder scallions and a little sour cream. And I only had fresh dill I know that dried has a stronger flavor. I will probably make again if I have extra buttermilk. Read More
Helpful
(14)
31 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Jillian
Rating: 5 stars
10/15/2010
Wonderful salad dressing if you like lemon and dill that is.... If you don't then this really isn't for you. That being said I cut the recipe in half and used 3/4 cup of Hellman's lite mayo and recplaced the other 1/4 cup with with lite sour cream. If you want to go a little less heavy on the dill you can get away with just 1 Tbsp of that. This is one of those recipes that you can play around with a bit so if you love lemon go with the full 1/4 cup if not go with 2 Tbsp. and use 2 Tbsp. of buttermilk in place of the rest of the lemon juice. I also added 1/4 tsp. of salt. I would not muddy this up with the addition of garlic. This was great over mixed greens. I can also see this as a great veggie dip or dare I be so bold as to say a really simple and tasty potato salad dressing for red skinned potatoes with the addition of some green onion.....I'll have to give it a try some time! Read More
Helpful
(75)
jim smith 188
Rating: 5 stars
07/31/2005
i first tasted this dressing at venango inn and golf club.Venango,pa,i contacted your website(all recipes), copied recipe and made it. and it was excellent!!The farmers market lady i got the diil weed from liked the recipe .i used the dill weed fresh. Im going to dry some, but i am freezing some also. what about freezing? please reply Read More
Helpful
(24)
JLOTHIAN
Rating: 4 stars
02/12/2004
Good basic recipe but needed just a touch of salt and garlic to really bring it to life. Great on salads and I also use it as a coating for baking fish. Read More
Helpful
(23)
Advertisement
tweety
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2003
Great dressing. I used it for a salad at a picnic and got rave comments on my salad. I'll use this one again for sure. Read More
Helpful
(17)
CRIMSONVIXEN7
Rating: 5 stars
01/22/2003
I had a WONDERFUL salad dressing two Christmases ago at the Opryland Hotel and it was a creamy dilly dressing and this is the closest thing I've found that sounds similar. Cannot WAIT to try it and will let everyone know how it is!!! Thanks "anonymous" Read More
Helpful
(16)
KSBAKING
Rating: 5 stars
05/18/2003
Excellent! I was looking for recipes to use up some of my dill gone wild in my herb garden & so I used fresh (lots of it) instead of dried & we loved it. Thank you! Read More
Helpful
(14)
Advertisement
pammy74
Rating: 3 stars
01/10/2005
Good dressing although the mayo stood out a little too much for my tatse. (I split the recipe) but I added a little more buttermilk some garlic powder scallions and a little sour cream. And I only had fresh dill I know that dried has a stronger flavor. I will probably make again if I have extra buttermilk. Read More
Helpful
(14)
JBEANIE
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2006
I thought this was great!! I've been weaning myself off bottled dressings - they taste too artificial to me. This dressing was nice and fresh. I used it on chef salads side salads and as a dipping sauce for crab cakes and squash fritters. I will definately make this again. Read More
Helpful
(14)
BIG CHEESE
Rating: 4 stars
05/14/2003
My husband liked this dressing more than I did. It was a nice change instead of the usual ranch. You could really taste the lemon so you have to like it! Read More
Helpful
(12)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022