Lemon Dill Salad Dressing

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful salad dressing if you like lemon and dill that is.... If you don't then this really isn't for you. That being said I cut the recipe in half and used 3/4 cup of Hellman's lite mayo and recplaced the other 1/4 cup with with lite sour cream. If you want to go a little less heavy on the dill you can get away with just 1 Tbsp of that. This is one of those recipes that you can play around with a bit so if you love lemon go with the full 1/4 cup if not go with 2 Tbsp. and use 2 Tbsp. of buttermilk in place of the rest of the lemon juice. I also added 1/4 tsp. of salt. I would not muddy this up with the addition of garlic. This was great over mixed greens. I can also see this as a great veggie dip or dare I be so bold as to say a really simple and tasty potato salad dressing for red skinned potatoes with the addition of some green onion.....I'll have to give it a try some time! Helpful (75)

Rating: 5 stars i first tasted this dressing at venango inn and golf club.Venango,pa,i contacted your website(all recipes), copied recipe and made it. and it was excellent!!The farmers market lady i got the diil weed from liked the recipe .i used the dill weed fresh. Im going to dry some, but i am freezing some also. what about freezing? please reply Helpful (24)

Rating: 4 stars Good basic recipe but needed just a touch of salt and garlic to really bring it to life. Great on salads and I also use it as a coating for baking fish. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars Great dressing. I used it for a salad at a picnic and got rave comments on my salad. I'll use this one again for sure. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars I had a WONDERFUL salad dressing two Christmases ago at the Opryland Hotel and it was a creamy dilly dressing and this is the closest thing I've found that sounds similar. Cannot WAIT to try it and will let everyone know how it is!!! Thanks "anonymous" Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! I was looking for recipes to use up some of my dill gone wild in my herb garden & so I used fresh (lots of it) instead of dried & we loved it. Thank you! Helpful (14)

Rating: 3 stars Good dressing although the mayo stood out a little too much for my tatse. (I split the recipe) but I added a little more buttermilk some garlic powder scallions and a little sour cream. And I only had fresh dill I know that dried has a stronger flavor. I will probably make again if I have extra buttermilk. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars I thought this was great!! I've been weaning myself off bottled dressings - they taste too artificial to me. This dressing was nice and fresh. I used it on chef salads side salads and as a dipping sauce for crab cakes and squash fritters. I will definately make this again. Helpful (14)