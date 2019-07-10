1 of 82

Rating: 1 stars I was looking for a simple caesar salad dressing and while the recipe title looked appealing sadly the dressing was not... It really needed some olive oil. The white vinegar was a bit overpowering and it could really use real garlic vs. garlic powder. It didn't taste good and I ended up throwing it out as I couldn't save it and didn't want to bother trying. Helpful (86)

Rating: 4 stars this really needs the addition of olive oil. my daughter added almost 1/3 cup of oil. next time we would add more garlic and salt Helpful (46)

Rating: 5 stars I really enjoyed this dressing. More like tangy and crisp than bitter and sharp. A welcome change to the stereotyped caesar salad. Must try if you like things that are just that little bit different. Fresh parmesan crumbled tastes best (Ive used this recipe more than once). Helpful (38)

Rating: 4 stars This was very good and very simple as the title says although I did omit the white vinegar and added olive oil instead. It was very creamy and very tart. I will certainly make this again. Helpful (21)

Rating: 1 stars I would not recommend this for use in Caesar salads--it is too bitter and sharp with nothing in it to make it the least bit creamy. I tried to salvage it by adding honey and using it for a spinach salad dressing. After writing the above I realize that I had forgotten the parmesan cheese. Ooops! I wonder how much of a difference it would have made? Helpful (21)

Rating: 1 stars I love caesar salad dressing and I love vinaigrette so this recipe seemed perfect. I was really disappointed because there was no thickening agent to assist in coating the ingredients of the salad. It was so watery and the flavor was not overly enjoyable. Maybe if something was added to make it thicker it would be okay. Thanks anyway:O) Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars This is fantastic for vegetatarians who don't normally get to enjoy caesar salad due to anchoivy paste! I replaced the 1/3 cup water with 1/3 cup olive oil and used a few cloves of fresh garlic instead of powdered. Helpful (19)

Rating: 2 stars I thought this dressing was too thin. I did add some oil and leave out some of the vinegar. I am looking for a really lemony caesar dressing with a good garlic taste too but this was not it! I did not enjoy my salad! Helpful (12)