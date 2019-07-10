Simple Caesar Salad Dressing

Rating: 2.85 stars
80 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 20
  • 3 star values: 11
  • 2 star values: 10
  • 1 star values: 25

This flavorful vinaigrette takes the work out of Caesar salad dressing!

By sal

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a jar with a lid, combine lemon juice, vinegar, water, cheese, mustard, garlic powder and pepper. Cover and shake well. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
19 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 2.2g; fat 0.7g; cholesterol 1.8mg; sodium 159.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (82)

Most helpful positive review

PAMELAH
Rating: 4 stars
09/30/2005
this really needs the addition of olive oil. my daughter added almost 1/3 cup of oil. next time we would add more garlic and salt Read More
Helpful
(46)

Most helpful critical review

Jillian
Rating: 1 stars
09/28/2010
I was looking for a simple caesar salad dressing and while the recipe title looked appealing sadly the dressing was not... It really needed some olive oil. The white vinegar was a bit overpowering and it could really use real garlic vs. garlic powder. It didn't taste good and I ended up throwing it out as I couldn't save it and didn't want to bother trying. Read More
Helpful
(86)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Joe
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2004
I really enjoyed this dressing. More like tangy and crisp than bitter and sharp. A welcome change to the stereotyped caesar salad. Must try if you like things that are just that little bit different. Fresh parmesan crumbled tastes best (Ive used this recipe more than once). Read More
Helpful
(38)
thecakemaker
Rating: 4 stars
04/19/2005
This was very good and very simple as the title says although I did omit the white vinegar and added olive oil instead. It was very creamy and very tart. I will certainly make this again. Read More
Helpful
(21)
DDYKEMAN
Rating: 1 stars
07/04/2003
I would not recommend this for use in Caesar salads--it is too bitter and sharp with nothing in it to make it the least bit creamy. I tried to salvage it by adding honey and using it for a spinach salad dressing. After writing the above I realize that I had forgotten the parmesan cheese. Ooops! I wonder how much of a difference it would have made? Read More
Helpful
(21)
Katie
Rating: 1 stars
09/04/2006
I love caesar salad dressing and I love vinaigrette so this recipe seemed perfect. I was really disappointed because there was no thickening agent to assist in coating the ingredients of the salad. It was so watery and the flavor was not overly enjoyable. Maybe if something was added to make it thicker it would be okay. Thanks anyway:O) Read More
Helpful
(19)
Alyssa Lindsay
Rating: 5 stars
07/04/2007
This is fantastic for vegetatarians who don't normally get to enjoy caesar salad due to anchoivy paste! I replaced the 1/3 cup water with 1/3 cup olive oil and used a few cloves of fresh garlic instead of powdered. Read More
Helpful
(19)
SMLFISH
Rating: 2 stars
01/11/2006
I thought this dressing was too thin. I did add some oil and leave out some of the vinegar. I am looking for a really lemony caesar dressing with a good garlic taste too but this was not it! I did not enjoy my salad! Read More
Helpful
(12)
LORKA150
Rating: 4 stars
03/31/2005
Very tangy but delicious. I added 1/2 tsp. of sugar (or sweetener) per serving (I divided the recipe to make one serving). I also added the parm cheese later on not in the dressing. Read More
Helpful
(11)
