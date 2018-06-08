Blue Cheese Potato Salad

Rating: 4.51 stars
177 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 124
  • 4 star values: 35
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 7

This is a delicious zesty potato salad.

By TOSWEETFORU

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
Directions

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble and set aside.

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes and cook until tender but still firm, about 15 minutes. Drain, cool and chop. leaving skins on.

  • In a large bowl, whisk together the oil, vinegar, green onions, salt and pepper. Add the potatoes, bacon and cheese and toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
481 calories; protein 8.3g; carbohydrates 36.8g; fat 34.4g; cholesterol 21.6mg; sodium 552.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (182)

Most helpful positive review

MGAFFANEY
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2004
Fabulous!! I have made this dish numerous times and it is a big hit with the family. You can use any type of vinegar (red white wine baslamic). I cut the oil amount in half and use turkey bacon. Definitely a keeper. Read More
Helpful
(81)

Most helpful critical review

Maryjane
Rating: 1 stars
11/21/2002
Did not like this receipe at all. Surprising because I do like all the ingredients but not together. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Reviews:
LINDA MCLEAN
Rating: 4 stars
07/23/2003
A friend of mine recently made a blue cheese potato salad that called for sour cream. It was pretty good but this recipe is so much better. It actually reminds me of my german potato salad with the extra bonus of the cheese. This is great served at room temperature. Thank you! Read More
Helpful
(64)
Stephanie
Rating: 5 stars
04/19/2003
Easy and good recipe. I added more blue cheese and added it while potatoes where still warm. This melts the cheese a bit and makes it creamier. Lots of good comments when served at a BBQ recently! Read More
Helpful
(37)
GINAH1
Rating: 4 stars
07/23/2003
Unique combination of flavors. Read More
Helpful
(26)
PATTYMARCUS
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2004
Whenever I make this salad I get lots of "ooh's" and "ahhh's". For those that don't care for blue cheese you can also substitute crumbled gorgonzola. It's just as rich! Read More
Helpful
(17)
Heather Houk
Rating: 4 stars
05/30/2005
I enjoyed this very much but I thought it needed salt. I will make it again but use less oil more blue cheese and more salt. Read More
Helpful
(14)
JORLICH
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
Simple and Quick....I wanted a recipe for potato salad without mayo... I cooked red potatoes in a microwave just like baked potatoes....then I substituted chives for green onions and imitation bacon bits for real bacon...I omitted blue cheese since not everybody likes it...even the kids enjoyed the finished salad...definitely will do this again! Read More
Helpful
(14)
Noel
Rating: 5 stars
06/08/2009
Made this at a party I catered this weekend and people wouldn't stop talking about it. Made a couple of changes--used cider vinegar in the dressing and roasted the potatoes. But seriously--bacon blue cheese and potatoes? If you don't like this you're just not eating right! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Cindy DeOms
Rating: 5 stars
06/07/2004
I loved this!! I added some blue cheese dressing as other reviews suggested. It was outstanding. However you have to be a blue cheese lover....my boyfriend is just getting to where he will eat a little blue cheese dressing. I had him try this and he didn't like it. Read More
Helpful
(13)
