Rating: 5 stars Fabulous!! I have made this dish numerous times and it is a big hit with the family. You can use any type of vinegar (red white wine baslamic). I cut the oil amount in half and use turkey bacon. Definitely a keeper. Helpful (81)

Rating: 4 stars A friend of mine recently made a blue cheese potato salad that called for sour cream. It was pretty good but this recipe is so much better. It actually reminds me of my german potato salad with the extra bonus of the cheese. This is great served at room temperature. Thank you! Helpful (64)

Rating: 5 stars Easy and good recipe. I added more blue cheese and added it while potatoes where still warm. This melts the cheese a bit and makes it creamier. Lots of good comments when served at a BBQ recently! Helpful (37)

Rating: 4 stars Unique combination of flavors. Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars Whenever I make this salad I get lots of "ooh's" and "ahhh's". For those that don't care for blue cheese you can also substitute crumbled gorgonzola. It's just as rich! Helpful (17)

Rating: 4 stars I enjoyed this very much but I thought it needed salt. I will make it again but use less oil more blue cheese and more salt. Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars Simple and Quick....I wanted a recipe for potato salad without mayo... I cooked red potatoes in a microwave just like baked potatoes....then I substituted chives for green onions and imitation bacon bits for real bacon...I omitted blue cheese since not everybody likes it...even the kids enjoyed the finished salad...definitely will do this again! Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars Made this at a party I catered this weekend and people wouldn't stop talking about it. Made a couple of changes--used cider vinegar in the dressing and roasted the potatoes. But seriously--bacon blue cheese and potatoes? If you don't like this you're just not eating right! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars I loved this!! I added some blue cheese dressing as other reviews suggested. It was outstanding. However you have to be a blue cheese lover....my boyfriend is just getting to where he will eat a little blue cheese dressing. I had him try this and he didn't like it. Helpful (13)