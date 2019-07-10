Salata
This is a light, refreshing Middle Eastern salad dressing that has been served at family functions since I was a baby.
This was a really easy recipe to follow. I cannot wait to use it this summer with fresh tomatoes from my garden!
I followed the recipe to the letter, and it tasted like...oil and some lemon juice. I took a taste and hated it. I threw it out. I was very disappointed, but I guess when you look at the fact that it's 2 &1/2 cups lemon juice and 1 cup canola oil, you can understand why it just tastes like oil.
i loved this dressing recipe, i used extra virgin olive oil in place of the canola
Nice and easy salad.... excellent. And to the person who wrote complaining about the dressing... perhaps if you read and followed the directions properly, it would've tasted differently... salt, pepper and crushed garlic also factor into the dressing. Better luck next time.
I made this salad tonight as our main course - it's over 100 degrees and humid...so yeah, I didn't feel like cooking! The salad was very good and refreshing. I loved that there weren't a whole lot of ingredients so it was very easy and quick to make. I made everything as is except I halved the dressing. Just thought it seemed like an awful lot of dressing for only one head of lettuce, and the half dressing measurement worked out great. Can't wait to try it again, and will most likely use it as a side dish usually, but it was wonderful as a main dish too! Thanks for sharing this recipe with us.
Flip-flop the measurements of oil and lemon juice (and I did), and use any other kind of oil besides canola, for instance olive oil or grapeseed,(and I did - olive oil) and this is a classic, tried and true, lightly dressed, refreshing salad.
Salata Haiku: "Well, the salad's good. But the dressing, not so much. Lemon-pucker-mouth!" Made this recipe as directed, reducing the servings to 3 for lunch for me and 1 other person, and we didn't use all the dressing (per the submitter's note about there being extra to store in the fridge), but simply drizzled it on, and yet it was still an oily-lemony overkill. I was hoping the bite of feta would help, but frankly, I would've been happier w/ the ingredients listed for the salad "guts" and gone w/ a bottle of store-bought dressing instead.
I used reg. tomatoes cut up instead of the cherry tomatoes and it was still great. Light and very delicious! My husband loved this recipe.
Tasted wonderful! We even had it with italian food last night -- this is a versatile dressing that compliments all kinds of foods... my husband and son both love it!
This was a big hit at Christmas dinner. I did modify it a bit per some suggestions and also because I thought the amount of lemon juice and oil seemed excessive. I eyeballed it and put about 1 cup of lemon juice and about 1/2 cup oil into the dressing. Also because the dressing is so tart the onion seemed like overkill - so instead I added a can of whole black olives.
My husband and I really enjoy this dressing. I often add fresh herbs to change the flavor a bit.
This was delicious. I followed the recipe except I halved the oil and the lemon juice, it seemed like a lot for one salad. I served it at a bbq and everyone ate it up!
