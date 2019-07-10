Salata

4.1
17 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 7
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This is a light, refreshing Middle Eastern salad dressing that has been served at family functions since I was a baby.

Recipe by Leslie

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
8 to 10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a mortar and pestle, crush the garlic. Add the pepper and salt and continue mashing until mixture becomes a thick paste. Transfer to a jar along with the lemon juice and canola oil. Shake well.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, toss together the lettuce, tomatoes and onion. Just before serving, add the cheese and just enough dressing to coat. (There will be extra dressing, but it keeps well.) Toss well.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
291 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 10.7g; fat 27.8g; cholesterol 11.2mg; sodium 148.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022