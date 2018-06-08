Spring Pea Medley with Edible Bowl

Rating: 5 stars

I absolutely love this dish. I have had it a few times on trips to Rome when I'm getting desperate for a vegetable dish. Veggies in Rome are so expensive we usually do without. When I fix this dish I do as the Romans do; sauté a small minced onion in butter for a few minutes remove the onion and save in a small bowl. Add another TBS of butter to the pan then add your other ingredients and only cook for about a minute and a half strain into a colander dip it quickly into cool water for just a second to stop the cooking but not really cool it return it to your pan and add the onion and mix together. Keep it in a warm spot on your stove uncovered till ready to assemble with your Radicchio leafs just before your ready to serve your meal so the leafs will remain crispy. Please don't over cook the any of the peas the dish will be spoiled! The peas should all "pop" slightly when bitten into. Perhaps this is why the dish in Rome is so expensive about 8 EU it must be monitored to come out right. Well worth the effort!