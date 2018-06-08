Spring Pea Medley with Edible Bowl
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 150.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.4g 11 %
carbohydrates: 18.5g 6 %
dietary fiber: 5.5g 22 %
sugars: 5.4g
fat: 6.1g 9 %
saturated fat: 3.7g 19 %
cholesterol: 15.3mg 5 %
vitamin a iu: 1976.8IU 40 %
niacin equivalents: 2mg 16 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 13 %
vitamin c: 40mg 67 %
folate: 80.1mcg 20 %
calcium: 62mg 6 %
iron: 2.2mg 12 %
magnesium: 37.9mg 14 %
potassium: 442mg 12 %
sodium: 101.9mg 4 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 19 %
calories from fat: 55.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved