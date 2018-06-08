Spring Pea Medley with Edible Bowl

Rating: 4.4 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

If you like fresh peas, this is the way to go. It must be done in the Spring with fresh peas. Careful not to get over grown peas, which are woody. Look for smaller peas, and you will LOVE this spring time pea medley. It's BEAUTIFUL, too!

By DJFoodie

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium skillet, melt the butter over medium low heat. Add the onion and saute until transparent, about 5 minutes. Stir in the green peas and the broth, and cook for about 3 minutes. Add the snap peas, snow peas and parsley, and season to taste with salt and pepper. Cook, covered, for about 3 more minutes.

  • Remove the inner leaves from the radicchio and spread the outer leaves out to make a bowl. Fill the hollow with the pea mixture and garnish with additional Italian parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
151 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 18.5g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 101.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Most helpful positive review

Elizabeth Duckworth
Rating: 5 stars
09/30/2012
I absolutely love this dish. I have had it a few times on trips to Rome when I'm getting desperate for a vegetable dish. Veggies in Rome are so expensive we usually do without. When I fix this dish I do as the Romans do; sauté a small minced onion in butter for a few minutes remove the onion and save in a small bowl. Add another TBS of butter to the pan then add your other ingredients and only cook for about a minute and a half strain into a colander dip it quickly into cool water for just a second to stop the cooking but not really cool it return it to your pan and add the onion and mix together. Keep it in a warm spot on your stove uncovered till ready to assemble with your Radicchio leafs just before your ready to serve your meal so the leafs will remain crispy. Please don't over cook the any of the peas the dish will be spoiled! The peas should all "pop" slightly when bitten into. Perhaps this is why the dish in Rome is so expensive about 8 EU it must be monitored to come out right. Well worth the effort! Read More
Helpful
(2)

Most helpful critical review

dawn555
Rating: 3 stars
04/06/2015
I made this as directed except I used frozen peas that I added frozen so they'd stay crisp. The sweet onion gave the dish a nice flavor without being as strong a typical onion taste. The dish didn't sweep me off my feet but it's a nice sort of "backup singer" for a stand-out main dish. Read More
suz
Rating: 5 stars
06/08/2018
Fantastic as is! Read More
