Summer Corn Salad

This salad is excellent!! I would recommend it to anyone. I served it along side wraps for 6 ladies for a beach side lunch. The salad keeps really well and I liked that it was so light and refreshing without the standard mayo dressing. I am making this again for a church picnic this weekend. Because sweet corn is not quite in season here I had to do canned corn. I have to tell you it worked just fine. I used three cans of corn and the ratio for dressing was great. I too used red wine vinegar and will use that again and changed the basil to cilantro. I also cooked the onion for a short time and thought it was better than raw. I think next time I will add a little feta cheese when I serve it. Do not hesitate to serve this it is so colorful and just feels like summer!!