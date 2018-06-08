Summer Corn Salad
This fresh and flavorful salad features buttery yellow corn tossed with chunks of tomato and onion with a fresh basil vinaigrette.
This fresh and flavorful salad features buttery yellow corn tossed with chunks of tomato and onion with a fresh basil vinaigrette.
This salad is a winner -- it's refreshing, attractive, and infinitely adaptable. For example, I use more vinegar because my husband and I prefer tangy dressings. Or you can use Good Seasons Italian dressing packets, prepared the way you like it, instead of the oil, vinegar, and salt called for in the recipe. Canned corn works fine instead of fresh -- you lose a bit of flavor, but it's easier and faster. I use cherry tomatoes sliced in half instead of dicing large tomatoes -- it's easier, looks nicer, and usually tastes better, too. I prefer to use either a chopped red onion or sliced green onions instead of a white onion. Fresh basil is essential. Chopped bell peppers make a healthy, crunchy addition; I use an orange one for the color contrast. Other good additions are sliced olives, small pinto beans, sliced radishes, or diced hot peppers. I even add diced ham or salami and diced provolone sometimes. Make this at least a few hours early, cover, and place in the frig so the veggies have time to absorb all the great flavors.Read More
Looks very pretty, smells good, however it doesn't have any flavor. If you are used to eating lots of fresh vegis plain than this would be good. Maybe a hint of lime and some more salt or garlic would be good. I am not sure. But I had a few bites, my husband tried it and said the same. There is ALOT left over. I am going to add some mexican diced tomatoes and make it into a salsa. BUT IT LOOKS AWESOME. However looks don't count alone in this family.Read More
This salad is a winner -- it's refreshing, attractive, and infinitely adaptable. For example, I use more vinegar because my husband and I prefer tangy dressings. Or you can use Good Seasons Italian dressing packets, prepared the way you like it, instead of the oil, vinegar, and salt called for in the recipe. Canned corn works fine instead of fresh -- you lose a bit of flavor, but it's easier and faster. I use cherry tomatoes sliced in half instead of dicing large tomatoes -- it's easier, looks nicer, and usually tastes better, too. I prefer to use either a chopped red onion or sliced green onions instead of a white onion. Fresh basil is essential. Chopped bell peppers make a healthy, crunchy addition; I use an orange one for the color contrast. Other good additions are sliced olives, small pinto beans, sliced radishes, or diced hot peppers. I even add diced ham or salami and diced provolone sometimes. Make this at least a few hours early, cover, and place in the frig so the veggies have time to absorb all the great flavors.
This salad is very easy and very colorful. It's good and actually pretty refreshing. I microwaved the corn still in the husks for 2 minutes per ear (or out of the husk and wrapped in plastic wrap for 2 minutes per ear) then followed the directions from there. It's been awhile since I made it, but I think I used a white onion (or maybe a yellow one). It makes a pretty good amount of salad. If you're looking for quick and easy, this is it. It'll definitely serve a lot of people. UPDATE: I made this for a Labor Day bbq, and instead of chopping tomatoes (they all looked terrible at the grocery) I halved a container of grape tomatoes. They were perfect, delicious and very pretty. I'll only do this in the future. I also chopped a large Vidalia onion. Yummy. I make this all the time, and everyone always loves it.
This is a delicious side dish and so so summery! I used a sweet red onion and chopped grape tomatoes. I also used slightly less olive oil and lots of black pepper. Great, healthy, colorful, and yummy! For a mexican flair, cilantro can be substituted for basil and black beans can be added. Or for an asian pacific side dish with seafood, I ause rice wine vinegar and add diced pineapple.
Looks very pretty, smells good, however it doesn't have any flavor. If you are used to eating lots of fresh vegis plain than this would be good. Maybe a hint of lime and some more salt or garlic would be good. I am not sure. But I had a few bites, my husband tried it and said the same. There is ALOT left over. I am going to add some mexican diced tomatoes and make it into a salsa. BUT IT LOOKS AWESOME. However looks don't count alone in this family.
The best way to make this salad sing is to make the vinaigrette separately; whisk vinegar, basil, salt/pepper, then slowly whisk in oil, THEN pour over the salad. The dressing holds together better, and all the vinegar droplets get the benefit of the spices, making sure every bite is well seasoned. It's about the spiced vinegar being suspended in the oil. Just my 2 cents, but it makes a taste difference. I make a similar salad, but use green onions. And lemon in the vinaigrette. Otherwise, it's the same, and VERY tasty, especially if you dress it about 15 minutes before serving to let the flavors do their thing.
I made this recipie for the first time and took it to a 4th of July party. Everyone loved it and I gave the recipie to quite a few. I used frozen corn (white and yellow) to save time. Had a little left to enjoy the next day and it was just as good if not better!
This salad is excellent!! I would recommend it to anyone. I served it along side wraps for 6 ladies for a beach side lunch. The salad keeps really well and I liked that it was so light and refreshing without the standard mayo dressing. I am making this again for a church picnic this weekend. Because sweet corn is not quite in season here I had to do canned corn. I have to tell you it worked just fine. I used three cans of corn and the ratio for dressing was great. I too used red wine vinegar and will use that again and changed the basil to cilantro. I also cooked the onion for a short time and thought it was better than raw. I think next time I will add a little feta cheese when I serve it. Do not hesitate to serve this it is so colorful and just feels like summer!!
we loved this.any other vegetables can be added.it will be more delicous.i used lemon juice instead of vinegar
Excellent salad....Just one thing...No need to add oil...leave it light and refreshing. I used extra fresh basil from the garden, added about 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes (crushed red pepper)...I have made this with both yellow and white corn (the combination being my favorite), any type of tomato, just remember to remove the seeds. Red, white onions...or even chopped scallions work...Just remember...The basil is what gives it the flavor. A great presentation is to pile this in the middle of your serving platter and place sliced stuffed olives, black olives, mushrooms, hard boiled eggs, capers,chopped radishes, diced celery...well you get the idea, in sections of each around the salad. People mix in what they want. Enjoy!! Everyone here loves this salad. Remember NO NEED for the oil.
A hit at the summer barbeque. Everyone enjoyed the robust flavors and I added red onion for sweetness and color. A lot of cutting and chopping involved but worth all the effort. A nice diversion from corn on the cob.
Lovely. I had to cut the recipe way down as I only had two ears of corn left. I used red wine vinegar as suggested as well as cilantro.
This salad was great! Very fresh & tasty. I made it in the morning, to make dinner time quicker. The only time consuming part is cooking & cutting the corn.
This is delicious! *Choose ripe, plump, healthy-looking sweet corn!* I usually don't care, but for this, it will cut easier and look nicer. I followed the directions almost perfectly, except to cook the corn, I husked it, put it in a pot, covered it in water with 1 tbsp lemon juice and 1 tbsp sugar, brought it to a boil, let it boil for 2 minutes, then took it off the burner and let it sit in the hot water, partially covered, for 10 minutes. Drained and cooled before cutting. Used red onion and soaked it in cold water for 15 minutes to remove the sharp bite. Used only 2 tbsp olive oil. Used 1 pint halved cherry tomatoes - looked pretty! Was worried about the vinegar, but I can tell you that it will taste GREAT after it chills! So refreshing! Edit: LOVE the bundt pan idea for the corn kernels! Also, I now use 8 ears corn!
What a great staple for summertime BBQs and picnics! And it's so easy, my husband likes to make it.
This salad was so good!!! To save time I found some good canned corn. You must definitely use FRESH basil. I think roma tomatoes have a little better flavor so I used them. Everyone loved this salad. It's quick and easy and after refrigerated it brings out all the flavors. I will definitely make this again!
Made this recipe twice so far and the first time I followed the recipe exactly and the salad was delish! The second time I changed a few things because of personal preference. I added minced garlic cause we love garlic, freshly squeezed juice from 1 lemon instead of the vinegar, 1 can of black beans, 1 can of black olives, 1 finely chopped jalapeno for a little heat and fresh chopped cilantro! It gave it a more southwestern flare and we liked it even better. I served it with tortilla chips! Will definitely add this salad to my favorites! Thanks for the recipe! *Note: make sure you use a good extra virgin olive oil for the best flavor.
I would suggest swapping red wine vinegar for the white, it brings out the flavors better. Decided to crumble some goat cheese on it too and it really made this recipe sing. And, as always, don't skimp on the fresh basil!
I've made this twice with many compliments and requests for the recipe.
This salad was very refreshing and pretty. I used green onions because I like the milder flavor of them and I used balsamic vinegar in place of the white.
Good recipe! Subbed red onion, red wine vinegar and cilantro. Loved all of the fresh flavors. Wasn't great after a day or two.
This is my favorite summer salad. I don't change a thing on the recipe. Vadalia onion is the only onion to use. It is even better the 2nd and 3rd day.
Delicious!! Used 4 ears of fresh white corn that I cooked first and then removed the kernels. I also used red onion instead of the white. 2 vine ripe tomatoes seeded and diced, and only 1 tblspn of olive oil with the 2 tblspns of white vinegar. Very nice combo of flavors and the sweetness of the white corn was excellent. Will definately make again!
Very tasty. How could you go wrong with summer corn/tomatoes and fresh basil?! Cooking tip for the corn: wrap ears of corn in damp paper towels and microwave for 6 minutes (continue at 1 minute intervals if not done after 6 minutes). Tastes the same-- maybe better-- than boiling, and it's a lot quicker!
Delicious Salad. I broiled the corn cobs(leaves on) for an hour instead of boiling and then sliced the kernels off. Yummy salad. Thanks Eileen.
I love this recipe! A great way to use up fresh basil in the garden. I use frozen corn already cut, makes it a lot easier!
Good recipe! I used a yellow onion--next time, I might reduce the amount of onion (just our family’s preference) or try a different variety of onion.
it tastes better after it's chilled. Yumm.. i cooked the onions a little cuz I'm not too fond of raw onion. I also used cider vinegar
Didn't have any fresh corn (but TONS of tomatoes) so used canned corn. Very simple and very good! Will make this again!
This was delicious. Fresh basil is a must, but everything else can be toyed with. I used frozen corn, cooked and cooled, and inferior tomatoes that I had on hand. I mixed balsamic and white vinegar. Be sure to add salt and pepper to help bring out the taste. I will make this again and again.
This was really good. I was short on time so i didn't use fresh corn and i used green onion since that is what ihad. I also added some minced garlic. Will be making again using fresh corn
Yum. I used canned corn (bc I'm lazy) and it was still delicious. I also like avocado, so I added that and some chopped red pepper as well. I bet you could add almost any summer veggie to this. Tasted even better the next day!
This is a quick and easy recipe that is overall healthy. But, I too found that the flavor needed SOMETHING. I will try this again and may experiment with other spices.
scrumptious! I was worried about making this in case most people wanted a "basic" salad. But everyone who tasted it was pleased and pleasantly surprised at how yummy it was. Definitely making it again!
Great summer recipe. Fresh corn and tomatoes. Used a red onion. Used a little less oil, fresh basil.
the only thing I changed was the addition of Rice Wine vinegar instead of white vinegar, 1 chopped fresh jalepeno, and about 1/4 cup of red cooking wine. Also added 1/4 tsp of dried basil, since I had no fresh on hand. Also added a bit of garlic salt and was very heavy-handed with the salt and pepper.
I have been making this recipe for almost one year now. I take it to potlucks all the time and it disappears!!! I have friends that request I bring this to their events! One change I made at the advice of other reviewers is to use cilantro instead of basil. I turns out great. You can even eat it with tortillas chips as a salsa although I would spice it up a bit with cayenne or something. Excellent either way!!
I'm sorry, but we did not care for this at all, in fact other than for me tasting the finnished product and not being too impressed with it, nobody wanted it. I was so disappointed because it sounded so good, looked pretty, and since each ingredient alone is wonderful, this combination didn't appeal to us.
This was okay, not fantastic, though it was a nice change. I think perhaps cilantro would be a better herb to use than basil.
Fresh corn is so delcious. This is a good variation from the typical corn on the cob.
fantastic dish!
Loved this fresh summer salad! I halved it as just the two of us and it still made tons! I did change the ingredients to what I had on hand. I cut the sweet white corn raw off the cob. I subbed one cup grape tomatoes, purple onion and added a small sliced zuccini. I did keep the vinaigrette portions the same and it was perfect. I used four tbsp of white balsamic vinegar as it doesn't have that bite white distilled can have. Thanks for a winning recipe, Eileen!
Very flavorful! This is a great summertime bar-b-que recipe. I thought the left-overs were even more flavorful the next day!
This is a very light and refreshing summer salad. I did have to add more oil and vinegar. I also added garlic, salt and pepper. I will try this again with more dressing.
Absolutely delicious.
This salad was pretty, light and tasty, but I felt that something was just a tad missing? I did make two minor changes in that I only added about half of a Vidalia onion rather than an entire onion, because it was quite large, and I used half white vinegar and half balsamic (for a little extra kick) Overall it was good, but not outstanding. I think next time I will try using cilantro and adding some lime to this for a more flavorful 'mexi-corn' version. :-)
fresh tasty summer salad ... I followed the recipe exactly. My four kids all really liked it as an alternative to our "boring" green lettuce salad.
I used frozen organic white sweet corn instead of fresh. I also added black beans and cilantro instead of the basil. My family loved it alone, or as a topping for salmon, quesadillas, or with tortilla chips.
I've used this recipe for a couple of years with large groups of teens and adults. Although corn doesn't seem to be their favorite veggie, I get lots of compliments from those willing to try it. I've served it hot and cold. Both ways are enjoyed. I stir it frequently when it's being served so the liquids stay on the veggies, reclaiming it from the bottom of the bowl. I use canned veggies: I'm sure it would be even better fresh.
So refreshing. Added the juice of one lime. Perfect salad.
The sweetness of the corn mixed with the tart of the vinegar and slight spice from the onion and basil is awesome. I used a red onion instead for less of an intense onion taste. The colors are so pretty too. I haven't even put it in the fridge to chill and blend yet and I already want to eat it all.
So full of flavor! I used a red onion for color and grape tomatoes for a little extra sweetness. I also subbed balsamic vinegar for white vinegar as that is what I had available. This was such a nice, light, tasty side dish to the hamburgers we had. This will definitely be a part of the rotation for summer cookouts.
I added jalapeno and lime juice to this and put it on top of chicken tacos. We really enjoyed this. I will eat it tomorrow for lunch.
I have made this twice now, once with steamed corn out of the bag and once with corn on the cob... personally, I preferred using the steamed corn out of the bag because it was less prep work and the kernels weren't cut too short as easily. I also used a few of the other tips, cilantro instead of basil, grape tomatoes halved instead of one big tomato, and a small portion of red onion. This salad is super good with all the changes. Great for BBQs and parties!
This recipe was so fresh and cool. I also used red onion and a fig flavored vinegar. It was delicious!
this was great. nice cool flavor for summer and it was mild enough for my Japanese friends!! it was a big hit at our last BBQ.
This was such a refreshing salad. I used both yellow and white corn. I also added a chopped red pepper and used champagne vinegar! I will make this again for sure!
So simple and so refreshing.
Excellent, easy side dish. I used frozen corn, tomato, green bell pepper, eye balled the vinegar, and sub veg oil. Turned out great. I also added dill and garlic salt to it. Delicious! Went great with my spinach mushroom quesadillas (and Im not even vegetarian!)
YUM! I've made this several times now and its always a hit.
fun to do and fun with the kidsto.
YUMMY is all I have to say. I made this with pulled pork and restaurant style coleslaw from this site. I followed some advice from the reviews-used cherry tomatoes and halved them. Used some scallions and garlic salt. Did not use the olive oil, did not need it. I used 1tbsp of white vinegar and 1tbsp of balsmic vinegar. I also used a vidalia onion which I carmelized; and be sure to use FRESH basil-this is the key for a tasty salad. To finish this wonderful salad off, I topped it off with feta cheese--it was awesome. thank you Eileen for a cool, refreshing summer side dish...
Made this yesterday for a BBQ. Took other reviewers advice and added cilantro and black beans for a mexican flair. Also used grape tomatoes and balsamic vinegar instead of the white. Was a nice change from potato and mac salads. Really like the crispness of the corn. Enjoyed with the habanero lime salmon from this site and a green salad.
The only thing I changed was add some cilantro instead of basil. Loved it.
I made this for a BBQ?picnic and everyone gobbled this up. I didn't change a thing and I got the corn from the farmer's market. Awesome!
This is really good. I used sliced grape tomatoes, only half of a small red onion finely diced, dried basil (fresh would have been best)and red wine vinegar because I was out of white. I also only used half of the oil although some of my ears of corn were on the small side so maybe I just had less corn. This really is a great summer salad because the corn and tomatoes are at their best!!!
I love fresh vegetables, but was not in love with this recipe. It was slightly better the following day.
Really great recipe! Was a nice cool dish on a hot summer day. Will certainly make this again.
The first time I made this I used canned corn, and I thought it was pretty good. I made it again yesterday but with fresh corn, and it really was super delicious! The only thing I did differently was to use way less oil - I just drizzled a little over the salad. I'll definitely be making this again. Thanks, Eileen!
This was absolutly delicious. I used red onion and a teaspoon of dried basil. My family loved it.
Delicious!!!!
Too much oli and raw onion for us. I could see how it could be refreshing and nice for some, but we would but back on those two things.
VERY YUMMY!!! MY FAMILY ENJOYED THIS RECIPE SO MUCH. THIS WILL MAKE FISH STAND OUT. THANKS!
I make this often for parties & it's always a hit. I've only made it with fresh corn. This is one of those recipes you gotta try. Never a kernel left over! Update: I wondered why some didn't rate this as high. I found the trick to this salad is to make sure your corn is sweet. This winter I made it with corn that was bland. I will taste the raw corn b4 I buy it now. When it's sweet this is great. I've also now tried can & frozen, nothing beats fresh sweet corn. When the corn is right this is one of my favorite side dishes.
Thank you for the recipe. It was a base for a delicious salad. I added 1/2 chopped green pepper, 1/2 chopped orange pepper, 1 chopped jalapeno, the juice of two limes, 1/4 teaspoon cumin and replaced the oregano with cilantro. I also added I can of black beans. I marinated it for several hours. It was awesome; even my husband who is a gourmet cook was impressed!
was ok. The basil was too strong, maybe less next time.
very solid summer meal staple. everyone who eats it loves it and its simplicity. have made it with both frozen corn and fresh corn cut from the cobs, and it turns out great both ways.
GREAT!!! I had fresh picked Peaches n Cream corn, so I did not cook the corn. EXCELLENT! Will make again. Also had freshly picked tomatoes and basil.:)
This was delish! I made exactly as the recipe reads! For the 1 onion, I used 1/2 of a sweet vidalia and 1/2 of a red onion for color and flavor...everyone loved it! I served this with fish tacos and ended up putting it on the tacos, it was wonderful that way too!
This was delicious on a hot summer afternoon! I substituted cilantro for the basil & added a bit of garlic powder, but otherwise followed the recipe as written, and the whole family loved it!!
I make this often for gatherings. Everyone enjoys it.
very good
Easy and brilliant! I used half of the oil in the recipe, and we still loved it. We tend to like things on the tangy side, so I put it the same amount of white vinegar as the recipe called for. It was so fresh and we absolutely loved it! Would be great to use farmer's market produce for
I made this recently for a barbeque. I used frozen corn, uncooked, for ease of use, cherry tomatoes, halved, and red wine vinegar instead of white vinegar. Mixed everything and let sit overnite in fridge, which allowed the flavors to meld. We really enjoyed it and will definitely make this again.
This salad was so tasty and refreshing (I made it on a hot Arizona summer day). I happen to have several basil plants growing in my yard, so the fresh basil gave it a wonderful flavor. Thanks for posting the recipe! By the way, I used frozen organic super sweet corn because I was in a hurry and it tasted fantastic.
Very good. Everyone loved it. I use cherry tomatoes and quarter them.
This is a great recipe, I use rice wine vinegar & add 1 diced Haas avacado. I actually saw this on the TV show Barefoot Contessa.
This was fairly good. Next time I will use a red onion and red wine vinegar as I think it needed to be sweeter.
I tried it as written and it was too much onion for me (depends on how large your onion is). I also added more vinegar. Nice salad that we will try again. Next time I will use half of a small sweet onion and twice the basil.
Delicious! Such a fresh tasting salad. I halved the amount of olive oil and was satisfied. I think it would be too oily if the entire amount is used.
I loved this....what a refreshing yummy salad! I added chili powder and garlic salt and I used dried basil instead of fresh....wow! great! thanks for sharing!
used frozen corn. added fresh home grown tomatoes used leftovers for on salad w/ grilled chicken, cheddar cheese & southwest ranch dressing
This is a great recipe that is easily modified. We also add avocado, cucumber and mozarella cheese (we halve the cubes of mozarella you get at the deli counter) as much or little to taste.
Excellent - especially with fresh New England corn right off the cob. Made it with fresh cilantro instead of fresh basil to go with "Fantastic Chicken Burgers". Can't wait until corn is in season again!
I made this with bi-color corn on the cob and was less than impressed. Maybe it would be better with sweet corn. I made this for a fish fry and ended up not even serving it.
Wow, I made this last Summer with what I had on hand, and again this season. We love it. I'm sure the original is amazing but I have to work with what is available. I made it with 2 cans well drained whole kernel corn- better quality. I finely diced 2 rib of celery, added 1 TBSP dried minced onion, 2 tsp minced garlic, 1 tsp. dried dill, 1 tsp ground cumin. I used rice wine vinegar and olive oil. We love this stuff ! ! Great alternative to the usual macaroni or potato salad. It's a side dish that lends itself to all manner of meals, buffets, BBQ's . THANK YOU.
I love the taste of summer corn. But it's delicate, and I found that adding just the tomatoes to this recipe began to diminish the taste of the corn. When adding the onion (yellow) and dressing parts (basil, vinegar, etc)...I cut them back a LOT to keep the flavor of the corn 'in front'. To no avail (*sigh*). In the end, it was more like eating dressing over veggie bits that was pretty far from fresh corn flavor.
Served twice and raving reviews! Reduced olive oil and upped the vinegar. Made the day before both times. Agreed that flavor wasn't there the night before.. Obviously needs to settle in in the fridge. More salt than I expected.
This was so yummy and sweet! I used Balsamic instead of white vinegar.
Very good!