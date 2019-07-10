Lemon Chicken Salad

1 of 21

Rating: 5 stars Delightful salad with a nice lemon flavor that is not too overpowering. I made the recipe as written but the next time I make it I would use only 1/2 cup salad dressing. I also used thinly sliced water chestnuts because I didn't have almonds. Otherwise I thought it was a very nice summery recipe. I used a rotisserie chicken and frozen snow peas served it on a fresh tomato for my husband and he loved it. I ate mine on toasted 9 grain bread. Great flavor. Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars We really liked this. I did use half the salad dressing and used lite sour cream so I am hoping it didn't have 33g of fat. It was great on a really hot summer day. I served it on garden greens with a little oil and vinegar dressing. Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars Very nice recipe - I made it as directed and would also reduce the Miracle Whip by 1/2 but otherwise really great! Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars This was very good and easy too. I used canned chicken but have also used a pre-cooked rotisserie chicken from the supermarket too. Both work. Instead of Miracle Whip (which I hate) I used 1/2 low-calorie mayonnaise and 1/2 low-fat sour cream and upped the lemon and it turned out delish!! Serving it on a tomato as suggested by another reviewer was a great idea and I've done that every time I make this. Good stuff. Helpful (19)

Rating: 4 stars I halfed the amount of Miracle Whip and I thought the onions were overwhelming so I really didn't like it but the next day it tasted much better after sitting in the fridge for a day the strong onion taste was gone and the snow peas and almonds give it a crunchy fresh texture. Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars Used fresh squeezed lemon juice. used seared chk breast in olive oil brwd on each side then cooked 5 min per side with covered lid. seasonings salt pep terderizer. god for one day only....letuce gets soggy! Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars Very good... halved the recipe based on how much leftover grilled chicken breast i had on hand; substituted Vidalia onion for the red onion mayo for the Miracle Whip fresh parsley instead of dried tarragon rather than basil (realised at the last minute i had no basil on hand!) & 1 single serving bag of Bird's Eye Steam Fresh peas instead of fresh snow peas (just poured frozen peas into salad)... husband says to make it again:) Helpful (11)

Rating: 3 stars Really fresh tasting for a spring lunch. I did make a few changes though. It sounded like a lot of onion and my young son doesn't like it raw so I omitted it. I used regular frozen green peas instead of snow peas. I also left out the lettuce and just served it with lettuce leaves on sandwiches. Helpful (10)