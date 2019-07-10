Lemon Chicken Salad

Rating: 4.25 stars
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

This succulent chicken salad features tender chicken, crunchy snow peas, red onions and an array of spices nestled in a creamy lemon accented dressing.

By sal

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • In a large bowl, whisk together the salad dressing, sour cream, lemon juice, lemon pepper, basil and parsley. Add chicken, peas, onion, lettuce and almonds and stir until evenly coated. Refrigerate until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
361 calories; protein 21.4g; carbohydrates 11.2g; fat 25.3g; cholesterol 67.8mg; sodium 333.9mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

Paula Kelsay McFarland
Rating: 5 stars
08/01/2004
Delightful salad with a nice lemon flavor that is not too overpowering. I made the recipe as written but the next time I make it I would use only 1/2 cup salad dressing. I also used thinly sliced water chestnuts because I didn't have almonds. Otherwise I thought it was a very nice summery recipe. I used a rotisserie chicken and frozen snow peas served it on a fresh tomato for my husband and he loved it. I ate mine on toasted 9 grain bread. Great flavor. Read More
Helpful
(35)

Most helpful critical review

DITTYBEAR
Rating: 3 stars
06/11/2009
Really fresh tasting for a spring lunch. I did make a few changes though. It sounded like a lot of onion and my young son doesn't like it raw so I omitted it. I used regular frozen green peas instead of snow peas. I also left out the lettuce and just served it with lettuce leaves on sandwiches. Read More
Helpful
(10)
BANGER5
Rating: 5 stars
06/24/2005
We really liked this. I did use half the salad dressing and used lite sour cream so I am hoping it didn't have 33g of fat. It was great on a really hot summer day. I served it on garden greens with a little oil and vinegar dressing. Read More
Helpful
(27)
momofthree
Rating: 5 stars
01/17/2005
Very nice recipe - I made it as directed and would also reduce the Miracle Whip by 1/2 but otherwise really great! Read More
Helpful
(25)
vanessajbaca
Rating: 5 stars
11/28/2006
This was very good and easy too. I used canned chicken but have also used a pre-cooked rotisserie chicken from the supermarket too. Both work. Instead of Miracle Whip (which I hate) I used 1/2 low-calorie mayonnaise and 1/2 low-fat sour cream and upped the lemon and it turned out delish!! Serving it on a tomato as suggested by another reviewer was a great idea and I've done that every time I make this. Good stuff. Read More
Helpful
(19)
Ms. Behavin
Rating: 4 stars
12/09/2007
I halfed the amount of Miracle Whip and I thought the onions were overwhelming so I really didn't like it but the next day it tasted much better after sitting in the fridge for a day the strong onion taste was gone and the snow peas and almonds give it a crunchy fresh texture. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Dionne
Rating: 4 stars
07/28/2010
Used fresh squeezed lemon juice. used seared chk breast in olive oil brwd on each side then cooked 5 min per side with covered lid. seasonings salt pep terderizer. god for one day only....letuce gets soggy! Read More
Helpful
(11)
heatheranne
Rating: 4 stars
09/12/2008
Very good... halved the recipe based on how much leftover grilled chicken breast i had on hand; substituted Vidalia onion for the red onion mayo for the Miracle Whip fresh parsley instead of dried tarragon rather than basil (realised at the last minute i had no basil on hand!) & 1 single serving bag of Bird's Eye Steam Fresh peas instead of fresh snow peas (just poured frozen peas into salad)... husband says to make it again:) Read More
Helpful
(11)
love2cook
Rating: 4 stars
07/13/2009
This is pretty good and I have to say that putting shredded lettuce into the chicken salad mix is something new to me!I used 3 very large chicken breasts and diced half of a green pepper in place of the onion since my family does not care for onions. I will make again only I will increase the amount of lemon pepper because it was not quite strong enough for us. But overall it was a nice change of pace on this hot day....but....if you want a chicken salad recipe that will totally knock your socks off try Fruity Curry Chicken Salad from this website! Read More
Helpful
(10)
