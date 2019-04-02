Peanut Butter and Chocolate Balls
This is an interesting departure from the traditional chocolate covered peanut balls. The cornflakes give them an intriguing crunch.
These turned out great! Perfect. If you're looking for a pleasant peanut butter ball, stop here! Don't forget the gulf wax to melt with your chocolate, though! Hard to dip them if you just melt chocolate. If you don't have the wax, you can just spoon some onto a plate or wax paper and roll the ball around in it, that's if you don't mind getting messy! *edit* Just found out they don't recommend that people use the GulfWax anymore, so you can just use a tablespoon or 2 of shortening, it'll work much easier that way.Read More
Very filling and not as easy to make as I had thought. But, still very easy and good.Read More
These are very good. My first try ever making them and they were easy to make. I used natural peanutbutter with no additives so the peanut mixture was not as sweet as it would have been if I used peanutbutter with sugar already added. My Husband likes things not too sweet so he was very happy with the sweetness of these and wouldn't change a thing. I am only giving these 4 stars because I could not get the mixture to come together right away and the mixture really needed some working. I am not sure what the purpose of the milk powder is for and I might try skipping that all together next time. I used a tooth pick instead of a fork because I made my balls smaller incase some people didn't want such a big bit, and I felt thr fork would have just broke them apart. I also used chocolate made for dipping or making homemade chocolates, and I kep the chocolate on the heat the whole time. This way you can melt as much or as little as you need and just add more as you go.
Fabulous! better than plain buckeyes. You don't have to crush the corn flakes. I've also used rice krispies - just as good!
These are probably the most delicious chocolates I have ever tried. I used to babysit for a mother who made chocolates like these, only she used Rice Krispies instead of cornflakes and called them "Buckeyes". Everytime she made a batch I would gorge myself on them. Anyone who likes peanut butter cups will absolutely adore these chocolates - I guarantee!
My kids loved these.
I give this five stars because it is 1) Super Easy to Make 2) Delicious 3) Fun 4) Easy to Hide Fiber(bran flakes) in it 5) it is peanut butter and chocolate..need there be another reason?
I used crushed cornflakes which, I think, made them a little dry, so I added 1/8 c of honey to the mix to moisten it up.
This was a very easy recipe to make - it was my first time making peanut butter balls and they turned out so great that I made some for all my neighbours for Christmas - I would definetely recommend this recipe- if you don't like cornflakes you can substitute them with rice krispies and they are still great!
Mmmmmmm
The balls themselves were hard to mold because they kept falling apart with the corn flakes in them. I went ahead and added about a 1/4 cup of honey. I just did a double broiler and melted milk chocolate chips (2 of the larger bags) to cover. I had some left over so I used that chocolate to do little swirls on top...turned out delicious.
mine came out super dry and wouldn't stick together at all. i ended up adding lots of honey and extra melted butter. Not a fan
These were a huge hit! Made a beautiful presentation on a fancy multi-layered tray. I thought the consistency was best straight from the fridge though.
