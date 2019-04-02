Peanut Butter and Chocolate Balls

These are very good. My first try ever making them and they were easy to make. I used natural peanutbutter with no additives so the peanut mixture was not as sweet as it would have been if I used peanutbutter with sugar already added. My Husband likes things not too sweet so he was very happy with the sweetness of these and wouldn't change a thing. I am only giving these 4 stars because I could not get the mixture to come together right away and the mixture really needed some working. I am not sure what the purpose of the milk powder is for and I might try skipping that all together next time. I used a tooth pick instead of a fork because I made my balls smaller incase some people didn't want such a big bit, and I felt thr fork would have just broke them apart. I also used chocolate made for dipping or making homemade chocolates, and I kep the chocolate on the heat the whole time. This way you can melt as much or as little as you need and just add more as you go.