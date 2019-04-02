Peanut Butter and Chocolate Balls

15 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 3
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This is an interesting departure from the traditional chocolate covered peanut balls. The cornflakes give them an intriguing crunch.

By Paula

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
50
Yield:
50 balls
Ingredients

50
Original recipe yields 50 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Line a cookie sheet with aluminum foil or waxed paper.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the butter, peanut butter, confectioners' sugar and powdered milk until smooth. Mix in the cornflakes. Wet hands and roll tablespoonfuls of dough into balls. Place them onto the prepared cookie sheet, cover and refrigerate overnight.

  • The next day, melt chocolate in a metal bowl over simmering water, stirring occasionally until smooth. Remove bowl from heat. Using a fork, dip the balls into the chocolate and return them to the foil covered cookie sheet. Refrigerate until firm. These can be made up to a week ahead if kept refrigerated.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
159 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 15.1g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 5.8mg; sodium 94.3mg. Full Nutrition
