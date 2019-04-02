Butter Rich Spritz Butter Cookies

These are wonderful cookies from the press. They are rich in flavor. My mom has made these cookies for years for all of the holidays. She even used food coloring for the different designs, like green trees, etc.The kids love to decorate them as much as they love to eat them.
Great Great recipe with some tweaking.... Here's what I did for perfect results. I added two more tablespoons to the butter it called for, and put half of the salt, half of the almond extract and a tad bit more of the vanilla... Perfecto... They are soft, creamy, melt in your mouth......
I agree with KARLA13, the preparation is easy but the cookie after-taste isn't that appealing. Although they looked nice, I couldn't give them out because of the after-taste. I make spriz cookies a lot and this taste was like no other...
I have to share this with you. I have my grandmother's press, which is at least 50 years old. I have NEVER been able to get a dough to go thru it without a hassle - until now! This is the most wonderful dough to work with. I did use all vanilla and no almond but stuck with the other measurements (I always use unsalted butter so I didn't play with the salt at all). It was a breeze - no chilling the dough. Couple of hints though - be sure to let the cookie sheets cool completely so that your dough grabs it (I even put my outside on the deck to chill them). Also, I found that I got WAY more than 3 dozen out of a batch - I used the wreath and camel and tree patterns and a double recipe gave me more than 12 dozen cookies (I gave up counting at that point :). Finally, I always find spritz taste better the next day (like pizelles, they need that overnight rest to really let the vanilla shine thru). Good luck and definitely try this one!
I made this recipe with three other Spritz recipes from this site. The texture was perfect for press cookies, but I found the almond flavoring overwhelming both in the dough and in teh finished product. I took them to work and to a church social and asked folks to rate them. These were the least favorite of the four Spritz recipes. I'm thinking maybe I should try them without the almond.
it was easy, and I concur with the other reviews, "what aftertaste??" I did customize this recipe to make 6 1/2 dozen and needed to add 1/4 more butter to work the cookie press. Overall, a great recipe for the cookie press.
I tried this recipe because of the reviews. I have never had any luck making press cookies, but using this recipe was a breeze! Really has a good taste and very easy to use in the press. I give it five stars!
I think butter rich really describes the recipe well. If you love a very strong butter cookie taste then you'll love these. My kids loved them, my DH however didn't. He likes a sweeter cookie with more complex flavors. They really reminded me of the traditional butter cookies I've had in the past...similar to a shortbread, but more buttery.
Pretty good. Didn't like the after taste that much. For my first spritz cookie it wasn't that bad.
If you think the dough is too stiff and dry, then keep mixing! At first I found the dough to be too stiff to be put through the cookie press, so I returned it to the mixer and beat the dough for at least another 2 minutes. Then it was perfect! The only change I made was to use 1 tsp. almond extract. Next time I might use even more. These cookies are light, crisp, not too sweet and of course, buttery! As always, I used real unsalted butter.
These cookies were ok. They were a little dry. I followed this recipe exactly, except I slightly reduced the almond extract because of what other reviewers said. It was just under 1/2 tsp. There's a possiblity that those who think there's an aftertaste may be using imitation almond extract. I always use pure extracts. When I put it all together, it was very crumbly. Other reviewers said they needed to add 2-3 T more of butter- I didn't think I would have this problem since I live in SE Louisiana and humidity is always an issue! But I had to add a few T of butter myself, and they were still dry.
These are really great spritz cookies! I love the flavor, it is just what I was looking for. I colored some of the dough red and some green, while leaving some just plain white. Because the dough got soft when I was kneading in the food color, I put it in the fridge for a while...not a good idea. The dough got so hard that it wouldn't even go through the cookie press. I had to soften it up again in my hands before I could use it. To make the cookies, I used my cookie press inserts to make white snowflakes, green wreaths and Christmas trees, and red poinsettias. I used my round Christmas sprinkles to decorate the Christmas trees, some Wilton sparkling sugar for the snowflakes, and holly berry and leaves sprinkles for the wreathes. They looked so pretty, and are going to make an excellent addition to my Christmas cookie trays! Thanks so much for sharing...these are great! I am going to make them often.
YUMMY! I've never used confectioners sugar and just egg yolks in my spritz cookies but I LOVE them! I didn't have almond but I do normally like the flavor so I will get some for future batches. I used my Kitchen Aid mixer to combine the ingredients and the butter was good and soft so I had no problem getting the dough through my ACME $10, 15 year old cookie press. In fact it was better than in the past! Do watch them in the oven though. Like all spritz you have to take them out before you see brown edges.
Great cookies! I had never used my cookie press before, so I used this recipe to try it out. I had a little wrestling and learning to use the cookie press itself, but the cookies turned out great. Very pretty and great taste. Just don't overbake them! Watch them closely!
This is almost the exact same recipe my mom used when I was a kid (45 years ago!). I looked it up because I wasn't sure about the powdered sugar instead of granulated. All was the same except the egg yolks. Her recipe calls for one whole egg instead of two yolks. I have her cookie press and all the inserts. I just made them today for the first time in over 15 years, with my daughter. I did it like I did when I was a kid- made 3 colors of dough, roll each color into a long snake, put all three colors next to each other and then put into the press like that. Each cookie then has the 3 colors on it. They tasted exactly like I remember them! Brought back lots of memories of cooking with my mom. I'm sure she was looking down and watching my daughter and I make these together like she and I used to.
My friends and family raved about these cookies. My mother requested these for Christmas. I had never heard of a spritz cookie and this was the first recipe that popped up when I searched. Mom says they tasted just like what her mom made. I will be making these every year from now on.
I hate to give bad reviews but this was awful. The dough did not work at all in my electric cookie press, switched to a manual and didn't work their either. The cookies that did come out were very bland. Will never make this recipe again.
I followed the review that said to add 2 extra tablespoons of butter in my first batch and forgot to add it in my second batch. The first was much easier to work with and creamier. I would keep the extra little bit of butter. These hold together very well after baked. I did notice on my Pampered chef stone they baked in 9 minutes perfectly with very light browning on the bottom. Since I needed a cool cookie sheet for the last batch, I used my non stick cookie sheet with some parchment paper, they cooked in 6 minutes and almost burned, bottoms much darker. I love my stone cookie sheet, makes all the difference in baking cookies.
Terrific! Delish! Used lemon extract instead of almond...and added an add'l 2 Tbl of butter. Dough was beautiful. Divided dough and colored for SPRING cookies! Butterflies, Flowers, Shamrocks...Cookies were delightful!
What a waste of butter and ingredients! I've made cookies for a long time now, including spritz. I'd misplaced my mom's recipe, so searched on the site for one. This one produced cookies that didn't even stay soft - they were rock hard. I tried cooking for less time, lowering the oven temp, etc etc, but each batch ended up the same. We couldn't eat them, so broke them up and put them out for bird food. Sure hope it didn't hurt the birds! Find another recipe - this one looks okay, but ends up with no taste at all, and baking up hard. Bleah!
Quick cookies to satisfy a sweet tooth! The dough was a bit thick for the cookie press, so I thinned it with a little milk. They had a nice delicate flavor, perfect with a cup of tea, but they were a tad on the dry side. Still a good cookie, though!
I've made this recipe for years and it is so delicious! I reread the reviews before I made them today and I added 2 Tbsp. butter as a reviewer suggested and it made such a difference. It is a stiffer dough but this made it perfect! I also add 1 tsp. almond, 1 tsp. vanilla, our preference. SO good and easy!
*sigh* I had a tough time deciding on how many stars to give this recipe... they tasted pretty good, better than most spritz in my opinion and the texture worked WONDERFULLY in my cookie press.... HOWEVER... the dough was so thick it burnt up my stand mixer :( and I have mixed some thick dough in the past.... and they spread in the oven :( another minus in my book... and this recipe does not yield very many cookies... I am thinking a whole pound of butter (double recipe) is an awful lot to use to get as few cookies as I did... so all in all I gave it a 3... I will probably go back to my "Snowflakes" recipe with cream cheese, it works better overall for me!
I was looking for a reciepe that was close to danish butter cookies to make as christmas pressies this year, found this reciepe. My kids could'nt get enough of them, i am making another batch right now, we just love them. this time around, i am adding lemon essence to see what they will taste like. I have found really beat the butter and icing sugar till really light and white, fluffy to get that melt in your mouth taste. And this time round did'nt use the cookie press to time consuming, just rolled the cookies, gently put a thumb print on top, and take out of the oven before they brown. these cookies are definatly a family favourite, will share this receipe with friends. my husband has just eaten a cookie from the lemon flavoured batch he said they are better than store brought danish butter cookies, he is a retired chef, does'nt give compliments out very much. congrads on a fab reciepe...
I thought this was not only one of the best cookies reciepes I ever tasted, but one of the easiest I have ever made. The kids just loved them. Good Job.
They are quite tasty, but I had trouble with them coming off the press, which was the reason I gave it only 3 stars. (I used the extra 2T of butter too, so I am dumbfounded). My Pampered Chef press has never given me problems before... and I decided to try this recipe because I didn't have granulated sugar, but these took easily 20 minutes just to press on the tray. Even though they tasted good I won't use this recipe for the press again. Maybe as a crust for a bar of some kind, or to slice and bake. I will say I didn't notice an aftertaste, but if you use real almond extract I don't know why you would.
I can't rate this fairly. I don't know what happened with these cookies! I followed the recipe to a "T" and they turned out horrible trough the cookie press and melted out like pancakes in the oven. They definitely had too much almond extract. I just can't seem to make good cokies with a cookie press.... *sigh*
These always are delicious and they're extremely easy to use with a cookie press. I've made them numerous times now and I have never had a problem from the first pressing to the last, as with other recipes that soften way too much with time. They come out crispy on the bottom but have a light, airy texture. My husband's grandmother always made cookies like these but would never give me the recipe. Well, ha! I found it!
Great butter cookies! I followed the recipe exactly and the dough was perfect for my mom's electric cookie press. I did taste a bit of the aftertaste some are talking about, but it wasnt overpowering. I actually like it bc I love the taste of almond extract. I did notice that you want to eat these within 24 hours for the best taste. I noticed after the first day they got a little too dry and crumbly and just not as good and melt in your mouth. Im sure I will make again sometime when Im in the mood for some. Thanks for the recipe!
We gave this recipe three stars due to the flour amounts listed. We only used 2 cups of flour. 2.5 was too much, made for dry dough. We also baked for 5 minutes and stayed by the oven because they brown quick.
I'll start with what I didn't like about these (because that's the very short list). Using the recipe as written, these were just a little too dry for my liking. Having said that, if you like the Pecan Sandie texture for your spritz cookies (crumbly and melt in your mouth), then these will be right on the money for you. On to the good! The flavor of these is wonderful. I have absolutely no idea what the reviewers mentioning an 'aftertaste' are on about. It tastes like a hint of almond, because... well, there's almond extract in the receipe. It certainly isn't bitter or unpleasant using the 1/2 tsp as directed. Tastes PERFECT to me. To sum up, if you like more of a shortbread texture in your spritz cookies, then give these a try, you won't be disappointed. If you like them with just a bit more hard weight (as I do), then try a different recipe. There are many to choose from!
Another 5 stars for this cookie! I did omit the almond extract because I don't care for it. The dough was very easy to work with. However.... my cookie press didn't think so. Actually, I believe it's me. So I just made balls (with a measure tablespoon) and used a glass bottom dipped in colored sugar and flattened them. They're delicious! I made 4 1/2 dozen with this recipe. I sure wished I knew what was wrong with my goofy cookie press.....
does not tell you that you need to sift flour till very end of instructions i now have several dollars worth of ruined dough i cannot get through the press i would never recommend this recipe to anyone.
Six hundred cookies later, 2005 Christmas cookie baking is finally over!! Sheri, this is a fantastic recipe. Although my press was giving me a hard time and I was just about ready to chuck it out the window, the end result was well worth the frustration. I colored the dough green and once the cookies were cooled I dipped half into melted bakers chocolate and then into chocolate sprinkles. YUMMO! Thank you so much!
Very good! I used all vanilla extract instead of using almond (since I didn't have any in the cupboard), and it was a hit!! Some of the best Spritz cookies I've ever had. They tasted almost like the Danish Butter Cookies you can get around Christmas time.
These cookies are so good and super easy. One of the easiest I have ever made out of a press. Will make every year!! The almond changes it and gives it a little "extra" over the traditional Spritz cookie. YUM!
These were the best! Instead of putting them in the cookie press, I rolled them out into balls and hand pressed. Oh my goodness...they were wonderful. So buttery and flavorful. I did cut down on the almond to 1 tsp and on the vanilla to 2 tsp. Other than that, I made as is. I was shocked at how good these were. This is a MUST KEEP!
I was so excited to get to finally use my cookie press but now I am not sure I want to try again! I followed the recipe exactly as written and the dough was definitely too dry to use in a cookie press. I resorted to making them more of the pecan sandie look with christmas sprinkles. The cookies actually tasted very good but if you are planning on using a press may need to search for another recipe!
Haven't had these since I was a kid, and they taste just like I remember. I made two adjustments though. I cut the almond extract in half, and added 2 Tbl butter like some other reviewers suggested. They came out great. The dough took food coloring well, and was easy to work with. No chilling necessary.
Hadn't made spritz cookies in 20 years. This is very easy to work with. I actually liked the wasy the dough oozed out a tad after a "click" from the gun to complete the cookie. The reviews scared me from adding the rum extract, but next time, I will. They are actually better the next day, in my opinion! Thank you!!
Yum! I bought a cookie press on clearance last year and tried it with one batch of cookies... And it didn't work. I was unhappy with my cheap press, so I locked it in a cupboard for a year! Then I saw someone selling cookie presses on a shopping channel... I found the press, found this recipe, and am now thrilled with using the cookie press! I followed the recipe exactly (although I halved it) and these are EXCELLENT! Buttery, crisp, not too sweet. We got almost four dozen out of a half-batch, and my daughter loved decorating them with coloured sugar. I did have to cut the oven back to 375, though. Thanks for sharing, Sheri! :)
I lost my recipe that came with the press. This one tastes good although I agree with an earlier comment about the dough being too firm. I would recommend a little bit more butter and some granulated sugar to make the consistency a bit softer. I do like having both vanilla and almond extract - no funny aftertaste at all. That may come from too much almond so if you don't like that, use half as much. All in all, this yields a very buttery-tasting yummy cookie.
The FASTEST cookie recipe ever and delicious as well! I was simply looking to use up 2 egg yolks and found this recipe. I didn't have enough confectioner's sugar or even regular sugar so I added some Splenda. Instead of Vanilla extract I used a teaspoon of vanilla sugar. I don't have a cookie press so I just shaped the dough into balls and pressed them with a fork in a crisscross pattern. I sprinkled some of cookies with red decorator sugar and others with pink hearts. I froze most of the cookies and now I'm all set for Valentine's Day! Thank you. I will definitely make these again and want to buy a cookie press now so I can try all different shapes. Next time I want to dip them in chocolate. Yum!
Oh my goodness, these are heavenly! I did add two more tablespoons butter than the recipe called for and I omitted the salt altogether (I use salted butter, so no need to add more). They came out melt-in-your-mouth perfection!
This is an excellent recipe...they actually turned out ! I don't know if my past attempts w/ spritz cookies were thwarted by the press or by the recipes I' used, but I was hesitant to try again I'm glad I did, my kids love me for it. I went with the modification suggested earlier by using 1/2 tsp each of vanilla and almond extract. I'll be saving this one for next Christmas.
These are great cookies, and a very forgiving recipe! I reluctantly had to use margarine (it was all I had) for these and they still turned out great. I followed previous suggestions and used 1/4 cup extra margarine, and I had to make my own confectioner's sugar in the blender because I didn't have any. Instead of vanilla and almond extracts, I used the contents of two vanilla beans. Also tinted them pink for a baby shower. I'll definitely make these again.
I know that spritz are typically made during the holiday season, but I had a couple of egg yolks that needed using up, so I decided to make orange flower spritz. This recipe worked so well for me. I used my hand mixer to make the dough - only using 2 1/4 cups flour- and the dough came through my ancient cookie press very easily. No problems, and they are definitely butter rich. Will definitely be using again come this holiday season.
As many have said, this is a delicious recipe. Likewise, I used extra butter-3/4 a stick, and I used only half the almond extract while replacing the other 1/4 teaspoon with vanilla. That being said, the problems that others had with the recipe could be as simple as slightly imprecise measuring or not creaming, blending or mixing enough. Peace.
These cookies are absolutely delicious. I did cut the almond and vanilla extracts to 1/4 t each and added 2 additional T of butter like someone had suggested. I had some troubles with my press but I don't think it was from the dough. They turned out beautiful and my kids as well as all the adults love them! Definately a keeper.
Delicious. Hands down my favorite cookie! I don't have a cookie press...I just use my piping bag fitted with a star tip. It works like a dream. And I LOVE the almond and butter flavor!! They Melt in your mouth!
My family loved this cookie recipe. I didn't put any sprinkles on before baking - but when they cooled I dipped it in melted chocolate then sprinkles.
I have been making sprintz cookies for over 30 years. I always look for new recipes, but I did not care for this one. If a cookie fell off the rack, it crumbled to pieces. It felt like sand in your mouth when you tried to eat one. I am not the average baker. I know what I am doing.
this is the one...I was remembering a Christmas favorite and am so happy to have found it here. Yay!!! I added a bit less butter and rolled them out into a log and sliced out the portions and pressed them with a cookie stamp. Excellent!! (I did not have a press) now I will go get one as these are the Bomb!!
I made the cookie dough exactly as the recipe stated. The first batch was great, easy to form, 8 minutes in the oven, turned out perfect. I added Raspberry Jam in the middle. Next batch was harder to get through the press and burned in less than 8 minutes. I remembered a review that recommended more butter, tried that, back to perfect! I'm not sure what aftertaste some reviewers commented on. My whole family loved the recipe!
Perfect as written. Tips: 1. Measure flour correctly by spooning flour into the measuring cup and then level off. Do not scoop & pack. 2. Be patient. I use my Oster Kitchen Center stand mixer and I was starting to get concerned the dough was too dry but I was patient and it mixed up beautifully and worked perfectly in my Crate & Barrel Cookie Press. I baked for 6 minutes and cooled for 2-3 minutes on the cookie sheet before moving the cookies to a cooling rack lined with paper towels. The flavor is great, they melt in your mouth and don't taste greasy. Thanks Sheri for a great recipe!
It was bit crumbly for me..I had to keep adding splashes of half and half till it could be pressed..Really good cookie!! This is what I was looking for...first time making spritz...came out perfect on the press!!
I love almond extract so I kept the original recipe amount otherwise I agree with other posts that it should be reduced, it is a very strong flavor here. I had no problem with the dough being too stiff for my press but I used my Kitchen Aid to bring it all together so I think the answer is to keep mixing. I think I will use salted butter next time and omit the 1/2 tsp of salt. I made smaller cookies and they were done at 6 minutes on the dot so watch the oven.
This is it. I've been searching for a recipe that tastes exactly like my grandmother's butter cookies... I have fond memories of baking them with her when I was little. She died four years ago and every time I ask my mom for this recipe she said "Oh it's here, somewhere..." I went through most of the spritz/butter cookie recipes on this site and I knew for a fact my grandma did not use cream cheese in hers, so those were automatically thrown out. I tried one using regular granulated sugar, but it wasn't right... THIS one is right. The taste and texture is spot on. The only thing I did was increase the vanilla. For those who think this cookie has an after taste - I guess make sure you use high quality butter. This is one recipe where you shouldn't use 'generic' or cheaper butter, since the flavor is dominant.
Wow - these are really good! Buttery, melt in your mouth goodness! I made it exactly as written and they turned out great. I used food coloring to color the dough and used sprinkles before baking. Yummy!
These were good. My family liked them. I followed the comment to mix for longer than you think you should and it all came together well. Watch these though! My first batch burned and went in the trash. Am about to make second batch for cookie exchange.
I received a cookie press for Christmas and I was dying to try it out. I choose this recipe over countless others (all are really similar this one just seemed the simplest) and I am so glad I did. They were delicious, perfect with cocoa and coffee. After reading the reviews I omitted almond extract. I really don't think the cookies were missing it. The dough stuck to the pan without any problems, except of course when the baking sheet was right out of the oven ( I just ran it under cold water). I'm really glad I tried this recipe, now I have something new to add to my baking collection.
These were very moist and sweet but I would add more extract next time. We like the taste of almond in our spritz but also tried other extracts such as banana, strawberry, raspberry, and cinnamon. Vanilla and Almond are the best flavor, just needs more.
Great recipe - was a little worried with some of the other reviewers, but figured I would follow the recipe exactly and they turned out great! One lesson I learned from bread making is to spoon out the flour into a measuring cup instead of using the scoop to dip. GREAT FLAVOR and kids loved them!
