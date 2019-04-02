Butter Rich Spritz Butter Cookies

I have to share this with you. I have my grandmother's press, which is at least 50 years old. I have NEVER been able to get a dough to go thru it without a hassle - until now! This is the most wonderful dough to work with. I did use all vanilla and no almond but stuck with the other measurements (I always use unsalted butter so I didn't play with the salt at all). It was a breeze - no chilling the dough. Couple of hints though - be sure to let the cookie sheets cool completely so that your dough grabs it (I even put my outside on the deck to chill them). Also, I found that I got WAY more than 3 dozen out of a batch - I used the wreath and camel and tree patterns and a double recipe gave me more than 12 dozen cookies (I gave up counting at that point :). Finally, I always find spritz taste better the next day (like pizelles, they need that overnight rest to really let the vanilla shine thru). Good luck and definitely try this one!