Butter Rich Spritz Butter Cookies

4.2
429 Ratings
  • 5 257
  • 4 87
  • 3 29
  • 2 26
  • 1 30

These are wonderful cookies from the press. They are rich in flavor. My mom has made these cookies for years for all of the holidays. She even used food coloring for the different designs, like green trees, etc.The kids love to decorate them as much as they love to eat them.

Recipe by Sheri Lipp

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
6 mins
additional:
2 mins
total:
18 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Sift together the flour and salt; set aside.

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the butter and sugar. Stir in the egg yolks, almond extract and vanilla extract. Gradually blend in the sifted ingredients. Fill a cookie press with dough and shoot cookies about 1 1/2 inches apart onto an ungreased cookie sheet. If you like, decorate with sugar or sprinkles at this time.

  • Bake for 6 to 8 minutes in the preheated oven.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
97 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 10.8g; fat 5.4g; cholesterol 24.9mg; sodium 69.3mg. Full Nutrition
