Quick Pour Fondant Icing

This recipe worked really well for me. I read some of the reviews that said they had a hard time coloring it, and since we needed it BLACK, I subbed out a full ounce of the water for black food coloring. It was probably a touch of overkill, but it was black as night. I made it twice, and learned that the fondant doesn't change consistency very much when it gets to the appropriate temperature. It just takes less drying time the longer and hotter it is cooked. The first batch I heated until it boiled, and had to cool to an appropriate temperature, and it hardened almost on contact. The second batch I cooked about 15 degrees higher than the recipe stated, and it stayed tacky longer. It was much easier to smooth and a lot less stressful.