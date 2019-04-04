Quick Pour Fondant Icing

3.2
29 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 6
  • 3 5
  • 2 4
  • 1 6

This is a great fondant recipe that can be tinted with paste food color if desired. Pour over the top of cakes or petit fours to make a perfectly smooth and glossy surface. Excess fondant can be stored, tightly covered, in refrigerator for weeks. Reheat to use again. Recipe may be doubled or tripled.

Recipe by MARCIAMOLINA

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
4 cups - enough to cover 1- 10 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan, combine confectioners' sugar, water and corn syrup. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until it reaches a temperature of 92 degrees F (33 degrees C.) Mixture should be thin enough to pour, but thick enough to coat cake. Stir in the almond extract.

    Advertisement

  • To cover cake: frost cake smoothly with buttercream (see Editor's Note) and place on a cooling rack with a cookie sheet underneath. Pour fondant over iced cake, flowing from center and moving out in a circular motion. Touch up sides with a spatula.

  • Excess fondant can be stored, tightly covered, in the refrigerator for about four weeks. Reheat over a double boiler just until pourable.

Editor's Note:

For best results, cakes or petits fours should be covered with a thin layer of seedless jam, almond paste, or a perfectly smooth layer of frosting before covering it with the fondant. The fondant will give the cake a smooth, glossy surface.

Cook's Note:

For Chocolate Poured Fondant: follow recipe as directed, but increase water by 2 tablespoons. After fondant is heated, stir in 3 ounces of melted unsweetened or bittersweet chocolate, then add flavoring.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
153 calories; carbohydrates 39g; sodium 1.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022