Magic Fruitcake

I had the same results as MISSIMIN using the portions given, which I think are wrong. A Tablespoon of baking soda? I really should have known better. A caved-in disaster undercooked in the middle is a good way to describe it. However, it does actually taste very good even though it is a gooey mess, so I give it two stars. I think this is a variation of Nonesuch Mincemeat's "Ever-So-Easy Fruitcake." If you modify that original recipe to use 1 package of condensed instead of a 28 oz. jar of mincemeat, and halve the rest of the recipe to make a loaf pan of fruitcake instead of a tube pan, the proportions are similar, with a few important exceptions. It should be 1-1/4 cups flour, 1/2 tsp. baking soda, 1/2 can condensed milk, and 1/2 cup nuts. Though using more nuts doesnt' hurt anything, the recipe here reduced the amount of flour, increased the amount of condensed milk, and drastically increased the amount of baking soda, leading to the results that MISSIMIN and I both experienced. Since this does taste good despite the consistency, I will eat it, but next time I will adjust the proportions per above.