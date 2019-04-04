Magic Fruitcake
A magical blend of mincemeat, pecans, sweetened condensed milk and candied fruit.
I have used this recipe for years, and it is a favorite of family and friends.Read More
My fruitcake started to burn after 35 min. in the oven so I put it on a lower rack. The entire middle fell after that. I may have added the ingredients before the mincemeat was cool enough but for whatever reason the fruitcake was an overcooked on the outside, caved in middle disaster.Read More
I got this recipe in home economics class in high school (a long time ago). It is the only fruitcake I have ever made, but also the best fruitcake I have ever eaten. Haven't made it for years, but my family and friends always liked it.
I had the same results as MISSIMIN using the portions given, which I think are wrong. A Tablespoon of baking soda? I really should have known better. A caved-in disaster undercooked in the middle is a good way to describe it. However, it does actually taste very good even though it is a gooey mess, so I give it two stars. I think this is a variation of Nonesuch Mincemeat's "Ever-So-Easy Fruitcake." If you modify that original recipe to use 1 package of condensed instead of a 28 oz. jar of mincemeat, and halve the rest of the recipe to make a loaf pan of fruitcake instead of a tube pan, the proportions are similar, with a few important exceptions. It should be 1-1/4 cups flour, 1/2 tsp. baking soda, 1/2 can condensed milk, and 1/2 cup nuts. Though using more nuts doesnt' hurt anything, the recipe here reduced the amount of flour, increased the amount of condensed milk, and drastically increased the amount of baking soda, leading to the results that MISSIMIN and I both experienced. Since this does taste good despite the consistency, I will eat it, but next time I will adjust the proportions per above.
Although non-traditional, this is delicious! And comes together like a dream!
