Magic Fruitcake

3.4
5 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

A magical blend of mincemeat, pecans, sweetened condensed milk and candied fruit.

Recipe by Judy

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x5 inch loaf pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x5 inch loaf pan. Line greased pan with parchment paper and coat paper with non-stick spray.

    Advertisement

  • In a saucepan, combine crumbled mincemeat and water. Bring to a boil and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. remove from heat and allow to cool.

  • Stir in pecans, candied fruit, sweetened condensed milk, and egg. Stir in flour and baking soda until just blended. Pour into prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 90 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
339 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 58.7g; fat 10.2g; cholesterol 26.6mg; sodium 453.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022