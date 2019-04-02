Hurricane Cake

An easy and delicious cake, also known as Earthquake Cake. Coconut and pecans are baked under a German chocolate cake mix, with a cream cheese mixture on top that sinks into the batter as it bakes.

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Melt and spread 1/2 cup margarine in the bottom of a 9x13 inch pan. Sprinkle coconut and pecans evenly over the bottom of pan; set aside.

  • Prepare cake mix as directed on package. Pour batter over coconut and pecans in pan. In a saucepan over low heat, melt cream cheese and 1/2 cup margarine. Stir in confectioners' sugar until mixture is smooth. Spoon cream cheese mixture randomly over top of cake batter.

  • Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake in the preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool and serve from the pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
610 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 78.8g; fat 32.2g; cholesterol 20.5mg; sodium 565.3mg. Full Nutrition
