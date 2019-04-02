Hurricane Cake

I'm a little bit confused about this recipe. I'm not sure if its supposed to be as greasy and wet as it turned out- thanks to the margarine on the bottom of the pan... I used less than the .5 cup the recipe called for and I found that serving it seemed sloppy from all the margarine... I baked it for 45 minutes because it was just so jiggly after 35-40 minutes... and I baked them for another 25 minutes after we had a piece because it was so "moist" it didn't seem fully baked... but... even after another 25 minutes in the oven, it is the exact same. It tastes alright, but I wont be making this again...