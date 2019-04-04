Whole Wheat Wraps

I have made these very frequently, but they never turn out right. For a while, I thought it was my fault, which is why I kept trying. But it really is the recipe. I have gotten some good wraps out of it, but it is a major chore. Some problems that I've come across: Too low or high heat produces too hard wraps, and it is hard to find medium ground. The dough is always too sticky, which means that it sticks to itself, wax paper, and me. And I've tried using varying amounts of water to fix it, and I can't. It is impossible to roll them out between wax paper. I use a rolling pin, with much difficulty because of the stickyness. As I said, I have made these several times, and sometimes it works out. But it's too inconsistent for me to ever try again.