Whole Wheat Wraps

These are great! Make your favorite Mexican dish, or alternate sandwiches or even cut these in wedges and fry for whole wheat tortilla chips! You may omit the baking powder if you wish.

By Tracy Struthers

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 wraps
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, stir together flour, salt and baking powder. Pour in water; stir to combine. Mix in additional water in 1 tablespoon increments, until a soft pliable dough is formed.

  • Knead briefly on a lightly floured surface. Divide dough into 16 equal pieces. Cover and let rest for 20 minutes.

  • Flour each ball well, place between two pieces of wax paper and roll out to desired size and thickness.

  • Heat an ungreased skillet or frying pan over medium-high heat. Peel away wax paper and grill rounds until brown flecks appear underneath. Turn and cook other side. Serve warm or cool and store in an airtight container in the refrigerator or freezer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
102 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 21.8g; fat 0.6g; sodium 152.5mg. Full Nutrition
