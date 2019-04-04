Whole Wheat Wraps
These are great! Make your favorite Mexican dish, or alternate sandwiches or even cut these in wedges and fry for whole wheat tortilla chips! You may omit the baking powder if you wish.
These turned out pretty well, but I couldn't get them soft. I think it's just my inexperience. They were great with black beans and rice, sour cream, lettuce, and shredded cheese. Yummy! UPDATE: Almost two years later, I made it again. I changed the rating from four to five stars. You HAVE to add more water, 1 Tbsp. at a time until you have a good, moist (but not wet) dough. Knead it to work the gluten. When the dough is elastic and stretchy (if it crumbles add more water!), divide and let rest. This also lets the gluten rest, so you can roll them out (I just use my counter--no waxed paper). I divided the dough into 16 balls, but used 1 1/2 balls for each wrap. As soon as you remove each cooked wrap from the skillet, place it in a plastic ziplock bag to steam and soften. While the wraps don't have a lot of flavor by themselves, they are great filled! This recipe is definately a keeper.Read More
Mine were terrible. I had to throw them out.Read More
These really are great! I was pretty skeptical at first because of the simplicity of the whole recipe, but they turned out chewy and really good. They'd be great with some tuna or chicken salad inside, or sliced turkey and veggies. I ate melted cheese on one, ate several plain, and spread hummus on some. Try them, you'll like them!
Yummmmm! These were very good. I had to add a bit more wheat flour, otherwise these would have been too sticky. Didn't have any wax paper so I floured my board & rolling pin & rolled them out thin. If one gets stiff, let it sit while you do another. Really good with another recipe from this site for Make Ahead Lunch Wraps. Be careful that you use a SEASONED griddle, ungreased... otherwise you'll destroy your pan with the flour burning. Great recipe, low fat & healthy, why buy?? You KNOW what's in these!
Excellent recipe for a healthy wrap, with the help of all the reviews written! I kneaded the dough for about 20 minutes and followed the reviewers' suggestions. Love this recipe!
This recipe worked wonderfully. I added chopped rosemary, which added a nice fragrant twist. One note: the thinner you roll these, the better they turn out.
These took a while to make (the process of rolling one out, while another was frying), but are very good. It did not take long to mix up the dough. After the first cup of water it took 1 tablespoon under a cup more of water, so just under 2 cups total. I fryed them on medium heat. I did not have a problem with them being real hard. They are not as soft as store bought, but definitely rollable. If you have about 2 free hours, I would recomend trying them :)
Very good. My little girls loved them plain. I made a small batch of 4 just to find out if anyone would eat them and they all got eaten. I love how easy they are to make but you do have to watch them very closely once they are on the stove. Next time I am going to make tortilla chips with them by seasoning them with sea salt and slicing them into wedges and baking them on a cookie sheet after frying them. I have done that before with store bought tortillas. You can also use cinnamon and sugar instead of sea salt, they are good with fruit salsa. These might be hard to get use to if you are not used to eating whole wheat but in our family that is the only thing we eat.
These are GREAT!!! My whole family loved them. We could sit around and eat them plain--they are that good. One word of caution--watch the water. The second time I made them, I didn't add quite enough. They still tasted great, but the edges got crispy, and they didn't wrap very well. Also, I just rolled them out on a counter sprinkled with flour. I thought it was easier that way.
These turned out very well and tasted good. Very filling if you are eating good carbs. I did let the dough rest after I worked it so give time for the gluten to react.
These were good I had to add more flour, but that was probably my fault. I think I added the water too fast. Half of this I stuffed with tuna salad, and made tuna sandwiches. The other half I added chocolate to, and added bananans, icecream, confectioner's sugar, and whipped cream to. These were very easy, and healthy. Thank You!
This recipe reminded me of the tortillas we ate in a small village in Mexico and was fun to make with the family. I halved the recipe and made eight 6-inch tortillas. I added about 1 tbsp of vegetable oil to the batter which made it easier to roll out. I also lightly sprayed the balls with Pam Olive Oil before I covered them with plastic wrap to rest. The first one was a little tough to roll out so next time I would let them rest for 30 minutes.
Tried a couple times. The first time they were to tough. The second was much better, but they still are a little leathery. Going to try half all purpse flour next time to see if it will make a difference.
Needs WAY more water than what is called for.
I have made these very frequently, but they never turn out right. For a while, I thought it was my fault, which is why I kept trying. But it really is the recipe. I have gotten some good wraps out of it, but it is a major chore. Some problems that I've come across: Too low or high heat produces too hard wraps, and it is hard to find medium ground. The dough is always too sticky, which means that it sticks to itself, wax paper, and me. And I've tried using varying amounts of water to fix it, and I can't. It is impossible to roll them out between wax paper. I use a rolling pin, with much difficulty because of the stickyness. As I said, I have made these several times, and sometimes it works out. But it's too inconsistent for me to ever try again.
They came out pretty good. However, I didn't use the wax paper it was hard I used a storage bag and it work alot better.
This was my first time making unleavened bread, and it was simple and delicious. I'm going to give this 5 stars even though I had to alter my process - as a newbie, I may have measured the flour wrong. I used an additional cup of water and about 1 1/2 cups of white flour for coating the rolling pin, dough, and surface. The waxed paper was a disaster for me. Also, dividing into 16 pieces made the wraps too small, okay, I admit, we're big eaters! Instead, I divided into 8 pieces. Cooking was fast and easy, even in a medium-sized skillet. I had read other recipes before choosing this one, and they mentioned adding seasonings. I added parsley, oregano, basil, and garlic powder to taste. I actually look forward to making these again and trying various herbs. They have become the sandwich staple in my family. Bye bye, yeast!
I really appreciate this recipe. I'm on a yeast-free diet and needed something like this! I make half the recipe into 16 wraps. It makes 6" circles. I use my dough hooks to knead and roll all of them out on a lightly floured cloth, place them all on a cookie sheet (they don't stick together because of the floured cloth) and cook them in the skillet. Also, putting them in a container while hot keeps them from getting too hard. These are much better then store purchased wraps and don't take tons of time.
I just made and tasted the first one - delicious! I only mixed up enough dough to make 4 of them because I didn't want to waste ingredients if I messed them up. I made the dough in my bread machine on the dough cycle and let it rest a few hours. I added 3 TBSP extra water, a tsp of EVOO, and some honey. I will definitely make them again!
I followed the recipe but had to make a few changes. I added about 1/3 cup more water and replaced the baking powder with 1/3 tsp of baking soda and a cap full of lemon juice. Mine came out fabulous!!!
These were super easy to make. I ended up baking mine at 350 for about 20 mins, flipping them over a few times. I probably still need to cook them more, or else I should have rolled them thinner bc they're still a bit doughy. But really good! Very hearty and I had all the ingredients on hand. Will make again.
Very good
I have the same problem, I cant get them soft eiher, I used then another recipe and it uses fat (shortening/oil) wich is what is making it soft and flexible! cause that recipe worked better. Plus I let it rest an houre, and didnt cook them long, the firt one was hard but the others were deliciously flexible and soft!
Originally I wasn't going to bother commenting because I was so disappointed with the outcome BUT after letting the dough balls sit overnight, I rolled them out and tried once more. I have to say I was pleasantly surprised... They are nice and fluffy and the taste is a combination of your typical wrap and naan. I DID alter the original recipe to 3 cups ww flour and 1 cup all purpose flower... Maybe the key IS to let the dough rest longer... Thanks for sharing!
These were very hard. Especially the next day. Could not "wrap" a thing with these...they just fall apart and taste very boring!
If I could give it a "no star" rating, I would. Dense, but no flavor. Impossible to roll out without the dough breaking apart. Only real use is as a doorstop. I will never, never try it again.
Really tasty! I had to get a technique down so I ruined the first two, but they made decent tortilla chips. The ones I made successfully were great! I added a bit of extra water, and kneaded them a good while. I didn't have wax paper, so I just rolled them out on a floured surface. My arms got a good workout from rolling them as thin as possible! But it was well worth the effort. Part of me thought they'd turn out too crumbly to make a wrap without splitting the bread, but they're quite flexible! These made a great turkey wrap, and I'm hoping to have taco night at home soon to try them out for that. Thanks for the recipe!
My family loved these. I made the recipe as it was written.
Good and simple but perhaps not worth the effort. However, if you have a bit of time, a family that appreciates good cooking, or perhaps don't have the tortillas you need and don't want to drive to the store, this is great. Very hard to roll thin enough to get roll/wrap-able tortillas - I served tacos but we had to eat them in more of a hard-taco shell shape, you could only bend the wraps, not roll them. They harden even more as they cool. They're still tasty, though. Just a bit chewy & harder than normal tortillas. I did use w.w. bread flour, which may have hardened things :-) Lightly oiled a seasoned pan. The 'ready in' time is probably an overestimate - I'd say about 50 minutes.
Whole wheat wraps is an easy, useful and tastey recipe. It also adapts easy to changes (different grains or combinations thereof). But the piece de resistance is that it is fun to do with my daughter! Thank you Tracy!
These wraps are delicious. I made a customized verson (4 servings), butI needed to add more water than the receipe called for. I will definately make them again.
These are perfect for sandwich wraps! They are soft, filling and I love that there are so few ingredients.
I followed recipe exactly and the dough was too dry- even after adding additional 3T of warm water. I rolled out dough as thin as I could get it and cooked one tortilla- within seconds of taking it off pan it was hard as cardboard. Don't waste your time or money on ingredients making this recipe.
I love this recipe! They are easy, keep well in the fridge, and are way cheaper than the ones I was buying. They are so wonderfully versatile, mostly I use them for my husband's lunches but my toddlers love them too, either as a snack on their own or for PB&J's or quesadillas.
Worked great! I was a bit sceptical at first that only flour and water could make a dough (being the novice that I am), but it worked and it tasted great. Not quite five star stuff, but I'll definitely be using this one often.
No bread in the house and a winter storm. No baking soda either. Delicious! I ran warm water slowly into the bowl while kneading dough.
These were super easy and turned out like I would expect a wheat tortilla to turn out. They are pretty bland, but good as wraps.
These are the best whole wheat wraps I've ever had! They turn out rather stiff, but they work perfectly othewise. We use Crazy Jane's Mixed Up Salt and it give them a great flavor!
Very easy to make and the end result is perfect- beautiful simplicity.
Perhaps it was me but I could not get these thin enough and they ended up thick and dry. They made good soup croutons though.
Made these using white flour as i didnt have wholewheat. Surprised how easy they were to make. Added some fresh garlic and dried rosemary to the dough. Griddled them and sprinkled with cheese. Delicious with chilli con carne. definitely making these again.
These were wonderful! I too was a little sceptical, cuz they were so easy to make. I followed the recipe to a T and they turned out so much better than store bought ones. I made tacos with some ground turkey tacos and the Taco seasoning also on this site. With some lettuce and tomatoes, they were absolutely scrumptious!!! My hubby said to give them 5 stars.
I'm on a sugar free, yeast free diet and these were wonderful to add to my list of things I could eat. I did add more water, and I stored the dough in the fridge and just cooked up what I needed for that meal. Wonderful recipe!
Very easy to make and healthy to boot. Definitely need to add extra water, as I ended up doubling the quantity. Tastes great as a sandwich wrap and even with hummus. Thanks for the easy recipe!
I followed the recipe, and ended up adding double the water. The dough was hard. I'm glad I only made half a batch. I have a tortilla press, and these would not flatten out. I ended up with puck sized disks of dough. I think it needs some fat. I'll try again adding 1 TB avacado oil.
These are great. Pliable and tasty - perfect for sandwiches. I made half a recipe since there are only two of us at home now and it made nine 10 inch wraps. I used 1 cup bread flour and 1 cup white wheat flour. I used almost the entire cup of warm water though. The bread flour and 1/2 the wheat flour and 1/2 to 3/4 cup of water was kneaded in the stand mixer for about 4 minutes - to really develop good gluten structure. Then added the remaining ingredients and kneaded 1-2 more minutes. Add 1-2 tablespoons bread flour if needed. The dough should leave the sides of the bowl while kneading at medium speed. Rest at least 30 minutes then roll very thinly. Think pasta strips. You will be able to stretch them after rolling if needed to thin in thicker spots. Cook as above and enjoy.
These are nice. I'd make them again. You do have to knead them for quite a long time, though, making them quite hard work.
These were all right, but not worth all the effort. I'd rather spend the .99 at the store! They were very hard to roll out as thin as I would have liked. Probably won't make again.
