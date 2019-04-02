1 of 51

Rating: 5 stars This is a GREAT recipe for parties. I make it in the slow cooker on low so it stays hot, if you keep it on high the dip thins out. Variations: use 1 can of nacho cheese soup and 1 pk of cream cheese with the chili - it's creamy with spice to give it a kick. It is best with Fritos Scoop corn chips. Thank you for the recipe, I use it all the time. Helpful (57)

Rating: 5 stars Yummy!!! I made this for a party in the crockpot. Used two cans of chili with beans, 2 cans of Rotel tomatoes w/green chilis, 2 blocks of cream cheese. I added chili seasoning for extra flavor and shredded sharp cheddar to thicken it a bit. I kept it hot in the crockpot and kept refreshing the serving bowl with it. The guests went through it like crazy! We served it with Frito's Scoops. This was a big hit and SO easy to make. Helpful (44)

Rating: 5 stars I've also had this recipe for ages. I LOVE THIS STUFF. Salty, spicy.. MMM. One suggestion, chili with beans in this recipe is VERY good. Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars This is the easiest tastiest dip out there. My husband can even get this one right!!! Perfect and there is never left overs. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars HUGE hit with my boys. I used reduced fat cream cheese chili with beans (because that was all I had on hand) fire roasted tomatoes and a can of green chilies only because I don't keep Rotel on hand. I threw it all in my mini crockpot on low after breakfast and it was set to go by lunchtime. They INHALED it in less than an hour. Awesome for our dip weekends. Helpful (10)

Rating: 3 stars I probably would have given this 5 stars if I had used home made chili. I just don't care much for canned chili. The concept sounds really good though. I love cream cheese dips. I will give it one more try this winter when I make chili from scratch. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars pretty good dip just a little runny Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars Had some leftover homemade chili so threw this together for football watching on Sunday. Only additions were a little garlic powder and some shredded pepper jack cheese on top. Really tasty! Helpful (7)