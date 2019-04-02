Chili Dip

Rating: 4.53 stars
51 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 31
  • 4 star values: 17
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

I've had this recipe for a long time. It's great for parties and football get-togethers. With just three ingredients, it's very easy to prepare. Serve it hot with your favorite corn chips.

By Judy H

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
Directions

  • In a medium, microwave safe bowl, mix cream cheese, chili without beans and diced tomatoes with green chile peppers.

  • Microwave cream cheese mixture on high 1 minute. Remove from microwave, stir and repeat until the mixture is hot and thoroughly blended.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
37 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 1.5g; fat 2.8g; cholesterol 9.7mg; sodium 109.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (51)

Most helpful positive review

JAMIEINOREGON
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
This is a GREAT recipe for parties. I make it in the slow cooker on low so it stays hot, if you keep it on high the dip thins out. Variations: use 1 can of nacho cheese soup and 1 pk of cream cheese with the chili - it's creamy with spice to give it a kick. It is best with Fritos Scoop corn chips. Thank you for the recipe, I use it all the time. Read More
Helpful
(57)

Most helpful critical review

Neely Swob Ursery
Rating: 3 stars
07/06/2009
I probably would have given this 5 stars if I had used home made chili. I just don't care much for canned chili. The concept sounds really good though. I love cream cheese dips. I will give it one more try this winter when I make chili from scratch. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Reviews:
littlehemmy
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2010
Yummy!!! I made this for a party in the crockpot. Used two cans of chili with beans, 2 cans of Rotel tomatoes w/green chilis, 2 blocks of cream cheese. I added chili seasoning for extra flavor and shredded sharp cheddar to thicken it a bit. I kept it hot in the crockpot and kept refreshing the serving bowl with it. The guests went through it like crazy! We served it with Frito's Scoops. This was a big hit and SO easy to make. Read More
Helpful
(44)
Katie-Bug
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2008
I've also had this recipe for ages. I LOVE THIS STUFF. Salty, spicy.. MMM. One suggestion, chili with beans in this recipe is VERY good. Read More
Helpful
(33)
HROB629
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2004
This is the easiest tastiest dip out there. My husband can even get this one right!!! Perfect and there is never left overs. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2011
HUGE hit with my boys. I used reduced fat cream cheese chili with beans (because that was all I had on hand) fire roasted tomatoes and a can of green chilies only because I don't keep Rotel on hand. I threw it all in my mini crockpot on low after breakfast and it was set to go by lunchtime. They INHALED it in less than an hour. Awesome for our dip weekends. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Kathie
Rating: 4 stars
02/19/2007
pretty good dip just a little runny Read More
Helpful
(9)
SweetBasil
Rating: 4 stars
10/20/2011
Had some leftover homemade chili so threw this together for football watching on Sunday. Only additions were a little garlic powder and some shredded pepper jack cheese on top. Really tasty! Read More
Helpful
(7)
cardensaraid
Rating: 4 stars
10/26/2010
This was really good as is but next time instead of the diced tomatoes I might try adding a jar of salsa..and doubling the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(7)
