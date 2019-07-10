Hot Clam Dip III
Servings Per Recipe: 24
Calories: 67.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.9g 10 %
carbohydrates: 4g 1 %
dietary fiber: 0.3g 1 %
sugars: 0.4g
fat: 3.5g 5 %
saturated fat: 0.7g 4 %
cholesterol: 11.3mg 4 %
vitamin a iu: 229.2IU 5 %
niacin equivalents: 1.7mg 13 %
vitamin c: 5.3mg 9 %
folate: 10.1mcg 3 %
calcium: 35.7mg 4 %
iron: 4.6mg 25 %
magnesium: 5.7mg 2 %
potassium: 117.6mg 3 %
sodium: 130.4mg 5 %
calories from fat: 31.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved