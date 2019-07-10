Hot Clam Dip III

Rating: 3.5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a great clam dip for serving with crackers. My Aunt is famous in our family for the recipe! We all love it! Minced clams are mixed with a blend of mild seasonings and topped with Parmesan cheese.

By Teri

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 pint clam dip
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • In a medium saucepan over medium heat, slowly cook and stir minced clams in the lemon juice until heated and tender, abou 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Transfer clams to a medium baking dish. Mix in seasoned bread crumbs, onion, parsley, oregano, black pepper, garlic powder, margarine and approximately 3/4 of the reserved clam juice. Top with grated Parmesan cheese and paprika.

  • Bake clam mixture in the preheated oven 30 minutes, or until lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
67 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 4g; fat 3.5g; cholesterol 11.3mg; sodium 130.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

RosieCooks
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2005
Excellent!! Just made a few changes. Used fresh garlic and real butter. And used crushed Ritz crackers instead of bread crumbs. Thanks for a great recipe. Read More
Helpful
(10)

Most helpful critical review

JHK49
Rating: 2 stars
10/17/2003
This was my second recipe tried in a quest for an excellent clam dip. Unfortunately the clam taste never made it through the parmesan cheese. Some folks will love this dip if they like parmesan cheese. Read More
Helpful
(12)
GR8BABS
Rating: 2 stars
12/17/2003
Was pretty disappointed in this recipe I used more than the recipe called for of freshly grated parmesan and neither the taste of clams or parmesan came thru I think it calls for too much lemon juice & bread crumbs 'cause that's all I tasted...The dog enjoyed it tho! Read More
Helpful
(7)
NOYESBOYS3
Rating: 5 stars
12/22/2003
LOVED this!!! I crushed up fresh garlic cloves and sauted then added other ingrediants and I also added american cheese to the top when it was nearly through cooking. Perfect recipe - not too clammy - People that HATE seafood were going crazy over this dip Read More
Helpful
(5)
