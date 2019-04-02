Hot Spinach and Artichoke Dip

1 of 289

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is out of this world. I have made this about 7 times. Very easy to prepare, I mix everything in one baking dish, limit the mess. I use chive cream cheese spread, and parmesan cheese from the green can it works just as good if not better than the other. I think the key to this recipe is the fresh bacon (do not use the pre cooked bacon). I make this recipe in the morning and fry up the whole package of bacon (my family eats the rest for breakfast with eggs), I use slightly more bacon 9-10 slices. Also make sure you cut up the artichoke heart. Serve with tortilla chips and/or toasted bread slices on the side. Only serve a little at a time, keep the rest in a warm oven to keep extra yummy and hot!!! This is the BEST EVER!!!! Helpful (99)

Rating: 5 stars I haven't made this yet but I am hoping this will help anyone else out there! The garlic-herb cheese spread is probably the Aluoette brand that can be found at most grocery stores near the deli dept. with the gourmet cheeses (like Muenster, Gouda, etc.) It is wonderfully flavored and I am guessing it makes the difference in this recipe compared to others. Helpful (70)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe although I didn’t have all the necessary ingredients, (looked this up spur of the moment) but, it was mmmmm mmmmm good! I had 8 oz tub of soft chive/onion crm cheese but only a ½ cup of sour cream. So I added a couple big spoonfuls of a Chipotle dip on hand. I used a Parm/Romano/Asiago cheese blend. Had a can of quartered Artichoke hearts in water I drained & chopped (I don’t care for the oily marinated kind). I did as another’s review to add the bacon on top before baking - good tip! (I did add a few drops of liquid smoke into dip mixture to compensate). Since I like garlic & didn’t have the garlic/herb cheese spread, I added a tsp of crushed garlic. I chopped up the spinach after removing any large stem pieces. I think some chopped water chestnuts and a bit of chopped grn onion would incorporate well. This is a great base recipe and for anyone like me it’s a great starting point you can experiment with when you don't have exact ingredients. I’m sure it’s super made the way it’s written also! Note: I also froze ½ of the recipe as I made this just for myself. Too much for me to eat on my own as it is a bit on the rich side, but real satisfying when you just need to have something hot, cheesy, savory, sinful and delish! Glad I have some available for my next craving!!! Love it with homemade toasted pita triangles. Helpful (40)

Rating: 5 stars I don't like artichokes, but I LOVED this recipe! The bacon was a nice twist, and I also threw the artichokes and spinach in the food processor to decrease the stringy spinach and chunkier artichokes. Everyone loved it, and I've had multiple requests for the recipe. Thanks Mrs. Seals!!! Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was simple and delicious. I made it for my family at Christmas and everyone, even my husband who is a picky eater loved it. I did chop the artichoke hearts up so it would be easier to eat and I also cut the bacon into quarters with scissors before frying to make it easier to crumble. I would definetly recommend this and will make it again for parties. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for a holiday party and it was almost gone before the guests finished arriving. Everyone loved it. At least three people have already asked for the recipe. By far the bet spinach dip I have ever made. Helpful (19)

Rating: 3 stars My husband loved this recipe! He wants me to add more bacon next time though. Kids didn't care for it, but I didn't expect that they would. My Mom, who said "Yuck" when I told her aobut it, tried it and really liked it. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars Oh my gosh, YUM! I first had this at a friend's house and I LITERALLY ate 3/4 of this alone. This is so easy to make. I got the bacon bits from the salad bar at a local super market, they are real and already crumbled so you save a step. This is so easy, just throw it all together and its done. I wouldn't change one single thing. I LOVE IT LOVE IT LOVE IT! Helpful (16)