Pumpernickel Spinach Dip

This good-looking bread bowl appetizer is always popular at parties. A hollowed loaf of pumpernickel is filled with a simple spinach dip.

By Cassi

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 bread bowl dip
24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, blend dry vegetable soup mix, sour cream, and spinach.

  • Remove top and insides of pumpernickel loaf, creating a bread bowl. Reserve removed bread.

  • Spoon sour cream and spinach mixture into pumpernickel bread bowl. Serve with removed bread pieces for dipping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
93 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 10.6g; fat 4.7g; cholesterol 8.6mg; sodium 163.5mg. Full Nutrition
