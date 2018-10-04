Pumpernickel Spinach Dip
This good-looking bread bowl appetizer is always popular at parties. A hollowed loaf of pumpernickel is filled with a simple spinach dip.
This good-looking bread bowl appetizer is always popular at parties. A hollowed loaf of pumpernickel is filled with a simple spinach dip.
The recipe on the back of Knorr Vegetable Soup box is better. It adds water chestnuts and green onion, I also add a little garlic powder to it and serve it in sweet Hawaiian Bread. I have just presented it in a bowl with Hawaiian Rolls sliced in 1/2" pieces.Read More
This version is kind of bland. My family's version has fresh spinach sauteed with a small chopped onion. Cool it and add it to sour cream, soup mix and 3/4 cup of mayo (we use Miracle Whip). This one taste like the kind you can buy in the store when you need something quick.Read More
The recipe on the back of Knorr Vegetable Soup box is better. It adds water chestnuts and green onion, I also add a little garlic powder to it and serve it in sweet Hawaiian Bread. I have just presented it in a bowl with Hawaiian Rolls sliced in 1/2" pieces.
Quite good. For added 'umph' I crumbled a small batch of bacon into mine. Like my friend says "porkfat=good". My only complaint was that I made it a day in advance and it was very stiff when I went to use it. I wouldnt recommend doing this, you should make it as close to serving time as you can, this I think will keep it light and fluffy.
This was EXCELLENT! It was very quick and easy to make and everyone loved it! It's definitely now a staple of all my parties!
Try serving this in a Hawaiian Bread Bowl for a change of pace. Great recipe!
I love this recipe; only I have a lil twist, I either let all the pieces of the remaining bread sit out, and "stale" for a lil while; or I bake them just for 5 minutes, unitl they aren't as soft. Great recipe...
Good recipe. I recommend using Dairymens sour cream - it is the best for spinach dip. Does anyone know how long the dip can sit in the pumpernickel bread before the bread absorbs all of the moisture? Thanks.
I use an extra loaf of cut up crusty Italian bread to go along side this dip when I serve it at parties. I also make extra dip to refill the bread bowl as it is eaten. There never seems to be enough.
Great recipe and very easy! I liked the idea for putting bread pieces in the oven!
My absolute favorite dip. I do add a cup of light mayo and sometimes substitute yogurt for the sour cream. I will also add half a packet dry Ranch dressing mix and a little cajun seasoning to spice it up even more and stretch it out as one batch is never enough!
I really like this recipe. Since I like my food to have more texture and crunch I did add a can of water chestnuts, chopped. My church friends enjoyed this too! Thanks!
I wanted to spark up the flavor of this a bit. I added chopped water chestnuts/green onion/red peppers/garlic, grated parmesan cheese to taste and crispy bacon pieces. After sitting refrigerated overnight, it had great flavor and was a big hit at a party!
Very easy and delicious!
Easy and delicious! Great for a party.
Great for Christmas potluck parties. Try adding some finely chopped red bell pepper on top for a Christmas touch. I also have buttered, and lightly toasted pumpernickel coctail slices in the oven and served the dip in a nice bowl, accompanied by the bread slices.
Excellent! Quick, easy, yummy!
Always a party hit....I did switch it up a bit and used 1c. of low fat sour cream, and 1c. of low fat mayo instead of all sour cream. Made this overnight and put in a lidded container in the fridge (seems to firm up a bit and flavors meld....). Cant go wrong with this dip...we served with whole grain crackers and pita chips. Thank you!
I use this recipe all the time and my family loves it. Sometimes I don't feel like cutting up the bread so I use the little loaves of bread and cut them in strips.
Took this to a party and EVERYONE loved it. Will make again.
Add Mayo and water chestnuts and chill in fridge at least 4 hours. Use the Knoor's brand soup mix.
This version is kind of bland. My family's version has fresh spinach sauteed with a small chopped onion. Cool it and add it to sour cream, soup mix and 3/4 cup of mayo (we use Miracle Whip). This one taste like the kind you can buy in the store when you need something quick.
This was interesting, but in a good way. I used reduced fat sour cream, made my own vegetable soup mix and I took a couple reviewers suggestions and threw in about a cup or so of fresh shredded parmesan and a couple crisp slices of turkey bacon. I didn't have pumpernickel bread but I did have reduced fat Wheat Thins, carrot chips and pretzel crisps that my family and I ate with this. This was a great way for me to use a package of frozen spinach in my freezer and plus still make a weekend dip for my family.
good crowd pleaser, looks nice and tastes nice too! easy to whip up in a flash!
Love this recipe, best way to get children to eat veggies!!!
The best spinach dip I have ever had - we added black beans to add a little more texture - made it more filling overall, too! Much less calories and fat than other spinach dip recipes.
I love this dip and had not had it in years. Been tryin' to get the kids to eat spinach so I figured I try it using dips. It worked! I didn't want to run to the store and buy a pumpernickel loaf so I used rye cocktail bread I pulled from the freezer and crackers. Since I wasn't sure they would eat it I only made half the recipe. My only change was to add 1/2 cup mayo. This dip is quick and easy to put together, especially when you have leftover chopped spinach to use up!
I think this is a simple but great recipe and i appreciate being able to have it.
The easiest thing I have ever made, yet it looks so time-consuming! The only thing I did is add a bit of onion salt to the dip and it was fantastic! I will make this for all future parties/holidays.
I followed the recipe exactly. I made this for a party we were having at our house. My guests thought it was ok, but nothing special. I had a lot of leftovers that were eventually thrown out. I won't be making this again.
Made it for our Christmas Eve Party and it went over great.
This was very easy to make, however I thought this recipe was somewhat bland. I added 4oz. of cream cheese and a little bit of garlic salt and it definitely added more flavor.
My family loves this dip. I made it for thanksgiving and they devoured it. We love pumpernickel bread and I also made a second batch of dip because the first goes so fast. I also had veggies on the side beside dipping the bread. Not a crumb was left!
This spinach dip is AMAZING! We made it for a party and it will definitely be our go-to appetizer from now on!
FAN-FLIPPIN-TASTIC! i've always loved this dip at parties but until now had never tried making it myself. super easy and super delicious! my taste buds thank you!
Good, but it needed something to liven it up. It also seemed too runny.
I'm sorry - I just didn't like this. I didn't use the pumpernickel loaf - I just made the dip to serve with crackers. Maybe the pumpernickel flavor was what was missing from this but it tasted very bland to me and, I brought most of it home from the party I brought it to.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections