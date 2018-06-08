Hot Cheesy Spinach Dip

1 of 82

Rating: 4 stars I made this for my in-laws on Christmas Eve and people were fighting over it! I did change a few things I added 1/4 cup parmesan and used cream cheese in place of the mayonnaise. Also I don't keep wine in the house so I left that out too. It's the perfect compliment to a nice soft pita bread or tortillia corn chips. (blue ones add a nice accent!) Helpful (58)

Rating: 5 stars My favorite spinach dip!!! Just remember to squeeze as much water out of the spinach before mixing in. Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars GREAT recipe!! Definitely good with carrot sticks, celery sticks and of course tortilla chips. I made it twice - first time I couldn't find green onions so I used chives...great results! 2nd time I didn't have hot sauce so I just added red pepper flakes and a tiny bit of red wine vinegar - not as good as with the hot sauce but it did the trick! PLUS I used the leftovers to stuff chicken breasts and it was SO good! Just thin out the chicken breast, put about 1/3 cup of the mixture (pre-cooked) on, roll it up and place the breasts in a baking dish with a little butter and white wine. Bake at 450 for 10 minutes - reduce heat to 350 and bake for another 15-20 minutes or so (until chicken isn't pink throughout). Delicious!! Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars What a great recipe! My family was in town and one serving of this went in the blink of an eye! Since I did not have all the listed ingredients I improvised. I had no wine or 1/2 and 1/2. I used one can of hot rotel(drained) instead of the hot sauce. I used 8oz of cream cheese instead of mayo and 2%milk instead of 1/2 and 1/2. It was delicious! We especially liked the spice of the rotel as well as the tomatoes. Hope this was helpful and thanks for posting!! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars I tweaked this recipe quite a bit but it was still awesome! Ive had to make it twice now all within 4 days.:) First I used a whole stick of butter. I melted that plus an 8oz block of cream cheese in the microwave until softened/melted. Then I added 3 Tbsp minced garlic 1 lb bag of frozen spinach that was thawed and squeezed dry 3/4 cup white wine no salt about 1 tsp pepper about 1 1/2 tsp hot sauce no green onion 1 lb shredded mozzarella 1/2 cup Miracle Whip and a whole can of evaporated milk (I didn't have any half and half on hand). I also added about 1/3 - 1/2 cup of grated Parmesan cheese. I mixed it all up and put it in a 9x13 casserole dish and baked it at the suggested 350 degrees. I had to cook it a little longer because there was so much of it closer to 30 minutes or until the top got a little golden brown. But it was seriously AWESOME!!!! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars This is heavenly! As suggested I added some artichokes and 1/2 c. parm in lieu of 1/2 c. of the mozzarella. Also I chopped the spinach up a bit before wilting. Everyone loved it including my sister-in-law's (supposedly arthritic) dog who jumped up on the table and started munching! Luckily I have more of the ingredients so I can make another batch! Thanks Lisa! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars I made this recently for a party. It was gone ten minutes after I set it on the table. YUMMY! I did add parmesan and sauted spinach with chicken broth instead of white wine. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars So good. I used Monterey Jack cheese and frozen spinach. It tastes exactly like the Keg's Spinach dip! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Simply delicious. I halved the recipe and used frozen spinach and it still turned out very well! I've had dip like this in restaurants before and I've tried to find recipes that could measure up. This is the first to make the grade. Yum. Helpful (7)