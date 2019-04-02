Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms II

I doubled this recipe cuz it's sooo good! You have to make these changes though, it makes them amazing!Remember these changes are on a doubled recipe. I used 2 tubes of jimmy dean Italian sausage, not regular, Add about 8 cloves of garlic, 2 bunches of chopped green onion, and you MUST add about 3/4th of the chopped stems if you love a JUICY mushroom, if not this recipe tends to be too dry. Then top each one off with some mozzarella cheese! It makes ALOT of filling if you do it that way, so you may want to buy extra mushrooms. About 5 pre-packaged medium-large mushrooms does the trick. I also did not broil them, I just preheated the oven to 350 and it took around 10 minutes, I put the cookie sheet of them on the middle tray or even 2nd to bottoms so the bottoms are cooked well, once you see some juices run and the bottoms are soft their ready to eat!