Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms II

Very Good...didn't give 5 stars because of the changes I made. I made quite a few and used the smaller bite size mushrooms, 1 lb Ground Hot Italian Sausage and mixed with the 8oz Cream Cheese...the consistency was perfect that way. Seems like it would be too much cream cheese by the recipe. I also chopped some stems and added to the sausage mixture then sprinkled parmesan cheese on top and baked at 400 for about 10 minutes.
I'm glad I tasted one of these before stuffing the rest of them or serving because they were quite bland. I used a whole pound of sausage with the 8 oz. of cream cheese and added salt and fresh ground pepper. THEN, they were very good and people raved. Slightly greasy so next time I will drain the sausage better. Also, I baked at 350 for about 10 minutes and then broiled for a couple of minutes.
I make these all time! I use Jimmy Dean Sage or Spicy sausage. I also put the sausage in a food processer to make the sausage finer. It blends easier with the cream cheese and the mushrooms are easier to stuff. It takes a little longer put worth the effort for presentation.
I make these for pot lucks and sometimes just for dinner with the family. I also pour some melted butter on top and sprinkle them with colby/jack cheese before putting them in the oven. It makes them moister and creates a pretty marbled look.
Thank you so much for this recipe. It was so easy and delicious. I got rave reviews and the were gone in minutes. The only change I make when making them was to dip the tops in bread crumbs after I stuffed them. This way they had a nice looking crust on the top.
These are awesome - I've been making this recipe for years. I've made lots of other good stuffed mushrooms, but these are goof-proof and always get asked for (no matter how many times I tell people how to make them). I usually use sage sausage and add some hot pepper flakes, or vice versa. My neice has been helpping me make these at Thanksgiving since she was 3 - I make the filling before she gets here and she wears my apron and fills all the mushrooms. Great tradition, and so easy to pull off. Thanks for posting this one!!
Rating: 3 stars
11/28/2003
Very good! I did make a few changes. I made them twice, once with spicy breakfast sausage, and once with italian sausage. Both very good. I also added oregano, basil, garlic, and salt. In addition, I drizzled the baking pan with a bit of olive oil to give the mushrooms some moistness, and cooked at 400 for about ten minutes instead of broiling. Great recipe!
I have been making this recipe for years! They are SO good, can't stop eating at just one! I sometimes add onions, some of the mushroom stems chopped fine or some hot sauce for a little heat. Easy and delicious!!
Have been making these for years and here is the "real deal" on how they should be done: one pound of cream cheese (not the low fat kind)and one pound of hot italian sausage (or regular italian if you don't want the heat) - NOT breakfast sausage. Brown sausage, break into smallish pieces, drain and add cream cheese. Mix together and fill mushrooms. Sprinkle with paprika and bake at 375 for 30 minutes. The sausage provides enough flavor that you don't need to add anything else. The longer cooking time cooks the mushrooms all the way through and browns the tops so you don't need bread crumbs. Try it and see the difference for yourself!
Completed recipe exactly as suggested. Some people loved them; others only ate a nibble. I think it was very rich for those peeps. But it was a super easy themed appetizer for my daughter's bday party.
So awesome and easy!! I change 3 things: 1lb of sausage, keep the stems (cook them with the sausage), and add 3/4 c. shredded parmesan cheese to the stuffing mix, and sprinkle 3/4c of shredded parm over mushrooms before baking! I also put the sausage/stems into the food processor before adding the parm and stuffing the mushroom caps - makes it WAY easier to keep all the good stuff inside the mushroom!
This is only a 5 star with my modifications. Use one pound of Jimmy Dean's spicy/hot sausage and 8oz cream cheese. Top mushrooms with shredded parmesan cheese and bake. There are never any leftovers. Even people who don't like mushrooms love these.
These are great! Cream Cheese and sausage are the two main ingredients. I add minced garlic, garden onions and chopped cooked spinach to mine. I use hot italian sausage and I usually top with a mixture of bread crumbs and parmesean. Yum
I made these for my boyfriends birthday. All his friends said they were just like something their moms made when they were little. They ate them all before they were even a comfortable temperture to try. I would like to try the suggestions of using the mushroom stems in the mix, or other veggies, but this already makes an uneven ratio of filling to caps. I'll make it a point to search for bigger mushroom or buy more small ones next time. Delicious!
I suppose it's a matter of personal taste, but I felt like this had *way* too much cream cheese. I read several reviews after I made them that said they baked them, not just broiled, which I think is a good idea. I also like the idea of adding some parm and perhaps a *few* bread crumbs or other seasoning and the idea of pulsing the stuffing mixture in a food processor a bit to make it smoother. I'll try them again with those changes and I have a feeling I'll like them better.
I doubled this recipe cuz it's sooo good! You have to make these changes though, it makes them amazing!Remember these changes are on a doubled recipe. I used 2 tubes of jimmy dean Italian sausage, not regular, Add about 8 cloves of garlic, 2 bunches of chopped green onion, and you MUST add about 3/4th of the chopped stems if you love a JUICY mushroom, if not this recipe tends to be too dry. Then top each one off with some mozzarella cheese! It makes ALOT of filling if you do it that way, so you may want to buy extra mushrooms. About 5 pre-packaged medium-large mushrooms does the trick. I also did not broil them, I just preheated the oven to 350 and it took around 10 minutes, I put the cookie sheet of them on the middle tray or even 2nd to bottoms so the bottoms are cooked well, once you see some juices run and the bottoms are soft their ready to eat!
I use half the amount of cream cheese called for. After mixing the cream cheese and sausage together, I roll it into a log and refrigerate the filling. It's much easier to fill the mushrooms that way. After stuffing the mushrooms I roll the stuffed side in parmesan cheese, then in panko breadcrumbs. I've been told that I can't come to my friend's house without a pan of these ready to go into the oven! LOL
Very good and very easy. My twist on it: Used 12 oz of Framer John's pork chorizo (and blotted as much of the grease out as possible a couple of times), 8 oz. cream cheeze, probably about 1/2 cup Italian breadcrumbs, 1/2 onion, chopped. Cooked the chorizo. Drained and blotted. Added chopped onions and chopped mushroom stems. Cooked. Blotted again. Stirred in cream cheese. Put into a baggie and cut about 1/4" opening in 1 corner to fill mushrooms. Worked GREAT and fun too! I had 15 oz of crimini mushrooms. Had to go get another 15 oz of mushrooms to use all of the filling and fill a jelly roll pan with them. Will bake as others suggest. Excellent. Easy and fun.
These are awesome! I added some chives and chopped up about 3 green onions and added that as well. My husband thought that he died and went to heaven. I didn't broil them for fear of charring them, so I baked them at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Did I mention how easy they are to make as well? Total gourmet flavor! They're so good that I'm making them again tonight!
So good, so easy! I upped the sausage to 1 lb. for my carnivore husband, but I will try just the 1/2 lb next time. I chopped up the stems and sauteed them with the sausage, and dipped the tops in Italian bread crumbs. Definitely need at least 2 pkgs of mushrooms.
Wow, these are super easy and so fast to make! I personally hate the texture of mushrooms, and while this recipe doesn't change that, it does make them much easier to choke down! LOL. I used 1lb sage sausage, chive & onion cream cheese and about 9 large mushrooms. One thing I ALWAYS do is brush the mushrooms with a little melted butter to help moisten/soften them a bit. It helps! These did come out fairly rich tasting, so be aware. Overall, fantastic. Thanks!
I just finished prepping these for Thanksgiving - I followed the recipe but seasoned the sausage with some garlic and onion. I also added some italian bread crumbs and grated parmesan to the sausage/cc mix, and plan on sprinkling the top of the mushrooms with it tomorrow before I pop them in the oven. I made these ahead and refrigerated in aluminum pans - they are all ready to go tomorrow in the oven! One less thing to do on Thanksgiving!!
This recipe was a hit! I took the advice of others and used garlic powder, minced scallions, minced mushroom stems, salt and pepper. I was making this for a crowd so I doubled the recipe of mushrooms and cream cheese (16 oz each) and used one roll of sage sausage. I had a lot of mixture left over. I topped the stuffed mushrooms with a mix of parmesean/asiago/romano cheese, paprika for color, and a sprinkling of red pepper flakes (shoud have used more) Next time I will use minced garlic instead of the powder for more flavor.
Like a lot of other reviewers, I've been making these little appetizers for years, since I was a teen (DECADES). I use spicy sausage & use a potato masher after sausage is cooked to minimize large chunks. For those who think these are bland, I've always added finely chopped green onions right after adding the cream cheese which is the last few minutes of cooking. One extra ingredient makes a huge difference. At times I've minced the mushroom stems, but usually I save those for breakfast burritos the next morning. Like deviled eggs, no matter how many you make, there are never any left. Kinda makes you wonder who the originator of this recipe is, and how long ago did they come up with it??
I made these for a party. Everyone loved them. I doubled the filling and they made about 40 mushrooms. Baked them at 350 for about 25 minutes, then broiled them for about 2 minutes. I also sprinkled mozz. cheese on top before I broiled them. Delicious!!
I don't normally like mushrooms, but when a friend insisted that I make stuffed mushrooms for her baby shower I gladly obliged. These mushrooms turned out spectacular and I am pleased to announce that even I like them! I added sauteed diced onions and garlic. Delish!!!
Very good and very easy. Made a more filling than I could stuff mushrooms with but probably due to different size mushrooms and what not. Thinking about trying the extra in a quesadilla. Would definitely make again!
I tried the recipe 4 times once with pork sausage and the second time with the Italian sausage. In both cases there is just too much cream cheese. It turned out better the second times I made this by cutting the cream cheese by half. With the pork sausage I suggest seasoning it to taste with McCormicks pork seasoning. I also added minced onion. I added minced garlic in the Italian sausage and no other seasoning. I topped both with mozzarella cheese.
This recipe was very good!!! They were all gone in minutes at my Halloween part last night. And I even made the mistake of using 1 lb. of sausage instead of the 1/2 lb. called for. I did like the consistency that way. As others suggested I may experiment with adding the stems, garlic and cheddar cheese next time. Also agree with others that they need to be baked for 10 minutes at 400 rather than broiled for 2-3. Fantastic!! Thanks for sharing.
I have to say...I didnt love these. My parents did, though, they really loved them! I felt they were lacking in flavor, they needed something. Maybe because I actually made them EXACTLY as they said, and didnt add anything extra like others did. I saw on some other reviews that people used spicy sausage..that might have been good. Maybe if I try these again I will do that.
I make these every Thanksgiving. I use 1 lb Sausage, 8 oz Cream Cheese, & 2 lbs of mushrooms. I use the stems & scoop some of the flesh out of the mushrooms too. I chop the stems & flesh in the food processor & add it to the sausage when I brown it. Then I add the cream cheese & stuff them.
These are delicious. Simple to make and everybody loves them. After removing the stems from the mushrooms, I cut up just a few of the stems into small pieces to add to the sausage/cream cheese mixture. Adds a little more texture to the filling. Thanks for the recipe.
Dont recommend...the renaissance stuffed mushroom recipe found on this site is Much better! First of all the stuffing really leaves a lot to be desired. Needs something more, recommend S&P, red pepper, chives and some cheese. Ect. But mostly the biggest problem is...the 2-3 mins in broiler is NOT enough to cook the mushrooms. Browns the stuffing wonderfully on top of raw mushrooms. I threw back into the normal oven at 350 for another 15 mins to fully cook them.
I doubled the recipe and used 1 lb mild Italian sausage and 1 lb of hot Italian sausage (that's what I had on hand). This seemed to take care of the "blandness" others wrote about. Also, because we like our mushrooms a little softer, I sauteed the caps in a little butter before filling them. They came out perfectly in the broiler. I was even able to make them ahead of time and leave them in the refridgerator until my guests arrived!
I was looking for a lower-carb recipe, and with some slight tweaking, this turned out great. I thought it was a bit bland when using regular breakfast sausage, so I recommend using hot sausage if you like a little heat. In addition, I did add some salt, pepper and garlic powder to the cream cheese mixture. One last thing - need to drain the sausage well after cooking or they are very greasy - I will make sure to drain on paper towels before adding to the cream cheese next time. Hubby liked them a lot!
These were good with a few changes which is why I rated a 4 star. I added chopped onion and minced garlic to the sausage (medium spice sausage)while browning and only added one pkg of cream cheese. Stuffed mushrooms and sprayed bottem of glass 9 x 13 pan with Pam. Baked in 350 degree oven for 18 min and then put under broiler set on high for 2 min. Very Good!!
I used this idea as the basis for my own version. Would have given the original recipe more stars, but I found them a little bland. I've made them with both sweet and hot Italian sausage; I prefer the hot, but I like things spicy. I used ricotta cheese instead of cream cheese, and added fresh sauteed garlic and onion, chopped mushroom, a little chopped fresh spinach, wilted, and a scant handfull of Panko breadcrumbs. I used portobello mushroom caps, brushed them with a little evoo, and broiled them cup side down for a few minutes, then patted them dry. I flipped the caps over and stuffed them, sprinkled with a little shredded parm and drizzled with a little butter. Baked at 400 for about 15 minutes, then broiled for a minute ot two, watching closely. Not exactly lo-cal, but delicious!
I made these for a Christmas Eve dinner, and they went over HUGE---people loved them and couldn't believe they were so simple to make...I used Bob Evans breakfast sausage (1 lb) but next time I think I'll try the spicier sausage or add some salt and pepper...anyway, these were great!
I've been making these for a long time. Party-goers always love these! Sometimes I make them for a quick dinner for me and my husband. When we do eat them as an entree I use fat free cream cheese to save on calories, but it really should be made with full fat cream cheese. I always add sage to the cheese/sausage mixture, and top with snipped parsley before baking.
Rating: 5 stars
06/21/2010
I would give 10 stars! So easy and delicious! I used sage sausage, a 1/3 less fat cream cheese, and a dash of hot sauce, then dunked the tops of the caps in a mixture of bread crumbs and parmesan cheese. Baked 10 minutes, broiled for 2 minutes. Took these to a party and they were gone in record time!
I also used the mushroom stems in the filling. I added parm. cheese to the filling and ran it all through the food processor before stuffing the mushrooms. It was an easy recipe and I got lots of compliments.
These were very good, however, I felt like they were missing a little something. I also added a 10oz. box of frozen spinach, which added a nice touch. Next time I think I will cook some onions and garlic with the sausage for extra flavor, and maybe a little salt and pepper too. I will definately make these again. Everyone really did enjoy them! Thanks for posting. :)
SO EASY! And they flew off the plate. So good. I definitely needed another 8 oz. package of large mushrooms for all the filling that the sausage and cream cheese make. Next time, I might use smaller mushrooms because the large ones can be difficult to eat "gracefully". Haha. Also, I followed another reviewers comment and added some oil on the foil of the baking sheet before I placed the mushrooms on them to keep them moist and boy did it ever! Great idea!
I made this recipe this evening for a party, and with a few modifications, it was a HUGE hit! I added the following to my mixture: chopped mushroom stems green onions fresh garlic freshly cracked pepper parmesan cheese and, I put some mozarella on top when I baked it. Oh, and I baked it for 10-15 minutes on 350 because my broiler is a scorcher! This was the most talked about item on tonight's menu, and the menu wasn't skimpy at all! Great share!
Very excellent! Didn't last long at all. I chopped up the stems and cooked them in a little bit of sausage grease and added that to the cream cheese mixture. I felt the mixture could have used a little more sausage so I may try that next time with a few more mushrooms. But still very good!
I've been making these mushrooms for years and hardly ever get to taste them myself. Everyone LOVES them and are sad if I don't bring them to a function. Personally, I use the Italian or Hot sausage and it's got just the right amount of kick. I also do a light spray of olive oil on the baking sheet and mushrooms, then bake @ 350 for about 7 minutes, then broil for a few minutes to brown the top. Depending on the amount of servings, I usually use equal parts sausage and cream cheese.
This is a simple super yummy appetizer. I added parsley and a 1/2 cup bread crumbs. Turned out really good:)
Rating: 5 stars
03/12/2003
This is a delicious recipe! My friend in college gave me this recipe after she made this for an apetizer for Thanksgiving. I love making these because they are simple and fast, and everyone raves about them like they were gourmet. Definitely a recipe everyone should try!
My boyfriend and I loved these! We ate them 2 nights in a row in fact! The only thing I did different was, I added about 1 teaspoon of onion salt and 1 teaspoon of garlic salt. I will definitely make these again.
Excellent! I made these for a New Years party and they were all gone by the end! I used sage sausage and added red pepper flakes and cayenne pepper because I like a bit of kick and it was great. Next time I make them I will probably cut the cream cheese by a third - it was a little bit too much for my tastes.
I first enjoyed mushrooms similar to these at a bed and breakfast, then I made some myself at home a few days ago. They're marvelous! Although I did make a couple of alterations: I mixed mozzerella and mild cheddar into the cap stuffing, and I also put some chedder shavings on top. I also put panko bread crumbs on top which gave it a very pleasant little crunch. Before stuffing my caps, though, I sauteed them in butter. It's delicious!
I used hot Italian sausage and did not even bother to brown prior to putting in mushroom cabs. This way the mushrooms are softer, the way that I like them. Added grated cheese on top and baked until done. Served at a party this weekend and everyone ate them up.
When I make these I add chopped mushroom stems, chopped onion and minced garlic. I always drain the sausage before adding to the cream cheese. Before baking,I sprinkle the tops with finely shredded cheese. There's never enough to go around!!
This is an awesome starter recipe. You can jazz these up anyway you want and it turns out great. I added chopped garlic when frying the sausage. I also add onion powder to the mixture. I made a bread crumb topping - melted butter, seasoned bread crumbs, dried parsley, and parmesan cheese. I followed the advice of other to bake these for about 18 minutes. I didn't need to broil them the crumb topping was golden brown. They were delicious. Took them to a party today and had the best compliment ever...I was told that by a guest that it was like a "party going on in her mouth". Definitely a keeper! Thanks Sam.
my wife made these one year for Xmas dinner, everyone was shocked, but slowly took a couple and nibbled in... they were a hit, and now (7years) later they are traditional in our xmas dinner and a few times throughout the year just because. mjnce green onion in the sausage and cream cheese mix and let cool on wire rack or the juices will turn the caps soggy and have a very pungent earthy taste, unless you like that.
Really good. I used one poster's suggestion: pulse the sausage in a food processor. The consistency is perfect. A couple of things I did slightly different: I sauteed the caps on both sides before stuffing, and baked them for 15 minutes rather than broiled them. I also had a little leftover stuffing which I spread on piece of bred and baked in the oven on a cookie sheet. That was good, too!
