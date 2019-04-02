Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms II

4.5
327 Ratings
  • 5 229
  • 4 66
  • 3 24
  • 2 5
  • 1 3

FAST and taste great. Everyone is shocked to know there are only 3 ingredients. There are never any left over.

Recipe by Sam

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
3 mins
total:
23 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the broiler.

  • Place sausage in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain and transfer to a medium bowl.

  • Blend cream cheese with the sausage. Stuff mushroom caps with the cream cheese and sausage mixture.

  • Arrange stuffed mushroom caps on a medium baking sheet. Broil in the preheated oven 2 to 3 minutes, until lightly browned.

Editor's Note:

Please note the differences in the recipe name and ingredient amounts, as well as the addition of cranberry sauce and Parmesan when using the magazine version of this recipe. 

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
178 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 1.6g; fat 17g; cholesterol 40.1mg; sodium 218.8mg. Full Nutrition
