BBQ Chicken Pizza

428 Ratings
  • 5 276
  • 4 116
  • 3 20
  • 2 11
  • 1 5

A topping of spicy barbecue sauce, diced chicken, cilantro, peppers, and onion all covered with cheese and baked to bubbly goodness! This is similar to a recipe I had at a popular pizza place in California. My family loves it!

By KIMIRAE

Gallery
58 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 12 inch pizza
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place pizza crust on a medium baking sheet. Spread the crust with barbeque sauce. Top with chicken, cilantro, pepperoncini peppers, onion, and cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes, or until cheese is melted and bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
385 calories; protein 22.7g; carbohydrates 37.8g; fat 16.1g; cholesterol 58.3mg; sodium 1666mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/17/2022