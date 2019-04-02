BBQ Chicken Pizza
A topping of spicy barbecue sauce, diced chicken, cilantro, peppers, and onion all covered with cheese and baked to bubbly goodness! This is similar to a recipe I had at a popular pizza place in California. My family loves it!
A topping of spicy barbecue sauce, diced chicken, cilantro, peppers, and onion all covered with cheese and baked to bubbly goodness! This is similar to a recipe I had at a popular pizza place in California. My family loves it!
This is a great weeknight recipe that we make at least twice a month! Sometimes we use the Pillsbury pizza crust dough and other times, we make our own. But either way, it is delicious. NOTE: The best way I've found to pre-cook the chicken is to place each breast in the center of a square piece of aluminum foil and sprinkle on both sides with salt (and pepper, if desired). Fold up the sides of the foil to form a sealed packet. Place the packets on a baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour. The chicken will come out moist and delicious. Simply cube the chicken and it is ready to add to your recipes (chicken salad, chicken ala king, etc).Read More
Worst homemade pizza I've ever had. I agree on the ingredients to go in it as I've made something similar. The amount of ingredients stated for this made it taste like a pile of hot garbage. I've made BBQ chicken pizza before and it is much easier to gauge how much you put in it by eye. Good ingredients. Awful amounts. Also I recommend buying dough from a pizza shop. I make (great) homemade pizza frequently and this is by far the worst one I've had. Gauge the ingredients by eye.Read More
This is a great weeknight recipe that we make at least twice a month! Sometimes we use the Pillsbury pizza crust dough and other times, we make our own. But either way, it is delicious. NOTE: The best way I've found to pre-cook the chicken is to place each breast in the center of a square piece of aluminum foil and sprinkle on both sides with salt (and pepper, if desired). Fold up the sides of the foil to form a sealed packet. Place the packets on a baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour. The chicken will come out moist and delicious. Simply cube the chicken and it is ready to add to your recipes (chicken salad, chicken ala king, etc).
Many of the reviews seemed to take issue with the ingredient amounts so I used my cook's intuition and eye-balled everything. I omitted the pepperocinis (better served on the side like Papa Johns), approx. doubled the chicken, kept the rest of the measurements approx. the same, and made TWO medium pizza crusts with the ingredients instead of just one. The key to keeping the chicken moist and flavorful is mixing a few TBSP of BBQ sauce into the cubed chicken before topping the pizza. Otherwise, the edges tend to dry out while cooking. Also, slice the onions super thin so they will cook more quickly. If you have the time, I would definitely recommend making Jay's signature pizza crust over using a store-bought kind -- it turned out crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. Homemade crust is surprisingly easy to make, tastes fresher, and saves a lot of money. This pizza tastes great (very close to CPK) but I gave 4 stars because of the modifications. This recipe will probably taste great with some pineapples too (similar to Davd & Buster's BBQ hawaiian pizza that seems to have disappeared off the menu).
Good Recipe. My boyfriend and I always eat the chicken barbeque pizza at California Pizza Kitchen, and this is very close. I don't know about the peppers though. I love them, but not on my pizza, I don't think that would taste right. I also used 3 chicken breasts instead of 2. And whoever suggested making pizza dough out of bisquick is wrong. Bisquick doesn't make pizza dough. Thanks for turning a perfectly good pizza into chicken and barbeque sauce on a biscuit. I did it to try and save money like they did and it was not very good. First of all, 1 1/2 cups of bisquick only made about enough "dough" to cover half on my pan. Next time, I'll try using a real recipe for pizza dough. Other than that, the pizza was great.
You're right when you say it tastes like the CPK pizza! Yummy! I ommitted the pepperoncini peppers and substituted it with green bell pepper. I also used a mix of mozzarella and monterey jack cheese. Make sure you slice the onion and pepper thinly (it tastes best that way). I just had regular bbq sauce, so I added a dash of hot sauce and boy, it gave it a kick. Good stuff, will be making again. Thanks.
This was really a quick and easy recipie and my husband loved it. To make it a bit cheaper, we made a Bisquick pizza crust (1 1/2 cups Bisquick and 3/4 cup very hot water. Mix into dough then spread on pizza stone/pan). Just put the topping on the uncooked crust and bake it for 15 mintues.
I've been wanting to make this for a long time. I mixed my BBQ sauce right with the shredded meat of 3 breasts before then spread it over the crust.....sprinkled it with a diced fresh jalapeno (didn't have pepponcini)and covered with mozzarella and cheddar (didn't have cilantro or red onion). IT WAS GREAT!!! I can't wait to try it again WITH the red onion. The hot pepper gave it just a bit of heat. Went great with the chicken.
Used Bobolis in the small size to make individual pizzas. I cannot say enough good things about this recipe. I do think some of the measurements were off on the recipe and just eyeballed the amounts that I wanted on each one. Definitely use the pepperconi and red onion, it helps round out all the flavor of the pizza, otherwise you have come BBQ chicken on a crust. Also, used regular BBQ sauce but dashed on some Tabasco. Used a combination of mozzerella and mild chedder cheese. It looked so good even before I put it in the oven. Plan on making this again tomorrow night for friends. This recipe is terrific and I wouldn't say that if it truly weren't. Easy preparation also. I eat CPK BBQ pizza all the time and this is pretty much on it if not better.
I made this exactly like the recipe says (except the peppers because I didn't have any) the first time and found the bbq sauce quite overpowering. since then, i add a few tablespoons of my favorite bbq sauce to prego spaghetti sauce, and spread that mixture over a boboli crust (i'm lazy!!!) and top with all of the toppings except the peppers (they are too expensive). when served with salad and a nice red wine, it makes for a very fun meal!
I really like this recipe a lot and you can cater to your own taste. I used Stubb's spicy BBQ sauce. I marinated my chicken with a little mesquite sauce and seasoned with some salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic salt and red pepper flakes. I also put a couple tablespoons of the BBQ sauce in with the chicken while it was cooking on the skillet. I cut my chicken into cubes before cooking so it didn't take as long to cook on the skillet. I sauteed some white onion and green bellpepper with a little diced garlic (instead of using peppers and red onion). I also only used about 3/4 cup of sauce to spread on the crust. I sprinkled a little mozzarella cheese on top after I layered everyting else.
Who would have thought that chicken on a pizza could be this good! My husband does NOT like new things.. picky picky.. but he offered to try it, because he didn't know what was beneath all that cheese! Surprised? HE LOVED IT! It's a new favourite! Didn't use the pepper's they called for, but used roasted red peppers.. and Bullseye original BBQ sauce. PERFECT!
Worst homemade pizza I've ever had. I agree on the ingredients to go in it as I've made something similar. The amount of ingredients stated for this made it taste like a pile of hot garbage. I've made BBQ chicken pizza before and it is much easier to gauge how much you put in it by eye. Good ingredients. Awful amounts. Also I recommend buying dough from a pizza shop. I make (great) homemade pizza frequently and this is by far the worst one I've had. Gauge the ingredients by eye.
I make a pizza almost identical to this recipe in my own kitchen too and it's always a big hit! My recipe does not include peppercinis and I use a sweet sauce because I don't like spicey. I use a boboli pizza crust. Everything else in my recipe is the same as this one. It's quick, easy and tasty. I put the cilantro under the cheese to protect it from wilting. I jazz up the pizza a little by adding flavor to the chicken. I cook my chicken by brushing a piece of foil with BBQ sauce and adding salt and pepper to taste. Put chicken on top of foil and brush top side of chicken with BBQ sauce and add more salt and pepper. Fold up foil to make a sealed packet. Put packet on a cookie sheet and bake at 350 for 50-60 minutes. Take chicken out of packet and let cool before shredding. Add several tablespoons of BBQ sauce to shredded chicken to coat chicken evenly. I also broil the pizza for 3-4 minutes on low broil to give the chicken and onion a little extra crisp.
Great recipe. So much like my fav California Pizza Kitcher version!!! I did leave off the peppers. I also used Perdue Short-Cuts chicken for quick preparation. Will definitely make this again! THANKS!
I made my own yeast pizza crust and then used my judgement as to how much of each topping to put on. I baked in a 450 oven until brown enough to suit me. I did use approx 1/4 cup pepperoncini peppers chopped finely. Left off the cilantro. Really good pizza if you use your own judgement with amounts of ingredients. I also cooked two chicken breast fillets in a little butter and seasoned with salt and pepper then cubed. Four stars as written because of excess in ingredients...five stars with these changes.
Leave off the peppers and use smoked gouda instead of colby. Also if you want it really tender, use grilled boneless, skinless chicken thighs and shred them instead of cubing them. Then mix them together with the bbq sauce. (Use a little less sauce to spread on the crust. And GRILL the pizza on your grill...charcoal or gas...for the absolute BEST flavor. (You can go to the related article on Grilling Pizza on this site if you've never grilled a pizza...you don't know what you're missing!!!)
Use grilled chicken, cooked crumbled bacon, green onions, Sweet Baby Rays honey BBQ sauce, cheddar & Monterey Jack. Any pepper & the cilantro overpowers the rest of the ingredients. I drizzle mine thinly with ranch dressing. Great the way it is, this is just a preference & another option, ;)
Were the amounts on this recipe wrong?? It took less than 1 cup of sauce, way less cilantro, a teaspoon of peppers, a teaspoon of onion, and about 1 1/2 c. cheese. How could anyone even eat this with the amounts that are listed?? I made this because it was rated 5 stars. But I have to wonder what the right amounts were supposed to be. This much stuff wouldn't even fit on a 12" pizza crust.
Excellent pizza! I used Sweet baby Ray's BBQ sauce, dried cilantro, smoked chicken leftover from another meal, and a five cheese italian blend instead of colbyjack cheese. I left off the peppers. I'm sure I didn't use a whole cup of sauce, I used a bottle with a squeeze top so I just squirted it on the crust, but it was maybe closer to a half cup worth. This got raves here and was the first pizza to go.
Really delicious pizza. I used a smokey barbecue sauce and Boboli thin pizza crust - it was great. We'll make this again.
YUMMM!!! This is so good but only if you're a fan of BBQ sauce. I used way less cilantro and a little less chopped onion. I also put on jalapeno peppers instead b/c that's what we had on hand.
I loved this recipe, although my kids didn't. As mentioned before, make sure you love the flavor of the barbecue sauce you use. The onions were a bit heavy, but that didn't stop me from eating the left-overs for breakfast the next day! Yum!
my friend made this for me for lunch one day, it was fantastic! She also topped with bean srouts and freshly queezed lime juice when it came out of the oven. really brightens up the flavor!
used precooked chicken, homemade crust, subbed yellow and red bell peppers for the onion, and didnt use the full 2 cups cheese. i love cilantro so added more, and added some chopped bacon that needed to be used.
I subbed vegan "chicken" (Gardein) and vegan mozzarella for the meat and cheese. I added carmelized onions and one roasted red pepper (diced) to mine. I used my favorite (Stubb's Spicy) BBQ sauce. This pizza turned out FANTASTIC!!!
This pizza is sooooo good!!!We've had a frozen bbq pizza once(was a special from our supermarket) and we've been dreaming about finding it again ever since!This pizza didn't only taste as delicious but we can make it any time we want to!Thanks for sharing!
I could literally taste the cilantro from down the hallway in my apartment. The cilantro and onions were overwhelming and I didn't even use the full amounts. I just wasn't digging this, sorry.
I've made this several times and my family always raves about it. I left out the cilantro and pepperoncini since I don't always have those on hand but it makes a quick dinner that is very tasty. Not having pre-baked crusts on hand either, I usually use the basic dough from this site's Focaccia Bread without the extra spices as it's quick and easy - another recipe that I always have staples on hand for - it only has to rise 20 minutes then I press the dough into the bottom of my deep dish pizza pan and pre-bake the crust while I'm putting together the sauce for this one. Yum!
This was amazing. my husband loved it. We omitted the cilantro and pepperoncinis and added pineapple to it. We loved the sweet flavor of it with the KC Masterpiece hickory and brown sugar bbq sauce. It has been added to our recipe menu for future use. YUM!!
This pizza was very blah. I followed recipe exactly. I made two different pizzas that night (good thing) and this one was a bust with everyone. :(
Nice way to jazz up pizza. I made this with leftover grilled chicken.
Great pizza, nice change from the usual toppings. I didn't have fresh cilantro so I used ground cilantro(Coriander)it added a nice flavor, I mixed it with the onions.We also added a handful of pineapple pieces to the toppings. Ate the pepperoncini peppers on the side,going to try Banana Pepper Rings next time, thanks for the great recipe KIMIRAE
This is scrumptious. It would be so helpful if reviewers would not give recipes less than 5 stars based on their own modifications to the given recipe. Please rate the recipe based on the ingredients and directions given and then add your own comments. Allrecipes should state the rules for reviewing as such. Some people might pass up a really great recipe due to rating based on another's modification! Thanks, KIMIRAE for your contribution. I will add homemade crust is the best.
I've never had barbequed pizza before, and it was only at the suggestion of my husband that we make it. But I have to say this recipe was amazing. We followed it exactly and used the "Quick and Easy Pizza Crust" on the site. We also used Kraft Hickory BBQ sauce. I've never had pepperoncini peppers cooked on a pizza, but I will do it from now on, it was sooooo good. This pizza was to die for. Thank you so much for this recipe, it will become a regular in our house.
This was amazing....used a Boboli crust, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce (our fave), a container of Lloyds BBQ shredded chicken, red onion, green peppers sliced thin instead of the pepperoncini and the Colby/Jack cheeses.....just delicious, messy and and very easy. Made this on the grill. Thanks!
Good, but the barbecue sauce was overpowering and very messy. I added sliced mushrooms and used a Boboli crust and baked at 450 for about 10 min. Next time I will use less sauce and cilantro and add some sliced black olives.
The only change I made was to add some fresh garlic and Italian seasoning. I made it on my lunch break and left it for my husband's dinner. He raved! And when I got a piece of the leftovers I raved too! Absolutely delicious and so easy!!
Love it! I use two packs of generic pizza dough mix (for a slightly thicker crust, which I pre-bake a bit first), and two medium chicken breasts. Cook and dice the chicken & coat with BBQ sauce first before adding to the pizza. I omitted the peppers completely and use an Italian seasoning on it before baking instead of the cilantro, which I rarely have on hand. I eyeball all of the ingredients and it comes out delicious!
I used a 14-inch pre-baked pizza and the amount of sauce required seemed excessive. I think it would have been better with about 5-6oz of sauce. Also, I too reduced the amout of onion. One cup of chopped onion seemed like over kill. Overall the taste was good, but again way to saucy. When I took the pizza out of the oven the toppings started to slide all over because they were swimming in the sauce.
This actually went over better than I thought it would. I used Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce (SO YUMMY), but skipped the brown sugar and molasses, as it would make it too sweet. For people who are questioning 'half a bunch of Cilantro' about two tablespoons chopped seemed good. I also added about 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese to the top of everything; that with the Cilantro and Gouda were a perfect combination of flavor.
This was so yummy! We make it at least once every two weeks!
My husband says this is the best pizza I've ever made! I only used 1 chicken breast (and it was plenty!). I added 3 strips of cooked bacon (chopped up), and I carmelized the onions in a frying pan before adding them to the pizza. Sweet Baby Ray's Honey Chipotle bbq sauce has just the right amount of heat. I used a shredded 4 cheese Italian mix. I buttered the whole crust, slathered in minced garlic, and baked for a few minutes before adding the toppings. YUM!
The only change I would make would be to pre-bake the crust before adding the toppings because it came very soggy. But it was still delicious!
This pizza is GOOD!!! I am pregnant and this totally fulfilled my craving for BBQ chicken pizza. I only used half the cilantro on the pizza, and it was still a little strong, but it was still good. Definately a keeper.
YUM!
All i can say is YUM! So easy to make too! I used a spicy and tangy bbq sauce, very good.
This was a very good recipe. I agree with some of the other reviews that a little less bbq sauce would be better. I used chopped red pepper instead of the peperoncini peppers and fresh chopped parsley instead of the cilantro.
this was very good, I sauteed my chicken in bbq sauce like it said to in another recipe, and the ingredients listed were enough for me to make two pizzas, but the flavor was very good. I will definitely make this again, will less cilantro next time.
Very good. Only thing I did different was to add fresh sliced mushrooms and didn't put on peppers. My husband and I loved it.
This recipe is to die for! I made it for my mom and dad and they loved it! Although I didnt have spicy barbecue sauce it was just the right amount of heat from the bell pepppers. Will make again!
We love this recipe. It is so easy especially when we have leftover chicken. Very good.
My husbands favorite pizza is bbq chicken pizza. I have been looking for a recipe for it for a long time. This was definitely the best recipe by far.
Used what I had left in the kitchen. Mexican mix of cheese, can of chicken breast in water, cheep BBQ sauce, etc. Came out so good husband said I should open a pizza place! I did make the crust from scratch but we will do this again!
Excellent pizza and I bet it would've been even better if I would've remembered the onion! With the baby I got distracted and forgot and so the next time I will remember.
i thought this was a great base recipe. ive never had the pepperoncinis on the pizza and i thought it could be good but my boyfriend said no! so next time i will try them on the side. i read most reviews and it said that a cup of sauce was too much, so i tried 3/4 C. and both me and my boyfriend thought it was too dry. i also thought 2 breasts was too much chicken. we are having it for dinner this week and i will try just 1 large chicken breast. i liked a little more cilantro. the best part of the pizza though was when i sliced the red onion VERY thing and let the ends get a little burned. it gave the pizza a great smokiness... wonderful! experiment and have fun with this one!!
Very good...verrry easy..used a homemade crust...omitted the peppers..grilled the chicken.. and reduced the cilantro and sauce a dash..Thanks!
Very yummy and fun to make with the kids!
Great recipe! I sauteed some diced chicken with s&p, chili powder, and basil. I also sauteed my onions a little with garlic and bell pepper, just until a little tender. I used Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ sauce, and threw some green onions on top to use them up. Husband loved it!
This is an excellent recipe. BBQ chicken pizza was always a favorite of mine at one of our local pizza parlors. Now that I know how easy it is to make I don't ever have to order out again. I used a spicy bbq sauce and skipped the pepperoncinis (but had some on hand for my fiance who thought they were excellent). After having this for dinner once, I made it again less than a week later. Big hit with me and my man! :-)
Delicious! I've made this several times, and you can adapt it however you like. I tend to use a lot more onion as we love it, but I stick to the amount of bbq sauce stated in the recipe as we don't find it over-powering. I cut the chicken into small pieces and boil it; it works well - nice and tender. Also, I make it with a pizza crust mix (I forget which brand) - I find the ready-made crusts dry and cardboard-y. Great recipe!
Delicious pizza recipe. Next time I would reduce the barbeque sauce to maybe 3/4 cup, it was a bit too gooey for my taste.
Very good pizza recipe. I used a beer batter crust that i use with all pizza recipes and it was great. A sweet chipolte bbq as the base everyone ate it up!
My daughter and I loved this. I put it on a boboli pizza crust, and used green peppers instead of pepperoncini peppers. I would definitely make this again. YUM!
The pizza turned out very good, and that was even without the cilantro and peppers (my husband objected to both). Will definitely be making this again!
If your near a Trader Joe's, buy the pizza dough. Easy to make and super fresh. We bought garlic pizza dough.
Absolutely AWESOME pizza recipe. I hadn't ever tried a BBQ pizza..and my picky husband wrinkled his nose...but we were BOTH blown away! Delicious flavor combos, everything on the pizza adds something really nice and it all blends perfectly with a flavor and nice heat that dance on your tongue and leave you wishing you'd made two! Very good balance of flavors!
My famiily loves this recipe! We did omit the peppers and added a can of drained pineapple tidbits to make a Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Pizza. The kids really go for the extra sweetness.
this was a very good recipe. I used a honey based sauce as a matter of personal taste. Recipe is a keeper.
Excellent! I thought the onions would over power the pizza but it still tasted great.
I changed this up quite a bit. I sliced green bell peppers and red onions and sauted them in olive oil, along with a can of sliced mushrooms. I tore the chicken breasts up and warmed them along with the veggies. I used 2 Bobili pizza crusts, added about half a bottle of BBQ sauce to each and topped them with the sauted veggies and chicken. I sprinkled cilantro on top (no where NEAR 1/2 a cup) just some, and then topped it with shredded cheese. Baked for ten minutes at 375 and it was very good! I think the key to this is to use the ingredients you like in the quantities that you like. Very versitile and yummy.
Yummy!
This recipe is sooooo good! I had guest over and served the pizza with a salad and wine. It was a hit.
I really liked this recipe. I did fracture the recipe somewhat, though. I added red peppers and mushrooms. I also added lots of cilantro because that is why I love BBQ pizza so much. It was even more delicious heated up the next day.
This was a good and easy recipe! I recommend using less sauces; however and perhaps just a regular BBQ sauce will do. My husband and I like spicy foods a lot, but I think the spicy BBQ sauce overpowered the other ingredients. Great weeknight recipe!
Very good. I used all of the ingredients but I did not follow the quantities (less of almost everything). I just eyeballed how much looked good. I finely chopped both onion and pepperoncinis and just sprinkled them over the pizza for a more even flavor. But even with a much smaller qty. it had some kick. Yummy!
This recipe was tough to rate. There were several opinions from the family on this one. My oldest daughter LOVED it! My husband and youngest daughter didn't like it at all. They both said the BBQ sauce was way too overpowering (we used our very favorite, too). I didn't eat any but must say it smelled and looked wonderful. It was a very easy recipe to make. So, all in all, this was a good recipe but just not fitting for my whole family. Thanks anyway!
This was yummy, but I do not see how it can serve 8 people. I could have eaten 3 slices. I added mushrooms to my pizza which worked out fine. Next time I would put a thinner layer of BBQ sauce on as 1 cup was a little bit too much.
This was very good - husband and all children loved it. I used a store-bought pizza crust, but I think I would do homemade or Pillsbury next time. I sprinkled the cilantro on top for a pretty presentation.
This tastes just like the pizza I get from the local eatery except for the cilantro. Sorry, but my family did not like the cilantro. I made a second batch without it and enjoyed it so much more.
Very good. Be sure to make sure the crust is pre-baked. I made the mistake of not pre-baking it...and it was a bit soggy. Good flavor though.
I'd give this a 4 1/2 if I could but as it is, I'll have to give it a 4. Used half a white onion instead of a red one, left off the peppers, used mozzarella cheese, and added sliced mushrooms--all on a Boboli crust. Very good, but not fantastic. Will probably make again.
I have been making a version of this pizza for many years. My version is just a tad bit different. I grill the chicken, but leave it just a little bit under-done. I spread BBQ sauce on the chicken while grilling. I also use Boboli Bread crust which really compliments the flavors. I also carmelize the onions instead of adding them raw. I omit the peppers (not a fan of them) and use mozzerella cheese along with Colby-Jack. Cilantro is the key to this pizza. The more the better!
my boyfriend said it was too barbequey. But I really liked it.
This was great and so easy! I used a Boboli crust and a bag of shredded four cheese blend to make this super fast. Also, I used way less than 1 cup of BBQ sauce; it would have been WAY too overpowering. Plus, I didn't use the cilantro on my side of the pizza, I hate that stuff! All in all a delish recipe!
This was great!!! All the flavors were great together. The cilantro and peppercinis made the pizza so don't omit them. Yummy, yummy. Thank you for this recipe.
I love BBQ pizza, and I like all the ingredients in this recipe, but this recipe honestly didn’t cut it! It’s definitely not a five star recipe. The taste was off and I seriously would question the amount listed for each of the ingredients.
Great basic recipe- changes I made- added a few tsp hot sauce to the bbq, sauteed the chicken in a few tblsps of the bbq sauce to keep it moist. added pineapples on the pizza to balance the spice. Did not have red onion so I just sliced up yellow REAL thin so they would cook. Also topped it off with a bit of oregano. I did not have pepperocinni so I used some canned jalepenos I had on hand. Delish! Thanks!!
This was a quick and easy meal! I pre-made the chicken in the Ziploc zip and steam bags in the microwave and cut it up. I also caramelized the red onion (recipe on this site). My husband put the dough on the grill and cooked one side first, then flipped and we added all the toppings. He turned the grill on low to let the toppings warm and cheese melt. We felt like we were eating something from a restaurant.
Was Very good... I added a jar of creamy alfredo sauce as the base and also added olives and bacon. Very good! Kids loved it and will make again!
This was good, but make sure that you don't use a tany BBQ sauce! Also I wouldn't cube the chicken, instead slice them. And I didn't use any cilinto.
This pizza was AMAZING!!! I used a mix of Jalepeno Jack and Habenero Jack cheese (from Trader Joes) and the pepperoncini pepper is a MUST! It adds a little kick to the pizza. So good!!
It was a hit and someone who hates cilantro even loved it!
Tried and loved it! Used a little less BBQ sauce because the wife doesn't like a saucy pizza. Also pre-baked the crust for about 8 minutes, brushed the crust with olive oil, and added fresh garlic. It was an instant it. Family can't get enough of this one.
5 stars is not enough!!! This recipe was so good. My family loved it. My picky children asked for more 3 times. I used bobali pizza crust. I kept the rest of the recipe pretty much the same. We really liked the peppers. All the ingredients together really made a special taste. I love making these great recipes!! Since it is a very untraditional pizza, could be served for company and they would be impressed with your gourmet pizza. I also doubled it so there would be more leftovers. Will DEFINITELY make again. Thanks for the great recipe.
I thought the recipe was OK but only if you use like less than half the cilantro, it was sooo overpowering. My husband didn't like it too much. May try again with lots less cilantro.
Delicious and quick! Followed recipe, but used a store bought pizza blend (mozzarella, asiago, Parmesan, and smoked provolone) for the cheese. Also followed other reviewers suggestion of baking the chicken to keep the juiciness and it worked!
This is a great recipe as it stands. I BBQ the chicken breasts first. I already had a pound of frozen/refrigerated pizza dough, so I substituted that, divided it into 3 pizzas and BBQ them - see the pictures. By making three, I was able to not add items that others might not like. I also used sliced banana peppers because that is what I had and they worked fine. I followed the remainder of the ingredients, then I BBQ the pizzas and they came out wonderful. I'm sure you could also BBQ using the pre-made pizza crusts and it would be good, too.
go easy on the BBQ sauce...delicious flavor!
I don't think I've ever eaten a pizza I didn't like...until this one. All I could taste was barbecue, which was not compatible with a pizza crust. My husband, a fellow pizza lover, ate a couple of bites and gave up.
Grilled it on a charcoal grill, great flavor!