BBQ Chicken Pizza

Many of the reviews seemed to take issue with the ingredient amounts so I used my cook's intuition and eye-balled everything. I omitted the pepperocinis (better served on the side like Papa Johns), approx. doubled the chicken, kept the rest of the measurements approx. the same, and made TWO medium pizza crusts with the ingredients instead of just one. The key to keeping the chicken moist and flavorful is mixing a few TBSP of BBQ sauce into the cubed chicken before topping the pizza. Otherwise, the edges tend to dry out while cooking. Also, slice the onions super thin so they will cook more quickly. If you have the time, I would definitely recommend making Jay's signature pizza crust over using a store-bought kind -- it turned out crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. Homemade crust is surprisingly easy to make, tastes fresher, and saves a lot of money. This pizza tastes great (very close to CPK) but I gave 4 stars because of the modifications. This recipe will probably taste great with some pineapples too (similar to Davd & Buster's BBQ hawaiian pizza that seems to have disappeared off the menu).