Angela's Potatoes

This great cheesy potato dish with processed cheese and ranch dressing mix is named after my friend Angela who is the best cook in all of Mississippi! It takes a little time to peel the potatoes, but one taste of this and you will be hooked! Guaranteed to be a family favorite.

Recipe by Daphne

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a 9x13 inch baking dish with aluminum foil.

  • Place potatoes and water in baking dish and cover with aluminum foil. Bake in the preheated oven 1 hour.

  • In a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt together processed cheese food and butter. Stir in dry ranch-style dressing mix and milk.

  • Pour the processed cheese food mixture over potatoes. Return to oven, reseal and continue cooking 30 minutes, until potatoes are tender and processed cheese food mixture is bubbly.

259 calories; protein 8.7g; carbohydrates 17.6g; fat 17.4g; cholesterol 51mg; sodium 703.1mg. Full Nutrition
