Angela's Potatoes

This great cheesy potato dish with processed cheese and ranch dressing mix is named after my friend Angela who is the best cook in all of Mississippi! It takes a little time to peel the potatoes, but one taste of this and you will be hooked! Guaranteed to be a family favorite.
This is different and quite tasty. I used Jerusalem artichokes instead of potatoes, since we always get a big batch out of our garden and my husband loves them. Creamy and cheesy as can be, and a great side dish to just about anything.
These were awesome. I was a little bit scared of the cheese and ranch together, and decided to make them anyway because hubby is a fan of both. Wow...this one is staying in the recipe books. Thanks for posting.
This is AWESOME! We have an over abundance of potatoes at our house and after eating this tonight, my husband literally asked if we could have it again tomorrow night and if we could use the other 10 pounds of potatoes! :) He was over exaggerating, of course, but they are so very good! The only thing I would say to do that I didn't do is spray the foil with PAM or something like that before you put the potatoes down. This recipe is definitely a keeper! Thanks!!
LULUMARIE
Rating: 1 stars
04/12/2002
I'm going back to eating REAL FOOD. No subtlety of flavor, no nutrition.
Made several changes to this recipe. Cooked the potatoes in the microwave in a covered casserole dish about 6 minutes with 3T. water. Then placed cheese and 3/4 c. milk in another microwave bowl and heated until cheese was melted; added ranch dressing mix and poured over potatoes and microwaved for another 3 minutes with lid on. Let set about 5 minutes to complete the cooking process. Note that I left butter out completely which reduced the fat content and also reduced the salty taste. Husband LOVED them! Will definitely make again.
This was REALLY good. I made 3 changes, though. I only had 1/2 lb. of Velveeta so I used a combo of 1/2 fiesta blend shredded cheese and 1/2 Velveeta. I added garlic powder, onion powder, and pepper to the cheese mixture. I also didn't have the Ranch mix so I used real ranch dressing in place of the mix and the milk. These additions turned out perfectly and added so much flavor to the potatoes. My sister couldn't believe I made them from scratch.
Turned out pretty good. I think maybe next time I'll use a smaller pan to cook these in. Had to get a little used to the ranch, as I don't usually eat potatoes that way, but I"m very glad I tried this. Fiance said I could make this again and again! Will go with reduced salt ranch next, time, though. The dish was just a tad too salty for us.
A big hit with my family. I made them for a birthday dinner and everyone loved them! My husband told me not to make them often - he says they should be for special occassions only cause he never want to get tired of them!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2002
Not only did the kids love it, but my husband did, too! I cut the recipe in half and had a little left over which I put in the fridge only to find the container in the kitchen sink the next morning. Someone had raided the fridge sometime in the night and chose this as their "snack".
I was a little skeptical at first but these were excellent - the entire family loved them. I couldn't find processed cheese food except in a spray can so I used cheddar cheese soup and sprinkled some of the new cheddar onions on top - thanks for a new crowd pleaser!
I thought the recipe was much too salty, but it was my own fault. I halved the recipe so used a small packet of the Dressing. Now, I find that the ingredients are not comparable to the correct larger packet which has buttermilk and whole milk solids. The packet that I used was mostly salt, and contained no milk solids whatsoever, and tasted accordingly. I will have to try it the right way.
Oh my gosh! These were fantastic!!!! My first thought was velveeta and ranch dressing, yuck...but after reading the reviews I felt adventurous and tried these. Delicious. Definitely a keeper. Do spray non stick spray on the foil before adding the potatoes though because they did stick to the bottom. Well worth the effort. Thanks so very much for sharing this awesome recipe! The second time I did these I microwaved the sliced potatoes in the water for 6 min first, poured the sauce over, then baked in the oven for thirty minutes til the cheese was bubbly.
This was not good. Entirely too salty. If I make this recipe again, I will double the amount of potatoes, use low sodium cheese and low sodium ranch mix. On a good note, it was very easy to make, even though you have to peel and slice the potatoes. I used my mandoline.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/02/2003
This is the best potato recipe I've tried. So yummy & rich. What could be better than butter, velveeta & Ranch flavor? Definately line the pan with aluminum foil and spray with cooking oil. I found that clean up was a snap. These babies are even good cold!
I halved this recipe but it still turned out pretty well. I think there's a little room for improvement though: if you layered the potatoes with the cheese/ranch mixture, you'd end up with a better result. I'd probably make them again though which, in my opinion, is always the sign of a great recipe!
I just tried this recipe...well a version of it... I didnt have the dry ranch so I used dry onion soup mix and oh man was it awesome... I think the ranch potatoes will be awesome too... will try that one next.... thanks for the recipe!!
This is a huge hit at our house and with extended family and friends! I decrease the dressing mix, to decrease the sodium as there is ALOT in this recipe. I also 1/2 bake the potatoes by boiling them for 20 minutes, then putting them in a crock, refrigerate and cook the next day about 6 hours before needed.
I didn't have time to bake for an hour, so I simply boiled the potatoes for 10 minutes, then put them in the baking dish with the cheese. I used American cheese, since that is what I had on hand. They were a big hit!
