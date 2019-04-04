Pork Chops in Red Sauce
These chops are so tender you cut them with your fork. Whenever I serve them I get ask for the recipe.
Great tender pork chops. I never use canned soup anymore, as I have found that tomato sauce with no added salt is a much healthier alternative in recipes, and just as tasty. With some added spices this was a very tasty dish.Read More
First of all, cook time including prep time says 11 minutes. That allowed this recipe to get into the 30 minute or less category. Then the last step of instructions says to bake for one hour? Well now you've misrepresented to get into a different category. Second of all, how is this 166 calories per serving when just the pork chop (with zero fat) would be 174 calories? And that's before adding the soup and onion! Another lie caught "red sauce" handed. This recipe takes 1 hour and 15 minutes and the calories per serving is about 252 (if you use pork chops with zero fat.) It doesn't matter if it is a good recipe if you must lie to get people to see it.Read More
I really enjoyed this recipe. I added a little garlic salt, some worcestershire sauce, and basil. They were extremely tender. Very Good.
This was an excellent pork chop recipe. I read some of the other reviews which claimed it was "bland" - so I sprinked the chops with salt/pepper/garlic powder/and cajun spice before browning. I also added about a tablespoon of dijon mustard to the soup mixture, together with some worchestshire sauce. Fall off the fork tender, a bit of a spicy nip, and an all-around hit.
This is a very simple and VERY tasty method for making pork chops. However the sauce is far too runny if you add the water as stated in the recipe. Even without the water I usually have to pour the sauce into a saucepan after the chops are done and add in some corn starch to thicken it into a gravy. We love this super easy recipe though - the chops are nice and juicy, the onions are delish, and the gravy somehow doesn't taste like tomato soup anymore.
An easy recipe my whole family enjoyed. It's a keeper!
This was a good recipe. I did add Old Bay, garlic powder, and a little bit of seasoning salt to the nmeat while browning. And I cooked the onions a bit while browing the meat. My picky kids ate it up!
Will definitely make again! I used boneless pork chops. I sauteed the onions with fresh mushrooms before adding them to the meat. For the sauce, I added dijon mustard and dried basil. Next time I will double the sauce - it was delicious! I will also use another onion and maybe more mushrooms. The chops were ready a little after one hour in the oven. The smell while they were cooking was heavenly. I could NOT wait to take them out and eat!
This wasn't bad, but nothing to write home about either. I agree something was missing...maybe the mushroom suggestion would have paid off?
Delicious! Fast and easy! SO yummy
What a wonderful, tasty, unusual supper this made !! I was going to BBQ the porkchops but the weather was so ugly I turned to allrecipes.com for an alternative and, once again, I was not disappointed. My wife is starting to think I know something about cooking but the truth is that allrecipes is my inspiration. Thank you.
We thought these were tender and tasty. Because our chops were boneless but quite thick, we cooked at 375 for almost an hour then turned to 175 for an hour or so longer. Served with mashed potatoes and the gravy was great. Thanks for sharing!
5 stars for amazing, delicious flavor, 4 stars for a super easy, quick dish to put together, 3 stars in the tenderness department (but maybe that's because I used 1 inch thick tenderloins?). I will definitely make this again! Thoroughly enjoyed this dish.
My family and I loved this recipes. Very flavorful. And the pork was extrememly tender. YOu could use your fork to cut through it. And, it's very easy to make.
We make this at least twice a month at our house - it's so simple to prepare and tastes wonderful! I can't find beef bouillon cubes around here so I use 2 of the liquid packets instead and add 1/4 c. of water to the sauce (any more water seems too much). I also add a little garlic salt to the sauce before I pour it over the chops. It's great with mashed potatoes ^_^
Great recipe! Will definitely make again...needed to make flavoring adjustments, however. I used a can of tomato sauce, as I didn't have any soup in the pantry. As I browned the pork, I added worchestershire, minced garlic, and seasoning salt. I also browned some fresh mushrooms as an extra flavor. I put pork over saffron rice with green beans. Great together!
This was very good! Didn't knock my socks off, which is why it fell short of a 5, but with just minimal tweaking, I think it could be! Thank you for the recipe!
it's delicious!
Added a little brown sugar and Worchestershire sauce. Was a little soupy so added some cornstarch. Served over flavored wild rice. Nice flavorful dish.
This dish is great. My own tweaks to the recipe are to double the condensed Tomato soup and add a liberal amount of Old Bay seasoning (to taste)
This is a good, quick and easy recipe. I don't know why it tastes so good as the ingredients are quite simple, but it does! Serve with some orzo or brown rice.
Very easy to put together and VERY tasty!
I made just the sauce part last night to put over mash potatoes. I added about a tbsp of Pickapepper sauce and used dry onions instead of real because I didn't have an onion. It was pretty tasty and easy. I like it because it's kind of like a dinner version of french fries and ketchup! I will eventually try the full recipe...can't wait!
Great recipe! I used creole seasoning while browning in pan....loved it!
One of my favorites! Taking prior advice, I added some garlic powder, celery salt, and pepper to the pork. To the sauce I added basil and worcestershire sauce. I served it over rice which I cooked with some tomato soup, worcestershire, and beef base. WOW! The pork was so tender, I barely had to touch it with my fork to cut it! I will definitely be making this again!
I had it last night and it was very good. My husband loved it too and he usually doesn't like baked pork chops.
This recipe was too bland, and my family didn't like the blend of tomatoes and pork.
I only had one porkchop let from the pack and didn't know how to fix it. I chose this recipe to try for lunch. It was GREAT! The only thing I changed was I used Seasoned Salt instead of regular salt. I alsp didn't have anything to cover the dish with so I put it in the oven for only 45 minutes. I will be cooking this again for dinner one day!
My fiancee and I both give this 4 stars. It's a great recipe, and the red sauce goes great over rice.
I made this recipe last night, I added a little brown sugar and Worcestershire sauce to the tomato soup and baked it as suggested and wow how delicious. I said to my husband "you ate those down to the bone" he replied"actually I think the meat fell off the bone". I will definitely use this recipe again and the ingredients most people already have in the house. Thanks so much for sharing this wonderful recipe
I read many of the reviews so decided to add some carrots to sweeten the sauce a bit and I sauteed them with the onion to add sweetness. I added a small can of tomato sauce to be sure I had enough sauce (I only had one can of soup) and to add more depth of flavor. I didn't have a beef boullion cube, so the rest of the ingredients would hopefully do! Here's how I prepared my recipe and my husband and I were VERY happy with the results! Yum! Porkchops with Red Sauce Recipe made 3/2/15. Substitutions/additions: Used small can of tomato sauce, Campbell's tomato soup, 2 teaspoons brown sugar, 1/2 cup water, seasoned salt, black pepper, garlic powder, Worchestershire sauce, 1 large sliced onion, 2 sliced carrots. Seasoned pork chops with a few shakes of seasoning salt, garlic powder, a little Worcestershire sauce and black pepper. Browned on both sides with a little olive oil. Sautéed onions in small amount of olive oil until slightly softened, then added sliced carrots and cooked with a lid on over low heat, just to soften the carrots a little. Simmered for awhile. Kept an eye on it, because there was very little juice. In a separate bowl I mixed tomato sauce, tomato soup, almost 1/2 cup water with the brown sugar and added a tiny bit of Worcestershire sauce. Also added a little bit more black pepper and season salt. Into a 13 x 9 x 2 glass baking dish, I smeared a little of the tomato sauce mixture on the bottom, put the pork chops on top of that, then the onions and c
A very simple and tasty recipe. The pork chops were so tender.
needs some tweaking to make it more flavorful, but served with brown rice was pretty good.
I posted a comment a while back stating that I was going to try this in the crock pot. I did and it worked fine. I did double the sauce and used boneless chops. Also added the extra spices. Let it cook on low for about 8 hours and then served it over rice. Not as quick, but you can skip the pan frying this way and if you've worked all day... it's nice to come home and have dinner just about done.
Used this recipe for our Wednesday evening meal. Fed 35 people.The folks raved about how tender and tasty the chops were. I loved them as well! Definitely will use this recipe again.
It was good but not great. I'm s/p gastric bypass so I subbed the tomato soup for a can of sauce. Added italian seasoning and garlic powder. I may make this again and do two cans of tomato paste with the bouillon to make it more like a gravy. They were tender and very easy to chew to death...another important aspect for post WLS.
This had a very familiar flavor. I think my mother used to make something very much like this back the the early 80s. Not exactly fancy, but it's good, simple comfort food.
I’m not a big fan of pork but this was really good. My husband really liked it also. He said it was a keeper.
WOW! I made this recipe last night and it came out very tender and tasted EXCELLENT! My husband and 2 children loved it! Thank you for the recipe I will be using it again:)
Easy to make delicious tender. I added butter to the recipe ??. Next time I will add mushrooms. Excellent easy meal will make again
I used chicken broth instead of beef bouillon. I served it over rice it was awesome!
This was really quick and yummy! I did season the meat with extra seasoning salt and garlic powder since others complained of it being "bland". I baked it in the same pan that I browned the chops in and that was great!!! I would add extra onions next time since it's a family favorite! Oh, by the way, my 7 year old ALWAYS go for the ketchup when we have our "regular" pork chops....no ketchup with this recipe!!!!
this was ok, but probly wont make it again, somethign was missing, I couldnt put a finger on it
My favorite pork chops. So tender and juicy. My husband lives the tomato gravy, too, which I serve over rice. I added salt and pepper. Used tomato sauce instead of soup. A keeper!
Simple, quick and absolutely delicious! This is a huge hit in our family!!
I fixed this tonight and the grownups loved it. They raved. I may have to tweak it down a bit for future for the kids, but still a keeper. It is the first time I have succeeded with pork. Thank you!!!
This was so easy!! My kids don't like onions so I added minced onion instead. I also added Lawry's Seasoned Salt. The whole family liked it!! It's nice to find something easy to give pork chops some flavor!
THis is definitely a keeper. My kids didn't like it much, but my husband and I loved it. Edits: the recipe is growing on my kids. I've changed it only to add sundried tomatoes. YUM!
Turned out very bland and the sauce was extremely runny.
I made this and everyone loved it. I didn't alter a thing. My Mom used to make something similar when I was a little girl so it brought back wonderful memories.
Not bad, not bad if I say so myself. For as easy as a dish it was, it was quite tastey. I think next time I will add fresh slice mushrooms to it, that would definately be a plus and maybe even a tablespoon or two of red wine. Husband enjoyed it and I will make this again....it is sooooo easy. (I wouldn't serve this to company, but it is definately a tastey meal for the family)
I LOVED this recipe and am definitely putting it in my rotation. Very easy to make, relatively inexpensive (but I do suggest quality pork chops), and pretty healthy. I did use garlic salt on the chops to add a little something. I served with a caesar salad and oven baked pototoes.
Not a hit with my family...all agreed the onions were too much and pushed them aside. The 'red sauce' just tasted like tomato soup - no surprise there. Tender, yes...flavorful, hardly.
This was very similar to a recipe my mom used to make. Hers had green pepper in it, so I added the peppers. It was delicious.
This recipe turned out so tender and delicious. I loved it I'm going to make it again and again. I think it deserves a much better rating.
Made this tonight and everyone said it was a very good recipe and a keeper. I agree, however, I thought it was missing a little pizazz. Next time I'm trying the same recipe and adding green pepper for zing. Overall a quick, easy and tasty dinner.
I did read the other reviews and decided to add a few things. I did sprinkle salt, pepper, garlic powder and celery powder on the chops before cooking. Then to the red sauce I added Worcestershire sauce and basil. The husband loved it. I thought is only good, hence the 4 star.
Pork Chop was great, didn't enjoy the sauce.
Have made this numerous times, and my husband and I both LOVE these chops! Made them 2 weeks in a row! I also added some garlic salt, which gave them a little more zing. Great family recipe, and only takes 5 mins to throw together. An ol' favorite in our house now!
Pretty basic recipe. The pork was very tender and my fiance loved it! However, I added quite a few more ingredients to spice it up. I will use it again.
The pork chops were really tender. It made too much sauce though, so I may add six pork chops next time. I will try it again though.
I made this last night, it was very good. I didn't have tom. soup so I used some tom. that I froze. The chops were very tender and had great flavor. Will use this again.
I was searching for a recipe close to what my Mother made when I was a kid and this is the closest I have ever found. She always put peas in it. The flavor was great and the chops were very tender BUT DO NOT SALT them before cooking. The sodium in the boulion is enough. They were to salty.
This has been one of my favorite dishes since childhood!
Added Rotel tomatoes and green chilies plus one cup cooked rice with 15 minutes left. Outstanding
We thought this recipe was just "okay". It seemed rather bland. I doubt I make this one again.
this was an easy favorite for my family.I added some other italian seasonings to the tomato soup mixture to give it more of a kick and it turned out great.Especially good over some rice!
Such a quick and easy recipe. I'll definitely make this again!
Very easy, family really liked it, so it goes on the "keeper" list! Thanks!
Not bad I did add 2 cloves of garlic diced, mushrooms, and a tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce.
Reminded me of a recipe my mom made when I was a kid! The whole family loved it, including my daughter who is a self-proclaimed pork chop hater. Thanks for the great recipe!
This was pretty good easy to make for sure and my Hubby and kids liked it! The only changes i made were adding some minced garlic to the sauce and seasoning the pork chops with pepper and paprika!
