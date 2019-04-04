Pork Chops in Red Sauce

4.1
91 Ratings
  • 5 40
  • 4 33
  • 3 11
  • 2 6
  • 1 1

These chops are so tender you cut them with your fork. Whenever I serve them I get ask for the recipe.

Recipe by FLIGGY

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
2 to 4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Heat a large lightly oiled skillet over medium-high heat. Brown pork chops on both sides.

  • Place pork chops in a casserole dish and cover with sliced onions. Dissolve bouillon cube in hot water and mix with tomato soup. Pour soup mixture over pork chops.

  • Cover casserole and bake in preheated oven for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 15.4g; carbohydrates 12.9g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 35.5mg; sodium 862mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022