Easiest BBQ Pork Chops

This wonderful little recipe can cook itself in your slow cooker while you're at work. The chops cook up so tender! For all those non-mushroom eaters out there, puree the soup in your blender before adding it to the other ingredients.

By Adam

prep:
10 mins
cook:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Combine soup, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, and onions in slow cooker. Add pork chops.

  • Cover, and cook on Low for 6 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
246 calories; protein 26.6g; carbohydrates 15.3g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 65mg; sodium 873.8mg. Full Nutrition
