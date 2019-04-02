Easiest BBQ Pork Chops

This wonderful little recipe can cook itself in your slow cooker while you're at work. The chops cook up so tender! For all those non-mushroom eaters out there, puree the soup in your blender before adding it to the other ingredients.
After reading the reviews, here is what I did: 1.) Browned the chops with onion powder, garlic salt and pepper. 2.) Instead of 1 cup ketchup, I used 1/2c ketchup & 1/2c Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce(my personal favorite for all my pork recipes). 3.) Added 1Tbs Liquid Smoke. I also decreased the cooking time to 5 hours on low. The smell after a little while was great and the chops came out perfect.
My husband and I are divided on the rating, thus a 3 star. I loved it. So flavorful, easy, etc. I added a can of drained corn WHICH IS MY HUSBAND'S FAVORITE VEGETABLE and he still rated it "barely a 1". He loves all of the ingredients but together, they do nothing for him. I am happy to have the leftovers!! Ha. Ha.
I can't remember the last time I rated - BUT I HAD TO GIVE THIS 5 STARS. Here are the hints I used to have great pork chops even my PICKY 4 year old loved!! I browned the chops in onion powder, garlic salt and pepper. I don't like mushrooms so I only have cream of chicken soup - it worked GREAT! I used 1/2 cup bbq (Sweet Baby Ray - I think) and 1/2 cup ketchup. I also only had the crock pot on 4 hours and just let them sit the last hour in the pot turned off. WE LOVED THESE PORK CHOPS.
I already make a similar meal to this. Normally I use a can of Cream of Chicken soup, ketchup and the Wocestershire to make the sauce. This is a great way to go if you don't like mushrooms, which I usually don't. Since I already know how it tastes without the BBQ sauce I decided to try it the way previous reviewers suggested with half ketchup half BBQ sauce. This was a really tasty twist on a great recipe. I even used the cream of mushroom soup this time and you can't even tell there are mushrooms. I also cubed potatoes and cut up some carrots from the garden. I placed those on the bottom and seasoned with garlic salt and Italian seasoning. I sliced an onion and placed it on top of that. Next time I will do 2 onions. I placed the porkchops on top and poured my sauce over all. I had used slightly more ketchup and BBQ sauce than the recipe called for. No need to double up the sauce on this, even with the veggies on the bottom because the slow cooker will make the rest. I had plenty of yummy sauce for the meal and extra to pour over the chops once they were cut up. Thanks for sharing this recipe! Also: I always make it with the Party Potatoes recipe from this site when I make mashed instead of cubed in the cooker.
My husband really wanted bbq porkchops so I too did the 50/50 ketchup/bbq sauce. He said they were the best I ever made, usually I dry them out, not this time. Made sure they were fully covered with liquid. It's a do-over.
My husband just loved these and I have to say the title of this recipe is sooo fitting because this is definitely one of the "Easiest BBQ Pork Chop" recipes I've done on this site. Not, to mention you just throw it all in a crock pot and let it go. I seasoned the chops with onion powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper. After reading a couple of the reviews I used 1/2 c ketchup & 1/2 c BBQ sauce plus 1 Tbsp. each of worchestershire and liquid smoke along with the soup. I cut the onion into rings and layered them with the chops. These cooked perfectly on low in 6 hours. I served these with "Creamy Mashed Potatoes" from this site.
This was a great tasting, quick & easy recipe. I added potatoes, carrots, sausage and the pork chops to the crockpot. Since I was adding so much more food I doubled the liquid. I made it with part BBQ sauce & part ketchup along with the cream of mushroom soup. The meat turned out very tender. Just as a side note, the pork chops do not need to be browned before placing in the crockpot. I really wasn't sure if they needed to be or not, but since the recipe didn't call for it I didn't brown them & they came out great. Thanks for sharing!
This is a great recipe. My husband doesnt care for BBQ pork chops, but he gobbled these up and has already requested it again. I did as other reviewers and did 1/2 ketchup and 1/2 BBQ sauce. I used 4 thick boneless pork chops and only cooked for about 3 1/2 to 4 hours on low. They were very tender too, which doesnt seem to happen very often when I cook pork chops. One of our familys favorite!
I was skeptical of this recipe but decided to give it a try. I'm glad I did! It's easy and very tasty. I used 1 1/2" thick boneless pork chops and I didn't even need a knife to cut them, they were so tender. Kids loved it too. Went great over rice.
I substituted barbeque sauce for the ketchup and combined all of the ingredients in a blender. My husband, who insists that he hates onions and mushrooms, didn't know they were in the sauce - he went back for seconds. Great recipe. Thanks for sharing.
Super easy adn tasty...I used boneless pork loin chops and used 1/2c ketchup and 1/2c BBQ sauce and threw in a tsp of spicy garlic chile sauce (asian kind) and some minced garlic and it gave it just a tiny bit of zip..sauce was yummy over potatoes...
WOW! Oh YEAH!!! I did the 1/2 Ketchup - 1/2 BBQ sauce, as per many recommendations. I did not fry the chops before putting them in the crock pot, I look for recipes that I don't have to do this! I added a garlic seasoning mix to the mixture for a little added spice.... this was VERY VERY good, surprisingly good!! and SUPER easy. I served it over Basmati rice. My husband loved it too!!! I will make it again and again and again!
This was pretty good and definitely very easy. I did make some modifications based on what I had available and personal taste. I used cream of chicken soup since that's all I had. Also did 1/2 cup of ketchup and 1/2 cup of BBQ sauce. Also threw in some cayenne and a splash of white wine vinegar to give it an extra kick. I liked the fact that the soup seemed to temper the BBQ sauce so it wasn't overpowering. Also, I used boneless pork chops and cooked on low for 4 hrs. Chops were very tender! I will definitely keep this around. I'm only giving it 4 stars because without the mods that I made I think it would be too bland and ketchup-y sweet. Also, although the sauce was good, I would have liked it to be a bit thicker. All in all a very easy and good recipe.
This is a good basic recipe for pork chops. I made these tonight and they turned out great! I made a couple changes based on reviews and what i had on hand...i left out the Worcestershire sauce and reduced the ketchup to 1/3 cup and added 3/4 cup bbq sauce. Thanks for this recipe, I will definitely make these again!
Absolutely awesome! My family loved them. I used ketchup, bbq sauce, worcestershire sauce and mixed it with the porkchops I had marinated in honey mustard and OJ...cooked on high with my slow cooker the 1st 1hr and a half and then cooked on low 3 hrs and they were fall off the bone delicious! Will definitely make these again and again!
OMG...this was so good. Ok here is what Mindy did. In the crock pot I added about 4 cups of small carrots then about 3 cups of diced white potatoes, then I put 3 thick center pork loin chops on top. Sliced a sweet onion and put on top of the chops. Mixed 1/2 cup ketchup and 1/2 cup of your favorite bbQ sauce plus a dash of worcestershire sauce and a can of cream of chicken! Spread on top of the whole mess and cook on high for 6 hours. My mouth is still singing my praises, HA! Good stuff, Mahalo for sharing!
Good recipe !!! I used what I had on hand, Cream of celery soup, 1/2 cup ketchup and 1/2 cup BBQ sauce. I used six, one inch pork chops, cooked on low for 4 hours but next time I will check at 3 or 3 and a half. Good receipe
I tried using the half ketchup half bbq sauce alternative, which I found to be a little on the sweet side for my liking. However my especially picky 6 year old son LOVED it. In his words it was scrumptious - this has never been said before unless a dish contained cheese, crackers and ham!!
"Pork chops that melt in your mouth" was a comment from a guest when I served these. My husband loves them, too. I did substitute about 1/4 c of the ketchup with bbq sauce the second time, but all ketchup was fine, too. Easy, delicious meat to serve for family or company.
Overall this was good. I only gave 3 stars because I had to tinker with the sauce a bit. Here's what I did: 1/2 cup ketchup, 1/2 cup bullseye hickory bbq sauce along with all the regular ingrediants. After tasting the sauce during cooking I still thought it needed something more so I added 2 tbsp brown sugar and 1/4 package dry onion soup mix. I think next time I will add 2 tbsp chilli powder. Good luck!!!
I decided to try this recipe because I did not have all the ingredients for the one I usually use to prepare pork chops in the crock pot. This is a very easy recipe but I agree with some of the other reviewers that it does not really have a BBQ flavor. The meat was very tender. My husband said he liked the recipe but I thought the tomato flavor of the sauce was a bit strange. The ingredients are staples that I always have on hand so I might make it again.
Very nice recipe. Easily adaptable to be sugar free by sustituting tomato paste and artificial sweetener for the Ketchup. Also, I did not have any cream of mushroom on hand, so I had to use golden mushroom, and it turned out great. Contrary to what others have said, I do think that it has a BBQ flavor to it. Possibly because I used the golden mushroom. I did have to thicken it with flour. This is what we call a "do-over" in our family. Thanks!
I would rate this less if I could. Using other reviewers advice I used half ketchup and half bbq (sweet baby rays). After about 4.5 hours in the slow cooker I went to check on it. It tasted horrible, I can't understand how anyone would think this is good. Needless to say, I rinsed off the chops, put them in a baking dish with Italian dressing and finished baking in the oven for about 20 minutes.
This recipe is AWSOME! It was so easy and couldn't BE more delicious. Our family isn't even a big pork chop eating family and EVERYONE loved it! The meat came out so tender it was unbelievable.
My husband and I loved this recipe! I have to be honest, I was a little wierded out by the combination of ketchup & cream of mushroom soup, but it turned out great! Next time, I think that I will make mashed potatoes, to use with the leftover "gravy." It was just wonderful, and so easy!
This was pretty good. Very quick and easy, and meat was tender--but it turned out rather greasy. I would suggest a very good cut of pork and be sure to trim all the fat. I thickened the sauce with flour and water and made a gravy. It was good. OVERALL WORTH TRYING AGAIN!
Although my husband okay'd the recipe, neither I nor our dinner guest liked it. I didn't even find the smell appetizing. This recipe will be removed from my cookbook. With so many others out there to try... pass on this one.
This seemed too simple to be good. But it was great. I didn't change anything about the recipe and it was wonderful to smell cooking. Also, the meat was so tender, my fiancee said it was still tender when he reheated the next night!! We will definitely use this recipe again!! Thank you... UPDATE: The meat is still super tender and the kids seem to enjoy well enough. My fiance has decided that he cannot eat it as it reminds him too much of MREs and therefore completely unappetizing.
I did not care for the sauce on this at all. As others suggested, I substitued half BBQ (Sweet Baby Rays) for 1/2 of the ketchup. The combination of ketchup/BBQ sauce and cream of mushroom soup created a sauce that had the consistency and taste of the sauce found in canned spaghetti. I use my crock pot all the time, and usually I simply brown the chops, put them in the pot and top with BBQ sauce and, sometimes, sliced onions. But creamed BBQ sauce is a whole other thing. I'll stick with my old tried and trusted recipe from now on.
This was really good and the pork chope came out really tender! Next time I will try and use BBQ sauce and see how they turn out!
We enjoyed these pork chops and I will definitley make them again. So easy. I used the thicker chops (around 1/2 - 3/4 inch). I may cook them an hour longer next time because for some reason, some chops were more tender than others. The gravy is good, but I will add some additional seasonings next time.
My husband really liked this although I copied the recipe from reviewer Kathy Kimball: I did everything except I added smashed garlic to it. I browned the chops in onion powder, garlic salt and pepper. I don't like mushrooms so I only have cream of chicken soup - it worked GREAT! I used 1/2 cup bbq (Sweet Baby Ray - I think) and 1/2 cup ketchup. I also only had the crock pot on 4 hours and just let them sit the last hour in the pot turned off. WE LOVED THESE PORK CHOPS.
I wish I would have read the reviews ahead of time. Although not a bad sauce, it is definitely heavy on the ketchup taste and doesn't taste like bbq sauce at all. The chops were very tender and overall, had a nice flavor, just not quite what I was expecting.
This was very mediocre. I will not make it again. I also added 1/2 bbq sauce and 1/2 ketchup.
I mainly tried this recipe because I want to start utilizing my slow-cooker more often. Neither my husband or myself are big pork chop eaters, but I thought I this sounded pretty good. I did NOT put any ketchup in it, it didn't sound good to me, but went ahead and followed the rest of it as instructed. It was too greasy for my taste. It was very tender, but I really doubt I'll use this again. Sorry Janice. Maybe if I do it next time I will try the ketchup.
thanks very much for sharing this easy dinner. We were invited to a texas bbq the day I prepared this, so I just took it along and cooked some rice when we got there and the 8 chops were eaten up and rec'd good reviews from everyone. My 2 picky kids & hard-to-please wife enjoyed also.
This was okay. Putting it together, my husband thought it would be much more flavorful than it was. I even used the half BBQ sauce, half ketchup but it just wasn't all it was cracked up to be. Oh well, you win some, you lose some.
I liked this recipe a lot! I'm not sure why so many others didn't like the sauce, or thought it was too ketchup-ey. I loved it! The only thing I would change is to cook it 5 hours instead of 6. This was so easy, and I will definitely be making it again. Thanks for the recipe!
This is a wonderful recipe! We ate it over white rice. The pork chops are so tender. My 16 month old loves it. We just made 4 pork chops and it turned out perfect. Yummy!
easy to make, good flavor....I cooked mine on low setting for 8 hours instead of 6......pork fell right off the bones.....I will make this recipe again.
My family loves this recipe, and I have made this for a few years now. I always use boneless porkchops and they are so tender, it's hard to get them out of the crockpot!
Great Taste! Super easy...A must-have again soon.
Overall, not too bad...although I might try boneless chops next time (meat was so tender, that kids kept getting bones in their mouths. Might try playing with the sauce a little as the kids weren't crazy about it.
My son and I enjoyed these chops, but my husband did not care for the sauce. He did however, like the way the meat turned out....very tender! I would make again with some modifications for my husband's taste buds!
