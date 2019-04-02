Easiest BBQ Pork Chops

I already make a similar meal to this. Normally I use a can of Cream of Chicken soup, ketchup and the Wocestershire to make the sauce. This is a great way to go if you don't like mushrooms, which I usually don't. Since I already know how it tastes without the BBQ sauce I decided to try it the way previous reviewers suggested with half ketchup half BBQ sauce. This was a really tasty twist on a great recipe. I even used the cream of mushroom soup this time and you can't even tell there are mushrooms. I also cubed potatoes and cut up some carrots from the garden. I placed those on the bottom and seasoned with garlic salt and Italian seasoning. I sliced an onion and placed it on top of that. Next time I will do 2 onions. I placed the porkchops on top and poured my sauce over all. I had used slightly more ketchup and BBQ sauce than the recipe called for. No need to double up the sauce on this, even with the veggies on the bottom because the slow cooker will make the rest. I had plenty of yummy sauce for the meal and extra to pour over the chops once they were cut up. Thanks for sharing this recipe! Also: I always make it with the Party Potatoes recipe from this site when I make mashed instead of cubed in the cooker.