Carrie's Artichoke and Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta

A versatile, sun-dried tomato and artichoke pasta dish with a wine-based sauce. Prawns and chicken are excellent additions to this recipe.

Recipe by CARRIE33

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring it to a rolling boil. Keep at a boil until needed.

  • Meanwhile, melt butter over medium heat in a large saucepan. Add mushrooms, onion, and garlic; cook and stir until tender, about 5 minutes.

  • Stir in artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes in oil, and olives, then pour in wine and lemon juice; bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until liquid is reduced by a third, about 4 minutes.

  • Just before sauce is ready, cook fettucine in the boiling water until tender yet firm to the bite, about 2 minutes. Drain.

  • Toss fettuccine with sauce. Top with Parmesan cheese and tomato; season with pepper.

Tips

You can also used dried pasta, but allow enough time for it to cook. I recommend a Sauvignon Blanc or Chardonnay for the white wine.

If you're adding prawns or cubed chicken pieces, sauté them with 2 tablespoons of butter in a separate pan until cooked and then set aside. Add them after sauce has reduced, at the end of Step 3.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
612 calories; protein 21.3g; carbohydrates 61.1g; fat 29.5g; cholesterol 94.3mg; sodium 887.7mg. Full Nutrition
