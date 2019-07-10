Carrie's Artichoke and Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta

This was very good. I am not a fan of mushrooms or olives so I left those out. I used sun dried tomatoes from a bag, rather than oil packed.. so much cheaper. All you have to do is pour boiling water over them.. let sit for 10 minutes and you have perfectly pliable tomatoes. This was a nice change from the standard red sauce. The second day I had this, I added some grilled chicken breast.. even better.
This was good with very strong flavors. Will make again and next time add some shrimp. I did find directions a little unclear. I didn't know whether or not to add the marinade from the artichokes and the oil from the tomatoes. I added about half of the marinade from artichokes and thought it was a little overpowering to the dish.
I ran across this recipe 2 weeks ago and have already made it 3 times. I REALLY love this recipe. The only thing that I changed after I made it the first time was using shells instead of Fettuccinne. Both are great. I just prefer the shells. Everyone should try this!
Mmm. I highly recommend this, especially as a college student with limited time to anyone else who likes to cook but has a busy schedule. I made a half batch and I thought the ratio of pasta to everything else was perfect. I had to make some changes due simply to limitations in what I had-no lemon juice, and only regular sundried tomatoes (not the jar). I used the butter, but also added some olive oil. Next time I might add a little more garlic.
The best part about this recipe is the fact that most of it is opening jars and dumping them in! The outcome was a delicious, colorful pasta that was full of flavor. My very picky husband had seconds. I omitted the ripe tomato garnish - it was acidic enough.
This is unbelievably delicious! With the exception of slicing up some fresh mushrooms, this required no effort besides opening a few jars of artichokes and sun-dried tomatoes. It was ready in no time and got rave reviews! My husband was very impressed although my children didn't care for it. Oh well, I will definately make it again anyway! Thanks for the great recipe!!
Made recipe as stated except I used a shell pasta and only half the amount of butter. It was excellent. Next time I will omit the butter and just use the oil from the sun-dried tomatoes to saute the onions, mushrooms and garlic.
I'm a "recipe tweaker," but with the exception of swapping out bow tie pasta for fettuccine AND lightly sauteing the tomatoes along with rest of the dish there at the end, I've made this for two dinner parties and kept the recipe intact. It's marvelous --- flavorful, colorful, crowd-pleasing. And because it comes together fairly quickly, you don't have to spend your life in the kitchen and miss out on the party!
This was a yummy recipe! I did make a couple of changes because of what I had on hand. I used bow-tie pasta and I didn't have any white wine, so I had to use cooking wine. Threw in a few less artichokes than the recipe stated (a few goes a long way with me!), and used kalamatta olives. The saltiness in the olives nicely balances the tang of the dish. Might omit the fresh tomatoes next time and throw in some spinach. Otherwise, great, easy recipe, and it was even tastier the next day!!
i saw some review(s) that thought it too oily. try eliminating some of the butter and put in a few more tbls of wine to cut the oilyness... only because the oil's intense flavor i think is part of the greatness of the dish
2/24 I prepared this today and I put it in my 'active list'. The whole family loved it. The only change I made is I omitted the olives (I love olives but not in recipes) Very good, very easy- a keeper thanks, Carrie.
Great recipe! I will definitely make this dish over and over again. It's fairly easy, but the results look like you slaved all day over the sauce. Plus, I found a really cheap wine at Trader Joe's that works perfectly.
Scrumptious! Just made it for lunch...ate half of it myself!! :o) I'm vegetarian..but can see easily adding shrimp for those wanting more protein etc. I used veg broth instead of wine and did not use the oil from artichokes. Still yummy.
My husband really liked this and said he would like me to make it again. I thought it was ok. I can't imagine adding the oil that the artichokes and tomatos are packed in. I didn't add it, and the pasta was PLENTY oily. I might even try regular dried tomatos that are not packed in oil next time. I also thought it tasted very tart and tangy. I had to add a fair amount of sugar to tone down the tartness a bit. To me the flavor was overwhelming with the artichokes and the tart tomatos. But I will try it again.
AWESOME! I have made this recipe over and over again and served it to friends as well. It's a big hit with everyone. The combined flavors make this dish to drool for and the colors make for a great presentation. I serve mine with chicken that I sautee in a pan with olive oil and a pat of butter, with a pinch of Thyme. I have yet to make it with dry white wine but sweet instead and I think it really brings out the flavors of all the other ingredients. Also, I use angel hair pasta instead which I find much lighter on the stomach than a heavier noodle...not to mention tasty. TRY IT! You won't be sorry. ENJOY!!
My husband and I really enjoyed this recipe. At the very last minute I discovered that my sundried tomatoes had gone bad, so I quickly substituted 3/4 c. diced canned tomatoes, which worked great. I found that the broth and wine created a liquid that did not reduce well, making for a juicier sauce. However, it still tasted great and I would make this dish again.
Very delicious with strong flavor. I didn't have wine so I used chicken stock. There was a considerable amount of fat (the melted butter and oils from the artichokes and tomatoes) which isn't a bad thing but I added about a tablespoon of flour to the veggies and stirred for a minute before adding the stock (or wine) to make a thicker sauce. I'm sure the recipe as already written is great and I will be making this again.
Excellent flavor, but the marinade from the artichokes was a little overpowering. Next time I will only add 1/2 the liquid from the artichokes. I added some sauteed chicken as suggested. A friend of mine also tried this recipe and she recommended using chicken broth instead of the white wine. She said it was delicious. Think I will try that next time. Thanks Carrie....
This definately needed some added spices. Since other reviews stated it had a sour taste, I omitted the lemon juice and that seemed to eliminate the sourness. I added shrimp and some Old Bay seasoning. Some red pepper flakes would have added alittle heat. Perhaps some fresh parsley would have helped too.
This has a strong taste. My husband liked it a bit more than I did as he likes sour-like flavors. I left out the onion, olives & chopped fresh tomato. I used whole wheat fettucini, 2 Tbsp. butter & 2 Tbsp. olive oil instead of just butter, and only 1/2 a tsp. of black pepper; I also added some slivered pre-cooked chicken. Also I served the pasta, sauce, & parmesan separately at the table as some family members prefer less cheese.
Tastes great, easy to make and the kitchen smells wonderful while it is cooking! I think this is an impressive dish with little effort. One that makes you seem like a really great cook! I can't wait to try it again.
This is such a GREAT dish!! I used some of the previous suggestions: used dried sun dried tomatoes (I sliced mine), added some of the liquid from the artichokes. I like to reduce my sauces slowly 20-30 minutes and then I threw in the olives in the last 5 minutes and I pressed some of the liquid out of the fresh tomato before adding it to the dish. I have never used fresh pasta before and I couldn't believe the difference it makes! I will be making this again and again!
Something just didn't click here...I too love all the ingredients but they weren't working together. This TYPE of recipe is my ideal, but this exact combination didn't work for me. I made it for my son and I to eat (he's 6 but has a very sophisticated palate...for my 3-year-old, I just heated marinara to put on the noodles, I knew he'd never eat it). Anyway, my older son said early on he wasn't liking it, but I told him he had agreed to eat it and that was dinner. He ended up eating about 75% before pushing his plate away. That just about sums this dish up. Not sure if I'll eat the leftovers or not.
Yum! I made it almost as written except I didn't have a fresh tomato so I added a fully drained can of dices tomatoes after I took the sauce off the heat (did not cook them). Oh and I used cooking sherry as my wine. I loved it but my husband didn't, he just ate the pasta. I will make it again but add grilled chicken so it will be a side dish for him. Thanks!
This recipe is fabulous! I usually add cooked chicken, an extra 10 oz of artichokes and a little more fresh tomato. FANTASTIC as it is, but amazing if you add/remove things to your liking. On another note....try adding capers for even MORE flavor!
I had to leave out the wine for a friend of mine, but I left all else the same. The only thing I did was add the marinade from the artichockes since I didn't add the wine. It was a fantastic dish and one that I've added to my recipe box. Thank you for submitting.
I made this recipe for a large dinner party and it was a big success. Very tasty, you don't even really need to add chicken or prawns because there is so much flavor.
I served this at a holiday party for our friends that don't eat meat. It was a hit! Everyone thought it tasted great! Make sure that you add the oil from the artichokes and tomatoes, it helps add even more flavor. I also used regular white cooking wine, which did a fine job.
Wonderful! My hubby and I both loved it! I added shrimp but did the recipe just how it says to do it. Using the advice to rinse the sundried tomatoes so they arent too oily. Thanks! I'll be making this one a lot!
Just terrific! If you want to double the recipe, use 16 oz. pasta and 8 tbsp. butter and keep everything else the same. Definitely use the fresh tomato garnish cause it really adds to the color and flavor. A+++! Thank you, Carrie.
May I say... interesting? I think this could be great. I followed the recipe exactly (except for leaving out the mushrooms and substituting egg noodles for fettuccine, as that's what I had), and it definitely has room for improvement. Next time, I will replace fresh tomatoes for the sun-dried, will add mozzarella to the sauce, and will leave out the parmesan. Thanks, but it needs adjusting.
I was pretty excited to find this recipe, thinking I had all the ingredients. I had to make a few changes due to my "blonde moment" but it was style quit tasty!!! I went to pull out my sundried tomatoes, which hapened to be roasted red peppers! However it added quit a nice spice! So to get the concentrated tomatoe flavor, I added a handfull of grape tomatoes. I had a jar of kalamata olives open and decided to use those as another reviewer mentioned, but I think next time I would stick to the black olives. I also realized too late my husband had drank the last of the wine, and was out of chicken stock like others mentioned! I was at a loss... but while digging in my cupboard found a few chicken boulion cubes! Normally I don't like to use them, but in this case it worked out great! after bringing the liquids to a boil, I put a lid on the pot so the grape tomatoes would burst and add some more juice to the mix. I think next time I would add a soft cheese like feta towards the end too, but all in all a great escape from the normall and really quick and easy!
I've tried this recipe twice, once it was bit bitter (I think the wine must have been old) the second time absolutely fantastic and a great hit. I'm writing from Kosovo so the ingredients are basic stuff you find at grocery store.
This was awesome! We made it with bowtie pasta and it really worked well. The only changes we made was using sun-dried tomatoes and artichokes that weren't packed in oil to try and shave some calories. The flavors were very distinct, yet blended very well, and the white wine and lemon juice added that tangy zing that really made it delicious and light.
It wasn't bad; it was edible but I will not make this again. I love all the ingredients in this recipe. I adore sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes, fresh tomatoes, and mushrooms. But together, they don't work. The artichokes impart a sour taste, and I think the sun-dried tomatoes are too intense, so the flavors clash. It's not bad, just kind of sour and bitter and bland at the same time. It reminds me of something you might throw together when you haven't planned dinner and you have all of the ingredients lying around, and it theoretically sounds really delicious, but in the end it doesn't really work. If you have no dinner planned and want something quick and you have the ingredients and no better options, you may wanna try this, but I wouldn't PLAN this as a dinner.
this is simple and delicious! i used a mixture of fresh olives because i'm not too keen on canned olives (too mushy). i also used cooking wine but used half the amount because I ran out but it seemed to be just enough. I would add more sundried tomatoes next time and I added a bit of sea salt to taste.
Oh my this was soooo good. I didn't have the olives so had to omit them but know they would be great. I didn't have the white wine so used white wine vinegar diluted with a little water. I was afraid it might not work but it was fantastic. I'm having this one many times for sure.
Great!! Made a few changes - used olive oil instead of butter, doubled the amount of crushed garlic, and added the whole jar of sun-dried tomatoes. Followed others suggestion and used chicken breast in lieu of mushrooms.
This was definitely not for us. I agree with several past reviewers, very sour and "briney". I felt the marinated artichokes killed the recipe and you could do w/o the sundried tomatoes too. I think this would've been a 5 star recipe with just some diced tomatoes in a chicken broth sauce, artichokes that are not marinated, asparagus and double the garlic. Top it off with lots of cheese and some cilantro and serve with some grilled chicken on the side.
We have tried this recipe with grilled chicken and with shrimp and it is excellent both ways! Another nice addition when doing it with chicken is chopped fresh avocado. We make this often for company and it is always met with rave reviews!
this was a quick and easy recipe to prepare. my husband loved it and asked me to make it again. very easy as a last minute dinner idea providing you have the items on hand. and it's delicious as a leftover!
This is okay. Pretty good. The mix of the flavors are nice. I added shrimp and chicken to the dish and seasoned them first with basil, salt and pepper. A good dish w/ restaurant quality. Note: I think next time I will add less artichokes and add more diced tomatoes and maybe some green onions.
I didn't use mushrooms or olives and used a regular can of artichoke hearts and sun dried tomatoes ( just added boiling water drain, then olive oil to them). Used a ton of garlic too. Didn't have white wine so used vermouth instead. Can't wait to try again- next time will add spinach- thanks!
After making this wonderful dish several times, I can explain why some reviews found it to be overall too oily. Carrie suggested using FRESH pasta, which soaks up so much of the sauce! If you're using dry pasta, half the butter will do...but with fresh, you really do need it all. Case closed.
My son and I loved it. Brought some to work so my coworker could taste it. She loved it. My older son came by the next day to try it and it was gone. I doubled the veggies and garlic. Made with a pound of spaghetti. Will be making this again for sure. Thanks for the recipe.
This pasta was amazing. The flavors are all so complimentary to one and other, and the mixture of wine, butter & garlic make for a nice light sauce and just an amazing taste. This will definitely be a repeat dish.
Loved it! Husband says it's a keeper. Made it with chicken but didn't need it--would taste great with just the artichokes and tomatoes. Used all the liquid from the artichokes and some but not all from the oil-packed tomatoes. Did add about three tablespoons of tomato paste that I happened to have in the fridge and simmered it for almost 15 minutes to get the sauce to thicken a bit. Also used Calamatta olives instead of regular black olives for more flavor. Also sprinkled a little feta cheese on top along with the parmesan. Delicious! Will make often! Thanks for sharing!
Normally, I don’t leave a review if I make a lot of changes, but I feel like this recipe is such a great base and you can adjust based on personal preferences and what you have in your kitchen. Don’t like olives? Don’t add them! Forgot to buy mushrooms? Still a great recipe. The sun-dried tomatoes and artichoke hearts have so much flavor that you can tweak the recipe as needed/desired, though I’m sure it is fantastic as-is. I subbed green olives for the black, omitted the mushrooms, and added fresh basil on top for a little extra freshness and greenery. My husband loved it (and so did I)! Thanks for the inspiration!
Great dish, very tasty! Perfect for making for dinner and then also for eating leftovers, which grow more flavorful after a day. I omitted the mushrooms for my first try but I may add them back in next time. I also added shrimp which I think was a good choice, though I may give chicken a try too! If you keep the heat low enough on the pan when sauteing the first few ingredients you definitely don't need 4 tbsp of butter. I got by with closer to 1.5 - 2. Also saved some calories by adding my own amount of cheese by sight rather than the full cup that the recipe called for. I added a dash of liquid from the artichokes and from the olives as well. Finally, I didn't add the fresh tomatoes at the end and I think it was just fine. I'll definitely be making this recipe again!
I've been making this recipe for several years. To make it a bit healthier, I use the sun dried tomatoes that aren't packed in oil. It does make it much less oily. I don't drink dry white, only sweet like Moscato, so I use that and I find it doesn't detract the flavor, I enjoy the sweetness it adds.
This recipe has great potential but with two tablespoons of lemon juice I found this to be too tart. I also found it a little heavy on ingredients. I will try it again but cut the artichokes and sun dried tomatoes by half and up the fresh tomatos.
Delicious! I didn't have olives on hand, but I followed the rest of the recipe exactly as it states. It was so flavorful! Next time I'll definitely make more noodles though. It was quite a bit of sauce for not all that many noodles. But, overall, it was a great recipe!
I tweaked this a little, and left out some ingredients. I skipped the olives and diced tomatoes, but because I kept reading that the sauce didn't reduce well, I added 1/4c marianara sauce, then let it simmer for about 6-8min. PERFECTO! I would also advise that if you like sauce, reduce the amount of pasta used.
This was very tasty!!!!! Make sure to add the liquids from the artichoke hearts and sundried tomatoes. It helps the flavor pop! I made it with shrimp and whole wheat penne. Everyone loved it!!
Truely an excellent pasta dish.The only change i made to this recipe was to use one pound of penne pasta instead of the half pound of fettucini it called for. It was perfect, I think a half a pound of pasta would have made the pasta dish too overwhelming.
We loved the flavors in this! Only thing I changed was I added some sauted chicken strips, adding a little chicken broth and red pepper, and since I didn't have any olives, I left those out. Perfect, easy summer supper!
