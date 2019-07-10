Carrie's Artichoke and Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta

I was pretty excited to find this recipe, thinking I had all the ingredients. I had to make a few changes due to my "blonde moment" but it was style quit tasty!!! I went to pull out my sundried tomatoes, which hapened to be roasted red peppers! However it added quit a nice spice! So to get the concentrated tomatoe flavor, I added a handfull of grape tomatoes. I had a jar of kalamata olives open and decided to use those as another reviewer mentioned, but I think next time I would stick to the black olives. I also realized too late my husband had drank the last of the wine, and was out of chicken stock like others mentioned! I was at a loss... but while digging in my cupboard found a few chicken boulion cubes! Normally I don't like to use them, but in this case it worked out great! after bringing the liquids to a boil, I put a lid on the pot so the grape tomatoes would burst and add some more juice to the mix. I think next time I would add a soft cheese like feta towards the end too, but all in all a great escape from the normall and really quick and easy!