Bob's Salad Dressing
A very nutritious salad dressing that goes great with zesty greens.
Fantastic!! I make this all the time. We love it on grilled baby bok choy with marinated flank steak but I'll eat it on almost anything! FYI, I often omit the honey without complaint. And I've also substituted finely grated parm or asiago for the nutritional yeast with great success but I do prefer it with the nutritional yeast, just for the nutritional value.Read More
I made this for company and I have to say it is VERY strong. If you are not a health food person, do not try this. I think it would be good with salmon, but we just did not enjoy this as a salad dressing.Read More
This dressing reminds me of Amy's Goddess dressing -- it's very good. I would recommend using canola oil instead of olive oil, unless you are using a very mild olive oil. I thought the olive oil I used (extra virgin) still overwhelmed the other flavors.
I love this salad dressing! We've enjoyed it on a regular mixed green salad. Today, we tried it on a mix of brocoli, cauliflower, and red onion, with a bit of almonds, sunflower seeds, and raisins. It was amazing! UPDATE: This has become my regular salad dressing. I made it again today, but this time I used regular soya sauce instead of the tamari, and it wasn't quite the same. Tamari gives it a superior taste.
Yummy!
This was very good. I wasn't quite sure what to expect but liked it alot. Could use some ideas of different items it could go well with. I just used a mix of greens, tomatoes, and chicken. I will use this alot, and it is healthy for you too, don't find that to often.
This is awesome exactly as written. I did once make it using toasted sesame seeds and extra olive oil instead of tahini, with good results. My favorite way to eat this is on a sweet potato with sunflower seeds on top. It is also very good with roasted baby red potatoes.
WOW! This is so great as a dip and salad dressing. Thanks so much
This salad dressing is auh-may-ziiiiiiinnnggg!!!! I substituted Bragg's for tamari and left out the nutritional yeast because I didn't have either of those things and it was still, by far, the best dressing I've made off the internet. Well done Bob!
Yummmmmm. Great dressing/sauce. It's fantastic made according to directions. However, this is sooo versatile. I sometimes give it a Thai flavor by adding garlic and ginger (omitting oregano). It can double as a Satay dip with grilled 'meat on a stick'.
This is the best ever dip for broccoli. I use it both as a dressing and as a veggie dip. I did double the yeast just because I could eat that stuff with a spoon. This is a fantastic dressing. One of my favorites yet. Thanks Paula.
fantastic! I had no idea what to expect as i am very new to cooking. I loved it and I added some dill. Maybe will add garlic next time too!
This Dressing is fabulous! I wouldn't change a thing. Even my fussy child loved it!
Yummm! I am going to use this on a grilled salmon salad. Mmmm.
This has been one of the best salad dressings I have ever made.
Delicious! I added one large clove garlic and I used herbs de provance instead of oregano.
This was surprisingly excellent. I used it for pasta salad dressing with lots of chopped and grated vegetables. I was surprised when my meat and potatoes husband had a heaping serving and then went for seconds.
Delicious. Tastes sorta like tahini sauce that you eat with falafel, but more lemony. Definitely give it a try.
I didn't have nutritional yeast, so I excluded it from the recipe. I substituted soy sauce for tamari, also substituted yogurt for mayonnaise (with extra amount of yogurt) and it has turned out to taste good and add a nutritional value to my salad :)
I agree exactly as some others said...that this is really good except I found the tahini a bit to strong for my liking. Next time I will scale it back, but it's still a great dressing.
Very good - exactly what I was hoping for! I only used 1/3 cup of oil, and the texture was great. Also didn't have quite enough lemon juice. The big alteration was that I used natural (unsweetened!) peanut butter instead of tahini, because I had it on hand; I'm sure it wasn't quite the same, but it was an acceptable emergency substitution, and gave me an idea of what it would be like with tahini. Thanks so much, Bob!
I LOVE this salad dressing! It's the best I've ever tasted. Very different from most other dressings. Tons of flavor. Excellent. Thanks Bob!
I tried it yesterday, my parents loved it, i liked it too but the tahini gave a strong taste
This is a delicious dressing! It was perfect for a salad I made that had falafel as one of the ingredients. Will certainly be making this one again.
This was very yummy! I had to use grapeseed oil instead of olive because I was out, and also omitted the mayo and added a bit of plain rice milk (im vegan) but i dont think any of that changed the flavor of the recipe. Its a great dressing and would make a good veggie dip as well.
I made this dressing and 1. Homemade dressing is easy and SOOO much better than store bought. 2. After my first salad with this dressing, I thought I might not be able to make a second batch - thought for sure I’d find it too rich after a while. NOPE!! I want to put it on everything and just made a second batch. It’s THE BEST. Love it on baked veggies too. The options are endless and it’s addictive. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
It is my go to recipe for dressing for the last 2 years! I'm finally rating it. A staple at potlucks over mixed field greens. Kids love it, my vegetarian neighbor loves it. Earthy, rich flavors and so good for you. I also use it warm over grilled salmon - recipe on here. Love it! No changes needed.
Just made this in my Vita-Mix and ate in on marinated flank steak. Wasn't planning on using it for dipping, but it was so good I couldn't stay out of it. I didn't really measure anything - just made it to taste using the ingredients listed. It's absolutely amazing.
Pretty good but I'm still a plain oil and vinegar gal. It is a good dressing for something different though. Very very similar tasting to Annie's Organic Goddess dressing. Sort of a sweet Asian flavor but that is really not a great description. The tahini does stand out so you may want to play with the measurements if you are not a big fan. I made it exactly as written.
I love the creaminess of the dressing. It is an acquired taste but I love it!
This is a very good dressing. Only reason I didn't give it a 5 star is because I already had a dressing I make that is similar to this one and like the other one better. Don't let this stop you from making this one. It really is good.
I don't know if it was just the tamari i used but it completely overwhelmed the dressing. I think to make it again i'll only put in only about a tablespoon. Other than that the dressing was good. It had a peanuty taste and went well with salad with carrots, celery and tomatoes in it.
I didnt like it at all.
So freaking good. I put mine on greens with feta, kalamata olives, red onion, tomato, and cucumber. Amazing.
Outstanding!!!!!!
Very tasty and a little different from the vinaigrettes or creamy caesar I usually make. I didn't have tamari so added a little miso instead and omitted the mayo. My guests commented on how good the dressing was over a salad of mixed greens and vegetables.
Absolutely my favorite dressing. Had a salad in a local restaurant with the most amazing dressing. I asked the serve what was in the dressing. When I got home I Googled the ingredients (had to purchase the tamari and yeast) and this recipe popped up. Made it exact to the recipe and it was the same. I make this at least once a week. It great on everything.
Didn't really care for this. Made exactly as written and the Tamari flavor was overwhelming. The only way I was able to salvage it was to add a bunch more honey, which made it on the sweet side but that was the only way I could eat it. Probably won't make again even with modifications.
