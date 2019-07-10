Bob's Salad Dressing

4.5
45 Ratings
  • 5 33
  • 4 6
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

A very nutritious salad dressing that goes great with zesty greens.

Recipe by Paula

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1.5 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a blender, combine olive oil, lemon juice, tahini, nutritional yeast, tamari, honey, oregano, mayonnaise and salt and pepper. Process until smooth and serve over salad.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
167 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 4g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 0.4mg; sodium 347.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022