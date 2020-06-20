Rainbow Fruit Salad

9 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

I was with my kids one day thinking of things that we could make for a potluck at church and this was a hit!

By CUADRA6

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Use a melon baller to hollow out watermelon and cantaloupe into a large bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Add drained pineapple, blueberries, plums, green and purple grapes to the bowl with the melons. Gently mix all fruit together and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
165 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 41.6g; fat 0.8g; sodium 12.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/29/2022