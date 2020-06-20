Rainbow Fruit Salad
I was with my kids one day thinking of things that we could make for a potluck at church and this was a hit!
I was with my kids one day thinking of things that we could make for a potluck at church and this was a hit!
I made this for a church cookout and it was very well received!! Only added a couple tablespoons of sugar to juice it up a bit.Read More
This recipe was not that great. The blueberries and plum did not blend well with the melons and pineapple. It may have made a pretty salad, but the flavor left a lot to be desired.Read More
This recipe was not that great. The blueberries and plum did not blend well with the melons and pineapple. It may have made a pretty salad, but the flavor left a lot to be desired.
I made this for a church cookout and it was very well received!! Only added a couple tablespoons of sugar to juice it up a bit.
I made this recipe this weekend for a cookout and it was fantastic, despite a lot of the fruit not being perfectly ripe since it is early in the season. I added strawberries to the recipe as well, since they are my favorite. I will definitely be making this regularly.
the salad was delcouse i loved it my step mother loved it to!!!
This recipe is better with a teaspoon of cinnamon. The cinnamon helps bring all the flavors together, yet keeps each one separate. The cinnamon also gives a sweeter note to any of the fruit that may be slightly under-ripe or tart.