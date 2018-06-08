Chicken Salad Balsamic

Rating: 4.39 stars
99 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 55
  • 4 star values: 30
  • 3 star values: 12
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

The contrasting flavors of sweet apple, crunchy walnuts, savory chicken and tangy balsamic vinaigrette meld beautifully in this simple to prepare chicken salad.

By CHRISTYJ

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, toss together the chicken, apple, celery, onion and walnuts.

  • In a small bowl, whisk together the vinegar and oil and pour over the salad. Season with salt and pepper to taste and mix well. Let rest 10 to 15 minutes, mix again and chill.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
335 calories; protein 19g; carbohydrates 6g; fat 26.5g; cholesterol 54.6mg; sodium 58.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (101)

A winner in my house! Of course I altered a bit (I adapted it for 2 people)... 1. I used 1 grilled chicken breast from the prepared foods section of the grocery store 2. Diced red onion instead of green 3. I added about a teaspoon of honey to the oil and vinegar 4. I added about 2 handfuls of baby spinach.
I liked this one but a bit oily. If I make it again I would add equal parts of the vinegar and oil.
Reviews:
JENINDALLAS
Rating: 5 stars
09/28/2005
A winner in my house! Of course I altered a bit (I adapted it for 2 people)... 1. I used 1 grilled chicken breast from the prepared foods section of the grocery store 2. Diced red onion instead of green 3. I added about a teaspoon of honey to the oil and vinegar 4. I added about 2 handfuls of baby spinach.
Helpful
(93)
AMDSUN
Rating: 5 stars
08/19/2004
This is really delicious! I left out the celery and used 1/2 cup finely chopped red onion instead of the green. I also switched measurments and used 3 Tbs olive oil and 5 Tbs balsamic vinegar. I served it on top of a green salad which then didn't need any extra dressing. A great healthy and unusual alternative to mayonnaise-y chicken salad; I'll be making it again next time i picnic!
Helpful
(66)
sabrina
Rating: 3 stars
03/19/2004
I liked this one but a bit oily. If I make it again I would add equal parts of the vinegar and oil.
Helpful
(62)
Shelley Moore-Poels
Rating: 5 stars
10/06/2009
Great Salad... I have been making this for a long time. Mine is slightly different. I omit celery but i add dried cranberries and use a green apple. Also I add a clove of garlic as well as honey to the dressing. (Garlic honey balsamic dressing) The tart cranberries and apple add a nice contrast to the semi sweet and garlicy dressing.
Helpful
(42)
Paula
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2004
Thanks for the recipe. Everyone that tried the chicken salad loved it. The only thing I changed was not using walnuts in the recipe. Someone I know has an allergy to nuts. I am definitely making it again and again. Pluse it is soo quick and easy. Thank you for the recipe. I am tired of mayo. based chicken salad.
Helpful
(38)
LUVKRISTENE
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2005
I loved this recipe. I added 1 tablespoon of honey and it tasted great.
Helpful
(28)
Eurasian Beauty
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2004
A great alternative to chicken salad made with mayonnaise. We had cooked chicken in the frige and while I was out my husband made this; it's that easy! He used a little regular onion since we didn't have green onion and it was DELICIOUS!
Helpful
(28)
Jammer
Rating: 5 stars
09/06/2005
This truly is the best Chicken Salad I have ever tasted and so easy to make.
Helpful
(19)
hpink1221
Rating: 5 stars
09/21/2004
This recipe is AWESOME! I used red onions instead of green and left out the celery and cheated by using a balsamic vinagrette dressing and it turned out delish! This will be a staple in my refrigerator.
Helpful
(16)
