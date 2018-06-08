Chicken Salad Balsamic

1 of 101

Rating: 5 stars A winner in my house! Of course I altered a bit (I adapted it for 2 people)... 1. I used 1 grilled chicken breast from the prepared foods section of the grocery store 2. Diced red onion instead of green 3. I added about a teaspoon of honey to the oil and vinegar 4. I added about 2 handfuls of baby spinach. Helpful (93)

Rating: 5 stars This is really delicious! I left out the celery and used 1/2 cup finely chopped red onion instead of the green. I also switched measurments and used 3 Tbs olive oil and 5 Tbs balsamic vinegar. I served it on top of a green salad which then didn't need any extra dressing. A great healthy and unusual alternative to mayonnaise-y chicken salad; I'll be making it again next time i picnic! Helpful (66)

Rating: 3 stars I liked this one but a bit oily. If I make it again I would add equal parts of the vinegar and oil. Helpful (62)

Rating: 5 stars Great Salad... I have been making this for a long time. Mine is slightly different. I omit celery but i add dried cranberries and use a green apple. Also I add a clove of garlic as well as honey to the dressing. (Garlic honey balsamic dressing) The tart cranberries and apple add a nice contrast to the semi sweet and garlicy dressing. Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars Thanks for the recipe. Everyone that tried the chicken salad loved it. The only thing I changed was not using walnuts in the recipe. Someone I know has an allergy to nuts. I am definitely making it again and again. Pluse it is soo quick and easy. Thank you for the recipe. I am tired of mayo. based chicken salad. Helpful (38)

Rating: 5 stars I loved this recipe. I added 1 tablespoon of honey and it tasted great. Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars A great alternative to chicken salad made with mayonnaise. We had cooked chicken in the frige and while I was out my husband made this; it's that easy! He used a little regular onion since we didn't have green onion and it was DELICIOUS! Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars This truly is the best Chicken Salad I have ever tasted and so easy to make. Helpful (19)