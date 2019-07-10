Carol's Chicken Salad

4.6
553 Ratings
My friend Carol is a wonderful cook, and this recipe is a '10.' By far the best chicken salad I have tasted.

Recipe by Sharon Sisson

Credit: LynnInHK
prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
9 servings
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, salt, poultry seasoning, onion powder, garlic powder, pepper, and lemon juice.

  • In a large bowl, toss together the chicken, celery, green onions, water chestnuts, Swiss cheese, and grapes. Add the mayonnaise mixture, and stir to coat. Chill until serving.

Per Serving:
293 calories; protein 19.4g; carbohydrates 10.3g; fat 19.5g; cholesterol 59.9mg; sodium 278.7mg. Full Nutrition
