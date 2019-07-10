Carol's Chicken Salad

This is a great recipe for those of us who do not like too much mayonaise on our chicken salad. I also loved that it wasn't a dry chicken salad, which I really do not like. I did, however, change some things considering former reviews. I first seasoned the chicken in half of the spices the recipe called for (minus the poultry seasoning) then let it sit for a while. I then boiled the chicken in a deep skillet (with the lid on) in chicken broth and oil, which adds a great flavor to the chicken and isn't as overpowering as poultry seasoning (the broth should be about half the level of the chicken breats). I let the chicken cool and then pulled it apart instead of chunking it. I also changed it by using half green grapes and half red grapes which adds a great color to the salad. I also added some extra crisy crunched up bacon, just to add something different to the mix. I always love something spicy so a added about 1/2 tsp of red pepper flakes. I completely omitted the nuts and cheese and instead put some cheese on my sandwich. This really did turn out awesome and was a huge hit!