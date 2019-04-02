Tropical Salad with Pineapple Vinaigrette

An easy salad to make with a bag of salad greens, pineapple, bacon bits, nuts and toasted coconut. Use fresh pineapple, if you can, and substitute toasted almonds for the macadamia nuts, if desired.

By Marianne G

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain, crumble, and set aside.

  • Combine pineapple juice, red wine vinegar, oil, pepper and salt in a lidded jar or cruet. Cover and shake well.

  • Toss lettuce, pineapple, macadamia nuts, green onions and bacon together in a large bowl. Pour dressing over salad and toss to coat. Garnish with toasted coconut.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
255 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 10.9g; fat 22.4g; cholesterol 10.1mg; sodium 323.6mg. Full Nutrition
