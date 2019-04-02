Tropical Salad with Pineapple Vinaigrette

I was completely shocked by this salad! I had a group of friends over and everyone loved it...even my husband who hates sweet foods. I was kind of wary about making it and even a friend of mine who cooks well was hesitant as I was making the vinaigrette...but it rocked! Toasting chopped macadamia nuts was very quick on the stove, and the coconut took like a minute to toast in the microwave...I forgot all about the green onions and it was fine. I was craving it so badly the next day that I made it again, only without nuts, and with canadian bacon and I used the green onions...and it was amazing again. Also, I used bagged salad, Spring Mix. And I put the bacon on a cookie sheet and baked it in the oven...crispy and less time consuming. Thanks for an awesome salad!