Hawaiian Coleslaw

Rating: 3.98 stars
87 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 40
  • 4 star values: 21
  • 3 star values: 14
  • 2 star values: 8
  • 1 star values: 4

This tasty slaw is perked up by the addition of mandarin oranges, crushed pineapple, ginger and nutmeg.

By CHRISTYJ

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, toss together the cabbage, 1 tablespoon of reserved orange juice, salt, ginger, nutmeg, and pepper.

  • Toss the oranges and pineapple into the mixture. Stir in mayonnaise until evenly coated. Chill well before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
144 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 14.5g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 4.6mg; sodium 274.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (86)

Most helpful positive review

JuiceMom
Rating: 4 stars
07/21/2005
Made for a Hawaiian dinner party. I used a bag of shredded cabbage because it seems to be dryer and better for coleslaw. The bag was a bit more than 4 cups. It was really good. The flavour was quite different! I loved it! The only change I made was to omit the salt. I almost never add salt. Next time I won't toss the cabbage with the liquid from the oranges, I'll mix it (and the seasonings) with the mayo. And I would only use 2 Tbsp of mayo. Also, add the oranges last so you don't crush them when you stir. Read More
Helpful
(84)

Most helpful critical review

Jaay
Rating: 3 stars
01/06/2012
Made this for my 30th birthday party and this went along great with the Luau theme. I like a good bit of dressing in my coleslaw so that everything is nicely coated so I upped the amount of mayo to 1 cup which was the amount used in another similar recipe - 1/3 cup just didn't seem like hardly any for 4 cups of cabbage! I did not have any white pepper so I left that out and I may or may not have omitted the nutmeg. Overall it was pretty good but I felt like it needed more ginger and perhaps a bit of sugar. I would make this again but play around with the measurements to make it more flavorful. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Reviews:
Don Reilly
Rating: 5 stars
05/27/2006
I made this for a "luau" at my son's school. It was a great hit! I loved it, too. I wanted to pass on how I presented it. I cut a pineapple down the middle lengthwise (I used my electric knife, which made it sooo easy.) I cut out the insides to make a pineapple boat. I then filled the two halves with the coleslaw. It was so great that I am going to do it again this weekend. Oh, yeah, I used a bag of shredded slaw mix instead of shredding my own. Made it very easy. Read More
Helpful
(70)
CHERI52
Rating: 5 stars
06/29/2003
This was a good side dish for our Hawaiian theme party. I don't think it is necessary to put in the salt or at least half the salt amount. It also helps if you dry the cabbage well. If not there seems to be a lot of liquid at the bottom of the dish. Read More
Helpful
(47)
GINAH1
Rating: 4 stars
07/23/2003
Great to serve at a summer barbecue- Read More
Helpful
(15)
hulagirl105
Rating: 5 stars
06/29/2003
Very tasty and had a fruity flavor to it!! Just served it for a girls get together and all loved it and want the recipe!! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Sandra McIntyre
Rating: 4 stars
09/12/2005
Loved this! I agree with adding the juice to the mayo. I added roasted peanuts also at the end. Served with a fruited pork loin roast and rice. Everyone loved it! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Beverly
Rating: 5 stars
09/26/2002
This recipe would be great for covered dishes or for a ladies luncheon. My husband thought it was great. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Valerie Williams
Rating: 5 stars
12/16/2003
This is a fantastic salad. I made this as part of a Hawaiian menu for a luau-style birthday party. It was fresh sweet and colorful and everyone loved it. Read More
Helpful
(9)
HEATHBAR43
Rating: 4 stars
06/29/2003
This is a sweet slaw. It is flavorful and good. I'm not a big coleslaw person but I will have to make this again sometime. I HIGHLY recommend it. Read More
Helpful
(9)
