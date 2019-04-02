Hawaiian Coleslaw

1 of 86

Rating: 4 stars Made for a Hawaiian dinner party. I used a bag of shredded cabbage because it seems to be dryer and better for coleslaw. The bag was a bit more than 4 cups. It was really good. The flavour was quite different! I loved it! The only change I made was to omit the salt. I almost never add salt. Next time I won't toss the cabbage with the liquid from the oranges, I'll mix it (and the seasonings) with the mayo. And I would only use 2 Tbsp of mayo. Also, add the oranges last so you don't crush them when you stir. Helpful (84)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for a "luau" at my son's school. It was a great hit! I loved it, too. I wanted to pass on how I presented it. I cut a pineapple down the middle lengthwise (I used my electric knife, which made it sooo easy.) I cut out the insides to make a pineapple boat. I then filled the two halves with the coleslaw. It was so great that I am going to do it again this weekend. Oh, yeah, I used a bag of shredded slaw mix instead of shredding my own. Made it very easy. Helpful (70)

Rating: 5 stars This was a good side dish for our Hawaiian theme party. I don't think it is necessary to put in the salt or at least half the salt amount. It also helps if you dry the cabbage well. If not there seems to be a lot of liquid at the bottom of the dish. Helpful (47)

Rating: 4 stars Great to serve at a summer barbecue- Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars Very tasty and had a fruity flavor to it!! Just served it for a girls get together and all loved it and want the recipe!! Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars Loved this! I agree with adding the juice to the mayo. I added roasted peanuts also at the end. Served with a fruited pork loin roast and rice. Everyone loved it! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe would be great for covered dishes or for a ladies luncheon. My husband thought it was great. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars This is a fantastic salad. I made this as part of a Hawaiian menu for a luau-style birthday party. It was fresh sweet and colorful and everyone loved it. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars This is a sweet slaw. It is flavorful and good. I'm not a big coleslaw person but I will have to make this again sometime. I HIGHLY recommend it. Helpful (9)