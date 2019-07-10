Yum! I love Middle Eastern food, and this is one of my favorite salads. I did not deviate from the recipe at all, which is unusual for me, and this came out fantastic. This is not a recipe for everyone, if you don't like some of the ingredients, omitting them will essentially make it not a Fatoosh salad, thus it won't taste right. Yes, you have to add the Sumac to the dressing, or it will not have the flavor intended. Make sure you seed the tomatoes and the cucumbers or it gets really soggy fast. Sumac is hard to find! It will not be at a regular grocery store, gourmet places often have it. I live in metro Detroit, with an enormous Middle Eastern population, so it was a bit easier for me to find. I served this for a crowd of about 20 and I had several requests for the recipe, so I know it was a hit.