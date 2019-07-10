Fatoosh
Sumac is available at Middle Eastern food stores. It may be left out of this salad, but the flavor to me is important to the overall taste of fatoosh.
I am half-Arab, and I must say that this recipe is as close as it gets to the authentic. I did make a few changes: I first sliced the pita into two faces, cut them into small squares (much nicer for presentation) threw them all in a tupperware container, added about 2 tablespoons olive oil and a good amount of salt, and shook it all up. I then spread the pieces onto a flat cookie pan and baked in the oven for about 10 mins. You can literally eat them as chips when they're done! I always make more as we all like to load them onto our salads! I also run the dressing through a small blender when I'm done, because I prefer it smooth, expecially when I'm using fresh herbs. If you can, let the dressing sit in the fridge for an hour or two, so the flavours can blend well.Read More
This salad was a big hit at a luncheon where I served it. Everyone went back for seconds and also requested the recipe. Very attractive. I ordered sumac powder from Penzeys Spice Company for this. If you like ethnic/Mediterranean food, you'll love this!
This is my favorite recipe for fatoosh salad. Sumac has a sort of lemony taste to it -- very zesty. Everyone loves this salad and people always ask for the recipe after tasting it. I usually make it the day before (pita I make just before serving the salad). I also nuke the garlic for 8-10 seconds before adding. Sumac is hard to find, but you can get it online at this great spice site: http://www.kalustyans.com. Thanks Winna!
This recipe is great. It really does taste like it came from a restaurant. If you use the "greek style" pitas, they seem to hold up better and not get mushy.
if u make this a couple hours before a party, make sure to add the pita pieces immediately before serving!! or, i was thinking you could even serve it separately and guests can add pieces as they wish, and they're still cruncy! one thing, what the heck is sumac powder?? couldnt find it anywhere....
My boyfriend(who is from the middle east) said this is the best salad he had ever had in his entire life! The sumac really enhances this salad. I will definately use this recipe often.
This salad is very authentic. The only change I made was omitting the green onions, I used regular white onions instead. The recipe is exactly like the one in my middle eastern cookbook, and all my arab friends loved it! Be sure and put the pita bread in right before serving.
This was delicious. Eat it as a salad with the toasted pita pieces or fill an untoasted pita with the salad mixture for a wonderful vegetarian sandwich.
Really, really good. Try to keep find sumac if you can as it definitely adds to the unique taste of this salad. As for the pita chips: what I did was rub the tops of the pitas with olive oil and then sprinkle them with garlic, sea salt, and freshly ground pepper. Toast for 10 minutes or until golden brown. The oil and seasonings make the pitas turn out extra crispy and tasty.
I loved this recipe!!! I like to try different recipes and this was really good. I did cut back on the lemon juice a little and just a little on the sumac powder but it was a wonderful salad! Definitely like it alot!!! One more thing...you can find sumac powder at www.penzeys.com. They have great spices....the only brand I purchase!!!
Like other reviewers, I add the chopped dill pickles, some Greek olives and crumbled Feta cheese, the way I've had it in restaurants. I now halve the amount of sumac in the dressing recipe; the first time I made it it tasted like dirt. Also, use about 1 teaspoon of dried herbs if not using fresh parsley and mint. Too much dried herb tend to gunk up the dressing. And heavens (!) don't use ReaLemon juice, fresh is BEST! Each one of the ingredients lends it's special taste and texture to this salad, it'd be a shame to leave anything out. Great with grilled chicken or shrimp.
Very nice salad; refreshing with the cucumber, mint, and lemon juice. No revisions made; it's good just as it is. I've had sumac powder on various dishes at my favorite Mediterranean restaurant, so it was fun to hunt it down and use it on my own. Thank you so much, Winna! (May 20, 2003)
This was awesome! I found Sumac on line at a store called Hashems and made this. Its was great! Sumac kind of sticks to your teeth but it's worth it! People who would not normally touch this type of thing were smitten. It is now a family favorite!!!!
I'm a big fan of middle eastern food and always look to recreate some of my favorite recipes. This is a great, easy recipe thats light and refreshing. Add pita just before serving or it gets mushy. I highly recommend trying this salad.
I served this at a barbeque with friends and it went down a treat. The dressing is fantastic, we had extra and used it on a normal salad to good effect. I didn't have the sumac, so I left it out.
Yum!
GREAT recipe!!! My husband and I love Mediterranean food, and this salad tastes just like the kind we love from our favorite restaurant. I could not find sumac spice, and I think it would have added more flavoring. Next time, I am going to use store bought pita chips and make the dressing a few hours in advance to let the flavors mix. Also, I'm going to get some sumac spice. Will be making this again!!! Thanks!!
DELICIOUS!!!! I make extra dressing, so it will last a few days.
Excellent! Just like the fabulous salad I get at my favorite restaurant.
This was wonderful -- a great, fresh-tasting salad with a lot of zip. I did not have sumac, b/c couldn't find it anywhere, but the salad was STILL to die for. A keepr, for sure. Yum!!
The whole family liked this salad!! We did not use the sumac, and it still tasted great.
This was great. I'm only sorry I didn't make more for my husband who couldn't get enough of it!
This is excellent! I found the sumac at a middle eastern market. This adds a great flavor. Thanks, Winna!
This was so delicious! Will definitely make this again!
yum! Unfortunately, I couldn't find sumac anywhere, but it was delicious even without it. My dad said it was the best salad he ever had, so needless to say there was none left over!
THIS IS ONE OF THE BEST SALADS I HAVE EVER HAD!!! The sumac powder can be found in middle-eastern markets and be sure to add the pita pieces right b4 serving.
I didn't use the pita bread but it made a wonderful salad that we just can't get enough of.
Wow! Delicious. I used balsamic vinegar instead of lemon juice and very thinly sliced red onion instead of green onions. My husband asked me to make another batch for his lunch, then asked for it for dinner the next night. That never happens.
Exactly like the lebanese restaurant we go to. Sumac is definitely the secret ingredient in this. Delicious.
I just want to tell people that cant find Sumac to dicover Penzey's Spices.You can order online...search the name Penzey's.Great fresh spices at very good prices.
Couldn't find the sumac, but the salad was still great. I only wish I could give it more than five stars. The only problem is that it doesn't keep well as the pita bread croutons get a bit soggy.
easy and yummy
This tastes exactly like the way it would taste at a restaurant. Perfect!
Great! Skipped the sumac powder and didn't try to replace it with anything. Bought pita bread "chips" at the store that were already pre-toasted. I used dried herbs instead of fresh -- used just 1/3 the listed fresh quantity. Was great and will make again.
Did I just not make this right? The dressing is too sour. Maybe I'll try it again in the summer when I have fresh parsley & mint...therefore the 2 stars because I didn't have the fresh ingredients. But no rush.
Excellent rendition! Don't leave out the sumac! I am always asked for this recipe. Interesting salad for a dinner party.
Our favourite salad from a restaurant that went out of business. Great to find a good recipe for the dressing. We added chunks of chopped kosher dill pickles to the salad and used red onions rather than green onions. Try it with the pickles, it's an awesome addition.
I would give this more than five stars if it were possible,it was FANTASTIC! I had to order the sumac on line,not a common spice in the midwest.The effort was worth it.My company and I couldn't leave this salad alone,it was such a treat.The store was out of pita bread so I got a loaf of old world type bread from the bakery,sliced and toasted it and served on the side instead of mixing in. I only immagine that the pitas couldn't be any better if I had them,will try for comparison next time. We will make this alot because it is wonderfully different and simple to prepare. I want to pair it next time with gorganzola grape leaf rolls from this site,they are both spectacular and would compliment each other I am sure. Thankyou for sharing this. This recipe alone makes all the time I have spent reading reviews worth it!
This salad is always my favorite at Middle-Eastern restaurants. I have tried hard to recreate its tangy flavor at home, but failed until this recipe!
Great Salad Recipe. I didn't have the sumac powder. Still yummy.
I added tahini to the dressing to make it a bit creamier. I loved this.
Ok, so I live in the country and we do not have this herb around here. However, this is a very refreshing salad without it and I have made it twice now. I toss in a little shredded mozzerella too as I am a cheese nut!
I love this recipe. It is delicious. My husband is from Jordan, and this is a regular salad there. May I suggest to fry the bread (which is traditionally done in Jordan and other Arab countries) in pieces instead of baking it. I know it adds unwanted calories, but it adds wonderful flavor and it doesn't get soggy as mentioned in some of the reviews.
I have never heard of this type of salad before I made it. I am so glad I discovered it. I added a bit of feta and some tuna without the mayo to get some protein. It was delicious. Thanks
I made this salad last night and I loved, loved, loved it! I didn't use the sumac powder because I couldn't find it, but it still came out great.
I live in a Arab country, and this fatoosh is very authentic. There are never any leftovers; even the children love it. (I wouldn't add pickles, but to each her own...)
EXCELLENT!! I was looking for a good recipe for this dressing, and I found it!!
The first time I made this I didn't have sumac, so I used a possibly even more obscure Indian spice, amchoor, which is also very sour. The second time, I had my sumac. The dressing was a tad too tart for me, so I plan to cut the lemon juice just a little bit next time. Otherwise, this is a great salad. I especially enjoy the mint.
All I can say is Awesome! This taste just like I have had in restaurants! Will fix again and again. Didn't change a thing - except I cheated and used Stacy's Pita Chips.
This is a great recipe. It tastes just as good or better than my favorite salad served at the local restaurant chain serving up middle eastern cuisine. I had never tried sumac before but I now use it in several mediteranian style chicken recipes. It really adds to the flavor. My husband really enjoyed the salad along with baked pita chips and hummus as a meal instead of a regular "meat" dish.
Interesting flavors - we liked it though!
This was wonderful, and so easy! I served it with "Feta and Sun-Dried Tomato Stuffed Chicken" from this site - nice complement. Note that I used an entire bag of Romaine lettuce, only 1/2 tsp salt (1/2 tsp. was PLENTY!), and would make those same changes again. Don't try making this without the sumac - it won't be the same! Thanks for the recipe!
Fabulous--tastes just like my mother-in-law's fattoush (and she's Arab!)
Very tasty! Terrific with large chunks of fresh cuke and tomato. Especially since the cuke soaks up the dressing. The mint mingles well with the lemon and garlic. Pita chips with sea salt makes for a nice topping... You can make this salad last by keeping the romaine, dressing, and remainder of the ingredients in separate containers and fridge it until ready to serve. Make sure you allow the dressing time to thaw as the oil hardens when cold.
I am in total agreement with those reviewers who emphasize that the sumac is most certainly an ingredient that should not be left out. Sumac is not a spice found easily, which is why it has taken me so long to make this middle eastern salad. For anyone living in Toronto, a shop called The Spice Trader & Olive Pit on Queen St W. does carry it. It isn't cheap at the price of $6.25 but it's enough to make at least 3 large, family sized salads. Doing the math and considering the unique result, this is money well spent. I made Pepe's Pitas (AR recipe) rather than buying the store bought pita bread. The freshness of homemade bread plus fresh mint, lemon juice and parsley resulted in an even more appealing dish. This is a great recipe.
This is soooo delicious! Made exactly according to the recipe and I wouldn't change a thing. It is definitely worth the trouble to find the powdered sumac. I think that's what makes this so deliciously different. Thanks!
This was very tasty. It was a bit on the soury side but it's a great alternative to regular salad dressing. The flavor is very authentic. For those of you who can't find Sumac,go to a Persian or Middle Eastern market. The Indian markets should carry it as well.
Very nice recipe for this classic salad. Only thing I would change is less sumac powder. We found it a little over-powering so added more lettuce. Thanks.
This salad was like the kind my mom makes back home during Ramadan to help break our fast. The secret ingredient really is the sumac; it adds a tartness to the dressing that you can't get with vinegar and lemon juice alone. My mom also adds a little dried mint to the dressing and it's just fabulous!
Very refreshing and nice salad, even without sumac or onion! This is usually a side so I guess it is more than 6 servings.
Yum! I love Middle Eastern food, and this is one of my favorite salads. I did not deviate from the recipe at all, which is unusual for me, and this came out fantastic. This is not a recipe for everyone, if you don't like some of the ingredients, omitting them will essentially make it not a Fatoosh salad, thus it won't taste right. Yes, you have to add the Sumac to the dressing, or it will not have the flavor intended. Make sure you seed the tomatoes and the cucumbers or it gets really soggy fast. Sumac is hard to find! It will not be at a regular grocery store, gourmet places often have it. I live in metro Detroit, with an enormous Middle Eastern population, so it was a bit easier for me to find. I served this for a crowd of about 20 and I had several requests for the recipe, so I know it was a hit.
My family LOVES this salad. We have it a couple of times a month.
Sumac really makes this dish.
Being originally from Syria, I thought this tasted just like the fatoosh my grandmother makes!! I don't like sumac, so I added some dried thyme instead. Very authentic recipe. (I've been using the dressing from this recipe on all my other salads because it's just that good)
Great recipe! My boyfriend is Lebanese and gave me the thumbs up. My only tip- add TONS of sumac to the salad and when you think you've added enough, add more! I'm talking like a 1/2 cup worth...trust me!
I am so happy I found this recipe!! My favorite Lebanese restaurant serves this salad and my mouth always waters when it comes to the table. This recipe is nearly identical to theirs (the dressing is To DIE FOR)!! Look for the sumac if you can - it is worth the effort!!
This is an excellent recipe. I made a few minor changes. For the cucumber, I peeled and gutted it. I used 3 Roma tomatoes. I used fresh Italian flatleaf parsely. I also added in 1/2 of an orange bell pepper chopped. Instead of fresh mint, I used 1 tsp dried mint. I toasted the pita bread in a pan with a little bit of oil.
Can I add stars? AMAZING!!! It's just like the middle eastern place I order out from. I only used 1 tbs of sumac because it is very strong. I can't wait to make more! Thanks so much for the recipe. I had a co-worker pick up the spice at her local arabic grocery store since I can't find it near my house.
Have never had Fatoosh before - loved it! Will be making this lots. Thanks for sharing this recipe Winna.
This is delicious and almost exactly like the great fatoosh I get at a local restaurant. I've made this recipe verbatim and it's excellent, but I personally like to add some feta cheese. I omit the pita because I make a big batch and save it, so there's no way to keep it from getting soggy.
I LOVED this!! Do not skimp on the Sumac; it's available from Penzeys.com if you can't find it. I used homemade grilled Naan bread in place of the pita; the pitas I can buy here are gross. Such a good salad. Loved all the flavors. Served with Lebanese chicken skewers with garlic sauce.
This tastes as good as the salads from the Middle Eastern restaurants around here. It's easy to make and delicious!
A truly awesome recipe! We add left over sliced steak and it makes a great meal.
Yum! Yum! Yum! The only thing I changed was cutting up the tomatoes smaller and used about 1 1/2 tomatoes all mixed in instead of the large slices. The dressing is the perfect mix and tastes exactly like the fatoosh salad I get from the mediterranean restaurant here in town. I did think the mint was a bit overwhelming but I may have used too much. I'd cut back on that next time. Other than that . . . PERFECT! So good and so good for you!
I'm in heaven! A local restaurant carries a salad like this. I don't get to go very often. Now I can make it at home, and this version is even better. Some reviewers suggested toasting the pita with oil and/or garlic. I don't think that's necessary and chose to follow the recipe as stated. I'm glad I did. The dressing coats the pita and makes them taste incredible. I threw the dressing ingredients whole into my blender and it came out smooth and delicious. Be sure to use fresh everything; from the lemon juice to the herbs. This is key and is what makes this salad so simple, yet remarkable. Don't skip the Sumac. I got mine from Whole Foods. Thanks Winnifred!
i used chopped romaine lettuce out of the bag, one white/one red onion, and didn't have parsley. i've never been a big fan of sumac, so i cut back on that a bit. i cut up two pitas with a pizza cutter to make squares, drizzled them with olive oil, popped them in the oven for ten minutes, and added them after i had topped my veggies with the dressing to avoid the sogginess. my daughter and i both enjoyed this recipe, thanks!
YUM! This was soooo good and reminded me a lot of a salad we make, that we call 'syrian salad'. I've never used sumac before, but I bought it at the Mediterranean market and thought I would go for it...it was wonderful. Everything about this salad was great! I will be using this recipe again, for sure! Thanks for sharing. :)
I liked this salad, and I especially liked the pita croutons. I cut them into pieces, mixed with olive oil, salt, pepper, and garlic powder, and baked for about 20 minutes bc I like them crunchy. I didn't have sumac and so I looked online for a sub. There isn't much agreement, but after a bit of a search I found a few comments that sumac is lemony, so lemon rind is somewhat of a sub and paprika can be used for the color. So, I did a bit of that. It made it quite lemony, so maybe I could tone it down a bit next time. However, I liked it--bf was a bit less enthusiastic. So, next time I'll see if I can find the actual spice and try again, although he said he just didn't like much of "everything". Thanks for the recipe!
This camy out really good. I seasoned the pita with olive oil and salt and pepper before baking. Add the pita right before serving. My kids found it a bit tart but all the adults loved it.
Oh, YUM! Loved this! Sumac is definitely the key ingredient in this dish. The only "problem" I had (and it wasn't really a problem, because it was still delicious) is that the pita got soggy almost immediately, even though I tossed it in at the last minute. For all I know, though, it's supposed to be soggy--it really didn't detract from the dish. Next time, I'll try topping each serving with the pita instead of tossing it all together.
I want to qualify this review by stating that I did not find sumac powder and substituted lemon zest instead. I also used too much mint as I was "eyeballing" it. So, I'm definitely going to try to make it again after I order some sumac powder online. But, my first time out it wasn't that great. And then, of course, with the leftovers, the pita chips were soggy. Next time I'll just let people put their own on instead of tossing with the salad. Still, I love the combo of ingredients (especially with an abundance of tomatoes & cukes in my garden right now), so it's worth some tinkering.
Wow, was this fantastic! This was hands down one of the best recipes I have ever made off of allrecipes.com! The only thing I changed was that I added thinly sliced red onion for the scallions and added grape tomatoes instead of regular. This tasted just like the Lebanese restaurant I normally get it from. I could never figure out the particular spice, but I now know it's sumac. Thank you so much for such a great recipe!!
This was a great fresh tasting salad. I found sumac in a middle eastern market and it definitely makes the flavor more authentic.
PRETTY GOOD, VERY TANGY
Grilled chicken adds great flavor to this salad.
The dressing is refreshingly good. I grow my own mint. It grows like a weed and is a perennial. What I like about mint, is that it gives food a fresh wholesome summery flavor. Thank you for the recipes.
10 STARS if I could! I love fatoosh and this dressing tastes just like my favorite authentic lebaneese restaraunts. Wouldnt' change a thing - I will make this ALL the time. Can't wait to make it in the summer without lettuce using only fresh tomatoes, cucs, green peppers and onions!
Oh yeah! This must be the best Fattoush recipe on allrecipes.com even if they spelled it wrong! Love the dressing. Can mix and match the greens and veggies to your hearts content. I will use this recipe often!
Awesome recipe, just like our favorite Middle Eastern restaurant. Don't change a thing and make sure you use sumac powder, it isn't fatoosh without it!
I served this to my husband's Egyptian family, and it was a hit!
It takes some time to get used to the TWANG in that dressing! Wow! First bite I think I made a lemon face...but the more I ate the more my palate got used to it and it became more pleasant to eat. Would maybe use a little less Sumac next time.
This was exactly like the salad I get at my favorite Middle Eastern restaurant! The mint and sumac is absolutely necessary (in my humble opinion). The sumac was easy to find at an International market that I had no idea was near my house (just did a search online) and only $2 for a big bag. The salad is really colorful and will be perfect for company.
The dressing made the salad, and would make any salad great. I went to three stores yesterday to find the sumac, and not a one had it--so be forewarned! Now I'm tempted to order it online, because I thought for sure the specialty ethnic stores I went to would have it. Anyway, it was great without the sumac but I know it would be better with it. I made the dressing the night before the let the flavors develop. So good!
My husband is Palestinian and he adored this salad. I think I received the most compliments I have ever gotton on my cooking. The sumac really makes the dish.
This is a great recipe, very refreshing. For a twist I added a little bit of pomegranate molasses and vinegar...very delicious!
excellent salad.
This was a bit overpowering. I think it was the sumac. (Found it at whole foods.)
This is as close to the real thing as you can get without going overseas. My husband is Middle Eastern and begs me to make this at least 3 times a week.
Absolutely delicious! I've had this in my recipe book for a long time and finally tried it because I came across sumac powder in a Mediterranean market. You must have the sumac it really changes the taste. I also loved the strong garlic flavor. Yummy! All the book club ladies liked it.
