Fatoosh

Sumac is available at Middle Eastern food stores. It may be left out of this salad, but the flavor to me is important to the overall taste of fatoosh.

Recipe by Winna

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Toast pitas 5 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven, until crisp. Remove from the oven, and break into bite-sized pieces.

  • In a large bowl, toss together toasted pita pieces, romaine lettuce, green onions, cucumber, and tomatoes.

  • In a small bowl, mix parsley, garlic, sumac powder, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper, and mint. Pour over pita mixture, and toss just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
164 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 17.8g; fat 9.5g; sodium 502.9mg. Full Nutrition
