Cheesy Meatloaf
A 'stuffed' meatloaf made with beef, pork, cheese, eggs, soup mix and bread crumbs. Mozzarella cheese jazzes up a classic.
A 'stuffed' meatloaf made with beef, pork, cheese, eggs, soup mix and bread crumbs. Mozzarella cheese jazzes up a classic.
This is very good! I've made it twice now. Both times I've mixed the cheese in with the meat. The first time, I used the beef & pork mixture and it was good, receiving a great reaction from my husband and son, "Please *only* make this meatloaf from now on!". The second time I used half ground sirloin and half ground turkey, plus Italian bread crumbs. I also made a "channel" in the top of the loaves (fills two pans w/ two lbs.) and added some Italian tomatoes before I baked them. Scrumptious! Other reviewers are correct - this makes a GREAT meatloaf sandwich. Also, FWIW, I didn't taste the onion soup mix much. Others may not be using two lbs. of meat to one packet??? I added in a LOT of black pepper, too.Read More
I only had 1/2 lb ground pork, but no problem - there was plenty of meat in this loaf! However, 60 min definitely wasn't long enough to cook to temperature. I recommend 1:30 to 1:45 cook time. In my opinion, the center cheese layer (that which is not mixed into the meat) did not add much to the flavor of this meatloaf. Instead, it just caused the slices to break in half when plated. My husband loved it, but I'm sure he'd like it just as well without the added calories/fat of the full 2 cups of cheese.Read More
This is very good! I've made it twice now. Both times I've mixed the cheese in with the meat. The first time, I used the beef & pork mixture and it was good, receiving a great reaction from my husband and son, "Please *only* make this meatloaf from now on!". The second time I used half ground sirloin and half ground turkey, plus Italian bread crumbs. I also made a "channel" in the top of the loaves (fills two pans w/ two lbs.) and added some Italian tomatoes before I baked them. Scrumptious! Other reviewers are correct - this makes a GREAT meatloaf sandwich. Also, FWIW, I didn't taste the onion soup mix much. Others may not be using two lbs. of meat to one packet??? I added in a LOT of black pepper, too.
Boyfriend's words, "Unbelievably good! Best meatloaf I've ever had!" We put three strips of bacon along the top, too. Mmmmmmmmm.
My family loved this recipe. I would recommend definitely letting it set the 10-15 minutes before slicing, as I got impatient and my cheese ran out of the sides. Maybe I will try to seal the edges better next time. I used cheddar as other's suggested. It made a dense meatloaf that didn't fall apart. I also put a little ketchup, mustard, brown sugar mix over the top. I will probably stick to my old favorite, but this would be worth making again.
I used colby and cheddar cheese in lieu of mozzarella and I mixed it throughout. The mozzarella was too bland the first time. I also used lean ground beef and turkey instead of pork and added a little ketchup. Serve with a rich brown gravy and mashed potatoes... Not a low-cal meal but fun comfort food - really yummy recipe.
I have made this meatloaf 3 times now, the first time I followed the instructions except I used two pounds of ground beef since that's all I had and sharp cheddar for same reason it was oily and most cheese drained out when I tried pouring oil out but otherwise it was good. I think it's because I tried poorly to make my own bread crumbs since I didn't have any and instead of onion soup mix I used half an onion which ended up being too much. So first time not too great but the second time I had all ingredients again used two pounds ground beef and I mixed the sharp cheddar cheese in with the meat, I used Italian bread crumbs, onion soup mix, and it turned out a lot better. I did the same thing the third time and all three times I added a layer of ketchup on top because my husband likes meatloaf better that way and it added just enough tang. Also my husband and I hate pepper so I used garlic salt all three times and the third time I also added season salt since those are my two favorite seasonings. :) Over all very creative idea and really good, when made properly I'd definitely recommend it.
5 stars (with a couple of alterations). I used Italian flavored bread crumbs, and a combination of 1 cup provolone and 1 cup mozzarella cheeses. It's definitely not your ordinary meatloaf! We're not big fans of sweet meat (like the typical meatloaf that has ketchup on top) so this was great. SO tasty!
I only had 1/2 lb ground pork, but no problem - there was plenty of meat in this loaf! However, 60 min definitely wasn't long enough to cook to temperature. I recommend 1:30 to 1:45 cook time. In my opinion, the center cheese layer (that which is not mixed into the meat) did not add much to the flavor of this meatloaf. Instead, it just caused the slices to break in half when plated. My husband loved it, but I'm sure he'd like it just as well without the added calories/fat of the full 2 cups of cheese.
The cheese didn't do anything for me, I thing a little cheese to the top would have been sufficient. The cheese in the middle was rubbery as it cooked for an hour. If I make this again I'll put a layer of sauce in the middle and mix all of the cheese with meatloaf (or just add cheese to the top at the end of cook time). I don't care for onion mix so I used 3 little green onions and some italian salad dressing for kicks instead of the soup mix and that worked out great. It was juicy and stayed together nicely. My mind says meatloaf needs something red or gravy. Without it, something is just missing. I had ground pork and beef, but really couldn't tell. Overall good, but I didn't like the cheese in the middle.
This is D-lish! I used marble cheese as thats all I had and it was wonderful. I loved the beef/pork combo. The only thing I did differently is that I flattened the meat mixture to about 1/2" thick and put the cheese on the meat then rolled it up into a log. I sealed the ends really well so the cheese wouldn't ooze out. This worked really well. THX.
Surprisingly good. Don't make more than you can eat though- not good reheated.
Wonderful recipe. Everyone loved it - I even liked it and I don't like meatloaf. Because my husband and I are on low-carb diets, I substituted the bread crumbs for some crushed pork rinds (only about 3/4 cup). I also didn't have enough mozerella on hand, so I mixed the mozerella with some shredded cheddar I had - was fantastic!
This was so delicious! The meatloaf made enopugh for excellent leftovers as a sandwhich and cut up into "meatballs" with spaghetti. The only change I made was to use beef broth instead of the water. Thanks for this recipe!
I always put A1 in my beef to make it taste better:) Also, I recommend Blue and Gold Sausage, it's the best!!
I used all ground beef, added 1/2 tsp Italian Seasoning & 1/2 tsp Garlic powder. Did just mix in all of the cheese into the meat mixture. Turned up the oven to 375 degrees. Baked exactly one hour. Came out perfect. My husband had 2nds, & he's a picky eater. Thanks for the recipe.
Yummy! So easy, since there was no chopping involved! I used a layer of provolone in between the two halves of the meatloaf and (as another reviewer suggested) topped it with italian-style diced tomatoes before baking. I added some mozzerella on top in the last ten minutes. It was delicious with mashed potatoes, and even better as meatloaf sandwiches the next day!
Giving three stars because it would have been 10X better without the pork. If you don't like exotic meat mixes or if you don't like certain textures then this isn't at all for you. Flavors are there and awesome but would be better without the pork and just keep everything else.
I thought this recipe would be really good, but mine turned out horrible. It was very bland. No taste what so ever. Sorry but this is not a keeper.
I have never had any luck making meatloaf (too dry too greasy ect) I only changed one thing in the recipe which was I only used ground beef not the pork part and it turned out great. Thank You so much for this very excellent recipe.
I think it's a delicious meatloaf. But I did what I normally dont do and followed other people's comments and mixed all the cheese in with the meatloaf. Didn't really get a cheesy flavor. So next time I will follow the instructions and layer it.
Very good meatloaf! I put two slices of provolone cheese on top about the last ten minutes of the cook time and used italian style bread crumbs. My 4 & 9 year old loved it! My husband, not so much, but he isn't big on meatloaf.
everyone loved it. I used jarlsberg cheese and bacon strips on top. every time I made it for guests there wasn't any left over.
Instead of using plain onion soup mix, I used Roasted Garlic onion soup mix. It was amazing. Kids loved it!
This was just o.k
I have to say I was a bit disappointed. It was good meatloaf, nice and very moist, but I think it could have used a bit more flavor. Unlike some of the other reviewers, we couldn't even really taste the onion soup mix! Also, I couldn't find ground pork so used all hamburger, and I replaced the mozzarella with cheddar. Like I said, it was good, but I'd like to try some other meatloafs. Oh and it was VERY quick and easy to make, always a plus! This meat loaf was even better after sitting in the fridge a couple days, it's almost a perfect 5 except it would be even better with more seasonings. I'm also going to try to make baked meatballs with this because it was excellent with bow tie egg noodles and melted butter as left overs!
Omg...amazing. The only changes I made was that I used diced tomatoes with basil, oregano and olive oil and then used a combo mozzarella and provolone shredded cheese. I also threw a little minced garlic in with the meat mixture. My family went crazy over this. In fact, my mother challenged to a meatloaf cook off while she was eating it...lol
My family liked this recipe. A nice change of pace instead of the regular meatloaf that I make using just ground beef. It stayed together perfectly, but mine turned out greasy so next time I'll use a better choice of beef like ground chuck or round instead of ground beef. Otherwise, great recipe! Thanks!
I always make meatloaf, but never thought to add cheese! I continued with my same recipe (1 can of manwich, salt, meat tenderizer, steak seasoning, 2 eggs and 1 1/2 cups of crushed croutons) to the ground beef, pork (italian) and cheese. Added 1/2 cup of water for juicyness (pour out water when done). It was a hit in my house!!
I consider this a "traditional" meatloaf recipe since it has a high fat content but it was good! My 7 yo had a second helping later after dinner was finished and he hardly EVER has seconds. I followed the recipe in terms of exact ingredient measurements except I only used 1 C. of mozarella cheese instead of 2. Also, I mixed in the cheese rather than layering it. It was still pretty greasy and I had to drain the grease off twice while it was cooking. So, I wasn't thrilled by that but the taste and texture were pretty good in the end. I served it with mashed potatoes and salad. Perfect comfort food and tasty, too! 9/1/10 Follow Up Made it again and this time added sweet potato puree and the kids didn't notice and loved it! In my oldest son's words, "this (meatloaf and mashed potatoes) has now become my favorite meal!"
I had somewhat high hopes for this recipe, but in the end I thought it was just okay. I made it exactly as written, using a little more (1.07 lbs.) of extra-lean (96%) ground beef, so the end result for me was hardly greasy at all, unlike other reviewers have mentioned. The 60 minute cooking time wasn't quite enough, though. I just found the taste unremarkable, and I love meats and cheeses. Perhaps more spices in the mix, or using Italian seasoned bread crumbs, would make it better. Thanks anyway.
Fantastic! I mixed the cheese in with the meat and loved how there was lots of cheesy goodness in every bite! This is the ideal day-after sandwich meatloaf as it is nice and dense, and slices nicely.
The only meatloaf recipe that my husband said didn't taste like dog food. My kids and I really enjoyed it.
I thought this recipe would be really good, but this turned out very bland. No taste what so ever, and very dry. Sorry but this is not a keeper.
This was one of the best meatloaves that I have ever tasted. My whole family loved it, including a 10 and 12 year old. And my 10 year old is extremely picky.
AMAZING meatloaf.. and we don't *like* meatloaf normally. I made dinner, then threw this in the oven just to have *leftover* meatloaf sandwiches for hubby to take to work. It smelled so good we HAD to try it - and ended up setting aside the hot fudge sundaes we made to eat the meatloaf instead. Just unbelievable - this is the absolute BEST - thanks Lauren!
My husband is picky and he had seconds. I used sausage meat instead of the ground pork and YUMMY.
All voted this recipe as Great! I made some changes,adding chopped celery & capsicum and a layer of spinich before the cheese
This is a very good dish, and I have made it twice. The second time, I used sweet italian sausage (with casings removed) and it came out even better.
Delicious. The key is to make sure you wash your hands and use them to thoroughly combine the ingredients.
I made this all the time when my husband was on the atkins diet. I used the spicy pork rinds instead of bread crumbs, and didn't use ground pork, just hamburger. I also put the loaf on a cookie sheet so the grease can spread away from the meat, rather than get re-soaked into it.
Followed directions exactly and I didn't care for it at all. I think the ground pork gave it a funny consistency. Husband barely touched it. Very greasy.
Easy to make and has a good flavor once done. Family really enjoyed this.
This turned out great. I did omit the cheese, I wasnt sure how my family would like it with the cheese. Everyone enjoyed it.
This was great! Everyone in my family cleared their plate. I didn't add the water, and it was good. I don't like soggy meatloaf and thought the water would make it soggy. It was great!
This meatloaf was very good. I liked the cheese added to the recipe. I will use less bread crumbs the next time I make this.
This is a great recipe! I was a little lazy, and just mixed the cheese throughout, but it was still delicious! My kids loved it, and they are very picky eaters.
This meatloaf was okay. I didn't have ground beef or veal, so I used 1 lb of ground turkey and 1/2 lb. of sage sausage. I also added some BBQ sauce. I make meatloaf about twice a month so I will continue to try others on this site.
very easy to make, it was the first time I ever made meatloaf for my family and everyone loved it!!
I thought I would love this. Afterall my fave ingrediant cheese was involved! : ) If I cook this again I will leave out the soup mix. Way way way too oniony. I am someone who loves onions too! I would use real onions instead. Also would use one of the meats not both.
Got the best compliment ever: my new husband told me it was better than his mom's meatloaf. Very easy too! Definitely a keeper. Mixed cheese into all of the meat so it looked like a normal meatloaf, only really moist.
i have made this loaf 2xs now and it's fabulous. i use cheddar cheese and ground turkey. each time i put it in the loaf i think it's too dry...but it's not! and it's so savory! i cut the recipe in 1/2 for my small family. i highly recommend this loaf!
Fabulous!! My family loved this recipe and will continue to use it often, any one who says that this has too much cheese is crazy.
Did not like the combination of cheese with pork and beef.
didn't use the cheese on top but it was perfect meatloaf! Hubby loved it :)
I messed up and mixed the cheese into the entire batch of meat. It still came out great and made good leftovers also.
This is good, but it is a little too much onion. Next time I will only use half a packet. We aren't big onion eaters.
My family did not care for this meatloaf at all. It was very bland, this one is not a keeper.
Very good -instead of onion soup we added the ramen soup seasoning packets (2) and sharp cheddar cheese. Tasted great.
I made this for my family and they love it. Next time i make it im going to try it with out the loaf pan. It just was way to greasy. I also used mexican blend cheese. It was very good.
Fabulous! This was sooo good, even my 2 young girls cleaned their plates. Thank you for a yummy idea.
We loved it. My husband is hard to cook for he likes things to be seasoned a certain way. He has never had meatloaf before and he loved it. So did everyone else who tried it. Great recipe. I used cheddar instead and it was really tasty.
This was very good. I took the advice of others and added Italian breadcrumbs, ketchup, garlic powder, and mozz cheese. Instead of layering the cheese, I mixed it into the other ingredients. When there was about 10 minutes left, I also sprinkled some cheese on top. Thumbs up!
Delicious!! I used cheddar cheese for stuffing, and had to drain some of the fat juices at the end of baking, and it turned out great! Will make again for sure...
excellent
Very good variation on a classic dish.
This is the best meatloaf I have ever had. You can't taste the difference between the beef and the pork. I highly reccomend it.
This just seemed to have a bland cheezy blob in the middle. Maybe it would have been more flavorful with cheddar. Anyway if I was going to keep making a meatloaf recipe that had so many more calories due to the cheese, it would have to taste much better. We threw it out.
This recipe was awesome! I made it for my mom's husband who is a HUGE fan of anything with lots of cheese, and he ate the entire loaf in one weekend! I added a chopped green bell pepper to the loaf and made a sauce to pour on top before baking. I mixed some ketchup, mustard and brown sugar together for the sauce and sprinkled some shredded mozerella on top. It was GREAT!!! Thanks!
My family didnt care for this at all - much more bland than we thought. We have used another meatloaf recipe within this site (Rempel families) and we will continue to use that one instead.
This was a very good dish...the dry onion soup added a good taste
The meatloaf was delicious! I loved the flavor of the dry onion soup mix that was added to it. Will definately make again in the future!
My hat is off to the chef I made this recipe yesterday for a early dinner and it was a great hit I even had a slice with my morning coffee. Thanks countrynu
Absolutely delicious!
The onion soup mix was to overpowering, and the bread crumbs made the texture very mealy. Not one I would make again if I had other options.
My husband gave this recipe two thumbs up!!!!
Was really good, my man just kept going "om nom nom" so that says it all. One thing though to avoid getting a mushy meatloaf leave out the water part, I didn't add it in the mix and the meatloaf was just perfect.
Very easy to make.Instead of ground pork, I used a mild flavor sausage.Next time, I will use au jus mix, instead of the onion mix.Overall, tasted great.
It was awesome! Next time I make it I might add a little more seasoning for a better taste but overall it was very good because my husband and brother liked it. My husband is very hard to please since hes a true southern cook with a degree so that says alot lol!
This is the BEST meatloaf ever.
I felt this meatloaf was very tasty. I read the other reviews that claimed there wasn't much flavor. In my opinion, the key to the flavor is the sausage. I followed the exact recipe. I used mild sage pork sausage and italian seasoned bread crumbs. It was very flavorful and delicious. I did turn the oven up to 375 about halfway through. Would definitely make this one again!
I did mix the cheese in with the meat. Really unremarkable and a little greasy. Not bad, but nothing to make me really want to make it again.
This was sooo good!! My only regret is that I didn't double the recipe. We couldn't stop eating it even after we were REALLY full!
This meatloaf is the best! I’ve made it a few times and I’ve changed the meats …..hot Italian chicken and beef…..hot Italian pork and beef and I use fresh mozzarella in the middle and I think it’s delicious ??
This is very good. I used a pre mixed meat for meatloaf (beef, veal and pork). The only real did different is I used Italian breadcrumbs since that is what I had available. I'm one who always adds ketchup to meatloaf since I don't usually care for it. I tried a bite first and I'm glad I did. Not a touch of ketchup was added to my plate. I'm definitely making this again.
10/10! Fun to make, not messy, very easy to make! I made this for my mom, her take: "Its much more flavorful than any ordinary meatloaf, I love it!"
Hello Honeys! This meatloaf was incredible! Hats off to the chef!!!
My recipe is very similar but I after mixing cut in half and lay 1/2 in 9x13 pan layer american processed cheese down then the other 1/2 of the meat mix.....Awesome!
This is great! I agree that it need 15 more minutes in the oven, or use a thermometer. Second time I made it I left the cheese layer out as I too found that it caused the slices to separate and was a little rich. I also added 1 TBSP Maggi sauce and think it improved the recipe.
So great! My family loved this! I loved the firmness and the flavor. It was delicious, moist and there were no leftovers. I have teenage boys who fought over the last slices. Made it exactle as the recipe specified except I used cheddar cheese. Amazing!
fantastic meatloaf recipe! we added a topping consisting of ketchup, bbq sauce, worchester sauce, honey, syrup, and a drop of liquid smoke. this recipe pleased a very discerning meatloaf eater!
My husband loves meatloaf, and I can easily live without it. I came across this recipe and decided to give it a try to appease my husband. I always make a recipe exactly as stated the first time I make it, so I followed this to the T. I have to admit I really enjoyed it. It’s the best meatloaf I have made and my husband has requested it for a second time. Next time I might use Italian breadcrumbs for variety, but this was very good as is...and that’s coming from someone who doesn’t like meatloaf.
I substituted Italian herb with tomato soup for the onion soup mix. I really enjoyed i.
My kids devoured this meatloaf like it was candy! Yum! Yum!
This meatloaf was a big hit, even with my 3 year old. I forgot to add the pepper so my husband cracked fresh black pepper on the top - it turned out great. I will make it again but I might try it with cheddar cheese to see how it turns out.
Very very very good.. I am repeatedly requested to make this often for family and friends.. Although because of my father not having bread crumbs one time while making one of his "traditional" meatloaves.. He substituted bread crumbs with crushed up cheese it crackers and it was an instant hit! So even though I tend to make the less traditional meatloaf.. I also always substitute bread crumbs with cheese it crackers as well..
This meatloaf came out great. I added some cheddar to the mozzarella for a bit more flavor plus cheddar makes it better. When I baked the meatloaf I added to ketchup to the top, my partner loves it. Will make this again.
I made it per the recipe, but I used beef, pork, veal combo. No leaky cheese, or too much grease. It was very moist, but I think I’ll just mix in half of the cheese next time. The cheese in the middle wasn’t needed.
I made this tonight and it turned out delicious, I did deviate slightly from the recipe, however. I added chopped green bell pepper and mushrooms for personal preference.
Great recipe for people like my family who don't normally like meatloaf. Thanks!
I used pork beef and veal. It was awesome.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections