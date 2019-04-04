Cheesy Meatloaf

A 'stuffed' meatloaf made with beef, pork, cheese, eggs, soup mix and bread crumbs. Mozzarella cheese jazzes up a classic.

Recipe by LAURENVC

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl combine the beef, pork, soup mix, eggs, bread crumbs, pepper and water. Stir in 1/2 cup of the cheese. Mix well and spread half of mixture into a 9x5 inch loaf pan. Spread remaining 1 1/2 cups cheese over meat loaf mixture. Top with remaining half of meat loaf mixture.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 60 minutes. Let cool 10 to 15 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
408 calories; protein 30.4g; carbohydrates 17.6g; fat 23.2g; cholesterol 135.5mg; sodium 701.9mg. Full Nutrition
