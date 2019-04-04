Cheesy Meatloaf

I have made this meatloaf 3 times now, the first time I followed the instructions except I used two pounds of ground beef since that's all I had and sharp cheddar for same reason it was oily and most cheese drained out when I tried pouring oil out but otherwise it was good. I think it's because I tried poorly to make my own bread crumbs since I didn't have any and instead of onion soup mix I used half an onion which ended up being too much. So first time not too great but the second time I had all ingredients again used two pounds ground beef and I mixed the sharp cheddar cheese in with the meat, I used Italian bread crumbs, onion soup mix, and it turned out a lot better. I did the same thing the third time and all three times I added a layer of ketchup on top because my husband likes meatloaf better that way and it added just enough tang. Also my husband and I hate pepper so I used garlic salt all three times and the third time I also added season salt since those are my two favorite seasonings. :) Over all very creative idea and really good, when made properly I'd definitely recommend it.