Braised Lamb Shank with Vegetables

Lamb shanks braised and cooked with potatoes, carrots and onion.

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
2 hrs
additional:
10 mins
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
7 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium high heat. Brown shanks in oil, about 20 minutes. Add water to cover, reduce heat to low and simmer for about 1 hour.

  • Add potatoes, carrots and onions and simmer for about 1 hour. In a small bowl blend flour into melted butter to make a roux, then stir this into simmering dish to thicken.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
695 calories; protein 57.8g; carbohydrates 39.3g; fat 33.5g; cholesterol 196mg; sodium 216.4mg. Full Nutrition
