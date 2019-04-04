Braised Lamb Shank with Vegetables
Lamb shanks braised and cooked with potatoes, carrots and onion.
1st i'm a guy with limited cooking experience. I was tasked to make dinner for 8. This recipe saved the day. It was idiot proof and tasty. Everyone loved it but couldn't believe I made it. The meat was dripping off the bone. I Highly recommend this one. graham, Vancouver.BCRead More
Lamb is my favorite meat, however this was very bland. I will better use my lamb next time...Read More
It must be personal preference because I didn't even get as far as to serve this. I followed the recipe exactly but it looked unappetizing (there was a thick white scum on the top of the broth, plus the lamb looked fatty and grey), and I disliked the smell too. Then I added some fresh thyme and rosemary, and I still didn't much like the taste. I'm going to keep the lamb broth (I spooned the ickiness off), and freeze it for something else. I hate giving bad reviews, but this really didn't work for us. So sorry.... But glad others enjoyed it!
This is something very much like what I've had, can be a bit like scotch broth if omit some of the ingredients around too. This is simply easy and tasty, though I do saute the onions first; do add lots of freshly ground black/other pepper whilst cooking - adds body, thus it won't be bland. Love it just this way (with the black pepper) with bread to soak it the gravy, or one can alway play around with such a good base recipe like this to suit personal preferences.
added rosemary pepper and salt, and this dish was superb!...
Pretty good as written. The second time I used one can (14.5 oz) beef broth plus additional water and a beef bouillon packet to cover and added a few splashes of red wine vinegar. I also substituted smaller lean shoulder chops for the shanks. I know, it looks like a totally different meal but this is how I build off the good ideas I find here and make them to my own taste.
Sauce didn't thicken but have no choice at this point. Next time it will be the Heavenly Lamb Shanks.
