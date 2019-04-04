Chicken breast simmered with onion, bell pepper, tomatoes, soy sauce, and spices to be served with a rich, pepper steak-style gravy. If you like the taste of pepper steak but really don't enjoy red meat, try pepper steak chicken!
This recipe is great! We loved the flavor. To make it better, we added more than the amount of veggies required (my husband and I love veggies). To make it easier to eat we cut the chicken into bite size pieces before cooking. Fabulous recipe. A must try!
I thought this was wonderful!!! I've never made pepper steak, much less chicken pepper steak, but it was fantastic. I took the suggestion of others and only used 1 cup of water, and it made plenty of gravy (which tasted great on my garlic mashed potatoes). I also simmered it for about 30 minutes, which made the chicken very tender. This will definitely be a keeper in my kitchen. Thanks for the great recipe!
My family really enjoyed this chicken dish. Alot of flavorfull gravy... I used about 21/2 lbs of boneless chicken breast and since they were thick I cut them in half length wise and sprinkled each piece with the onion powder and seasoned salt instead of tsp measure, also used 14 oz can of stewed tomatoes istead of fresh plum tomatoes. I didn't increase any of the other ingredents. Made 1 lb of bow tie noodles and poured chicken mixture over noodles. I will most definitely save this to my recipe box to make again.
After reading the reviews we used 1/2 cup of green pepper and 1/2 cup of red pepper. Scaled back on the soy sauce used lite soy sauce. Replaced water with chicken broth and added about 1/3 cup of white wine. We did add some cornstarch with water to make sauce thicker. Turned out great. Thanks for the post.
Thanks Tiara for a fabulous dish Hubby loved it and it will now be served instead of pepper steak (red meat and I have a problem ) I served this overmy basmati rice and took it to work for lunch the next day... Had to write out recipe for co-worker Will hopefully post pic when I make it next time once again thanks for the great recipe
My husband LOVED this. Said it is one of his favorites so far. He's a beef eater so I will probably use beef next time but I think it would be great with either. I followed other reviewers comments and only used 1 1/2 cups of chicken broth instead of the water. I also added red pepper flakes. I was scared of the salt even though I love salt and used low salt soy sauce and just seasoned the chicken with onion powder and black pepper. I too used a can of diced tomatoes. We ate it over rice. This makes 4 large servings.
This was really good and really easy. Took about 20 minutes including prep and cleanup and was very satisfying. I had it with a baked potato topped with greek yogurt, which made a very easy and very tasty meal.
I liked this recipe very much. It was easy to prepare, very tasty and I will definitely prepare it again. Instead of green peppers, I used yellow and red peppers which I had on hand, did not add the tomatoes, which I didnt have, and added green scallions at the end. I also sliced the chicken. Next time I will try it adding the roma tomatoes. But without, it was still very good.
Following the suggestion of some other reviewers, I cut the water down to 1 cup. It was good, and worth a repeat, but the gravy was definitely too salty! I would either cut the soy sauce down to 1/4 cup or use low sodium soy sauce. Otherwise loved it!
I have a recipe very similar to this that I got from a cookbook years ago. There a few differences in the vegetables, but the recipe uses as much sugar as the soy sauce and it is great! For those who didn't like it or thought it was too salty, try adding the sugar. It's a great recipe! One of our favorites.
pretty good i must say! I had some peppers onions and tomatoes that I needed to use up before going out of town so this worked for me. After serving tonight I took the leftover chicken and cut into chunks to make it more user friendly. Also did not use the soy sauce but used Bragg Amino Acids in place of. Just squirted some on each piece of chicken when cooking. Also used chopped fresh garlic and bouquet garne' spice as I did not have the other stuff. Added lots of extra tomatoes and cut back to 1 1/2 liquid. I would say the more tomatoes you use (I used regular ones) the less liquid required. Cut the cornstarch to 4 teaspoons (same as 1 T and 1 t) Great taste and served over brown rice. Rather healthy recipe also...... Cant wait for the leftovers tomorrow night! Thanks for posting!
Absolutely delicious. Everyone asked for more after all the chicken and veges were gone. The extra sauce will be used for lunch with rice tomorrow. I am so happy to find this recipe. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
This was a pretty good recipe!! To kick it up a little I added black pepper and crushed red pepper. I also threw in a pinch of ginger and a lot of sesame seeds. Served it over egg noodles and it was great! Next time I'll try adding a little more flavor. There was this time but it was missing SOMETHING...just couldn't figure out what it was! Great recipe though! Thanks!
Yum! Very good!! Served over rice. Used 3 fresh tomatoes from our garden and 2 green peppers. Cut the soy sauce in half and also only 1 cup of water in with the cornstarch. Didn't chop up garlic, I used garlic powder instead. Will definitely make again!
We found this recipe to be pleasant tasting. I read previous reviews and used light soya sauce (reduced salt) I am glad I did. I would make this again however, I would reduce the water to about 1 3/4 cups as I found it made just a little too much gravy and I would omit the seasoning salt as it really isn't needed as this is salty enough.
This one went over big in my family - considered safe for company, the highest rating it could get!
This was great with a few tweeks. Did not salt the chicken, soy sauce always provides enough for us. Used chicken boullion instead of water for some extra flavor. Added 2 more cloves fresh garlic and about a teaspoon of fresh ginger. Yum!
I made this recipie for a friend and was upset I didn't double the recipie so I had some! It was delicious! I did make a few moderations: 1.) instead of using seasoning salt, I used 1/4 tsp. orange peel, 1/4 tsp. paprika, 1/4 tsp. ginger, and 1 tsp. cajun seasoning - this gave the chicken the flavor without being an overly salty dish. I also put on 2tsp. garlic powder in the chicken and omitted the garlic cloves. 2.) I fried the chicken with a little bit of lemon flavored olive oil. 3.) I used a can of diced tomatoes 4.) I used chicken broth instead of water 5.) I added a little bit of Thai chili paste to the gravy for a little bit of a kick. This made a DELICIOUS meal and I will be making this again! I served it with brown rice. Yumm! The gravy kind of reminded me of
This was very good! The whole family (all six kiddos) loved it! I was thinking of leaving out the tomato because it sounded weird to me but I was glad I included it. The only substitution I made was chicken broth for the water. Thanks for giving us another family favorite!
I was a little disappointed with this one. But not because it's a bad recipe, because it's not. That's why I'm giving it 4 stars. But I was disappointed because I expected it to taste like pepper steak, only with chicken. It doesn't. It tastes more like an asian chicken recipe, but not like pepper steak. So it wasn't bad, it was just not what I wanted and expected. And I agree with another reviewer that it seemed to be missing something. After tasting it, I added honey and brown sugar to mine, and it still seemed to be lacking. I served mine with House Fried Rice from this site. Again, not a bad recipe, but just not quite what I expected based on the title and the other reviews. Unlike other reviewers, I did not find this one to be too salty. I did, however, find the soy sauce to be a bit overpowering, almost to the point of being bitter. Hmmm. Again, not a bad recipe, just not what I was hoping for. To me, it was a 3 star recipe, but objectively speaking, it's closer to a 4 star recipe. Not bad, but I probably won't be making it again.
Simple and DELICIOUS! I cut the water to 1 cup, added an additional yellow bell pepper, sprinkled with red pepper flakes and VOILA...a quick meal that everyone enjoyed. Will make again and again. Thanks!
This recipe was quick, easy, and very flavorful! I actually added more veggies and mushrooms and we had it over brown rice. I added crushed red peppers for a little bit of spice! Great recipe if you don't want to spend all day in the kitchen!
O M G! This recipe was AWESOME!!! I loved it so much I ate it for lunch and dinner the next day too! I made a few modifications because of the other reviews complaining of the saltiness. To cut the saltiness I added some rice vinegar and some chili paste, and a little bit of splenda. I also (believe it or not) added some kerrygold sweet mustard sauce. It was so good! I also used red onions and used red and yellow bell peppers. This was amazing!! Thanks for the great post!
Good recipe.The only thing I modified is adding an extra pepper and simmering the chicken in a covered skillet for 30 minutes in that first step (added canned diced tomatoes while it simmered). The chicken was super tender and fell apart and the dish had plenty of sauce.Served with basmati rice.
My boyfriend said this was "a winner!" so that's saying something! The only changes I made were: I cut the chicken in bite size pieces, I added an extra TBSP of cornstarch. We ate this over white (calrose) rice but it'd be good over pasta, too. Thanks for a great recipe, this will go into my recipe box as a keeper for sure!
I cook alot for my family so it's hard to find something new and different, but this was GREAT! My dad wen't back for 3rds. I just added a little bit of red pepper to give it a little kick and it was awesome. Thanks for the great recipie.
Everyone liked this recipe. I only used 1 1/2 cups of water and that was plenty. Also added 1 tsp. of hot pepper flakes. Used only 1/2 teas. seasoning salt. Also cut chicken into cubes and sprinkled with spices before cooking. Once everything was added to the pan I cooked it for 15 min. or so to soften the tomato skins and peppers. Served it with mash potatoes. Would also be good with rice or pasta. Thanks, Michele, Cambridge ontario
This is an excellent week night meal, served on a bed of rice, with any type of green vegetable on the side....Everyone will fall in love with This dish, and it is so simple and easy to make...Kudos to you at Allrecipe!....Gonna make this again as I rarely eat red meat, chicken and fish are staples for me...So impressed??
This recipe was good, but way to salty. I am not used to using much salt in my cooking and almost keeled over when I tasted it.
I used 1 small green pepper, 2 small reds, 4 cloves of garlic, 2 tbsp fresh ground pepper, olive oil instead of veg, and 4 tbsp cornstarch instead of 2. The flavour was amazing. I have never had pepper steak, so I can't compare, but this was really yummy. Even with the extra cornstarch, the sauce never thickened and ended up more like a soup. Next time I'll add the cornstarch mixture first, let it simmer for 5-10 mins, Then add the peppers, etc so they are still a little crunchy. Can't wait to make this again though, thanks a bunch!
Based on a few reviews, I made a couple of changes. I cut the chicken into bite size pieces to speed the cooking process and make it easier for my kiddos to eat. I also used 2.5 cups of chicken broth instead of water. The receipe is good, just needs to be seasoned a little more for my family's tastes. Really a nice little recipe - thanks for sharing!
This was very good served over rice. The only change I made was cutting the chicken into 1/2 inch pieces prior to cooking. My husband and son, who are very picky eaters, even loved this dish! Will make again!
Meh, about sums it up. I thought it was too bland. It was much thinner than I would have liked and I wish I had increased the corn starch by a TBS. I was wanting a pepper steak but with chicken and this tasted little like pepper steak to me. I won't be making it again.
This recipe is delicious and easy to throw together! I use about half the slurry mixture (cornstarch + water) but sometimes I have to add more water to make the sauce thicken [it sounds backwards, but it works]. This is easily adaptable for other veggie/meat combinations. I like to add a lot of black pepper and a little cyanne to this dish to imitate the black pepper chicken at my favorite chinese resturant.
The only thing I omitted from this recipe was the cornstarch as I did not have any, so I did not really acheive a 'gravy' texture. It was really just too salty for my taste. I will not be making this again.
Mmmmmm. Came out perfect!! I will definitely make this again. Now my bf can stop telling me to make gravy when I cook. This is it. He's going to love this.
We made this for dinner and it was excellent. I added 2 cups of water and 4 TBLS of Cornstarch and the gravy was thick and excellent. I also did not find this salty in the least. I did add an extra yellow bell pepper. Kids asked me to make it often.
I added a lot more soy sauce and then a sprinkle of red pepper flakes. There was a lot of flavor so I am not sure how it would've been with out the added soy sauce and red pepper. This recipe is replacing my mother's regular peppersteak recipe that I have been making for years. My husband and son much prefer this one, and it's healthier for everyone.
This was easy to make and pretty good, but had kind of a strange flavor. I cup up my chicken prior to cooking to make it easier and used packaged peppers with onions. I skipped the tomatoes because they didn't seem like they would be a good addition with the rest of the ingredients. I served with rice which was a nice pairing.
Pretty good. My fiance liked it a lot. I took the advice of another reviewer and used beef broth instead of water. What confused me was the measurement of half of a cup of soy sauce when in the recipe, all it calls for is eight tablespoons, four in the beginning and four in finishing. When - and if - I make this again, I'll add more chicken.
This is a great recipe. I think the time involved is is a bit more than 45 minutes, but not by too much. I think I'll use a little less water with the cornstarch next time though, it took awhile to thicken and even then it was still a bit thin. I will be making this dish again though, and my girlfriend loved it.
I have skimmed over the page for this recipe several times (I have the "favorites" book), and thought about making it each time, so I finally decided to give it a try (my friend also recommended the recipe). This dish was VERY salty (too salty for my liking). This could have been my fault since I did not pre-measure the seasoned salt & onion powder (I just seasoned to taste). I think you could use canned diced tomatoes in lieu of fresh to cut time (and save $'s), and I will do this next time (if I make this dish again). My bf said that this was more "savory" than his mom's version (which I guess is sweeter - the way I always thought pepper steak should be) and he likes mine better! The sauce is not as thick as I had expected, but my bf also said that pepper steak isn't supposed to be thick (who knew?). Anyways, this was a good dish that paired nicely served over steamed white rice (no sides needed). Thanks!
I made this per the recipe first time. It was really good. Now I cut up the chicken and veggies smaller and use unsalted canned diced tomatoes. I put it all with the seasoning in a baking dish, cover with foil, and bake at 350 for 1.5 hrs. It is still really good, and I don't have to babysit it. It has just as much juice to serve over rice. You can use chicken breast that has been frozen, and you can't taste that it has been frozen.
Great dish. The 2 1/2 cups of water was a bit much. About 1 1/2 would be plenty. I chose to slice the breast, pound flat and flower prior to cooking. Shortens the cooking time for the breast and makes them fork tender.
It was very very good. Next time I might add just a little less soy and water/cornstarch, gravy didn't thicken up enough for me. Husband wants me to add other veggies to it. I also added water chestnuts.
This yielded quite a bit of food for only 4 servings and it's very tasty! I had to cook it down quite a bit to have the gravy thicken and I served it over rice. I will definetly keep this and use it again!
This was awesome! I have found my from scratch "stir fry." I did follow the directions but did add some veggies, and used brown rice. I added red, yellow, and orange peppers. Next time I will also add water chestnuts, mushrooms, and possibly pea pods.
Excellent way to make chicken. Served it over rice and was a huge hit with my husband. I used the frozen peppers and onions instead of the fresh ones and not only was it easier to make but with the variety of peppers in it, I think made it even tastier. Will definitely make again
The first time I tried this recipe I was disappointed & really felt like it lacked something. But I held off on my review, wanting to give it a second chance. So on my second attempt I cooked thinly sliced chicken in my wok. In addition to the regular ingredients, I added some cracked peppercorns to the chicken. Then in step#2, add 2T oyster sauce, blend the cornstarch with 1/4 C water, add 1.5 C chicken broth & I added some broccoli, & mushrooms, along with the other veggies & roma tomatoes. The recipe had more flavor & the sauce was very good over rice.
I would have given this 4 or 5 stars but we all found it WAY TOO SALTY. I even cut the seasoning salt back to 1/2 tsp. and used low-sodium soy sauce. I would recommend just a light sprinkling of each chicken breast with the seasoning salt. Also, the "gravy" never got very thick so next time I would cut back on some of the water, by at least a 1/2 cup. Otherwise, a very good recipe.
I halved this recipe. I served it over rice. Chicken breasts were large, so for me, there are 4 meals here. Only thing I would do different is add the whole green pepper and more onion. Very good meal. I will make it again.
Please reduce the water to 1 1/2 cups. The time it takes to reduce the liquid to a gravy with the extra cup of water is too long and will overcook your veggies. Chicken Pepper Steak is a good weeknight recipe, because it's one-pan on the stovetop.
Sorry, but my family didn't like this. We ate it because we were hungry, but the leftovers went into the trash, and we NEVER do that! (Hey we're piggies and eat just about anything!)I'm not exactly sure what's missing from this recipe, but it was very bland. Maybe it's because this time of year "good" produce isn't available because it's out of season...who knows. I did use low salt soy sauce, and eliminated the seasoned salt. We added salt at the table. Again, I'm sorry, but I won't be making this again.
I made this dish. Didn't like it, even though I pounded the chicken breasts to tenderize them (which isn't mentioned in the recipe) the breast meat wasn't soft and the gravy flavor was pretty bland. Won't make it again.
