Chicken Pepper Steak

Chicken breast simmered with onion, bell pepper, tomatoes, soy sauce, and spices to be served with a rich, pepper steak-style gravy. If you like the taste of pepper steak but really don't enjoy red meat, try pepper steak chicken!

By TIARA BRYANT-STOWE

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Season chicken with salt and onion powder and place in skillet. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Add garlic, 4 tablespoons soy sauce, and half of sliced onion. Cook until chicken is no longer pink and the juices run clear.

  • Dissolve cornstarch in water in a small bowl, and blend into chicken mixture. Stir in remaining 4 tablespoons soy sauce, bell pepper, tomatoes, and remaining onion. Simmer until gravy has reached desired consistency.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
248 calories; protein 29.9g; carbohydrates 15.1g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 71.9mg; sodium 2101.3mg. Full Nutrition
