Chicken Pepper Steak

I was a little disappointed with this one. But not because it's a bad recipe, because it's not. That's why I'm giving it 4 stars. But I was disappointed because I expected it to taste like pepper steak, only with chicken. It doesn't. It tastes more like an asian chicken recipe, but not like pepper steak. So it wasn't bad, it was just not what I wanted and expected. And I agree with another reviewer that it seemed to be missing something. After tasting it, I added honey and brown sugar to mine, and it still seemed to be lacking. I served mine with House Fried Rice from this site. Again, not a bad recipe, but just not quite what I expected based on the title and the other reviews. Unlike other reviewers, I did not find this one to be too salty. I did, however, find the soy sauce to be a bit overpowering, almost to the point of being bitter. Hmmm. Again, not a bad recipe, just not what I was hoping for. To me, it was a 3 star recipe, but objectively speaking, it's closer to a 4 star recipe. Not bad, but I probably won't be making it again.