Mediterranean Chicken with Eggplant

3.9
153 Ratings
  • 5 53
  • 4 65
  • 3 20
  • 2 7
  • 1 8

I've learned to make this dish from my grandmother who still lives on the shore of the Mediterranean.

Recipe by thepamperedchefny

Recipe Summary

prep:
50 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place eggplant strips in a big pot of lightly salted water and soak for 30 minutes (this will improve the taste; they will leave a brown color in the pot).

  • Remove eggplant from pot and brush lightly with olive oil. Saute or grill until lightly browned and place in a 9x13 inch baking dish. Set aside.

  • Saute diced chicken and onion in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir in tomato paste and water, cover skillet, reduce heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Pour chicken/tomato mixture over eggplant. Season with oregano, salt and pepper and cover with aluminum foil. Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
336 calories; protein 35.5g; carbohydrates 26.6g; fat 10.6g; cholesterol 82.1mg; sodium 146.8mg. Full Nutrition
