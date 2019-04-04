Mediterranean Chicken with Eggplant

After reading the reviews I decided to try a few things. For one, I thinly sliced the eggplant into rounds instead of cutting lengthwise. This worked out well because once it was ready to be served I could scoop out the portions neatly. I also decided to marinate the chicken overnight. Used balsamic vinegar, oregano, onion, salt, pepper, lemon. I read some reviews that said the recipe was bland so I made sure to marinade. I sweated the eggplant and rinsed the rounds well once it was ready. I think that when you sautee them you should make sure to add plenty of seasoning because this eggplant has a nice meaty texture but doesnt penetrate flavor as well. Dont be afraid to season them up. Thats the one thing I would do differnt next time when cooking the eggplant. Overall it came out pretty tasty. My 10 year old ate it up. Typical kid who is a bit weary of vegetables too. When you bake it together make sure to seal with aluminum *very* well to lock in the moisture and dont overbake. Oh and lastly, this is an important one. I used the whole can of tomato paste. Those cans are small and this recipe says to use 2tbs. Im wondering if they meant to say 2 oz because all those cans are 2 oz and 2 tbs was definitely was not enough. The whole can is much better to use. I used 4 chicken breasts and it gave it a good enough amount of flavor. Lastly because I cooked 4 chicken breasts, an 8 x 12 fit the recipe perfectly -used 2 eggplants instead of 3 to even it out.