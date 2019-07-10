Easy Slow Cooker Chicken Wings
Chicken wings slow cooked with a spicy tangy sauce mixture which includes chili sauce, chili powder lemon juice and molasses!
Great sauce. I agree w/other reveiwers that it would be good on legs. I put the wings in the crock pot on high for four hours, removed the wings to an oven dish, added some corn starch to the sauce to thicken, poured it over the chicken in the pan, then roasted them in a 300 degree oven for an hour or so to help the texture. They were a hit at a Super Bowl Party. Oh, a side note, most frozen chicken wings are ice glazed, and if you thaw them or rinse the glaze off before using, your recipes will be MUCH less watery.Read More
I wanted to make wings in my slow cooker because it would be so easy to do - I didn't like them this way. The chicken was very tender - fell off the bone - which was good. The sauce, however, didn't stick to the wings the way I like it to. The fat from the wings combined with the sauce I used and just ended up being watery. I would not recommend doing wings in a slow cooker unless you like wings without much sauce sticking to them.Read More
I used chicken drumsticks instead since they were cheaper and I'm glad! This recipe makes the meat very tender and and delicious and any skin a bit soggy so the drumsticks worked best I think. I made this for a crowd as a sidedish for pizza and everyone was raving! No need to alter these unusual ingredients.. it's delicious the way it is!!
I went into the kitchen this morning to prepare this meal for dinner. I decided not to make this in the crockpot. I made the sauce then put the chicken with it into a ziplock bag. ( I used some wings and leg quarters) my husband prefers dark meat. When I got ready to make dinner, I preheated the oven to 350. I put the chicken on a hot grill for about 10 minutes or so, turning often. Then I put the chicken in the oven for about 30 min. I am rating this a five because this has to be one of the best sauces I have tried. My husband loved it. It was tangy, spicy,( not hot tho)and sweet all at the same time. I printed this recipe out so I will always have this sauce. Thank you. Sincerely, Judy
I took the advice of another reviewer and broiled the wings for a few minutes before placing in the crock pot. I also stirred a few times during the cooking process to make sure all the wings were coated. Everybody really liked them. Some reviewers are stating these wings don't taste like "buffalo" wings. However, the name of the recipe and the ingredients say nothing of "buffalo" wings. This is a great recipe for chicken wings in a savory sauce. End of story.
This was a big hit in my family. I precooked the wings before adding them to the crock pot and I also broiled them for about 5 - 7 minutes when they were cooked only because my husband decided the sauce need thickening, which took a little extra time. My son also said that this recipe out ranked any other dinner that I had made and that eventually I would run out of really good recipes to try and have nothing left to cook. I replied "that's my Plan"!!
Ok, I did what others did by baking first then putting them into the crockpot. I found that all the sauce went to the bottom though, so I didn't feel like my chicken got thoroughly coated. To avoid missing the BBQ flavor, I cranked the crockpot up to High for 2hrs, then took the wings out and placed them in a dish and took the BBQ sauce out of the bottom and popped them in a 350 degree oven for about 30-40min, basting them with the leftover BBQ sauce. My care group LOVED them! Those were like the best BBQ chicken wings I've had in a long time.
These got mixed in my house. They were great if you like boiled chicken, but they weren't like buffalo wings at all. The meat was super tender and the flavor was great, so I gave it five stars, but if you are after buffalo wing type chicken, the crock pot really isn't the way to go.
I was so excited about these wings but ended up being thoroughly dissappointed. Maybe I should have tried what another reviewer did and broiled them first. I thought these were just two soggy and the flavor was weird. I will not make these again.
I followed this recipe exactly, but also used some of the reviews as a guide. I first thawed out the wings so there were no ice crystals left. (I always use fresh wings that i have previously frozen). after cooking it for 5 hours, I drained the wings into a bowl and then put them on a cookie sheet sprayed with nonstick spray. I poured the sauce into a pan, added a cornstarch slurry (2 tablespoons cornstarch mixed with 2 tablespoons water) and thicked it to a bbq sauce consistancy. then basted them with the sauce and baked for 1 hour at 300 degrees, taking them out every 20 minutes to baste. they were perfect.
my wings had too much sauce/juice when they were done. i poured off the sauce and removed some of the fat on the top. i took the meat off the wings and removed the bones and used the chicken with sauce over rice. DEFINITELY not spicy. would do it again with modifications (not so much chili sauce, and more hot sauce to spice it up). didn't care too much for the light color of the wings when done.
Made this last night for Sunday supper.It was a hit. Only gave it a 4 because I had to modify it slightly. I was nervous to make this crock pot verison becasue everyone was saying that the sauce was too thin. A crock pot trick I use is to add 1/4 to 1/3 cup of quick cooking tapioca to the sauce. It worked like a charm. I browned the wings in olive oil and drained them on paper towels before putting int he pot. I took someones advise and did half honey and half molasses. I only cooked them for app. 3 hours and then put them in a baking dish ( I left some of the sauce behind) the sauce did stick to them thanks to the tapioca. I finished them in the oven for about 20 minutes. Everyone enjoyed them (even the picky eaters). Will definately make them again.
Made this tonight & it was delish!!! We loved that it's the right amount of flavoring; not to sweet, just the right amount of spice! Here's what we did... I lightly coated the chicken in wheat flour then browned in a large frying pan with olive oil. Added salt, pepper, garlic salt and paprika while it browned. Then straight in the crock pot on low for 4-5 hours. For the sauce, I followed the recipe exactly & added 1 extra ingredient - orange marmalade about 1/2-3/4cup, it really helped everything "stick" to it. When they were done, I put them on a giant cookie sheet covered with foil (to help with cleaning later) and broiled them for 7 minutes on low then flipped, and another 7 minutes (just to give them a little crispiness to them). They were phenominal!! They tasted great, lots of sauce and fell off the bone. This will become the way I make chicken wings every time!!!
You can make good chicken in the crock. A way to avoid the "boiling" would be to use a mesh veggie steamer in the bottom so the chicken wouldn't be immersed in the liquid.
I loved this sauce. I made my wings different due to some of the reviews. I lightly floured my wings and then browned them in a skillet with a little oil. Then I placed them in the sauce and baked them on a broiler pan. They were fabulous!!! I will use this sauce many times. It's wonderful.
yummmyyyyy only thing i did different was put the wings under the broiler for about 15 minutes......we like them browned more...they are yummy, not too spicy either
This was excellent. I took the recommendation of cooking on high for 4 hours, removing the wings and adding cornstarch to the sauce, adding the sauce to the wings on a cookie sheet, and cooking them for an hour on low at 300. Everyone at the party loved them!
good good tasting, used chicken legs slow cooked all day smelled good tasted better, ingredients worked well together, added a little bit on onion bits to it for taste. thanks
very tasty, but guest wanted it hotter, also, my slow cooker medium setting was longer than time suggested and the meat came off the bone,
The sauce was wonderful, but I followed another reviewer's advice to put the wings in the slow cooker with just a little water- I used chicken broth- for 4 hours on low, then one hour in the oven at 350 degrees with the sauce added before roasting them. They were excellent, my company enjoyed them, and we'll be licking our fingers again tomorrow night when we finish them up!
rob1999, I think you're mistaken. What kind of idiot would put something in a crockpot for 10 minutes? It wouldn't even be warmed up yet!
This is a great recipe!!! I changed it up a bit for a church potluck. I used legs and thighs and sprinkled them with garlic powder, salt and pepper and then baked them at 375 for 40 minutes before I put them in the crock pot. They turned out great!!!!! There was nothing left but the sauce.
Was tasty but the meat fell off the bone when done. Had to pick it out of crock pot. Maybe less time.
This recipe worked well for me. My slow cooker only has low and high settings; high for five hours worked fine. The sauce ingredients are open to substitutions and imagination. Turn up the amount of hot sauce if you want to feel any bite. Falls right off the bone.
I was a little skepticle about these ingredients, but they went together beautifully. I let them cook all day and they literally fell apart. This was definately a make again recipe!
I had these for my Halloween Party and everyone raved about them. They were gone in no time. The sauce was very good!
These were a big hit, but added some buffalo seasoning for some more heat. Also I cooked them in a 6qt roaster for one hour on 350. They came out tender and jucy.I'm making them for a second time today.
These were just ok. Some who ate it told me that they lacked in flavor and others said they were just right. Wouldn't make these again, but worth a try.
Chicken came out limp, dry and without much flavor. The sauce is weak. We won't be making this again.
When making slow cooker chicken wings, I first cook the wings in a small amount of water in the slow cooker for 4 hours. After draining the wings, I transfer them into the oven for the remaining hour with the sauce & seasoning. This allows the sauce & seasoning to stick to the wings, unlike the slow cooker.
This was ok in a pinch. I like the wings better baked. The sauce does get watery and does not stay on the wings. I tried to thicken it up with corn starch. I also put the wings under the brioler to dry them up a bit. Thanks for sharing.
nothing really great about this recipe..blah!
These were excellent! I took the advice of others and baked the wings in the oven for 20 minutes before transferring them to the crock pot with other ingredients for an additional 4 hours. The meat fell off the bone and the flavor was incredible. This is a must keep recipe.
Three stars for a recipe that can only be described as 'ok'.My husband and I found the flavor of the sauce to be too strong, which dissuaded one from wanting a second helping. This recipe will not be added to my collection.
I received many compliments on this. The only thing I did differently was added a little honey and some cumin for more of a "sweet smokey" taste. And to thicken the sauce up a bit I stirred in some 'wonder flour' at the end. Great!!
I have made this recipe a few times. I used frozen chicken wings and poured the sauce on the wings. Mixed them up and cooked for a few hours. The sauce becomes very thin, watery & a little greasy. the sauce does not stick on the wings. I used a little more chili sauce hoping to thicken the sauce, but no luck. Too watery.. Good but too thin. Will make again but need to make some changes.
I left out the molasses and chili powder. I added a sweet thai chili sauce. After I cooked it in the crockpot, I did broil in the oven for 20 min for a bit more crisp texture. It was very good.
Add more Texas Pete to make the recipe spicy
Hubby said only 3 stars, next time he wants more BBQ sauce flavor or hot wing flavor. I liked them a lot, sauce was a little thin. So I pulled out the chicken legs (I like legs better than wings) and added a water and corn starch mix. Thickened it right up and stuck to the legs very nicely.
The flavor is good, but it is too thin and watery to stick to the chicken well. The meat was tender and fell off the bone. But it didn't serve well from my crock pot at the party I brought them too. They were swimming in the juice. I had to double the recipe bc I needed a large amount, and I made it with drumstick pieces. Juicy but in the future I would remove from the crock pot and serve them on a platter.
Excellent complex flavor, I added a lot more hot sauce, wings were messy and irresistable!
This was sooo yummy and flavorful!! I used drumsticks, a Thai Chilli sause and didnt worry too much about mesurements, but it seemed to work. I didnt want them to be soggy so I did as someone else mentioned and I broiled them from a few minuts when they where done. So good, spicy and sweet.
This didn't work so good for us. There ended up being more bones than meat and all the meat fell off the bone in the pot. The flavor was GREAT will make again maybe with a breast instead of wings?
Nice and tangy. Next time I'll cut down on the cooking time since these fell off the bone. Not how I generally eat my wings. ;)
Horrible. I cooked it just the way the recipe stated. The wings were like eating boiled chicken. The sauce was like water and did not stick to the wings. I will never try this again. My family let me know that.
These were awesome! The only thing I did differently was I deep fried them for 5 mins before adding them to the crockpot. That way they didn't fall apart as much! People now ask me to make these for parties all the time...
I was expecting these to be more like hot wings or buffalo wings but they are not. It wasn't that spicy at all and I even added extra hot sauce. The chicken was moist, but I don't think I would make this again.
The sauce for these wings was great. I doubled up on the hot sauce. I did put the wings in the oven to crisp up a little at the very end.
Why refer to a recipe as a slow cooker recipe and then post a picture of wings that looked like they were cooked by a broiler or pan fried. I should have cooked them prior to the 'slow cooker'. Five hours isn't enough without clear directions.
I tried coating the chicken in flour per suggestions from here and it still turned out really soupy-like. I had to pop them in the broiler for about 10 minutes and they ended being OK. I would rather have baked them instead of done the slow-cooker, but that is just because of preference on tenderness of the wings. Great, easy recipe though, but would have tasted better with just an oven!
I took these in to my son's Thanksgiving feast this morning. Got great reviews from both the kids and moms! The flavor is great! They are not your typical buffalo wing type chicken wings, but I will definately make them again!
I rated this a 4 because of the changes I made to how I cooked the wings first. I made the sauce exactly as was stated and it was really good (not the best, but really good and definitely worth making again). For the wings, we baked them first, then I brushed some of the sauce on them and broiled them. Then I flipped them over and did the same for the other side. After broiling, we then put them in the slow cooker with the rest of the sauce. Fantastic. The meat was super tender but since they were baked & broiled first, the meat pretty much stayed on the bone enough to get them to the plate. Precooking them got rid of the excess fat and kept the sauce from getting watery.
I might try again sometime but I was disappointed. I think the molassas I used wasn't the best? It made it look too dark and my picky kids thought that I burned them.
I'm sorry but this just did not turn out for me. Even after adding the flour it was soupy. No one in our family liked it. Sorry.
These chicken wings were delicious and easy! I've taken them a few times to parties and there's never any left to bring home. They go quickly!
Easy, peasy!!! Great tasting. We're used to crunchy wings, but with all the flavors here you don't miss the crunch. My husband and I love these.
Just OK for me. I made these for a party and was looking for an appetizer I could use the crockpot for to get them done early. By the time my guests showed up (about 5 hours on low) the wings were cooked and flavorful - the sauce was thin, but the wings had absorbed the flavor and were pretty yummy. By the end of the party, though (10 hours or so on low) the wings were overcooked and the meat had fallen off the bones. If I made these again I would take them out before they overcooked, and then maybe bake them in the oven a little so they aren't quite so mushy. And maybe add a little honey for sweetness, and more hot sauce. And definitely buy wingettes if you can find them. Worst thing about this recipe is hacking up the whole chicken wings! Blech!
It was great but VERY HOT! I coated my chicken wings in light olive oil to help the sauce "stick" a little more. Sticking them in the oven for a few minutes after cooking probably wouldn't be a bad idea for a thicker sauce. Overall my big kids and hubby loved it
I really like cooking the wings in the slow cooker, however I use a different sauce receipe, which is a combination of chili sauce, bbq sauce and pineapple tidbits..
Used tips from the reviews: broiled them first w/salt & pepper. About 7 minutes each side. Added hot cook tapioca packet to sauce before adding to slow cooker. Used a paper towel slipped under the slow cooker lid to soak up excess moisture. Cooked for 3.5 hrs on low then broiled again 7 minutes each side. Sauce covered the wings. Flavor was infused into the meat. Perfect! Meat was tender and only a few pieces fell off the bone in transport. Will definitely make again.
The flavor of the sauce is good but mine turned out overcooked after only half the time in my crockpot and they were slimy so after taking them out, cooling them until dinner and then sticking them under the broiler to crisp them up they were okay but not as good as my regular method of cooking wings.
Actually I follwed this recipe and have to tell - it is not a good idea to make spicy chicken wings in the crockpot. Sauce became too watery, chicken too soft and taste not as good as baked chicken wings. Bake them in oven!
I did this recipe with pheasant wings and it was delicious. I used Chipotle Tabasco sauce instead of the hot pepper sauce and since we love things spicy upped the amount to about a Tb. Used a few cloves of fresh garlic instead of powdered and skipped the salsa. The sauce seemed pretty scant when it was all put in the slow cooker so since I wanted super tender pheasant wings I added about a cup and a half of chicken broth to cover and then let it cook back down at the end with a little cornstarch to thicken. The flavor was amazing! We had extra sauce at the end which I'm using tonight over a roast!
My family did not care for this recipe. Too greasy. The flavor was good. The chicken just fell of the bones, was very tender.
yumm!
Great combination; I made a batch as directed, and they were great! I also made a batch where I lightly fried the wings first (no seasoning, just to crisp the skin a bit) Both were keepers! By the way, as long as you watch your labels, this is a great way to enjoy wings while keeping Gluten Free!
Made these for a get together, and everyone loved them. I was a little nervous when I saw how thin the sauce was, but the flavor was exellant, so I guess it doesnt matter how thin or the thick the sauce gets, what matters is the flavor, and these were a delicious...Thanks
i have cooked this and i would rate this a 5. i did change the way i cooked it some what. i oven cooked the chicken and then when done i place them in the slow cooker for 10 min and i also added 1 tbs of maple syrup.there is no need for me to buy them anymore,, there the best!!
This was a very flavorful dish with fall of the bone goodness. I made it with drummetts instead of wings and still got great flavor. The sauce is watery but i didn't need to add any sauce to the legs, as they tasted great the way they were. KEEPER!
awful
Good recipe but we didn't think it was spicy at all.
Spicy (I added extra hot sauce) with a hint of sweetness (I substituted honey for the molasses). I will definitely make this again, but probably in the oven or on the grill to give the the wings a better texture.
Easy, tasty, might be better in the oven if you're going for a traditional chicken wing. But slow cooker still has great results.
I cooked it for longer than 5 hours and made the wings fall off the bones. But the taste of the sauce is just ok... Not sure if I would make this again. I like the technique but not the overall taste.
I made this as a last minute option for a get together we were going to.I did what other viewers recommended and broiled the chicken crispy before putting them in the crock pot.And I also coated the chicken first. It came out great I just recommend adding onion flakes and pepper flakes it gives it just a little more kick..Also broil your wings an extra 15 min when there done in your crock pot. They will still fall of the bone but have a little crunch.Yummm :)
i liked em but my husband LOVED em! thanks for the recipe :)
Did not care for them.
The sauce would be great on other meats as a grilling glaze!
simple, easy, really good.
Easy to make and yummy, thank you sal.
I liked the idea of cooking wings in a slow cooker but they were just too tender for my liking and the sauce was good but did not stay on the wings. I was disappointed.
These were great. The meat was sooooooo tender. Fall off the bone.
These were the worst wings I have ever had. I should have read the other reviewers posts first and broiled the wings first maybe? They were basically boiled chicken wings and the sauce DOES NOT stick to the wings.
They were good but not great.
Could somebody help with the temp? Most crocks I know are low or high and they NEVER say what the temp may be. I always walk into the computer room and wait till I can smell it, then start checking. This is a good recipe. Works with drumsticks as well, and teriyaki sauce, jamaican jerk, and hickory smoked barbecue...
The taste of these is great and the ease of the slow cooker I could put in and forget about it. I took these to our church luncheon and they were gone immediately.
I used chicken legs instead of wings and baked in the oven. I didn't care for the flavor of the sauce.
This recipe was a hit. I omitted the chile sauce #1 because I couldn't find it in the store and I was desperate to try this recipe. #2 I didn't want it to be too spicy. I don't think it lessened the recipe to me. I also only added 1 drop of hot sauce as I am a wimp and like spicy but not hot. I removed the wings and placed them in the broiler for a few minutes until the wings were crisp and delicious. Served with roasted red potatoes in rosemary/butter sauce.
Very disappointing. Took other's suggestions and used boneless chicken thighs rather than wings -- didn't taste any different than if I poured bottled barbeque sauce over the chicken and put them in the crock. This recipe is not a keeper in my book.
I did not care for the texture... I won't be trying this one again.
I put them in the broiler first and then to the Crockpot. I didn't like these at all.
These taste good, but they fall off the bone too much and are just to sloppy...almost like a soup. When I say fall off the bone...I mean you try to get them out of the crockpot and all you get is the bone.
This was a great recipe. It is easy to make and everyone loved it. The only change I made was adding a little more hot sauce.
Unfortunately, despite utilizing the other reviewer's recommendations to improve the dish; this recipe was a total bomb. The texture was awful, the sauce tasteless - what a waste of good ingredients.
These were pretty good, but we felt that the flavour lacked the kick you expect from chicken wings. If I were to make this recipe again I would use some chicken legs or thighs, serve them with rice and make a meal out of it.
Not great but I’ll blame the chef
These wings were delicious. I used Thai Sweet Chili Sauce. The next time I will add some extra pepper...maybe some fresh jalapeno (I like it hot, hot, hot!). Like other reviewers, I found the sauce pretty watery even after allowing the wings to sit and cool in the sauce. Maybe some corn starch to thicken it? Otherwise, definitively a keeper recipe!
I didn't use chill sauce
Sorry I didn't like these at all.
