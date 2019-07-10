Easy Slow Cooker Chicken Wings

Chicken wings slow cooked with a spicy tangy sauce mixture which includes chili sauce, chili powder lemon juice and molasses!

Recipe by Sara

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 hrs
total:
5 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place chicken in slow cooker. In a medium bowl combine the chile sauce, lemon juice, molasses, Worcestershire sauce, hot pepper sauce, salsa, chili powder, garlic powder and salt. Mix together and pour mixture over chicken.

  • Cook in slow cooker on Medium Low setting for 5 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
284 calories; protein 22.4g; carbohydrates 13.7g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 65.5mg; sodium 720.1mg. Full Nutrition
