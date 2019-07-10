Easy Slow Cooker Chicken Wings

Just OK for me. I made these for a party and was looking for an appetizer I could use the crockpot for to get them done early. By the time my guests showed up (about 5 hours on low) the wings were cooked and flavorful - the sauce was thin, but the wings had absorbed the flavor and were pretty yummy. By the end of the party, though (10 hours or so on low) the wings were overcooked and the meat had fallen off the bones. If I made these again I would take them out before they overcooked, and then maybe bake them in the oven a little so they aren't quite so mushy. And maybe add a little honey for sweetness, and more hot sauce. And definitely buy wingettes if you can find them. Worst thing about this recipe is hacking up the whole chicken wings! Blech!