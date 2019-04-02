Chicken Savoy

This is a very simple recipe but simply delicous. Easy as pie to make but tastes very gourmet. Your whole house will smell like a fancy restaurant while its cooking with the smell of garlic and olive oil roasting with parmesan. I love cooking and always look for more complicated recipes with the notion that the more that goes into it it ingredients and labor wise the more flavor you will have. Im always looking for a new flavor fix. A friend of mine turned me onto this recipe and uses boneless skinless for less fat. I have made it twice now the same way (boneless skinless) and now this recipe has proved me very wrong on my old way of thinking. WOW, its soo good! The entire family loves it, its still good leftover too! Only thing I do different is use boneless skinless. Add more garlic. I start the cooking temp about 350 then graduate it to 425 half way thru. Then add more cheese and bring it to 500 for the last 15. When its done and out of the oven I start to spoon the gravy in the bottom of the pan over it along with adding red wine vinegar. I do this every couple minutes a few times till its cooled down enough to serve. This helps it draw the flavors in bottom of the pan in along with the vinegar as it cools down with capilary action. Dont pass this recipe up! tonite we are trying it out with boneless skinless turkey breasts. Im partial to turkey because its more flavorful than chicken. I will report the verdict back.