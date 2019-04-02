A whole chicken cut into pieces and baked with a simple mixture of olive oil, chicken stock, garlic, spices and cheese - topped with balsamic vinegar just before serving. The best Chicken Savoy on the planet is served at the Belmont Tavern in Bloomfield, where it was invented by Stretch himself. Go there, order Savoy for two, and order Zita with pot cheese. They make a wonderful combination. The place is not fancy, but the food is outstanding. This is a recipe to eat with your fingers and get juices on your hands. Yum!
I've had the chicken at the Belmont Tavern, and flipped when I saw this recipe - YUM! However, a few tweaks - more garlic! :-) I didn't have time to marinate, so I lined the chicken up in a pan, poured some chicken broth in to cover the bottom, then lightly drizzled the chicken (I used legs) with olive oil. I then put some crushed garlic on each piece, then sprinkled oregano (lightly), and grated Romano (generously) over all - I then drizzled the chicken (lightly) with Balsamic vinegar - Halfway through the cooking time, I turned the chicken, and repeated the application of garlic, oregano, romano, and balsamic vinegar, adding more chicken broth to cover the pan. When the chicken was done cooking, it had a lovely dark brown sauce that I poured over the top of the chicken prior to serving. Just like the Belmont!
To be honest, the only thing I really liked was that the chicken was extremely moist...but that was it. The husband and I didn't really care for this, although we did eat it. I don't think that I will be making it again. Thanks for the post, anyways.
Adding more chicken recipes to my repetoire doesn't happen too often, as how many do you need?Well, Chicken Savoy is the exception to the rule. My tweakings---I marinated the chicken all day in the oil,oregano, broth, 4 cloves crushed garlic, and 1/4 tsp. crushed pepper flakes. Under each piece of marinating chicken, I tucked a few peeled cloves of garlic. I "cheesed" the chicken from the beginning, and really enjoyed the crispy golden coating. Next time will experiment with the balsamic vinegar. Did you know that you can boil this vinegar down to a syrupy glaze. It becomes very sweet and thick. Going to do that next time. Thank you for sharing Joe, we really loved this dish. Cheers, Jeff P.S. 3rd. time preparing this dish, and all of the above still goes---but, now I only use chicken thighs. For each serving, I place 2 thighs on top of great mashed potatoes, and place a few whole garlic cloves in between the chicken pieces. I spoon some of the pan juices (not a lot though) around the edges of the mashed potato "bed". Lastly I drizzle the reduced "syrupy" balsamic vinegar on top. WOW is all I can say. Ummmmazing. Thanks again, Joe
i just want to say....i WORKED at the belmont tavern back in the late 80's.....i actually prepared this this AT the belmont tavern. i see 2 things with this recipe that we NEVER did at the belmont: 1) we didnt use any chicken stock back then (not sure if they have changed it up since then but i doubt it) 2) RED WINE vinagar....not balsamic. A few additional tips: we would throw a whole teaspoon of the minced garlic/olive oil over EACH piece of chicken...as for the rest of the ingrediants...use them liberally (be careful with the salt obviously), this is supposed to be an intensely flavored dish. Make sure to use a metal roasting pan....it makes the caramalization a lot easier to attain than if you're using glass. lastly....be sure to add LOTS of red wine vinegar as soon as he chicken is taken out of the oven and then make sure to pour it all over the chicken after it has been plated. i have made the authentic savoy at my house over the years......great dish.....unfortunately it never came out as good as it did at the belmont....im assuming the oven at the restaurant made the difference. ps....this dish works best with a smaller sized chicken, IMO.
Recently there has been a lot of talk about this chicken recipe. I had it saved to my box and was anxious to try it. Last night was the night. With such simple ingredients, how could the reviews be so different from one another? This is what I did. I used chicken breasts rather than the whole chicken because that's what I had on hand. In a dish, I drizzled the olive oil all over the chicken and made a rub of 3 minced garlic cloves, the oregano, salt and pepper. Rubbed that all over the chicken and carefully poured the stock over all. I let it sit for about 30 minutes to absorb the flavors. Then, in a heated cast iron skillet, I browned the herb crusted side for a few minutes til it had a nice brown. Turned it right side up, and poured the broth mixture over the top of the chicken. Coated the breasts with shaved parm/romano combo and baked it in the pan in a preheated 500 degree oven for about 20 minutes. Removed the breasts, added red wine vinegar instead of the balsamic, deglazed in the oven for 3 minutes and poured the finishing sauce on top of all. It was cooked perfectly and very moist and juicy. I served it with asparagus & angel hair pasta tossed with EVOO and garlic. 10 stars for taste, and 4 because I did not adhere to the actual directions. Will definitely make again.
Considering the few comments about this recipe being bland, I made some minor adjustments when I tried it. First, I used a very rich chicken stock - home made, simmered and reduced until it was golden brown. Second, I sprinked on a little basil along with the oragano. And finally, I used several whole garlic cloves instead of the crushed garlic. I served a garlic clove with each piece of chicken so my family could mash the garlic and spread a much or as little as they liked over their chicken. I lowered the temp and baked it just a little longer to allow the flavors to meld just a bit more. We LOVED this recipe!!!!
This is one of my favorite chicken dishes. I've made it many times and everyone loves it. I alter the recipe just a bit. I marinate 8 boneless skinless breasts in about 1/3 cup balsamic vinegar, 1 Tbs olive oil, 8 cloves crushed garlic, oregano, salt and pepper. I slice some mushrooms and saute them a little bit of balsamic vinegar and garlic. I the cover the chicken breasts with the sauteed mushrooms and cheese, and then bake at 350 for about 40 minutes.
I LOVED IT. ON MY DAY OFF I CUT UP THE CHICKEN AND PUT IT IN A ZIPLOCK WITH THE BROTH, GARLIC, OLIVE OIL AND OREGANO. WHEN I GOT HOME FROM WORK I JUST POURED IT INTO THE PAN SPRINKELED ON THE CHEESE. NO MESS. I THINK THAT IT ALSO MADE IT MORE TENDER TO MARINADE THIS WAY.
This is a meal worthy to serve to guests! If your looking for a new chicken recipe, this is certainly a worthy one to try. The chicken is moist and so flavorful, even my three year old loved it. The spices blend so well together, but they don't overpower the chicken and the cheese (I used what I had in the fridge, parmesan) added a wonderful touch. The chicken came out of the oven looking beautiful. My family of 6 all agrees that this is a keeper and I will certainly make when we have guest for dinner, and on our regular 'chicken' nights! Also, a big plus is how easy it is to prepare this meal. A lot of other chicken recipes take a lot of preparations and even require over night marinade, but this doesn't. And you probablly have all the ingredients on hand already. I served with rice pilaf and fresh green beans.
I marinated 8 boneless chicken breasts in 1/3 cup balsamic vinegar 8 cloves fresh garlic, the olive oil and the other spices, for about three hours. I then baked them at 375 degrees for about 40 minutes. Added fresh sauteed mushrooms on top then the cheese. Pretty tasty, and my husband loved it.
This is a very simple recipe but simply delicous. Easy as pie to make but tastes very gourmet. Your whole house will smell like a fancy restaurant while its cooking with the smell of garlic and olive oil roasting with parmesan. I love cooking and always look for more complicated recipes with the notion that the more that goes into it it ingredients and labor wise the more flavor you will have. Im always looking for a new flavor fix. A friend of mine turned me onto this recipe and uses boneless skinless for less fat. I have made it twice now the same way (boneless skinless) and now this recipe has proved me very wrong on my old way of thinking. WOW, its soo good! The entire family loves it, its still good leftover too! Only thing I do different is use boneless skinless. Add more garlic. I start the cooking temp about 350 then graduate it to 425 half way thru. Then add more cheese and bring it to 500 for the last 15. When its done and out of the oven I start to spoon the gravy in the bottom of the pan over it along with adding red wine vinegar. I do this every couple minutes a few times till its cooled down enough to serve. This helps it draw the flavors in bottom of the pan in along with the vinegar as it cools down with capilary action. Dont pass this recipe up! tonite we are trying it out with boneless skinless turkey breasts. Im partial to turkey because its more flavorful than chicken. I will report the verdict back.
This is a good chicken recipe. The 450 degree oven scared me, and sort of blackened my cheese, so maybe next time I will try cooking at a lower temperature. Other than that, this made the 3 of us happy at dinner last night.
Excellent! I drizzled a little vinegar over the chicken to cook with it, and intended to add more when done but I forgot to add it then. But the flavor was fantastic! I used red wine vinegar according to one of the reviews - I love balsamic but I wanted to try it as the original is made. That's the only change we made though. We will definately have this again!
You are right! It is the best! But unfortunately, as many people are confused about Stretch's recipe, he uses red wine vinegar and cooks it to a darker color and adds balsamic at the end for that famous sweetness that balsamic vinegar inherently possesses.
I followed intructions, but used only bone-in breasts. Only took 35 minutes, not 45 + to come to 160 degrees (I find letting it rest while we set the table etc. that it continues to cook and reaches 170 (as recommended for poultry here in the USA) and always results in moist and done chicken. The part of the skin that is out of the broth is very CRISPY which is appealing to some (I normally don't like to eat chicken skin;but DO enjoy it cooked this way), and the flavor was very good with the broth spooned over the chicken cut up. The crispy skin and the complex flavor in the broth are the stars here, although the chicken comes out moist, it is plain without the broth. Definitely a keeper, though. Easy and delicious! Thank you, Joe for this one!
This was very good. I risked trying it out on guests and they enjoyed it very much. I did use some tips given in the various comments - - marinating in oil, balsamic vinegar, basil & garlic; turning the chicken 1/2 through cooking, drizzling more vinegar and adding more cheese; and baking with whole garlic cloves that could be mushed on the chicken for more flavour if wanted. I will make this one again.
I made this the other night and had every intention of using the Red Wine vinegar which I read on several reviews. As destiny would have it I only had Balsamic on hand. LOVED it! So happy I stuck with the recipe! The only thing I did change SLIGHTLY was to add extra garlic. I used one large clove for every two pieces of chicken. Will definitely make again! thanks for a great recipe.
Well, I've never eaten at the Belmont or even had Savoy before for that matter, so this review is of this recipe and how I, a home cook, like it, not how it compares to "the real thing." I LOVED this dish! It is easy, full of flavor and my house seriously smelled like an Italian restaurant while it was baking. I used bone-in chicken breasts with the skin removed. I marinated the chicken in all the ingredients (except for the cheese and vinegar) for about an hour. I baked it for 15 minutes, then sprinkled on the cheese and baked for another 30 minutes. The cheese was a nice golden brown. I used balsamic vinegar (love) and about 4 cloves of garlic. Otherwise, kept everything the same. I will be making this again!
Joes's can be adapted with using a little less stock for most supermarket chicken and using a heavy iron or metal pan with the pieces kept separated . Also,use a lot more salt,pepper,oregano than called for in Joe's recipe and cheese later on as other readers suggested AND use a good dose of plain old red vinegar though the balsamic is nice too . PS Also use more garlic AND I have sneaked a peak in the Belmont kitchen( at risk of my life ) and plain red vinegar is used .
can't believe I haven't reviewed this recipe, I've been using it for ages! I make mine slightly different, instead of using fresh herbs once i used Good Season packages sald dressing seasoning, WOW! A little good seasons seasoning mixed into the recipe added that extra zest i was looking for. Follow the recipe as it reads but add half or more of a package of good seasons salad dressing MIX to the oil broth mixture and see for yourself!
This is delicious. Even if you've had the real thing at the Belmont Tavern in Bloomfield, or Stretch's in Livingston NJ, it's probably as close as you're gonna get. Without the vinegar it's just chicken, with the vinegar it's Savoy! A forever keeper, thanks for unlocking the secret of an old fave. ............ EDIT 9-11-15.........made this again for the current man in my life and he said "make this again". I was a little concerned that he wouldn't like the red wine vinegar taste but it met with his approval! thanks again.
One of the biggest challenges with chicken breast is keeping it moist. This recipe succeeds. My husband called it excellent. I marinated the chicken pieces in the oil, broth, spices and red wine vinegar (instead of basalmic) inside a ziploc bag while the chicken defrosted. Then I dumped it all in a corning ware baking dish with skin side down. Roasted at 450 degrees for 25 minutes, then flipped the chicken to be skin side up, sprinkled with parmesan cheese and reduced heat to 400 degrees. Another 25 minutes and the chicken was perfect. All liquid had dried up but chicken was tender and moist (I am not sure where others got "gravy"). Delish! Will make again.
YUM YUM YUM! This was so simple to make, and the chicken was tender, juicy, and delicious! After reading previous reviews, I cut back on the oil. My husband just RAVED about this, he kept telling me, "This is a keeper!" And the house smelled wonderful! Thanks for such a nice one!
I was skeptical...after pouring on the vinegar at the end I was sure I had just ruined the whole thing...but it ended up working very well. I cooked it slowly using an old hen we had butchered. Very delicious!
I found the recipe and my husband (the real chef) made it and we LOVE it. It is SO simple and yet the taste is almost elegant. We are generous with the cheese on top and use italian seasonings instead of oregano, but stick to the original recipe other than that. I have passed this recipe on to many friends who love it as well.
Gosh, this one just didn't work for me. We were not even close to a nice crispy crust. Just chicken stewing in an oily vinegary broth. I do not know where I went wrong, but I must have taken a left at Albuquerque. Won't try again despite such glowing rewviews from others
This was delicious~! It came out great! Juicy meat, and crispy skin. Very easy to make. I doubled all the spices, and be sure to add the oil LAST because once the oil touches the meat, it creates a blocking lining around the meat and the seasoning cannot get to it. Also, I added the cheese last. Thank you for the recipe!
My husband(the human garbage disposal) ate three bites and pushed his plate away. My children wouldn't even try it once they saw it. I couldn't even think about it after smelling it cook. Definetly will NOT be making this again. If you don't like the taste of chicken fat try cooking it on a rack in the baking dish.
It's hard to find a 2 to 3 pound whole chicken in my neck of the woods -- they're usually 4 to 5 pounds. So, I used a package of 2.5 pounds of "split breasts" which worked wonderfully. Except for the chicken pieces I followed the directions exactly. A great recipe. Very tasty mixture of ingredients and extremely easy. I cooked it a little over 50 minutes and it was just slightly dry. Next time I'll cook it 45 minutes and it should be perfect. You won't go wrong with this one.
Very solid recipe. The balsamic vinegar doesn't really add a crisp like the picture portrays, but there are probably ways to play with this (maybe cook a little beforehand, and then add a little at the end). I used boneless chicken breast, which cuts down the cooking time by half, and only cooked at 425 degrees since my oven tends to be hotter. Lastly, the more spice the better!
I really liked this. Easy, peasy, put it all together and throw it in the oven. I did use red wine vinegar, and funnily enough I will try balsamic next time. I cooked for about 50 minutes, it was just about to burn. All ovens are different though. May wait about 15 mins to put cheese on next time. I used chicken breasts. Not sure I would like it on whole skinned chicken parts. The flavor would be on just the skin.
I have been making this recipe for a couple of years and it is always great. I do find that it is even better if you cook it a little longer to allow the chicken to get crispy on top, and I use parmesan cheese. Do not omit the balsamic at the end or it is not real Chicken Savoy! And by all means invest in a good quality balsamic for the best flavor, and POUR IT ON!!!
We LOVE this recipe. Although very simple, it is a triumph in contrasts: from the crispy coating, to the tender insides, to all those beautiful juices. I love to serve this on a bed of raw or lightly-cooked bitter greens, which complement it beautifully. (And although pasta makes a good side dish, a good dollop of creamy home-made mashed spuds is even more worthy, I reckon.) My one vital piece of advice would be to use a GOOD Romano cheese, not that dandruffy stuff that comes in plastic packets.
We really liked it. No crazy flavors - just yummy comfort food. Likle others - I did make a few changes. I upped the garlic (3 cloves, minced), subbed italian seasoning for oregano (heaping tsp), added to chicken broth and olive oil and marinated all day. I kind of pulled the skin back on the pcs and smooshed them down into the marinade. When it was time to cook I placed the chicken in the baking dish, smoothed back the skin and poured the marinade over the top. I cooked for 1 hour at 450, occasionally spooning the saauc eove rthe chicken. I added the balsamic vinegar and sprinkled with parmesan 15 minutes before it came out. Chicken was flavorful and juicy with cripy skin. It makes a tasty, brothy, somewhat oily sauce that was delicious spooned over the chicken and the roasted potatoes I made as a side. Will definitely make again.
I used chicken breasts, marinaded them all day in a couple tbp. of oil, a couple tbp. of balsamic vinegar, sprinkled w/ garlic powder & italian saesoning. I subbed parmesan chesse for the romano & didn't add it until the chicken had already cooked for 20 minutes. I did reduce some balsamic & I enjoyed it on mine but my family said the chicken had plenty of flavor & didn't need it so they did not add it to their's. This came out crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside & flavorful through & through. I saved a couple of breasts to slice up & top a fresh salad w/ for dinner tomorrow...will let you know how it is.
Very easy to prepare and the results were delicious. I added the cheese at about 1/2 hour cook time. I also cut the chicken just enough to have it lay flat in the dish and sliced it for servings after it was baked. I will use this recipe again!
just fair for me...I did add the extra spices. Maybe I cooked it too long. I just had 3 large chicken breasts (no bones and no skin)...I added a little flour to the gravy after cooking to thicken it up a little
This recipe was pretty good. The only thing I will change for next time is adding the cheese more towards the end. Our cheese was a little "well done"! I served this with linguine in a butter, cream, parsley, garlic sauce with romano cheese sprinkled on top....all the kids loved it.
This is by no means the Belmount Taverns Chicken Savoy!! I live around the corner from this tavern, and have frequented more times than I can remember. First of all, Stretch's recipe is 'LOADED' with garlic, and red wine vinegar is used not balsamic. Sorry, but this doesn't cut it.
This is a delicious recipe. I made it with boneless breasts, as I was cooking for only two. I think it will be even better with a whole chicken cut up. I also added extra garlic and extra balsamic vinegar.
I made this dish for the first time tonight. Very good and very easy!! My husband really liked it, too, and that is something as he does not usually like chicken dishes very much. Thanks for sharing!! Will definitely make again.
Chicken Savoy with Hot or Sweet Cherry Peppers... follow the regular recipe but just add more Garlic and also add Hot or Sweet Cherry Peppers... you can also do a little mix of both Hot & Sweet... I like to also de-stem and de-seed the Cheery Peppers under running water while tearing the Peppers in half or thirds... you can also first but not nessecaryly roll the Chicken in Olive Oil an Pan Searing the Chicken on each side in a Cast Iron Pan/Skillet on the Stove for few minutes to lock in the Juices and then put the Chicken in high sidded Thick Baking Pan in the Oven and Bake for another 30 to 40 minutes... while Baking you can Flash it with a little White Wine "which I like to do"... and remember to Flash the Chicken with Balsamic Vinegar at the end about Five minutes before taking Chicken out of the Oven... ps some people like it better without the Cheese... if you do add Cheese use fresh grated Parmesan or Reggiano Cheese to sprinkle on top right before serving... the Combination of the Olive Oil, Oregano, Cherry Peppers and Balsmic Vinegar give the Chicken an out standing flavor!... have plenty of Bloomfield Ave French Bread Baguettes cut into small pieces on hand for dipping in the Juices... Yum!... Cheers All!
WOW! I have sampled many recipes in the past cpl years that I've used Allrecipes, and this is by far one of the best. And oh, SO easy! I followed some reviewers' tips and doubled the spices (used Italian seasoning instead of oregano). Used minced garlic and a LOT of it - a few Tbls. Had three large bone-in split chicken breasts & removed skin. Next time I will marinate the chicken for a few hours and cut back on cook time like other reviewers. Cooked 45 min @ 450 degrees and it came out deliciously moist, but the temp was in 180's so it was on verge of being overdone... will cook next time til 150+ and let it sit few min til done. Used Kraft's parm/asiago/romano cheese b/c that's what was on hand... it turned out BEAUTIFUL and was delicious! Made the house smell delicious too! Oh, and the balsamic vinegar makes it! YUM! Husband raved about it, and kids loved it too, so it has made it to our routine meal list!
I was in the mood for a mellow baked chicken dinner & this one hit the spot. I followed the recipe pretty closely. I measured the oil & stock but I just sprinkled garlic powder, oregano, salt & pepper & then the cheese. I didn't measure the seasonings.. Just put a lot on. It was a tasty baked chicken. My husband & kids liked it. I only had 1 piece leftover. I would make this again because it's so simple.
Don't really think I did anything wrong...just added extra garlic, but no one ate this and I ended up throwing it out...I was skeptical anyway...I probably just have different tastes then the rest of the population. Thanks anyway for the recipe!
We were evenly divided on this. The men thought it was just alright, the women really liked it. I used blsl chix and homemade chicken stock. Shaved Parmesan replaced the Romano cheese because I grabbed the wrong one (oops) I used red wine vinegar because I thought balsamic might overwhelm the other flavors. The next time I will try that, though. Thanks for another tasty recipe.
Outstanding! Who would've thought a recipe so simple can taste so wonderful? I made my own stock, added more garlic and red pepper flakes and blended them. Let the chicken marinade in the fridge for 6 hrs and baked it at 400 degrees for 45 mins, served it over rice with veggies; got rave reviews! The vinegar was not even needed, I actually thought it made it taste worse. Thanks for sharing!
Great dish that was a big hit with the entire table! Per a previous suggestion, I used 4 cloves of garlic, used almost 1/4 c of olive oil and a dash of red pepper flakes. I also marinated the chicken for several hours before cooking it, which I did at 425 for 45 mins. I waited until 10 mins before the end of cooking to add the cheese. Results: still a mild garlic flavor, but the balsamic vinegar really sets the dish. I will DEFINITELY be making this again. Thanks so much!
Yum - So simple and so delicious! I only like white meat so I cut pieces of split breast in half. I only give 5 stars when everybody loves something (which is so rare in my house). Thanks for posting the recipe.
This was something different than the normal chicken and so easy to make. The chicken is very moist and mouth watering. Everyone in my family loved it and I would definitely make it for company. Thanks for sharing this!
I ama regular at the Belmont and will go there on Mondays to see some friends. When we can't get there or they have "run out of food" =Chicken with skin- a whole cut up - just not "skinny chicken" thighs drums split breasts-- the skin holds the flavors. I do marinate - I do use Red wine vinegar- this is not a fancy place - so fancy style is not authentic-- The secret is the cheese and the oregano and the vinegar at the end ...JUST DO IT
I thought that this was wonderful! Good flavor, good texture and not too high in fat (you don't even need to use the oil if you're trying to cut back on fat). Served with gilled asperagus topped with the same cheese - yummy!
WOW---! This recip[e is so great. We cut in half and used 2 breasts on the bone w/ skin. I milled everything (garlic, cheese, oregano, salt,pepper) together and stuffed under the skin as well as on top which made the chicken FANTASTIC!! The balsamic is the best part!
I have always wanted to make chicken like this! The combination of ingredients is superb. I used a 4 lb chicken so I doubled the ingredients and baked it for 60 minutes, it was perfect. Thanks for sharing this one Joe, it is already in my permanent collection.
This is one of the best chicken recipes I have ever tried. I put a whole cut up chicken into the mixture and marinated for about an hour then baked it. Absolutely full of flavour. Big thumbs up.
Made this dish last night. Awesome is all we could say! My husband and I have had Chicken Savoy from Stretches Kitchen (the best in the world) but this recipe is a close match...and probably healthier too. I will make and share this recipes many times in the future for sure. Thanks for Posting!
i lived in essex county, nj my whole life and eat at the belmont tavern quite a bit... i now reside the sussex county and a descent italian restaurant is few and far between...:( happy to say this recipe is very close. michael adamoli...you are totally right! the oven have to be hot, hot, hot!!! i took your advise and gradually turned the heat up. this is a keeper and i plan on making for my parents...that will be the real test...lol
Altered slightly, using prev. reviews and my own likes. Used Good Seasons Zesty Ital. (dry) mix, 2 cloves crushed garlic, 1/4 tsp. poultry seasoning, 1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes, S&P, oregano, stock and oil. Marinate AT LEAST 2 HRS, OR OVERNIGHT.Double Romano!!! I made a reduction of balsamic with sugar to use as a dipping sauce, in addition to doubling the amt. of balsamic to finish it with. My son in the Army LOVED it, and took it to TX. to cook for his family today. My DIL told me it was AWESOME. What better praise?
this was good! I had to use chicken thighs and I topped them on slow cooker mashed potatoes (also on this site) and it was quite yummy. I marinated them in mixture all day as suggested and used fresh sage also. Next time I will try the whole chicken cut up into pieces. Thanks for the yummy recipe.
I was a little skeptical when I looked at the ingredients list, however I was swayed by the reviews and decided to try it. What a delicious recipe!!! The flavours were well matched and really quick to make. I used boneless/skinless chicken breasts but other than that followed the recipe, watching to make sure that I didn't overcook the chicken. Served it with Rice sauted with onions and mushroom and some extra cheese. Yummy!!!
I ADDED 10 CLOVES OF GARLIC ( EMERIL HERE I COME)WHITE WINE AND MUSHROOMS FOR MORE FLAVOR AND ALSO AT THE END I ADDED MUCH MORE BALSAMIC THEN IT CALLED FOR. I GUESS IT IS A MATTER OF TASTE. BUT THIS RECIPE WAS A GREAT GUIDE AND IT WAS YUMMY!!!!
This tastes just like the chicken at an old Italian place in Chicago...think it was called Armando's. I have been craving it for years! So easy to whip up, and just plain succulent! I did cover it to roast, however. Thanks, Joe!
I norbally have bad luck baking chicken because the meat dries out. Well no more! My first batch I used chicken legs. I also marinated for a day prior to baking. You may want to omit the salt being the cheese has salt in it as well. Other than that this was very easy to make and yummy. My husband liked this dish and even licked his plate!
I really wanted to love this recipe, but didn't. I followed the recipe, but did use the red wine vinegar as suggested by others, but only because we'd had filets with balsamic glaze a few nights before. The romano topping was tasty and did crisp up nicely, but I didn't get the rich color I had hoped for. I thought the chicken itself was rather bland.
This was ok, but rather bland. Maybe marinating the chicken overnight in the spices, stock and oil might help (as suggested by others). Probably wouldn't make this again without significant changes to the recipe.
I made it and I'll do so again. I used skinless breasts so cooking time was only 30 minutes. Romano is not easy to come by where I live and I had no mozzarella so I used Parmesan and Gouda instead. Came out super. Nice and tender. This is really a great base recipe you can change around to suit your mood. By substituting cheeses and using flavored oils or vinegar you can give this dish some more flair.
This is delicious! I used a lot more garlic (an entire bulb), Gruyere cheese (that's what I had on hand), and finished the dish with red wine vinegar (instead of balsamic, as many raters suggested). It was fabulous. The family loved it too. Definitely adding this to my regular rotation of chicken dishes.
