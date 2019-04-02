Garlic Creamed Chicken

I made this kind of as a last minute-I'm broke and cleaning out the cupboards/fridge/pantry dinner. It's a good base recipe, but it needs a little help. I doubled the amount of chicken, used Healthy Request cream of chicken (I found this in the way back of my cupboard), reduced fat sour cream and reduced fat cream cheese. Before making this, I did read through some of the reviews and decided to brown the meat before adding it to the sauce and I also sauteed half of an onion with the garlic in a little of the leftover EVOO from browning the chicken. I added a big glug of dry white wine to thin out the sauce a bit and sprinkled in some homemade italian seasoning. I'm glad I read through the reviews because I don't think it would have been AS good if I hadn't. Plus, it would have been way too much sauce and not enough meat for my boys if I hadn't added more. I served this with whole wheat angel hair pasta and steamed broccoli. This recipe saved my behind and helped me rid my cupboard of one more canned soup. My boys inhaled this. NOTE: I think this would make a good filling for Chicken/Turkey Pot Pie, if it was thinned down a bit with chicken broth.

