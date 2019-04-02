Garlic Creamed Chicken

Chicken breasts baked with a sour cream, garlic, creamy soup and cream cheese mixture. Easy chicken dish that tastes like you worked for hours!! I threw this together when we were having friends over and there was nothing left. Serve over rice.

Recipe by TAMISANGELS

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
8 to 10 servings
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place chicken in an ungreased 9x13 inch baking dish. In a medium bowl combine the soup, sour cream, cream cheese and garlic. Mix well and pour mixture over chicken.

  • Bake uncovered in preheated oven for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
239 calories; protein 25.7g; carbohydrates 3.9g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 83.5mg; sodium 334.7mg. Full Nutrition
