Garlic Creamed Chicken

Chicken breasts baked with a sour cream, garlic, creamy soup and cream cheese mixture. Easy chicken dish that tastes like you worked for hours!! I threw this together when we were having friends over and there was nothing left. Serve over rice.
I have a funny story about this recipe...I found it on my very first visit to allrecipes.com a few years ago when I first got married and was trying to learn to cook. I "scaled down" the number of servings from 9 to 4...very handy tool, I might add. When this recipe is scaled down to make 4 servings, it says to add 7/8 of a clove of garlic. Well, I misunderstood that and added 7 or eight cloves of garlic to the dish. I love a lot of garlic, so I didn't mind it, but my poor hubby had to try to choke it down not to hurt my feelings! I ended up throwing out the plastic container I'd stored the leftovers in because I couldn't get the garlic smell out of it. I have made the dish since and we love it...now I put 2 whole cloves in for 4 servings.
I made this kind of as a last minute-I'm broke and cleaning out the cupboards/fridge/pantry dinner. It's a good base recipe, but it needs a little help. I doubled the amount of chicken, used Healthy Request cream of chicken (I found this in the way back of my cupboard), reduced fat sour cream and reduced fat cream cheese. Before making this, I did read through some of the reviews and decided to brown the meat before adding it to the sauce and I also sauteed half of an onion with the garlic in a little of the leftover EVOO from browning the chicken. I added a big glug of dry white wine to thin out the sauce a bit and sprinkled in some homemade italian seasoning. I'm glad I read through the reviews because I don't think it would have been AS good if I hadn't. Plus, it would have been way too much sauce and not enough meat for my boys if I hadn't added more. I served this with whole wheat angel hair pasta and steamed broccoli. This recipe saved my behind and helped me rid my cupboard of one more canned soup. My boys inhaled this. NOTE: I think this would make a good filling for Chicken/Turkey Pot Pie, if it was thinned down a bit with chicken broth.
I have a funny story about this recipe...I found it on my very first visit to allrecipes.com a few years ago when I first got married and was trying to learn to cook. I "scaled down" the number of servings from 9 to 4...very handy tool, I might add. When this recipe is scaled down to make 4 servings, it says to add 7/8 of a clove of garlic. Well, I misunderstood that and added 7 or eight cloves of garlic to the dish. I love a lot of garlic, so I didn't mind it, but my poor hubby had to try to choke it down not to hurt my feelings! I ended up throwing out the plastic container I'd stored the leftovers in because I couldn't get the garlic smell out of it. I have made the dish since and we love it...now I put 2 whole cloves in for 4 servings.
I made a few changes to this to make it my own. I cut chicken into chunks and browned in butter in a skillet. I mixed the soup, sour cream, and cream cheese together with about 1/4 c. white wine and 1 tsp. garlic & herb seasoning. Poured into skillet, covered, and simmered while my rice cooked. I also doubled the garlic. Wow, this was yummy, and my boyfriend said it was definitely a keeper!
The chicken in this dish is very forgettable, the sauce however, is to die for. It is rich and creamy and goes perfect over noodles. I made the same amount of sauce for two chicken breasts and boy am I glad that I did. I have a few additional changes I will make next time though. First, I would cube and brown the chicken first. It is a little anemic as is. I will also try adding some parsley or paprika to give the sauce a little color. This dish, will however get made again. I even used low fat cream of mushroom and fat free cream cheese and am still giving it this rave review. You really need to try it.
I totally messed with this recipe. Used only 1 lb chicken, cream of chicken instead of mushroom, added a can of mushrooms, a couple of diced carrots, some green pepper and extra garlic. Served it over biscuits. Yum! Next time, I'll add corn, peas, or what ever else I have around. It would be great with asparagus or broccoli. Just add the veggies, raw, into the sauce before you pour it over the chicken. Fabulous. Can't wait to eat the left overs tomorrow...maybe over egg noodles this time...
This recipe carries the distinction of being the easiest cream sauces I've ever made. Nothing but rave reviews from family and guests. For a carry-out dinner, I grilled the chicken on a George Foreman grill,cut it into strips. I mixed and heated the sauce in the microwave, kept the sauce in a separate container, and served with penne pasta mixed with steamed veggies. Everyone went back for seconds.
This dish is even better if you add a (up to) a packet of Dry Italian Salad Dressing mix to the chicken while it cooks. This is too easy in the crock pot also. Just add the crm chz at the end. The dressing mix will give it the flavor reviews said it is missing. YUMMY
I made this recipe as written (I did double the garlic though) and served it with rice. My family thought this was good, as did I. But, I think it's missing something. I think I'll make it again, but will try adding broccoli. It needs another depth of flavor.
This is such an easy recipe. I've made it a bunch of times, even forgot to use sour cream once, it was still great. Just a tip, microwave the cream cheese for about 30 seconds, it will soften and its much easier to mix into the mushroom soup. Personally though, little bits of cream cheese don't bother me, but softened cream cheese is much easier to work with. And of course, double the garlic! Delicious!!!
The whole family enjoyed! My 5 year old loved it! I did change a couple things. I doubled the garlic. I put some chicken seasoning and sprinkled about 1/2 grated parmesan cheese over chicken before pouring on sauce. I also covered about 1/2 through baking since sauce seemed a little thick. Next time I will add 1/4 to 1/2 cup of chix broth or white wine to sauce mixture. Will definatley make again!!
Very good, I thought, and Dh *loved* it. In order to lighten up the fat and calorie content, I used the "healthy" cream of mushroom soup, light sour cream, and 1/3 less cream cheese. I can't compare it to the original recipe, obviously, but it turned out great and I won't change a thing the next time I make it.
I served a modified version of this last night & it turned out amazing! First off, I used skinless bonelss chicken breast tenders which took some work out of it. I seasoned them with kosher salt, cracked black pepper, and garlic powder, browned them in a skillet with melted butter, and then cut them into bite sized chunks. I then sauteed broccoli florets, thin carrot strips, and big pieces of fresh portabella mushrooms with butter, salt, pepper, and minced garlic. I doubled the cream sauce ingredient using 2 cups of sour cream, 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup, and a whole brick of cream cheese & added salt, pepper, garlic powder, and paprika. Then I mixed the chicken with the sauce and put it in the oven at 350 for about 30 minutes to cook the inside of the chicken and incorporate the flavors together. While that was in the oven, I boiled up some Barilla Geminelli pasta. I then mixed the pasta with the cream sauce and chicken and the sauteed vegetables. Sprinkled shredded mozzarella and sharp cheddar cheese over the top of it and put it back in the oven for about another 30 minutes so everything became warm and the cheese melted on top. I let it sit for about 20 minutes before serving.Served with buttermilk biscuits. It was a hit! Thanks for the ideas!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/07/2002
I loved this dish. It was easy and uses what one may already have in their kitchen. I added salt and pepper, an extra clove of garlic and sauteed fresh mushrooms in butter for the finishing touch. It goes very well over rice.
I made this kind of as a last minute-I'm broke and cleaning out the cupboards/fridge/pantry dinner. It's a good base recipe, but it needs a little help. I doubled the amount of chicken, used Healthy Request cream of chicken (I found this in the way back of my cupboard), reduced fat sour cream and reduced fat cream cheese. Before making this, I did read through some of the reviews and decided to brown the meat before adding it to the sauce and I also sauteed half of an onion with the garlic in a little of the leftover EVOO from browning the chicken. I added a big glug of dry white wine to thin out the sauce a bit and sprinkled in some homemade italian seasoning. I'm glad I read through the reviews because I don't think it would have been AS good if I hadn't. Plus, it would have been way too much sauce and not enough meat for my boys if I hadn't added more. I served this with whole wheat angel hair pasta and steamed broccoli. This recipe saved my behind and helped me rid my cupboard of one more canned soup. My boys inhaled this. NOTE: I think this would make a good filling for Chicken/Turkey Pot Pie, if it was thinned down a bit with chicken broth.
This dish was wonderful. I WILL be making this agin! The only thing I did per the suggestions of others was to add some milk to the sauce and since I love garlic I used 4 cloves. I also browned the chicken before adding it to the sauce and then baked it.
Everyone in my family loved this dish. The only thing that would have made it better would have been if there had been more sauce. I think next time I make it I will add a extra soup, sour cream, cream cheese, and maybe a little milk to make it thinner.
We loved this. I will be making it again. I only used 2 chicken breast because we like lots of gravy/sauce with rice and I added 2 chopped green onions. The white parts cooked with chicken and I added the green parts to the sauce, oh and I did this on the stove top and served over rice.
This was very good, but I did change a couple of things (but stayed to the spirit of the recipe). I browned up the chicken strips (three half breasts) with some mushrooms and onions and the garlic, and sprinkled it all with seasoned salt (Nature's Seasoning). Then I transferred that to the baking pan and added the sour cream, soup and garlic chive cream cheese (what I had on hand) and a splash of milk to the frying pan to mix and heat up. I mixed in a bit (1/4 - 1/2 tsp) of chicken granules after the mixture was hot. I poured the mixture over the chicken mixture and baked as directed, sprinkling some parm cheese over it the last 5 minutes. I served with mashed potatoes. The only thing I would change would be to add some more milk or chicken broth to the gravy as I thought it was a bit too thick - my husband raved over it, though!
This was great. Made with 2 chicken breasts cut into strips and cooked on the stove top. I scaled back a little on the sauce but made more than what would have been called for if i had followed the directions. I used three garlic cloves but next time will probably do one more for more of a garlicy taste. Added onions and red bell pepper. Father in law said I had to make this again. Served over rice.
This was just ok. I took the others suggestions and cooked the cubed chicken with the garlic, olive oil, and Celery/onion seasoning blend. Even with that it was still something missing. UPDATE**The next day, it was really good!
This was fabulous - I'm having leftovers for a late breakfast right now, it's that good. I think next time I'll try it with light cream cheese and sour cream. There is so much flavor that I doubt it'll make much of a difference. Thanks for the recipe! I'll be making this again very soon!
I made this dish for my husband and 2 young children (6 and 2 years old). We all loved it. I did not have any problem with the sauce being too runny or thin. My advice is to stick to the recipe and do not add rice to the dish - cook seperately. I actually served it over penne pasta and it was great. I will definitely make this again.
Loved this recipe - it gave me a great starting point for an easy but delicious meal. I used cream of chicken soup instead as my husband won't eat mushrooms, and I used a capful of the Mrs. Dash garlic and herb blend instead of fresh garlic. It adds a nice depth to the flavor and saved me time in the kitchen. We're big cheese lovers, so I stirred in about two cups of a pre-packaged shredded italian cheese blend, too. I also used frozen chicken breast tenders instead of cutting up chicken breast. It took less than 10 minutes to combine all the ingredients, and as the mom of a VERY busy two year old, I appreciate a recipe that is this fast and this yummy. I tossed it together while he was napping, and put it in the fridge until it was almost dinner time. We had it over egg noodles, but I think it would be just as good over white rice. I would serve this meal to company in a heartbeat. Definitely a keeper!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/28/2002
Yummy, fattening, comfort food! Loved it!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
10/11/2005
I would make again but it still needs more flavor something was missing.
This was great! i took the advice of others reviews, sauted the chicken cut up with garlic before adding the rest of the ingredients to the pan and cooking it on the stove. I also used the enveloe of Italian dressing mix to the cooking chicken as one reviewer suggested. I never had it any other was so I can't say if it improved anything but it was good. Very easy, yummy recipe made from ingredients we usually have on hand. LOVE IT!
A base recipe. I doubled the garlic and added a generous splash of white wine, tsp. paprika, 1/4 tsp. black pepper, and a tblsp. mixed dried pepper flakes. Next time I think I would add some diced onion and saute it with the chicken and garlc first in a little olive oil and butter. And spray the dish with Pam for easier clean up.
Oh so easy and Oh so good! I made this tonight and we had guests over, my husband didn't want to share it was that good. It took less than 10 mintues to get it in the oven. I did add about 1/2 a cup of parmesan cheese (to the top prior to baking). I Served it with rice, broccoli, carrots and cauliflower. The vegies and rice really set this dish off nicely. Thanks for a simple, yet tasty recipe.
Similar to another recipe I made recently but this one needed to be doctored as well. I added a bunch more seasonings. Still rather bland and tasted like those "can of cream whatever" soups. Won't be making again.
I make a version of this recipe all the time! the only difference is that I add french fried onions to the top of the casserole during the last fifteen minutes of cooking. Delicious and adds a great crunch!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/05/2008
I'm not a huge chicken fan at all, but I quite liked this recipe. But the family loved it. Only things I did differently were: browned the chicken in a bit of olive oil before slicing it up, doubled the garlic, grated a bit of parmesan cheese overtop of the chicken before pouring the sauce on, and then baked covered for 30 minutes, and then uncovered for 30 minutes. The sauce was a perfect consistency! The garlic smell was a bit strong, but it tasted great. The colour was a bit bland (read: colour only), so may try putting a few veggies like peas or carrots in next time. But it was super easy and super delicious!
It probably seems like this recipe can't get any better but it can. During the last 15 minutes of baking, I add a layer of shredded asiago & mozzerella cheese ... WOW! An excellent addition to a wonderful recipe.
My family and I really enjoyed this recipe. I followed other reviews, and I seasoned and browned my chicken first. I also added a little milk to the sauce to stretch it. The next time I make it (and there will definitely be a next time!!), I would add some seasoning to the sauce because it needed an extra "kick". Maybe onion salt or Ms. Dash onion and herb? Another thing I would do differently, if you are like me, and you like your food drenched in sauce, leave the the amount of chicken the same, but double the sauce. There wasn't enough "extra" sauce to cover my rice! Overall, I would definitely make this again!!
After reading some reviews that the chicken was bland I decided to rub the chicken with cajun spices (found on this website under Cajun Spices in a jar - I modified the recipe to two servings) and then browned with minced garlic. Chicken was delicious. I also heated the sauce in order to let the cream cheese melt before I put it altogether in the oven. I used three pounds of chicken and doubled the sauce recipe plus added one more can of soup (I used two cans cream of chicken and one can cream of celery) however next time if I make this much I will use more cream cheese to even out the flavor. This would also be great with some broccoli or asparagus!
I read other people's reviews before cooking this and made the following adjustments: I cut chicken into small pieces and browned in butter with garlic, salt and pepper. I mixed in carrots and corn and one can each of Cream of Chicken and Cream of Celery along with the sour cream and cream cheese. I mixed it all up and baked it till it was bubbly. We then poured it over rice...very good!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2011
The sauce is so yummy! In an attempt to save some calories I used reduced fat cream of mushroom soup, lite sour cream, and light cream cheese and it was incredibly tasty. Also, a few of the reviews said the chicken was a little bland so left the breasts whole, salt & peppered them, and seared them for just a second on each side and then put them in the baking dish. I think this helped to add a little flavor and keep them juicy. We served this over rice and it was a winner!
This was a wonderful new addition to the meals that I will regularly make for my family. They enjoyed it very much. It took a little long to bake, but the prep time and taste more than made up for that. Thanks for sharing Tami.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
10/23/2001
Has an excellent flavor. Sause is a bit runny though. I would suggest putting a few cups of cooked rice on the bottom of the baking dish, then add chicken breasts and then pour the sause over and bake.
What a great recipe!! I cooked in a skillet though because I wanted to cook fast, not wait an hour. I took some butter and added the chicken and mushrooms. Waited until the chicken was almost cooked through and added all the other ingredients. Had a wonderful flavor!
I totally loved this! I used fat free cream cheese,light sour cream and the lighter mushroom soup and it was soooo good. I halved the recipe but still used 2 cloves of garlic. Wished I would've made some mashed potatoes cause the gravy is awesome! Will deffinitely make again!
This is good basic comfort food, and very, very easy. I used cream of chicken soup because my husband hates cream of mushroom, and added a healthy dose of salt and pepper. I served the breasts whole because I couldn't see a reason to slice them up. I had a cold the night I made this and still had to cook. This was easy enough that I was able to throw it together and crash on the couch for an hour while it baked. Had the husband whip up some white rice when he got home.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
10/08/2001
It was very good, but next time I think I would season the chicken w/ some salt and pepper
This was not one of my favorite dishes. It was edible and my family did not complain, but I guess I did not like the can of mushroom soup, cream cheese, and sour cream combo. I did do a few things differently which I think made it better. I seasoned the chicken with garlic powder and browned it and sauteed some mushrooms along with it. Other than that I followed the recipe.
This was VERY good. I used cream of mushroom with garlic soup so it added a little extra garlic flavor, which I love. It seemed like it needed a little something else, so next time I think I might add some mushrooms like someone else suggested. Served with egg noodles. Will make this again !!
Made this for my honey, and room mate. Taste was really good; however, the texture was really thick and a little rich. Has anyone else had this? I tried thinning it out with milk, but it thickened up QUICK. Dont know if this was the desired texture or not, but overall the dish was good with NO left overs.
LOVE this one! More importantly even my picky spouse, picky teenager, & picky 6 yr old will eat it. I usually use lots of garlic powder instead of fresh garlic (It's just what I usually have on hand), add some salt & pepper, & some fresh mushrooms to boot. It's become a regular in our house.
My husband and I thought that the sour cream and cream cheese were way too strong and overpowered the taste of the chicken. The chicken was also very tough after baking for an hour...maybe less time in the oven and modifications to the amount of sour cream and cream cheese would make it taste better.
This recipe sounded great, but I was in the mood for a southwest version...so, I reconstituted a dried ancho chile with chicken broth. Only scraped the inside of the pepper with a butter knife and added that bit. Added a dash of cayenne and chili powder. Turned out fantastic!!!!!
This came out great! It took me a little longer to prepare it because I didn't use mushrooms; instead I used cream of chicken soup. I added broccoli (which I chopped into tiny pieces), then I crushed the garlic by hand with a garlic press. I also added carrots. I thought it came out great over pasta :-)
I made a few minor changes. I seasoned the chicken with salt, pepper and garlic powder. I browned it a little in a skillet with 1/3 cup of butter. Washed and sliced some fresh mushrooms and once I removed the chicken breasts to the baking dish I cooked the mushrooms in the butter in the same skillet. I then poured 2 cans of mushroom soup, the sour cream and about 1 cup to 1 1/4 milk instead of adding cream cheese. Poured that over the chicken and baked. It tasted great.
I would give this 4 stars for taste and easiness but hubby didn't care for this at all. To be fair, I did make some adjustments based on other reviews - I added parmesan cheese and herbs to the soup mixture. I would make again but can't eat the whole thing by myself... :-)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/24/2005
Very yummy! This recipe is a keeper. Thanks a bunch.
I did 'brown' the chicken before hand in olive oil with garlic powder and parsley. I tossed a touch of white wine in the sauce. Result was still pretty thick, and looked an awful lot like paste, but reading the reviews, I expected it to thin during cooking. It didn't. Served over noodles for the kids / biscuits for us. Final result was pretty bad...not only in aesthetic, but taste as well. We ate it, but only because we had to. Never again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/24/2001
I couldn't believe how easy this recipe was and everyone loved it! The request in our household was to make this at least once a week. I tried adding finely sliced sundried tomatoes and mushrooms as well - delicious!!!
My husband and I really like this meal. Reason I only gave it 4 stars is due to the fact I think you need to add milk to the cream mixture or it comes out to lumpy... My kids did not care for it, but they both at least "tried" it and they are 6 and 3, so enough said there. I will be making this again for sure!
I loved this recipe. I am a garlic lover, so I added extra Garlic. I also added a little salt, pepper, chicken seasoning, and parmesan cheese as recommended by others. I absolutely loved this recipe and will definetly make again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/01/2003
This recipe was fabulous! I loved it! Smelled wonderful when cooking and I served it over rice. The ultimate comfort food!
I made a variation of this dish and my husband and I thought it was a keeper. I used boneless, skinless, thighs instead of chicken breasts. I sauted the thighs until they were browned, heated the sauce in a seperate pan so the cream cheese would melt. I also doubled the garlic (yum). I added the sauce to the meat when the thighs were almost done and then let it simmer for about 20 minutes. I served this over rice for my hubby and I just had the meat and sauce. The mixture was pretty thick doing it this way, but it was very quick and very tasty. Next time I plan on cooking the dish in the oven to see if that helps thin out the sauce.
My husband and I loved this recipe. Unfortunately I didn't have fresh garlic so I had to use garlic powder and I substituted cream of chicken soup. I cooked it with a side of long grain rice and it was just incredible. Definately a keeper! Thanks so much Tami!
Very good, and super easy - which is great with my schedule. I used garlic powder instead of fresh, and cream of chicken (I'm not a mushroom fan). I put pepper on the chicken breasts before I poured over the sauce mixture. I served with brown rice and it was a huge hit.
Really easy. I used cream of chicken instead of the mushroom because that is what I had on hand. I also sauted the chicken in garlic and olive oil before putting it in the baking pan. We served it with radiatore pasta. My family ate it up! So simple and really yummy for a weeknight dinner.
I BROWNED THE CHICKEN IN SKILLET BEFORE BAKING. I SERVED OVER SPAGETTI WHICH WAS TOSSED WITH BROCOLI AND OLIVE OIL. NEXT TIME I WILL THIN THE SAUCE WITH MILK BEFORE BAKING. IT WAS TOO THICK OVER THE PASTA. I WILL PROBABLY ADD SLICED MUSHROOMS TO THE SAUCE AS WELL.
I made this for dinner last night and it was so yummy! I used cream of chicken and mushroom soup, fat free sour cream, 1/3 less fat cream cheese, and served it over egg noodles. For some reason, I started reading the reviews AFTER it was already in the oven and was worried that maybe I should have added some broth to thin it out but when it was done, I mixed it up and the fat from the chicken thinned it out perfectly! I also mixed frozen broccoli in with sauce before cooking, will definitely make this again!
First I cut up chicken in chunks and sauteed in olive oil. Then I added soup. cream cheese and soup (doubled it for my family) Thought this sounded like a "no brainer". It had NO FLAVOR at all. Added 6 slices provolone cheese, 1/2 cup sherry, parsley. pepper, lawrey's seasoning salt, more sherry......then decided to add a bag of mixed veggies (pre-cooked). Had to keep tweaking! Not a very flavorful dish! Ended up tasting OK, but had to really add stuff! Served over noodles. Too much FAT for too little flavor! Easier recipes without the fat! No one in my family wanted again. PS....added a TON of garlic...still not good!
Just made this using most of the ingredients as a base. We only had 2 chicken breasts, fat-free can of cream of chicken soup and the lighter version of cream cheese. I added a bit more garlic, 1/2 the can of soup, and a tablespoon of Herbs de provence, and a little fresh cracked black pepper. I did not pre-cook the chicken. Pretty tasty. It was a little bit thick, but still able to mix in with the fettuccine. I had some Italian green beans on hand and added them for some color. I plan to make this again and maybe add the Italian seasoning packet. I should add that I cooked this in my Breville oven using the convection setting.
Good with some adjustments from previous reviewer who precooked the chicken half way then put it all in a skillet. Really good with broccoli added too.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2001
This dish was not only easy, but delicious. We tried it with mashed potatoes and with rice. It was much better with rice. After I baked it, the dish came out very runny and thin. Next time that I make it, I'm going to put the cream in a pan and thicken it up a bit with some cornstarch and water before I serve it. The recipe was awesome. Also, I added and extra clove of garlic.
I made the recipe as written, and I regret to say I don't think I'll be making it again. The only thing I did differently was substituting Cream of Chicken soup for the mushroom soup. I didn't use low-fat anything, and I still didn't find it as flavorful as I thought I would...just kind of blah. If I ever did make this again, I would definitely take others advice and brown the chicken first and garnish with some fresh parsley...this dish definitely needs some color, and a little more garlic couldn't hurt either!
This was a very good recipe. I cubed the chicken instead of slicing it. I added more garlic about 8 cloves (garlic is key) and about 1 Tbl of a cayenne pepper for a little spice. Best served over linguine. Whole family enjoyed. I will definetly make this again.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.