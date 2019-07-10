Makhani Chicken (Indian Butter Chicken)

Excellent! If you love to spend hours in the kitchen, this recipe is for you. Great taste, but not so easy or quick to make. I've tried recipes that are just as good, with easier and faster preparation, so I won't be trying this one again. But it is excellent! To the person who "didn't get the taste of butter chicken at all," your name implies that you may be Indian, so maybe you know more about this subject than I do but: welcome to the world of Butter Chicken. I often eat at Indian restaurants and usually order butter chicken (it is my most favourite dish in the world). I have had butter chicken that is mild, spicy, sweet, bland, yellow, orange, red, almost greenish, creamy, not at all creamy, tomatoey, coconutty, with and without nuts and raisins. Such is the variety of butter chicken recipes - it depends on which part of India the chef hails from. Perhaps this recipe did not tickle your fancy, but it IS butter chicken. Marination in yoghurt is the key to tender chicken, the longer you marinate, the better. I always marinate the chicken the night before, or in the morning.

