Makhani Chicken (Indian Butter Chicken)
This fragrant, spicy Indian butter chicken recipe is from the owner of the India Cuisine restaurant in Seattle, Washington. Serve with hot Indian bread.
Excellent! If you love to spend hours in the kitchen, this recipe is for you. Great taste, but not so easy or quick to make. I've tried recipes that are just as good, with easier and faster preparation, so I won't be trying this one again. But it is excellent! To the person who "didn't get the taste of butter chicken at all," your name implies that you may be Indian, so maybe you know more about this subject than I do but: welcome to the world of Butter Chicken. I often eat at Indian restaurants and usually order butter chicken (it is my most favourite dish in the world). I have had butter chicken that is mild, spicy, sweet, bland, yellow, orange, red, almost greenish, creamy, not at all creamy, tomatoey, coconutty, with and without nuts and raisins. Such is the variety of butter chicken recipes - it depends on which part of India the chef hails from. Perhaps this recipe did not tickle your fancy, but it IS butter chicken. Marination in yoghurt is the key to tender chicken, the longer you marinate, the better. I always marinate the chicken the night before, or in the morning.Read More
It just didn't taste like butter chicken at all. However, the next day after refrigerating, the flavors came together and tasted MUCH better. Still NOT butter chicken. Also, I like spicy food and this was way too spicy! So what I would suggest for this recipe is make it a day before and cut down on the chili powder by at least 1/2. If it's not spicy enough for you, you can always add but can never subtract.Read More
I'm a huge fan of Indian food and go to restaurants around the Bay area all the time. I've always wanted to be able to make my favorite dishes at home, but a lot of the recipes on the internet tasted NOTHING like the chicken Makhani in the restaurants. This recipe was DELICIOUS!! It was actually better than what I've had in restaurants! One note: If you are used to really mild makhani, I'd skip the green chili pepper. Used serrano pepper and it wasn't too spicy but there was definitely a bite. I'll be keeping this recipe!
I'm a serious Indian cook; my family eats curries all the time. This recipe is awesome and was immediately one of our family favorites! I make extra batches of the sauce and then freeze, making the chicken portion of the recipe as I cook the recipe...cuts down on prep time on school nights! Well worth the trouble.
Very nice. Good flavor. I used tomato sauce in lieu of "pureed tomatoes", and would have liked the sauce to be a bit thicker. My husband is Indian, and found the flavor to be very nice.
This recipe makes an amazing butter chicken. It tastes just like the butter chicken you'll get at a fancy Indian restaurant! The first time I made it, my boyfriend and I ate so much of it that we had to lie down, and we couldn't get up for nearly two hours! Delicious, and super easy too.
Mmmmmm!!! Used 2.5 lbs split breasts. Since I was using bone-in pieces, I doubled all other ingredients EXCEPT tomato puree. Added a dash of curry powder to both marinade & sauce. Used 1 cup of tomato sauce instead of 2 cups tomato puree. Added one can of diced tomatoes in place of the 2nd cup of tomato puree. Forgot to add the cream but didn't notice. Also I now have a lot of extra sauce to use for another meal...darn!
I could not find Fenugreek leaves at all, but the recipe turned out absolutely amazing without it. This is now one of my all time favorite dishes.
Not bad, but too much tomato puree, which made the taste a bit sour. I also didn't find it spicy enough so I added more garam masala to make it more spicy.
My husband thought this recipe was great with naan. The flavor is not what I'm looking for so I will continue to search for another Butter Chicken recipe.
This recipe was not only fun to make, it was so good that after we cleared the table, our dinner party guests were crowded around the mostly empty pot in the kitchen, scraping spoonfuls of sauce into their mouths. I used fresh garlic and ginger, and and changed the cooking times a bit to emulate the "next day" effect. I made the red sauce right after putting the chicken in the second marinade, and throughout the day I would heat it up and then let it cool down. When it was time to cook the chicken, I just slapped the whole baking dish with the raw chicken and marinade into the oven for about 20 minutes, and then I scraped it all into the red sauce after that, let that simmer for 20 minutes, added the cream and then let it simmer for another 30 minutes or so, both times without the lid so the sauce thickened up perfectly. Perfect amount of spice as is, even for our group of varying sensitivity - I think the trick is the longer you simmer, the mellower it gets.
Excellent butter chicken. I let the chicken marinate overnight. I have made it several times, each time better than the last. I liked reducing the chili powder in the sauce by about half, and adding half of tablespoon of red curry powder. Like many reviewers, I have found that less tomato puree is better, I use about 1 and 1/4 cup, instead of 2 cups.
Great recipe with good, flavorful blend of spices. I used a low-fat Balkan yogurt, and homogenized milk instead of cream. Would use less tomato next time. Looking forward to making this more!!
I followed the recipe exactly and it came out amazingly authentic. One point though - after stirring in the cream, make sure to cook on medium for at least another 30 minutes for the cream to cook, stirring frequently. You should see oil separating on the surface indicating the dish is ready to serve. Without this extra cooking, it will not taste anything like chicken makhani.
This recipe is truly amazing! I did improvise a little, due to time sensitivity, and of course, taste :) First off, I marinated 2 1/2 lbs boneless chicken for 1 hour with the ingredients from category 1 & 2. Then, I placed them in a baking tray (one that lets fat drip, but in this case, any excess sauce) and placed in the oven for 20-30 mins as needed. I improvised to 1 full stick of butter rather than the few Tbsp it called for (considering it's called "Butter Chicken")but followed the rest of the recipe for the sauce making as directed. At the end, I tasted it and realized we needed a bit more honey and a dash of nutmeg, to give it that butter chicken kick... fabulous! And I am giving this guy a 5 star- since this was my first attempt to making this dish that I soooo loved. It brought back soo many memories, and I swear that I have not in a looonngg while tasted Chicken Makhani like this... Thanks for posting it!
I am a complete amateur at indian food, but I found this one amazing!! Well done, Vijar, and thank you so much! I did not have the green chilles so I omitted them, I also only added garlic once, as one review stated it was overpowering. (in the marinade) I cooked it in the marinade, didn't have any yogurt, but found the chicken still amazingly tender. I didn't have tomato puree, so I used tomato paste and added extra water. I used half and half cream instead of heavy cream. It is obviously a versatile recipe that can withstand small changes, so don't be afraid to amend the recipe to your personal taste. It has tons of sauce, but it is so tasty, you will want lot's of rice and naan to soak it up with. I will definately make this again! Bravo!!!
This was my first attempt at making Indian food at home, so I followed the recipe exactly - only substitution was using skinless, boneless chicken thighs for more flavor. I've always avoided trying to make Indian at home because seems like it would be very complicated, but this recipe was easy to follow and fun to make (if you like to cook, that is). It turned out unbelievably delicious! At first it seemed like too much sauce, but with basmati rice and naan, there didn't seem to be enough sauce! Also, the sauce thickens up by the next day. In fact, as is the case with all curries, it was even more delicious the next day. So we're definitely going to make it again (as soon as our waistlines allow), but we'll make it the night before to allow the flavors to meld even more. Delicious - thank you so much for this recipe.
This is really, really good and for all the really big tastes in it is actually nicely mellow and fragrant. I added about 2/3 cup chopped cilantro and some steamed cauliflower, which worked out better than I thought it would. You could make this just with the cauliflower and it would be great.
I LOVED this recipe! The taste was incredible, very similar to my favorite curry at my favorite restaurant in Japan. I found it a little spicy for my tastes, but my dad thought it was perfect. My only real complaint is I wish it were a bit thicker. I may try adding more tomato paste next time, and less water/juice. (I used a combination of tomato paste and tomato juice to make the puree, my only substitution.)
Followed the recipe nearly exactly, with my only addition being an extra tablespoon of chili powder to the sauce at the end (I like things spicy!). It was great, and well-received by my housemates that were unfamiliar with Indian food. Fantastic, will cook again!
I am so happy to finally have made an Indian meal at home that actually tastes Indian. I made some modifications: I added about 1/2 tsp of coriander, 1/2 tsp cumin, 1/2 tsp turmeric, 1/2 tsp curry powder, 1/4 tsp cinnamon, and 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper to the yogurt marinade. I cooked this in a large saucepan, sauteed a shallot and some white onion in peanut oil, then added the chicken mixture to only 1 cup tomato puree and 1 tbsp honey (nothing else in the third list). I simmered the mix over medium heat for 10 minutes, added 1/4 cup of ground cashews and 1/4 cup more yogurt then simmered for another 10 minutes.
No one in my family liked this. My husband was afraid it would have too much cayenne for the kids so we added a fraction of what it called for. But it was so bland that I added a lot and it still didn't do anything for us at all. The tomato sauce with the yogurt has a strange flavor that none of us liked. Will not make again.
I've made this dish twice now and I just can't justify the time. I like it, but it's not my favorite, and it really demands a lot of work, both before marinating and after. I end up really stressing out in the kitchen, which is pretty rare.
Terrific dish. My husband is an Indian food lover & he was bowled over by the flavor of this. I followed the recipe & served it over basmati rice prepared in the Persian manner-soaked-pre-boiled & steamed. Marvelous!
Indian (in particular Butter Chicken) is my favourite food. THIS WAS NOT BUTTER CHICKEN. It tasted nothing like it. All it tasted like was Chili & Garam Marsala cooked with tomatoes. Not worth the time and effort at all.
My husband is from India and incredibly picky about his indian food. My boys love butter chicken at the local restaurants and I have to say this was as good as anything we've had in a restaurant. Wasn't sure about the honey; but it added an amazing flavor! I marinated overnight and think that made the chicken more tender; also broiled it for three minutes after the baking to give it some nice color. Will make this again and again!
The first time I made this dish, my boyfriend and I both agreed that it tasted a little bitter. We also thought it tasted better reheated the next day. That said, we still thought it was pretty great. The second time I made it, I cooked it 8 hours before dinner and I cut back on the tomato. My boyfriend thought it was so great, he proposed marriage :) Amazing dish and fun to make.
Didn't turn out very good!
This tastes nothing like butter chicken. There is WAY TOO MUCH chili powder used. If I decide to try this recipe again, I'll cut down the chili powder by 1/2 or more. Other then the heat, the recipe is easy to follow, however it does take a fair amount of time.
this tasted really good. I love all the spices in this dish. The only negative is that this recipe is time consuming and it tastes pretty much the same as simpler ones. I usually just marinate in the yogurt mix overnight. Also there is soo much chili powder in this recipe (esp considering there is some in garam masala). Adding this much doesn't really help the flavor and if you want more heat there are hotter peppers (such as cayenne). All in all this dish is delicious but I'll probably stick with my simpler one in the future.
Great Indian Butter Chicken. We couldn't find the fenugreek leaves, but it was delicious. This is definitely a keeper!
I tried this recipe in a hurry, shortening the marination to a quick half hour, and it still worked!!!
i had been craving butter chicken the past while. i'm south asian, and have had butter chicken a lot, and this recipe was dead on for buter chicken. the only thing is it was a bit spicy for me, i will reduce the red pepper in the sauce next time. i didn't have yogurt on hand, so didn't use it for the chicken pieces, which is ok, essentially the yogurt is used for tenderness, and the chicken absorbed the spices which was the important part. used olive oil for marinating, and half oil/half butter for the sauce so the butter wouldn't burn. at the end just stirred in a little bit of butter to makeup for it. my husband and i really liked it.
This was fabulouso. We made this as a family, but we're a bit recipe challenged & impatient, so we ended up NOT marinating the full time (only did about an hour). Also didn't skewer the chicken; just spread it in a large cookie pan lined w/foil & baked, turning once. This tastes just like the Butter Chicken we had in a real Indian restaurant. Simple recipe, & if you can find the fenugreek & garam masala, you've got an out of this world dinner when you serve it over jasmine rice.
This turned out really good for me just like I used to eat it in restaurants!!!
This was delicious! I made a couple modifications/substitutions (for example, I couldn't find ginger or garlic paste so I used minced garlic and ginger powder), and it still came out great! Thanks for posting this awesome recipe!
very very good, although not quite as spectacular as I was expecting. The chicken was fork-tender but not nearly as soft as I've had before, which I was expecting with all the marinating. The sauce is perfect; I added a bit more spice just to make it hotter but the flavour was already spectacular.
This recipe is very delicious. To all the people who cant find garlic ginger paste its in every Indian grocery store. Ive lived in several states and have never had a problem locating it. Of course fresh garlic and ginger works just as well.
Fantastic flavor takes a long time to make, but it's worth it.
you can also just buy a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store and put in the sauce. I think traditionally left over Tandoori chicken was placed in the sauce.
Yum yum yum!! A delicious butter chicken recipe, everyone loved it. I served it with garlic naan which was great, and with gulab jamun as dessert, everything was a big hit! I used less tomato puree so it didn't overwhelm the indian flavours, and I used a lot less cream, as I thought the yoghurt was enough. I didn't do the "put chicken on skewers" thing as that was too time-consuming, I just put the whole pot of chicken and marinade in the oven for about half an hour which was fine. Before this I had left it in the fridge overnight which made the chicken really nice and tender. Great recipe! :)
This recipe is good but very involved. I don't see why the chicken needed to be put on skewers. I may make this again - but there are other recipes that are easier and taste similar.
Time intensive but well worth the effort! This was fantastic... just enough spice for my palate. There is a lot of sauce, so be sure you have plenty of rice and bread. I could drink this sauce, though. I didn't have garlic paste or ginger paste so I just chopped some up... worked great. We will definitely be making this one again! Thanks for sharing!
Very good recipe, the chicken was very tender and had a wonderful heat to it. I followed the advice of one reviewer and cut the tomato puree to 1 Cup and added a dash of sugar to counteract the bitterness. For the amount of chicken I had I thought this recipe made a lot of sauce (even without that extra cup of tomato puree). I served it on a bed of jasmine rice with naan bread and it was very tasty. Also, the spice level is up there so if you don't like spicy foods, cut back on the chili powder. And I also had trouble locating garlic paste and ginger paste in my area so I substituted with garlic powder and ground ginger. Definitely a keeper.
I found the sauce a little sharp, but overall was very nice
I found this recipe wounderful, worth the time and effort!
I have made this 4 times and its great.
I did not like this recipe because, i did not get the sense of butter chicken at all. I followed the recipe (which needs to be fixed because it does not follow correctly from ingredients to steps). I think that this recipe should be altered and made more consistent. I think the roasting tome of the chickens should decrease and the flavor should increase.
Great recipe! Very authentic. Make sure to use yogurt which does not contain gelatin (it thickens it) otherwise it won't drain properly. I also used chicken thighs instead of breasts-awesome!
This recipe received 5 stars from my side. I tried so many restaurants in bay area looking for butter chicken which reminds me of flavour i enjoyed in india. But non restaurants had a good one. Finally i tried my own hands and this one came closes to professional one. Must recommended.
What a treat! I am not a cook, but we fell in love with Indian Butter Chicken at our local Indian restaurant...I figured I'd try to duplicate it...This was even better...The sauce is wonderful spooned over rice...Now if only I could conquer naan!
Perfect. Just like eating in a restaurant. I felt the curry needed to be a bit more thicker, therefore I mixed in fired onions at the end.
this is an awesome recipe (albeit a little labor intensive)! one of my favorites to cook. i didn't have ginger or garlic paste, so i used powdered ginger & garlic instead & used 1T. extra garam masala (we like a little extra kick). also, i didn't bake the chicken on skewers. i just put it in a covered pot and cooked it first for about 20 min with a little of the tomato sauce. last but not least i omitted the green chili peppers and fenugreek leaves. it turns out just beautiful and super delicious, just like the resturaunts here in seattle!
Great recipe! Add a little more cayenne pepper for a spicier experience, but add additional garam marsala if you do. It will enhance the pepper flavor.
I love this recipe and make it all the time the only difference I use chicken quarters or thighs on the bone I remove skin and fat. I pat butter on them and squeeze juice of lemon on them and sprinkle garam masala and curry on it and add slices of onions and minced garlic and in a mixing bowl I mix the plain yogurt a large can of crushed tomatoes and more garam marsala and also I add fresh ginger grated and pour over chicken and about the last half hour i pour a pint of real whip cream over the chicken and instead of chili powder I add apx. 1/4 t. crushed red pepper. and that's it. I drizzle on honey if desired to take away some of the bitter taste so it's very easy and only really one pan and one bowl and I make oven browned potatoes to serve with it....I can never get enough of this....
Very good! This recipe makes a ton of sauce so I always make more chicken. A little time consuming but worth the effort- I let the chicken marinate in step two ingredients overnight.
Dried fenugreek leaves are usually called "kasoori methi." Try that. :)
This was absolutely delicious. I added some tumeric and roasted curry powder for more flavor. Also I didn't use a whole cup of cream so it had a less liquidy consistency.
This recipe was fabulous, just like it is from my local takeaway. I didn't bother with the ginger garlic paste, just substituted fresh and it worked fine. The only thing the recipe isn't clear on, that I have found out later, in the grilling chicken stage it is never going to be brown like I would have expected. I cooked it too long at that stage but it wasn't dry because I didn't cook it as long in the sauce. I think next time it will be better because the chicken will soak up more of the sauces flavour. All in all, it was fantastic!
Absolutely delicious, like any butter chicken you'd get in a restaurant. I took out a lot of the chilli as most butter chicken I've tried in Indian restaurants is very mild, and it was still beautiful.
This recipe was potentially very good but sadly let down by the requirement for far too much garlic. To begin with a large amount of garlic puree went into the ingredients list and then twice more it called for added garlic. Eventually the dish becomes swamped with the taste of garlic and that's detracting from the subtleties of the flavours of spices and the chicken. Also there was a rather over sweet addition of a lot of honey and heavy cream which makes it just too rich. The Chicken Jalfrezi was a much better balanced recipe.
First time I made this at home and it was a 9 out of 10 resturant tastful!! I did add more garam masala and less tomatoe puree. Awesome!
Was pretty good. My first recipe using cooking experience.. It was difficult to find some of the spices (well, the garlic and ginger paste) so I just crushed some fresh up instead. I think I'd add some veggies next time.. But, it was definately Nummy!
Yum! I changed the recipe a litte (half&half instead of heavy cream, one cup of tomato paste instead of 2, etc.) but it turned out great! I think the longer you simmer the better so if you're not in a hurry, you can simmer it for an hour of more before serving. This one is a keeper!
This recipe is excellent. My very favorite take out is Indian and this is just like the resturant that I frequent. The only suggestion is that you cook this dish the night before and reheat and serve. This gives the flavors of the sauce and the chicken a chance to marry. My sister and I cooked an Indian feast for New Years eve this year and my family loved this dish.
The extra time spent prepping this dish was worth it. It was incredibly good... though, I agree with another reviewer's comments that the 2c of tomato puree gave it a little sour tang. I will probably cut back a bit on this the next time I make it, and I will definitely make this again! ADDENDUM: 1 cup tomato puree worked much better to get rid of extra tang. Also, save yourself a step and don't bother with the skewers... I just threw the chicken minus the marinade into a glass dish and baked it and it turned out fine; just make sure to strain with a slotted spoon before putting into the last mixture.
This dish was FANTASTIC! I have never made Indian food before, but we go out for it often. It tasted just like what you would get at a restaurant! I read the reviews ahead and took note of "too much" tomato puree so I only added 1 cup and it turned out delicious. Only bummer is I used Minute rice-yuck! Next time I will use Jasmine rice and it should be perfect! Made homemade Naan to go with-turned out great! Yummy!
It was tasty, but a little on the grainy side for me. Especially compared to what I get at local restaurants. So, it didn't really taste like butter chicken but it was still good. I didn't think it took hours of slaving in the kitchen to make though. 10 minutes to cut & marinate the chicken, 5 to mix the yogurt marinade and toss it over the chicken, another 15 to chop garlic, make ginger paste, stir sauce etc. It does take some advanced planning if you want to let it sit in the yogurt overnight, but it was really a lot easier than I was expecting. Still, I'll be trying out other recipes to see if I can find better.
This was very good, but I have to agree with a few other people--it was a little too "tomatoey" for my taste. I even cut the amount of sauce down to 1.5 cups and added a little extra cream, and it just wasn't creamy/buttery enough. The chicken itself was surprisingly bland, but the sauce was very good over rice, I'll give it that much. I'll probably make this again, but I'm going to cut the tomato sauce at least in half, maybe more.
Oh my gosh. This is a fantastic dish. Despite the tons of ingredients it is really pretty easy to prepare. The chicken is so tender and the sauce is full of rich flavors. It doesn't have a lot of heat, which made it a hit with my child. I was a little afraid she wouldn't like it because she doesn't like curry but this has different flavors altogether and she really enjoyed it. This is going to be a regular feature in the family menu.
this recipe was awesome! everyone loved it!
Ok. So i didn't have all of the fresh spices I needed. So as I made it it was a 4 but I bet with fresh ginger and garlic it would be a 5. My hubby said it was WOW! So go for it. I think it would be easiest if I'd done all of the measuring at one time.
This was fantastic, better then we get at most Indian restaurants!
I wish I could give this zero stars. I followed the recipe exactly and I did not care for this. This is not Indian food! I would much rather make Chicken Tikka Masala submitted by Yakuta. That is real Indian food. As an intermediate cook, I would recommend using tomato sauce anytime a recipe calls for tomato puree.
Yes, a little labor-intensive but very very good. No, it doesn't taste like Butter Chicken from my favorite Indian restaurant, but then I've eaten Butter Chicken at several restaurants and none of them have tasted the same. The only changes I made were to omit the skewering step, and just bake the chicken chunks in the oven. I also had to add maybe half a cup or so of milk as the sauce was very thick. Next time, I'll sprinkle some flaked almonds on top. Thanks!
very good, got much praise for this at a dinner party. I made it the day before which might have added more flavour. Will definitely make this again soon. I didn't put the chicken on skewers and I didn't drain the yogurt because I thought it wouldn't make a difference. There was a lot of fluid in the baking dish at the end of the baking and the chicken pieces were sitting in the fluid. I drained the fluid off a bit and then gave it another ten minutes or so in the oven. I thought I had messed it up but in the end I don't think it made a difference, the chicken was very moist and lovely so I think next time I will do it again the same way. I cook curries quite a lot and this one was certainly great!! thanks for the recipe.
We liked this recipe, but we didn't think of it as butter chicken, but some other type of chicken. It didn't remind us much of butter chicken at all. I used fresh garlic instead of the garlic paste (I don't like the acidic taste of garlic and ginger pastes). We had this with naan (indian flatbread) and raita (yogurt with shredded cucumber). I would make this again.
fantastic. a lot of work but ends up just likne in the Indian restraunts
I had to tweak the amounts to make less and subbed tomato sauce for fresh but it came out pretty good! Definitely will make again!
yummy. this is a favorite of my husbands. I prefer to use fresh garlic and ginger but either way is great.
A little less tomato
This was the first time I ventured to make my favorite dish - butter chicken and it was awesome. My husband raved about its authenticity. As most of the users of this site, I didn't quite follow the recipe, as I was missing a few ingredients. Most notably gram masala (I had to research how to make it as it's not available out here -thankfully I had everything (cinnamon, coriander, cumin, bay leaf and pepper). I used more chicken and replaced tomato puree with paste and 2 cups of water. I added a bit of curry and turmeric (for color) and replaced the fenugreek leaves with cardamon seeds (about 10 or 15 from 4 pods). What really makes this recipe work is the yogurt marinade, a must!
WONDERFUL RECIPE
Bow, wow wow!I had been looking for a good butter chicken recipe and hit it on the nail when I tried this. Thanks Vishal for sharing such a terrific recipe. The chicken came out tender as in the restaurants. I must confess though that scared with the reviews of too much chilli, I reduced the chilli in the recipe.
Sorry, but I wasn't very impressed with this dish. Too much tomato made the sauce very sour. Additionally, for the flavor that I got out of this dish, there are too many ingredients and too much time to put it all together. Marinading the chicken in the yogurt mixture didn't really add anything spectacular at all either. All-in-all too much effort and too many ingredients made a sour meal.
very yummy
this was sooo yummy. the fragrance was thick, the flavors rich and the taste extremely delicious. went well at my indian picnic feast, which i served it with basmati rice, naan, samosas, raita, iced chai tea, and cashews.
An extremely delicious meal with the Makhani Chicken, I am not a regular cook and have aspirations to become one of repute, I believe it will be relaxing. I ventured to cooking makhani chicken for my son because he loves it the way his mother makes it, he is 13... but I will tell you a little secrete, we beat mum to a fantastic dish. Highly recommended. The only difference was we made a bone in dish. Kabir
This was an absolutely fabulous recipe. Given that I really cut corners and altered it to save time and it still tasted just great, that goes to show how great it could be when done properly. Wasn't spicy at all, but then I didn't have any peppers to put in. My family loved it. This one's a keeper.
It isn't quite the same as the restaurant butter chicken I'm used to, but we loved it just the same. Will definitely be making it again.
I made this Butter Chicken recipe for a Curry Cook Off Contest! I won 1st place!! Thank You for recipe! Mmm Delicious
Much like the butter chicken I've had at several Indian restaurant. Works well even if you don't have time to marinade fully.
What a tasty dish! It's well worth the effort. Very close in taste to the Butter Chicken I've had at Indian restaurants. I couldn't find fenugreek leaves in my area, so I used fenugreek seeds instead, crushed, and they worked fine. All the flavors blended nicely, none overpowered the others.
As good as any from a restaurant in India. Best recipe I've found so far.
3.5 stars- it was exceedingly yummy, but a star and a half off for how involved it was and how it tasted nothing like the chicken makhani I'm used to. Tomorrow I'm going to try adding more tomato paste to see if it makes a difference. UPDATE: Added another half can of tomato paste. Still nothing at all like chicken makhani. Revised to 2.5 stars.
I'm vegetarian, so this review is from my husband and daughter. Both of them liked the chicken, thought it was very tender and juicy. Husband was hesitant to eat Indian food, as he said it was usually too spicy. When he tried this dish, he said he would like more spices in it next time! Daughter said spices hurt her throat. Too spicy/not spicy enough, sometimes you can't win. Thanks for the interesting dish to try.
This recipe works wonders EVERY single time I make it. My family loves this recipe as much as I do. It takes me longer than 20 minutes to cook through the chicken. After I bake it for about 15 minutes or so, I broil it for another 15. We always compliment it with naan. This dish is very satisfying!
I am a fan of spicy food but this came out to be way too spicy and tart.. I added another spoonful of honey and some more cream and it totally fixed it. If your finding that it's too spicy then please try this.
This was amazing! I was cooking indian food for the first time and was concerned at how it would come out. I was pleasantly surprised! I marinated the chicken overnight as suggested in another review but then cooked according to the recipe. Will have to do this one again soon!
