Hearts and Gizzards (Giblets)

I'm the type who has for years thrown away the giblets ( or cooked them for my pets), as my mother did before me. I wanted to find a recipe for something that could be done with these giblets. This recipe makes a dish that even a person who doesn't like giblets can enjoy, but it still is giblets. My husband loved it, I found it okay. One person mentioned there was too much flour, but you don't use all the flour, you just drench the pieces in the flour and then fry them in the oil. I didn't just wipe my pan with the oil, I actually put a little oil in the pan as well as 2 spoonsful of turkey oil. Afterward, you add the water and pressure cook it. The water and flour combine and make an okay gravy. If you like giblets try this recipe, as for me I won't be making it again.