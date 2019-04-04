Hearts and Gizzards (Giblets)

This is a pressure cooker recipe; chicken hearts and gizzards are lightly tossed in seasoned flour, then sauteed with onion and cooked to a tender completion. Serve with tossed green salad and mashed potatoes with sour cream, butter, a little milk, salt and pepper.
Most helpful positive review
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
04/14/2002
My husband requested chicken gizzards (no hearts)for dinner. Just fried, they turn out too chewy and most of the time over cooked. I made this recipe today. He loved them, and said they were the best he has ever eaten.
Everyone needs to check their reviews. Mine disappear or things are reviewed I did not even make. I said in this review that this recipe is mush. Hearts and Gizzards should be chewy. This was a waste of time. Disappointed
It's like the most tender fillet mignon!! I increased the water to 1 cup, and the gizzards were incredibly tender. By increasing the water you create a better gravy with the gizzards. This recipe is not like a plate of deep fried gizzards, the gravy smothers the gizzards, so serving this over rice, or mashed potatoes is the way to go. I also added some Cajun seasoning to the flour, and server braised brousel sprouts on the side! I highly recommend this recipe!!!!
Wow! We like gizzards in out Thanksgiving stuffing, but I have never made them on their own, but I decided to give this a try and they are delicious! Very tender and tastey. I will definately make these again (if only for me and my husband) Thanks Betty!
Oh my was this good. I got more than I expected. Not only did I get highly flavorful results, I discovered it makes its own gravy. The only problem I had was letting the pressure cooker cook too long - 35 minutes would have been better than 45. I will use this recipe for making beef liver too. I most certainly will be eating chicken gizzards more often. Thank you BJALLEN.
The use of the pressure cooker is the key. I pulled mine out of storage for this recipe, and the meat came out so tender and delicious. This might sound strange, but I served this with macaroni and cheese, and it was a big hit. Actually mixed the mac & cheese together with the hearts and gizzards -- yum!
Awesome. Gizzards have always been a guilty pleasure. When we make a whole roast, we put the giblets in the bottom of the rack and braze them. In this recipe, the gizzards are totally melted. I did use chicken stock intend of water. I think I might use some poultry spice or sage next time to add a bit more zing, but this was very, very good! Served with brown rice and lima beans.
Super easy and very tender when they were done. I used the Power Pressure Cooker XL. Sautéed the onion and gizzards, set the pressure cooker to canning on medium for 40 minutes and they came out perfect. So tender you could cut them with a fork. Definitely will be making them again.
Made today and am eating them as I type. I added Mediterranean seasoning salt to flour, and I added cracked pepper as well. I uses 1 1/2 cup water and cooked for about 40 minutes. The gravy was a little bland so I wish I would have added some red pepper but you can spice up afterwards. They were tender and delicious....I will make for Superbowl!!!!
Made 3 pkgs. of gizzards at one time (60 oz total) added cayenne pepper to flour as one reviewer suggested (good idea, made for good flavor) , used 2 cups chicken broth , next time would add a little garlic too; cooked on high till pressure dial steamed & rocked, turned down to 6 on electric stove burner dial for 30 minutes, waited 10 minutes for pressure to release, delicious!
Didn't like this one. I followed the recipe, and ruined my pressure cooker. I've got it soaking, but don't know if I'll be able to get the burnt mess out. I only cooked them for 30 min, if I had gone 35 or more, the gizzards wouldn't have been salvagable, but they were still very mushy. I'll go back to boiling gizzards and fying them.
This was great. Gizzards came out tender but still with plenty of substance. Added tons of salt and pepper plus crumbled sage and a little bit of rosemary to the flour. Added 2 cups of water and cooked in pressure cooker for 30 minutes. Came out with plenty of perfectly thickened gravy. The hubster loved it!
I'm the type who has for years thrown away the giblets ( or cooked them for my pets), as my mother did before me. I wanted to find a recipe for something that could be done with these giblets. This recipe makes a dish that even a person who doesn't like giblets can enjoy, but it still is giblets. My husband loved it, I found it okay. One person mentioned there was too much flour, but you don't use all the flour, you just drench the pieces in the flour and then fry them in the oil. I didn't just wipe my pan with the oil, I actually put a little oil in the pan as well as 2 spoonsful of turkey oil. Afterward, you add the water and pressure cook it. The water and flour combine and make an okay gravy. If you like giblets try this recipe, as for me I won't be making it again.
I think the proportions are wrong. Not enough oil, not enough water, or too much flour. I added full cup of water, and it still got burned. Update: I made it again in a new pressure cooker. Increased water to 2 cups, but I had about 1.30lb of giblets. Added some butter and couple spoons of sour cream. This time I liked it.
I made 2 lbs gizzards in 2 cups chicken broth although I think 1 1/2 would work just fine. I cut up 5 slices of bacon and sauté with the onion. Served over rice. It was tender and delicious!
caturi1863
Rating: 1 stars
01/09/2018
I've never had a recipe turn out to be such a disaster. I added 2 cups of water, as per my pressure cooker's instructions minimum liquid requirement but bottom of the pot still burned. The pot is soaking now and hopefully can be salvaged. I tried to eat the portion that wasn't burnt. Besides the burnt taste, it was really bland. In the trash it went. What a waste.
I made a half order. Added 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper to my 1 tsp of black pepper for a wee kick. I was dubious about 1/4 cup water working in the Foodi, but it worked well. All in all it turned out well. Will enjoy it again..
