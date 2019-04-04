Hearts and Gizzards (Giblets)

This is a pressure cooker recipe; chicken hearts and gizzards are lightly tossed in seasoned flour, then sauteed with onion and cooked to a tender completion. Serve with tossed green salad and mashed potatoes with sour cream, butter, a little milk, salt and pepper.

Recipe by Betty Allen

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Rub oil on inside of pressure cooker. Season flour with salt and pepper to taste, then dredge giblets in flour to coat.

  • Place chopped onion and giblets in open pressure cooker and saute lightly, shaking or stirring often. Add water.

  • Following manufacturer's directions for pressure cooker, cook under 15 pound pressure for about 30 to 45 minutes, or until cooked through and no longer pink inside.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 20.9g; carbohydrates 26.9g; fat 3.8g; cholesterol 282.2mg; sodium 44.2mg. Full Nutrition
