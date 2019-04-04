Quiche au Chou Romanesco (Romanesco and Mushroom Quiche)

5
3 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

The nutty flavor of romanesco cauliflower pairs deliciously well with mushrooms and oregano in this unique quiche. Serve with a green salad.

Recipe by t2014cécileJ

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
48 mins
total:
1 hr 3 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch quiche
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a 9-inch quiche pan with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Press puff pastry into the quiche pan and trim to fit. Prick pastry with a fork and place in the refrigerator.

  • Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add Romanesco florets; cook until crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Drain.

  • Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add mushrooms; cook and stir until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in drained Romanesco florets, oregano, salt, and pepper. Cook until florets are tender, about 5 minutes, adding water if they start to stick.

  • Beat eggs in a large bowl. Whisk in 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons milk and 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons heavy cream. Stir in mushroom mixture. Pour over pastry in the pan. Sprinkle 3/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon Swiss cheese on top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until pastry is golden and quiche is set, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
334 calories; protein 9.2g; carbohydrates 16.9g; fat 25.9g; cholesterol 112.6mg; sodium 176.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022