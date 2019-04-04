This was a big hit with my family. I used frozen pie crusts and made one without mushrooms for the kids. Also, my kids hate Swiss so I substituted cheddar. Both quiche were gone by the end of dinner, everyone wanted seconds.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
Quiche au Chou Romanesco (Romanesco and Mushroom Quiche)
Servings Per Recipe: 8 Calories: 333.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 9.2g 18 %
carbohydrates: 16.9g 6 %
dietary fiber: 0.9g 4 %
sugars: 1.9g
fat: 25.9g 40 %
saturated fat: 11.3g 57 %
cholesterol: 112.6mg 38 %
vitamin a iu: 570.3IU 11 %
niacin equivalents: 3.8mg 29 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 6 %
vitamin c: 6.6mg 11 %
folate: 44mcg 11 %
calcium: 140.3mg 14 %
iron: 1.3mg 7 %
magnesium: 18.2mg 7 %
potassium: 177.3mg 5 %
sodium: 176.5mg 7 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 17 %
calories from fat: 232.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.